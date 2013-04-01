TBS renews Conan O’Brien talk show through 2015

In all the shuffling going on right now in late night talk, Conan O’Brien has become something of a forgotten man. Jon Stewart’s taking the summer off to direct a movie. Jimmy Kimmel’s in a new timeslot. NBC is preparing to replace Jay Leno with Jimmy Fallon, and already speculation has turned to whether CBS will eventually replace David Letterman with Craig Ferguson or try to bring someone in from the outside.
The one guy not making headlines is the one who was at the center of the last late night news eruption – aka the last time NBC tried to ditch Leno for a younger, hipper “Tonight” host. Conan went to TBS late in 2010, has drawn modest ratings (albeit doing reasonably well among young adults) and has gone from being the celebrated rebel to an afterthought. When Ken Tucker recently wrote a 3500-word opus on the state of late night, Conan didn’t even get mentioned until word 3167.
Now, though, he’s back in the headlines, as TBS has renewed “Conan” through November of 2015, which will allow O’Brien to keep making the show he wants to make, even if the spotlight’s not as big as it used to be.
“When we invited Conan O’Brien to come to TBS, we knew he would bring with him a passionately loyal following of young adults,” Turner president Michael Wright said in a statement. “Conan and his colleagues at Team Coco have gone far beyond that by making ‘Conan’ the top late-night brand in the digital arena. We are proud to extend our relationship with Conan as he continues to forge the future of late night. I just wish we didn”t decide to tell him on April Fools’ Day.”
This extension gives Conan some stability, but also takes him out of the running for the Letterman gig, or any other one that might open up as the broadcast networks continue playing musical chairs. Then again, after the whole “Tonight” fiasco, I imagine Conan is perfectly happy to stay out of those waters for as long as he can.
How come no one ever mentions the fact that Nick @ Nite’s “FRIENDS” reruns consistently BEAT Conan on both a rate & pure view basis?
I’m guessing the answer to that is “Who cares?”
TBS found that Conan is bringing in a demographic that’s appealing to them and re-signed him for that. I’m sure they don’t care who is beating Conan and why as long as he’s turning a profit for the network. The competition doesn’t matter as long as TBS is happy.
Meh, Conan is not funny anymore. Last week, Judah Friedlander showed up in the audience at Craig Ferguson. It was the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV for a while. I didn’t know Craig was THAT FUNNY!
You mean Scott Adsit? Scott Adsit showed up and sat in with Secretariat for an episode. Took a frisbee to the face and made it look good.
Conans not funny.anymore? Ur a douche..im sure u think Leno is.hilarious
+10 for the WWF joke.
Ferguson is so much better than everyone else. His monologue is inconsistent (IIRC, it isn’t scripted, unlike everyone else’s), but the interviews are always hilarious, regardless of who it is.
i saw Craig Ferguson on Larry King’s hulu show — great interview — and Larry King brought up all the late night mishegas, asked Craig Ferguson about his take on this / if he was going to be one of the players jockeying around for a place at the late night pie.
what was so cool was that Craig Ferguson very clearly doesn’t lump himself in with the other late night talkshows. i think to his credit he understands / knows he is doing stuff that is a lot different. yeah, it’s uneven sometimes, but the amount of smarts put into the Craig Ferguson show because Craig Ferguson is an interesting smart guy and isn’t afraid to let that hang out, that makes the show wonderful. and thankfully Craig Ferguson is saying in the interview he’s not going to go the other folk’s route.
i watch a lot of late night stuff, but Craig Ferguson’s show is the one show that i really truly enjoy.
Ferguson is the hidden gem of late night talk (and sometimes I think he likes it that way…) He’s got Conan’s silliness, Fallon’s charm, and even Carson’s friendly and relaxed rapport with guests. He makes it look easy.. And what’s probably even more amazing is that he does 80% of both his monologue and opening off the cuff. That’s an amazing gift. But If CBS wants to ‘groom’ him for Dave”s slot, they need to throw more support and PR behind him.. He’s been on air for nearly ten years and most of the country still doesn’t know about him very well. But what other choices would CBS have? Stewart? Conan?
I always just assumed Stewart would take over for Dave when Letterman decided to call it a day. But at this point I’m not sure Stewart would ever want to leave The Daily Show and I know there’s a huge audience of people who don’t want to lose his vital satirical voice. In terms of show quality, I think Craig blows Fallon out of the water, but Fallon’s show is so tailor-made to produce memorable internet clips. I think Brian Williams should get the Tonight Show.
uggggggh: Brian Williams?!? no way. he manages to put me to sleep every time i see him news read.
i agree Jon Stewart is in a better place than the rest of the late night folks. why he’d do a less interesting show where he might have to work 5 nights a week and wouldn’t have as much flexibility to go off and shoot a movie in the summer, well that doesn’t make sense.
Fallon i’ve come around to after being very suspicious of his take on things. he’s a hard working man, seems relatively genuine, has good taste in music (shocking), etc. so whatever he does i think he’ll succeed at.
NBC is really squandering all of its assets. sort of ridiculously so…
and just to add more comments — because i know how much they are appreciated — how about putting a WOMAN god forbid in a late night slot.
but then if NBC did that it would be an automatic failure? oh well.
just wanted to say that. i’m sick of all the men on my TV.
Geoffrey Peterson. (I’d actually love to see that one tried.)
Conan’s also producing a new show set to air after his some time in December I believe with new host Pete Holmes. So clearly Coco has some pull at TBS.
I’ve watched every single episode of “Conan” and will continue to do so. His scripted bits may not be as funny as they once were, but his unscripted improv is still the best in the biz. I wish he would do more of that.
I agree and I agree on your coment regarding Ferguson below.
I think Conan is perfectly happy to be the big boy on the TBS block for a while, as for Ken Tucker not mentioning Conan until later in his article, it’s obvious Tucker isn’t a Conan fan. He spent most of his time talking about how Conan’s looks aren’t aging well.
Craig and Conan always make me laugh. Kimmel is fine but I don’t care for his interviews.
I have never liked Leno, but like it or not his numbers are still consistant, NBC is making a mistake in panicking witt the Kimmel move and forcing Fallon into The Tonight Show. Fallon is not ready, his interviews are the worst of all of night show hosts. I think it’s past time for Leno to go away, but what I don’t want to see is Fallon take over and flounder and have Leno saying “told ya so.”
As for Ferguson, I absolutely love his interviews. It’s so relaxed and not rehearsed. Wished more talk show hosts did it the way he did it. (Esp Conan, cuz like Craig, he is great when he’s unscripted).
If I was Conan, I would be perfectly happy to sit out the network wars. He got paid a handsome sum by NBC to go away, so he doesn’t really need the money. He obviously likes being on TV and doing what he does. If he doesn’t want to do edgy stuff, I don’t blame him. His monologue will never be strong after 20 years of practice, but his interviews and desk work are strong. If he was interested in doing better work, I think he’d take the cue from Fallon and cut the mono to 5 min and do what he’s best at, but Johnny did a long mono so Coco does, too.
I’m a huge fan of Ferguson, but I hope he stays in his current time slot. I think the network would try to change his particular brand of silliness if he was on an hour earlier. (I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t hear about rusty trombones at 11:30.) Also, his show is a perfect training ground for young starlettes appearing on their first talk show. It gives the guest a chance to make a mistake on a show that’s not exactly in the limelight.
You just have to look at his guest list to see he won’t get an 11:30 time slot. He doesn’t get many “big” stars. His interviews can be more than a little off-putting, what with the never-ending double entendres, interruptions, and uncomfortably personal questions, and a lot of people don’t want to deal with the awkwardness. Tony Shaloob came really close to punching him in the mouth. That said, I like the quirky mix of guests – especially the fellow Scots – but that won’t translate to 11:30.
Plus, the cussing would have to go, and that’s one of the best bits.
Ha! Tony Shaloob got blindsided because that was the day Geoffe invented the “I got a house there” joke that’s become such a standard. He just happened to be the first guest and Craig couldn’t stop laughing. I kind of felt sorry for him, but just a little.
On DirecTV’s West Coast feed of TBS, Conan is on at 8 p.m. and repeated at 10 p.m. — meaning it’s competing with network prime time shows. I wouldn’t be surprised in those particular ratings are way down for that reason. Even if someone prefers Conan to Jay, Dave or Jimmy, they’d probably still rather watch “Parks & Rec” or “Scandal.”
I still think Conan’s funnier than all of the other talk show hosts. I occasionally watch his show (when nothing else is on) and I find myself cracking up at some of his bits.
I never thought Letterman was even remotely funny. And this whole “war” over late night talk show just seems like some kind of weird Baby Boomer slap fight. All of those dinosaurs need to die off already.
I’m sure I’ll get some flack for saying this, but while I like Conan and have found him funny, the reaction to his ouster in 2008/2009 was a little over the top. He did get screwed over, and NBC did handle the transition about as badly as it could have, but he still went away with more money than most people could ever dream of. The Tonight Show was never his, compared to Letterman, who owned his show. And while Alan says his new contract prevents him from signing on to replace Letterman, I’m not so sure that is the case. There’s a fairly limited list of people that might be legitimate contenders to replace him, and for a few reasons, I wouldn’t be surprised if O’Brien is on that list. If Letterman likes him and CBS wants O’Brien, I wouldn’t be surprised if something were worked out.
Yeah, I had a hard time getting all excited over which white male millionaire should have a talk show. I don’t normally think in those terms, but the hue and cry was just absurd. Without it, though, I probably wouldn’t have tried out Ferguson.
Amen. I’d be perfectly fine if someone dropped millions of dollars in my lap to fire me.