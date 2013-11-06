Damon Wayans Jr. to stick with ‘New Girl’ all season

Damon Wayans Jr. will be sticking around “New Girl” for the rest of this season.
Wayans returned to the FOX comedy – he was originally the third male roommate in the pilot, but couldn’t stick around because ABC somewhat unexpectedly renewed “Happy Endings” – in last night’s episode, which I reviewed here. When “Happy Endings” was canceled (RIP) after last season, Wayans was available, and agreed to reprise the role of Coach for four episodes. Today, though, he closed a deal to be with the show as a special guest star (Heather Locklear style) for the remainder of season 3.
That the “New Girl” creative team wanted to keep Wayans/Coach around past these first few episodes suggests they had fun writing for the character again. It makes the cast bigger, and we know the writing staff has had trouble servicing the full ensemble. But Wayans is funny, and though he wound up being upstaged last night by Taye Diggs in one subplot and by his pilot co-stars in the other, I imagine there’s some comic mileage left in Coach.
I just hope his continued presence doesn’t drive Crazy Winston even crazier.
What does everybody else think? Did last night’s episode make you glad to have Coach back? Would you rather this be a brief reunion? With Wayans here and Adam Pally on “The Mindy Project,” which “Happy Endings” alum do you want to see smuggled onto “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” or (God help us all) “Dads”?
Sweet! His first episode back wasn’t that strong, but he was the highlight of the pilot, IMO. Hopefully the writers quickly figure out what to do with him and it strengthens the show even more.
I hope we meet the girl that broke his heart in the last episode. Hopefully played by Eliza Coupe.
Isn’t she on The Millers as the ex-wife?
I think they should figure out how to write for Winston first.
Ironically the Coach Episode may have been Winston’s funniest episode yet so I don’t think his character is doomed at all.
The only thing that would make me happier than this would be another season of Happy Endings
Currently waiting for Casey Wilson’s being cast as a recurring character in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Eliza Coupe could pop up on Raising Hope as well, since she was in The Millers.
How could he get upstaged by Taye Diggs? They didn’t share any scenes together.
Yeah, but Wayans was the more promoted and anticipated guest star, and Taye Diggs was a lot funnier. And nakeder. And horsier.
Don’t forget splashier.
Cuthbert on anything.
Might I suggest Cougar Town?
Beat me to it. Cuthbert for all the shows. Kind of amazing given everything Cuthbert has ever done before Happy Endings.
I’m probably going to regret saying this when she gets cast in crap, but I’ll watch anything Eliza Coupe is in. Loved HE, loved Scrubs Med, loved that episode of Community, loved the Foux Da Fa Fa video.
I remember liking the Coach character in the pilot and was sorry to see he wasn’t part of the regular show. However, I H-A-T-E-D him in the episode last night, as well as the other guys’ interaction with him. This is disappointing news as the show seemed to have nowhere to go but DOWN after last season’s awesomeness.
I was really excited for Wayans run on this show but last night’s episode was terrrrrrible. Everything to do with the Nick and Jess storyline made me never want to watch this show again. DW was fine but not as funny as he was in the worst episode of Happy Endings.
I hope they figure out what to do with him for the rest of this season and I hope this show figures out how to make “Nick and Jess” funny or likable or entertaining or … anything watchable I guess.
Totally agree. I am mystified how off the rails New Girl has gotten. I used to look forward to the show — even with all of the various guest stars, which in retrospect were actually quite enjoyable. This was almost poisonously bad, this show.
Palley is better, but that doesn’t mean he’s good on The Mindy Project. Both roles are pretty thankless for both actors so far.
I really miss Happy Endings. They had something nice going there.
seeing him made me miss Happy Endings even more
So… I guess we should all prepare our heartfelt goodbyes to the criminally underutilized Lamorne Morris?
I hope not. I keep praying the New Girl writers can find something, ANYTHING, to make Winston the stable voice of reason, which is I think is his best quality, amongst the crazy that surrounds him.
I really love this show, but I’m not sure adding another regular cast member is the best idea when they still struggle with Winston’s characterization and they’ve made Cece so unnecessary that she isn’t even in every episode.
Coach <3 CeCe.
Done and done.
I’m just amazed that there were not just one, not just two, but THREE African American Males on a mainstream comedy show at the same time just moving about the world. It’s rarer than you think
This.
Is it just me or was THIS Coach not at all the same as PILOT Coach?
Seemed to just be playing Brad but with worse writing.
Pretty much. It’s not that Brad is a bad character, but there should be a balance between the two. Coach trying his disciplinarian voice on Jess and causing her to cry, for example.
I’m back in on New Girl, guys! I stopped watching after the first three episodes in S1, but now that Coach has returned so have I!
Damon Wayons Jr became my single favorite comedy presence on television on Happy Endings. I wasn’t crazy about his in this episode: I think he’s much funnier when he’s likable (Happy Endings) and here he went from obnoxious to depressed.
On the other hand, I’m not sure they could have introduced him as a likable character immediately: perhaps it would have looked like they were overselling the cool new character, (a “Poochie”). On Happy Endings we got to know and love him over time, not to mention his bizarre relationship with his wife (the gift that kept on giving).
Not in love with the character. Winston is much better.