‘Community’ – ‘A Fistful of Paintballs’: The good, the bad and the Pierce

It’s paintball time again on “Community,” this time with a spaghetti Western flavor and a sprinkling of Sawyer, and I’ve got a review coming up just as soon as I stop trying to fluster you with my handsomeness…
“She’s pretty awesome today.” -Abed
What he said.
There were times this season – particularly in that early stretch when the “Apollo 13” and zombie episodes aired within a three-week span – where it seemed like “Community” couldn’t stop chasing the success of “Modern Warfare.” You couldn’t exactly blame the creative team, as that episode was not only the high point of season one, not only the culmination of everything this show aspires to do, but an episode that seems likely to wind up in an all-time sitcom time capsule alongside everything from “Lucy Does a TV Commercial” to “Reverend Jim: A Space Odyssey” to “The Contest.” When your show is capable of doing something that great, and is put together by a bunch of smart, funny pop culture omnivores, why wouldn’t you try to keep doing episodes like that, even if you risk repeatedly invoking the law of diminishing returns?
But doing a second paintball story? That takes onions, folks. That’s just inviting a direct comparison – a comparison that nothing short of “The Godfather Part II” of sitcom episodes might be able to live up to.
And yet… I’m so glad they did it.
Was “A Fistful of Paintballs” as funny as the original? No. Was it as technically impressive? No – or, at least, it didn’t have the breadth of the original, which is part of the issue. Topping “Modern Warfare” was going to be almost impossible, not just because of the surprise factor of it (you couldn’t believe a sitcom was doing an episode like this and actually pulling it off), but because it incorporated bits and pieces of so many different kinds of action movie – science-fiction like “The Matrix,” zombie-ish horror like “28 Days Later,” Hong Kong action like “The Killer” – leaving very little territory unexplored for a follow-up.
And that’s where “A Fistful of Paintballs” was smart. Because “Modern Warfare” covered so much ground, the new installment went for depth instead of breadth, focusing entirely on the style of the spaghetti Western and doing a very impressive job of it. The revamped opening credit sequence was gorgeous, the score sounded very much like Ennio Morricone’s work on “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” the different showdowns had the requisite number of close-ups, etc.
And it helped that Andrew Guest’s script chose Annie as the point of view character for so much of this. Most of the members of the “Community” cast are impressive with how versatile they are, how many different styles they can convincingly, entertainingly work in, but there’s this level of intense, hilarious commitment that Alison Brie seems to bring to things – particularly stories that work against her inherent girl-next-door-ness to the degree that this part did. She was so fierce, so kickass as a strong loner heroine that I could very easily imagine her as the lead of an actual, not-for-laughs Western.
The casting of Josh Holloway as the mysterious Black Rider only added to the fun. Holloway always seems just a degree shy of being a comic book drawing – the jaw is so square, the stubble so rugged, etc. – and, like everyone in the regular cast, he embraced the spirit of the exercise. He played things straight, which only made it more amusing.
And just as “Modern Warfare” sought to address both the first season’s most prominent ongoing story and its most problematic in Jeff and Britta’s flirting, “A Fistful of Paintballs” attacked the Pierce-as-villain angle head-on. I don’t know if the show is ever going to find a satisfactory way to reconcile Pierce’s behavior in the middle of the season with his going presence in the group (a lot of that will depend on next week’s conclusion), but the writers are very much aware of it, and Chevy Chase made a meal out of playing Pierce as an Old West crimelord.
Again, not a sequel that exceeded the original, but one made in the same spirit, and that often filled me with the same level of pleasure that this show is actually being made, and by people who love it and the stuff that inspired it as much as I do.
What did everybody else think?
Enjoyable but with the ongoing dread that they are tapping the paintball well too much
I loved it. Annie killed it, and Peirce played the western crime lord who runs the city to the T from pretending he was doing everyone good to his eventual return to his evil self.
I can’t wait to see what they do next week with the conclusion. As the Rider in Black pointed out, this is so much bigger than we know, I hope we’re in for a lot of good stuff next week.
I also wonder if the ice cream cone leader is an actual person that we’ll see/know or if they are just gonna keep the character as the ice cream cone boss indefinitely.
Seeing Sawyer brought back memories – I didn’t even realize how much I missed seeing him on TV til now. Is there a more perfect match between actor and TV show than Justified and Josh Holloway? This needs to happen.
Good call! I can’t believe that I haven’t thought of this myself. I’m all for the continual Deadwood cameos that everyone else is hoping for, but Josh Holloway would be a perfect addition. Just think — Boyd, Raylan, and Sawyer in the same frame together! My head might explode…
I think “Shane, Seth and Sawyer” is a better way to phrase it
Damn good episode and the best part was that I didn’t realize it was a two parter until the end. I think I know is behind the game.
Not only great, but they let Holloway drop a nickname (calling Annie “bean allergy”) on the way out.
To complete the Sawyer trilogy, they should have had him remove and discard his paint-splattered shirt on the way out.
no you’re wrong alan, it topped modern warfare so much that i thought I was going die from sheer awesomeness, I cannot wait for next week.
Totally agree… This was way better than Modern Warfare. Alison Brie absolutely owned this episode. She is already one of my favorite TV actresses (Mad Men and Community) but wow, she was amazing.
And Josh Holloway was the perfect “bad guy”. Only wish he would be around for the next episode too!
I agree. I was surprised by it, but I agree. Generally speaking, I think this season is much better than the first, and the first was already great.
If it wasn’t better, it was just as good and satisfying. Also, I think I may have enjoyed it more because I was completely unspoiled. Had no idea they were doing another paintball ep so I didn’t have time to fret that it wouldn’t live up to expectations. Just watched Annie bust a (paint) cap in 3 people in the opener, smiled from ear to ear, and enjoyed the ride. The first paintball ep was a classic, but this may have been more fully formed. I’d say like Star Wars is the movie going in the HOF but Empire Strikes Back was the best of the trilogy. And the “sixlogy”, for that matter.
Really depends on your perspective. Modern Warfare was impressive on the breadth, accuracy, and execution of its satire. Fistful of Paintballs didn’t even aspire to that, but within the scope of the parody told a relevant and well-characterized story, which MW never attempted. For me, MW is superior just on a general awesomeness factor, and also because that was a really impressive feat. Though it may not often be done this well, it was pretty common not too long ago for sitcoms to drop a random episode into a different genre.
It lived up to expectations. That’s an extremely high compliment. Like you say, it’s a brave decision to revisit paintball having done it so definitively last season, but this was sensational and fully vindicated that choice. I can’t wait to see part two.
I think if you look at this episode, with it’s ‘part 2’ next week as a whole. This tops Modern Warfare. The ‘Godfather Part II’ reference fits.
is it me, or was Troy wearing Cleavon Little’s outfit from “Blazing Saddles”
A BLACK SHERRIF?!!
â€œThe Old West is a part of our legendary American past. Though we whitewash what was truly done in that time, in our names, we know deep in our guts it wasnâ€™t so. Community is to be commended for bringing to the forefront the fact that most cowboys were racist dicks.â€
I don’t know Alan. One week ago, I would have said topping Modern Warfare was impossible, but now? I would say it’s very possible. That was an amazing episode, to the point where I had a smile on my face the entire time. I mean damn. I hope Holloway is still around in some form next week, that was a very short guest stint. Anyone know why the hell NBC split the finale so they could show an office rerun? Also guesses for who the evil paintball team is? My bets on City College.
I think NBC’s plan all along was to split up the season finale over two weeks. If they hadn’t pulled the plug on Paul Reiser’s show so swiftly (although a certainly deserving pull) we wouldn’t have been stuck with an Office rerun. In hindsight, NBC might have been better served with a P&R rerun instead of a show with the now-departed Carell serving as a reminder of a star no longer on their network.
I actually disagree – I think this is even better than Modern Warfare. YEAH, I SAID IT.
Anyway, two words: Dean Spreck.
Also, Donald Glover saying in the second part “Where are the white women at?”. Please Community, make it happen.
The whole episode rocked, but the Warriors homage during the ending credits topped it…can’t wait for next week!
“Study Group…Stuuudy Group…Come out and pla-a-a-a-a-y!!”
Probably the funnest time that I’ve had watching Community since their bottle episode. Modern Warfare was still way better because it was funnier, but this was still a really good sequel.
The only thing I wished about this episode is that we saw the whole thing this week instead of having to watch a rerun of The Office. Really enjoyed the episode and it reinforced everything I love about Annie. I was holding out hope that Chang would have another great scene, but he was knocked out of the game already.
To run with your comment about his comic book style good looks, I’m convinced that Josh Holloway was the basis for Tony Stark in the current run of Invincible Iron Man.
The finale better have some Magnitude. A paintball episode definitely needs a ‘pop-pop’ joke.
The fact that you call it pop-pop tells me you’re not ready to hear the joke.
Minsky for the win. An AD Joke in a Community Thread – life is good.
Minsky is my new favorite person in this thread…
Agreed. Someone give minsky the best comment award.
Yeah, they’re definitely hiding pop-pop in the attic.
[www.thewrap.com]
Yes, there’s three pages of article about Magnitude. You’re welcome.
This was Fear of a Black Planet to Modern Warfare’s Nation of Millions – not the same shock of the new, but more refined and possibly the bigger achievement.
That is absolutely the perfect comparrison.
Hats off to Garrett. If I was 3x as smart as I am I could have thought of that. Perfect.
Alison Brie tonight was the smokin-est, hottest woman on tv this season. Yowza.
Hotter than beans on a hot plate.
It should be illegal for a woman to be that beautiful.
Agree with everyone here – my only question is what the hell is she doing married to Pete Campbell?
I think this week was just the set up for the insanity of next week. The preview looks like it could beat MW…maybe.
Congratulations! You win the fury I’ve been saving up for the next know-it-all who refers to a full episode of television as “just a setup” for something else. If you can describe that half-hour of TV as “just” getting to somewhere else, you’re on a very wrong wavelength.
[The record-holder for this is the person who commented on the “Shield” finale that it was “obviously just the setup for a movie”.]
@Donboy, except this wasn’t a full episode of television. It was part one of an hour long finale.
Congrats Donboy, for being a douche!
Spoken like the new Pierce, Donboy.
nah, Donboy is obviously just streets behind…
He’s the AT&T of people.
OK, I guess I should have saved my pent-up annoyance for something that wasn’t a comment on a continued story. Fair point.
All I have to say they nailed the three way showdown and moreover Allison Brie running in slo-mo. Holy Wow!!!! This episode was certainly not modern warfare but it was a guilty pleasure that will be the season two highlight. And Annie….get your gun!!!! Wow
I’m trying to decide whether I enjoyed Annie’s or the Dean’s outfit more. This is scaring me.
Absolutely amazing. From the first second on screen until the end, I was hooked. Funny, exciting and entertaining. Everything I love about this show. I wish they could have had the whole hour to air the entire thing.
I really liked how they just upped and switched genres at the end for next week. Now it looks like they’re going for classic Assault on Precinct 13 or some other modern action movie drama
This makes the most sense for why the finale was split into two parts.
The preview of next week’s Part 2 was so good in its own right, it justifies waiting seven days for the finale. Hope it’s not left off the DVD. Or the t*rr*nts.
@Johanna The preview for next week was perfect.
This episode was spectacular. The great style of directing really felt like a serious western. Community has consistently led the field in quality of spoof episodes, and “Fistful of Paintballs” takes the cake. You could really tell that the show’s staff did their homework, perfectly emulating the spirit of a strong western, while integrating the personalities of their characters flawlessly into the genre. I personally believe that this episode may possibly be better than “Modern Warfare”(I never thought I would ever say that). Community has certainly upped the epic-ness of the show, and by the looks of next week’s episode, this trend will continue.
It did exceed it for me. It had more heart and plot, if slightly less action. Hilarious and amazing. The last few weeks I’ve enjoyed Parks & Rec a little more, but episodes like this are simply… no one else on TV tries anything like it. Love Dan Harmon, every single character, and this show.
Love love love. Love the narrow focus, love the flashback to the vote, love the myriad bit players, even love the weird conspiracy angle.
The goofiness here actually plays into the melodrama, as it’s easier for Annie to confront Pierce with his betrayal in her tough-girl persona rhan it would be as herself. It was wise of the show to establish Annie as Pierce’s favorite early this season, as the final showdown actually had some genuine pathos (and a good, really good performance from Chevy).
I’m seeing Childish Gambino next Wednesday and then finale Thursday! Yay.
Oh, can anyone tell me what the graffiti was in the science lab amd then in the anthro room? At first I thought it was Glee Sucks, then BBE Success, now I’ve accepted that I don’t know.
Not to put too fine a point on it, A Fistful of Paintballs kicked ass the size of Monument Valley.
I thoroughly enjoyed this episode. Annie was awesome, McHale was great at striking just the right notes playing jealous and threatened, and oh yes, Josh Holloway was sooooo sexy.
The only thing I didn’t like was that Shirley was given so little to do. I hope that gets remedied next week.
What’s with the last sentence/paragraph of your review? I’ve read it six times, and I still can’t figure it out.
Both paintball episodes make Alan happy this show is even being made.
I parsed it like this:
“Again, not a sequel that exceeded the original, but one made in the same spirit [as the original], and [one] that often filled me with the same level of pleasure that this show is actually being made, and [being made] by people who love it (and the stuff that inspired it) as much as I do. “
Why did they have to tamper with what was a really great original idea? This episode is why I no longer watch Community in real time: it’s become far too self-referential, uses too many obvious pop culture touchstones and is very plainly playing to the lowest common denominator viewers in a bid to erode the audiences of its competitors. I’m also really tired of “Annie as queen bee/pretty princess” and now “kickass hot girl.” She’s the least funny and interesting of the female characters but she is always put at the forefront.
That’s it. I’m done.
What? Seriously, what? I get the self-referential criticism even if I don’t agree, but lowest common denominator feels like you never watched the show to begin with. If anything, they try things that are too out there (Dinner with Abed episode is a great example).
What the commenters above me said plus I think Annie is the funniest and most interesting female character on the show. I think she was amazing in this one, and I think she was often under used in season 1. I get just as annoyed as any other woman when a pretty actress without talent is front and center playing a boring character, but that’s just not the case here. Annie is one of my favorite female characters on any show.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but THIS episode is the reason you’re “done”? I guess not everyone enjoys a clever, well-made homage to both the hallmark episode from last season and classic spaghetti westerns. And “playing to the lowest common denominator”? You must be confusing Community with Outsourced.
Don’t let the Chang hit you on the way out, Fritanga.
“Lowest common denominator”? All due respect, but you clearly do not understand what this means.
The best part of the episode is Annie’s talent with a gun. It has been brought up about her having one b/c of her neighborhood. And, it is great how they used that backstory in this episode.
You can spell out “neighborhood,” but can’t be bothered to type “because?”
It mixed two of my favorite things. Spaghetti westerns and Sawyer amazing. Holloway even gave Annie a nick-name ala Sawyer, Bean Allergy
Loved it. Also, am wondering if Chevy Chase’s contract isn’t being renewed. I guess we’ll know next week.
That would be a shame. I’m not sure if even the most ardent fans of the show care much for the Pierce character, but he serves as a perfect foil and Chevy Chase clearly still has the comedic acting chops even after all these years.
I know this is a weird thing to be upset about, particularly in the wake of an excellent episode that, while not *quite* surpassing ‘Modern Warfare’ (at least not for me), was at least on par, but I was kind of irritated that they dropped the thematic episode titles. It was one of my favorite minor details of a show that’s all about details.
Then you might hate the rumor(?) that they might drop that altogether for next season.
Do you think they can do one paintball episode a year, as the show’s schtick?
I think so, and in future years, we’ll all just refer to them offhand as “Paintball I,” Paintball II,” and so on.
And this is really nitpicky and may seem frivolous, but hear me out.
Does anyone feel just … weird … about the title of this episode not being the name of a course one might take in a college setting?
Except for the pilot and “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas,” every episode has been named something like “Football, Feminism, and You” or “Accounting for Lawyers.”
For some reason, having this (so far) amazing two-episode story named after a spaghetti western series just seems, well, lazy.
It’s like if you watched two seasons of Friends episodes, all of them having titles that begin with “The One with/where …” and then coming upon a couple that totally break the mold.
Am I reading too much into this, or is anyone just the slightest bit uneasy about it?
I’ll say again, I love this show. I think it’s the best thing on television right now, and I love what the writers/producers have done this season.
This stupid little titling of episodes just has me hung up for whatever reason. Am I crazy?
Yeah, the non-class episode titles and the different beginning credits, while cool, don’t sit well with my OCD brain either, so I totally get it.
Modern Warfare was a non class title too. I think the “specials” like this don’t have class titles
Actually Modern Warfare could be a class name. A history/social studies class of some sort.
Was the different opening credit sequence a nod to The (original) Prisoner episode “Living in Harmony”?
The quickest way to destroy creativity is to ask that the makers do the same thing over and over and over and over and over. I’d say get past it.
Wait, is Johannha Lapp for realsies? Girl, watch just about any Italian Wsstern made in the 1960s, or more particularly, The Good The Bad and The Ugly starring Clint Eastwood which the opening titles are a specific recreation of (including the music).
I loved the random cameos. Anthony Michael Hall Bully for like ten seconds int he beginning was perfect .I never thought I’d see that character again, especially not for half a scene.
I can’t be the first person to make note of this (I’ve read the thread, but come on, guys!), but I have to throw it out there because it is AWESOME:
Everyone’s introductory title card shows the card they voted. By which I mean, Annie voted Ace of Hearts, and she’s introduced as the ace of hearts. Wow, that was a clumsy sentence. Still, great little detail, which is one of the many reasons I love this show.
Another reason – Annie being good with a gun and being Pierce’s favourite – call backs to earlier episodes. I love when a show rewards its viewers. I don’t know if a show has made me this happy since classic Futurama.
I definitely noticed that and couldn’t believe that no one had mentioned it!
So in the opening of the episode, when Annie’s silhouette was obscured in the shadows, I was instantly reminded of River Tam in Firefly/Serenity…it made me happy :)
I had chills watching this episode. I think I already love it more than Modern Warfare.