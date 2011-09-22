‘Community’ – ‘Biology 101’: Table setting

“Community” is back for a third season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I install a banana buffet…
There is a lot of plot in “Biology 101,” which introduces so many characters, changes and potential conflicts that the show doesn’t even have time for a traditional Troy/Abed tag, instead using that segment to help wrap things up. And because the episode’s so busy setting the table for the season – while the A-story revolves around the study group’s beloved library table, no less – “Community” doesn’t return from hiatus at its funniest(*).
(*) This is an issue faced by any sitcom with significant ongoing storytelling. The “Parks and Rec” episode that follows this also has to set aside some of what would ordinarily be humor time just to deal with various cliffhangers from last season.
And yet somehow in the midst of setting up the school’s new fiscal crisis, introducing John Goodman and Michael Kenneth Williams to the Greendale faculty(**), we got oodles of “Community”-style weirdness and comedy, whether it was self-referential (the musical number that included the lyric, “We’re gonna have more fun and be less weird than the first two years combined!”(***)), character-driven (Chang’s desperation to get into the group, the Jeff/Pierce and Troy/Britta rivalries), or a mash-up of character and pop culture (Abed’s freak-out over “Cougar Town” moving to mid-season, which both gave Danny Pudi the opportunity to show that Donald Glover’s not the only guy on this show who can express distress in a hilarious way, but also set up the insanely brilliant idea of “Cougarton Abbey,” complete with a blacker-than-black ending).
(**) Unsurprisingly, Goodman the comedy veteran made a stronger initial impression than Williams. Excited as I was by the prospect of Omar/Chalky walking the Greendale halls, Professor Kane is a fairly sane, serious character, and while that makes an interesting contrast to every other teacher we’ve met (and most of the study group), I don’t think he was used to great comic effect here. Goodman, on the other hand, could play this kind of smooth, confident, but shouty when he needs to be character in his sleep, and yet he never seems like he’s phoning it in as Vice Dean Laybourn. Good to have him around, and I like seeing Pelton placed against such a competent foe.
(***) And, as a bit of fan service, the lyrics also tell us that Jeff (who’s dreaming the whole thing) very much would like to have sex with Annie.
For goodness’ sake, in the midst of all that plot, the episode’s emotional centerpiece was an extended homage to the final sequence of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with the study room table standing in for the monolith – and all of it inspired by Jeff falling prey to a monkey gas attack. On top of the song’s lyrics, Dean Pelton tries to convince the study group (if not us) that this will be a saner year with far fewer self-referential shenanigans. But by episode’s end, he’s slumping back into the library to sadly admit, “I just came by to tell everyone that this year won’t be any different.”
And thank God for that. “Community” is coming off a pretty incredible, time capsule-y season, and I don’t want to see it change too much (other than in the ratings). I’m glad that Pierce is still trying to argue that he and Jeff are alike just as vehemently as Jeff is trying to deny it. I’m glad that Troy still hates Britta, and is still coming up with creative ways to describe her levels of suck. (“You are human tennis elbow. You are a pizza burn on the roof of the world’s mouth. You are the opposite of Batman.”) I’m glad Pelton is still, as Vice Dean Laybourne puts it, a happy, pansexual imp(****). (“I’m sorry. I forgot everything you said after ‘rectum.'”)
(****) In case you didn’t see it over the summer, I highly recommend (and not just because it brings the site traffic, but because it’s crazy-funny) my video interview with Joel McHale, Jim Rash and Yvette Nicole Brown, which quickly gets taken over by a reader comment about furries. (You can also see it by clicking on the Related Videos link embedded in this post.)
Mainly, I’m just glad to have “Community” back, and I look forward to seeing where the show goes with all the various stories set up tonight.
What did everybody else think?
It is so good to have this show back.
I found myself just smiling throughout the episode because it feels great knowing this show is BACK.
I loved so much about tonight’s episode. Troy’s gasp at Jeff’s explanation about the table magically keeping books from falling was priceless (as was everything else in the premiere). I am so happy to have Community back in my life :).
I know! That was my favorite moment too. Oh, Donald Glover the things I would do to you…..
My only complaint about the episode? No Troy and Abed tag :(
I’m glad to see The Dean get some credit love. So glad this show is back.
And before Jeong, which either speaks well of him or of his agent.
Well, Jeong has that special “with” credit, which is where you put your bigger named stars who aren’t really a lead. Hence he and Chevy Chase get their special credits at the end, with Chevy getting the most special “and” credit.
Did anyone else notice a lot of weird camera angles and weird, abrupt transitions between shots?
Oh, the “2001” montage was the best thing ever.
Musical numbers rock! Especially this one.
Troy doesn’t really ‘hate’ Britta though; think back to their dance class together; his feelings towards here are more romantic and conflicted than hatred.
He does think that Britta tends to ruin everything cool, and he wasn’t going to let her do that to Abed.
You ruined my metaphor!
For the record, I would watch the hell out of a ‘Breaking Bad’ knockoff starring and Dr. Kane and Starburns. It probably wouldn’t last any longer than the six episodes that ‘Cougarton Abbey’ got (and the ending would probably be just as twisted) but still, I would watch the hell out of those six episodes.
So glad this show is back.
Yes. This. 1000 times this.
Well, Walter White was dean of Greendale for a brief moment at least, now wasn’t he?
Wait. Isn’t it Starface now?
wow, the commenting problem is fixed! the box empties! Whee!
“I just came by to tell everyone that this year won’t be any different.”
You left out the kicker, something along the lines of “We’ll just have less money.”
So was that Harmon’s way of saying “NBC cut our budgets and we have to be less wacky because of it” and he’s just toeing the company line by saying that was the plan all along?
Sorry .. I thought it kinda sucked.
I’m with you. I tuned in pretty much to see Omar. All I found was a bunch of cliche’d sit com actors trying too hard to be funny and of course, failing. Hopefully Omar comes to his senses and comes to class with a Shotgun so he can put this show, and us, out of our misery.
@Adam, so you tuned into the 3rd season premiere of a cult show just because an actor from another cult show had a guest role? And you didn’t like it? How fascinating.
Unk agree with Fels! Unk wanted gritty serious comedy with Omar, why this show being funny?? And Unk agree, he like it better when actors try LESS hard, like Charlie Sheen, he didn’t give a crap at all!
Adam Fels is the opposite of Batman.
Yeah, it was weak. If this sort of self-consciousness is the hallmark of this season, it won’t be good. I keep watching hoping it will go back to the snark and heart of the first season, but the dynamics have changed too much: Annie is the dominant female and has completely usurped Britta (who is now a buffoon), Shirley continues to be marginalized, neither Chang nor Dean Pelton will ever regain their former wild insanity, and Jeff just gets more and more unpleasant with each episode.
I long for the days of Abed’s films, which put Cougarton Abbey to shame. Oh well. At least there’s the S1 DVD. Community has now become exactly like How I Met Your Mother: a sitcom only the whitest folks think is hilarious.
Season 1 was really good, but season 2 was amazing.
Britta should be a buffoon…the first few episodes she was insufferable for realsies. Now her character works. And Change and Pelton are insanely more wild than they used to be.
Did fritanga really say only white people find Community hilarious? I’ve heard some ridiculous complaints about this show, but that might win top prize. Also, kinda racist.
I think Fritanga must have seen a picture of Sugar Cube not liking Community…
Fritanga, “neither Chang nor Dean Pelton will ever regain their former wild insanity?” Chang was living in an AC vent this episode, and the Dean may have tried to be serious for about five minutes, but he’s clearly the same crazy pervert he’s always been. I can think of very few instances, perhaps none in the case of Dean Pelton, where he and Chang have seemed like reasonable, sane characters. Not sure where your complaint is coming from.
@Fritanga – This episode was a total refocus from the lunacy of last season. It went absolutely bonkers last season, which I loved, but this episode was pure set up for the goals of this season. Instead of going to wackier jokes, it went for a much more serious tone. By recalibrating it from this premiere, I really feel like we’re in for a lot more character moments, making us really feel for our heroes (moreso than usual) and giving us lovely character beats, not just quotables and great references.
I feel like the Pierce storyline was resolved too nicely, as there weren’t any real consequences. However, the writers on this show are the smartest on television, so I have complete faith in the ride they’re taking us on.
Omar may not been at his funniest but you have to love that there was at least two “Ya Feel Me?”s
Yeah I caught those. I just smiled when I heard them…they just need to let him loose. That man has some crazy charisma
Yeah, those were hilarious, but I was slightly disappointed that Alan didn’t mention them. Also, I didn’t realize there were two. I caught the one where Jeff said it to Pierce. What was the other one?
Omar himself said it, I believe, when Jeff was talking to him in his office.
Of all the people who have played The Inspector on Inspector Spacetime (1962-), my favorite is the 3rd Inspector (Bernard Fox).
That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. Terry O’Higgins (the 12th Inspector 2006-2009) brought humor and gravitas to the role that few imagined possible from the labeled “kid’s show.” Also, one cannot discount Graham Chapman’s work on the 1986 TV movie, his last great performance. Though derided by some close minded nitwits, I think Tracey Ullman’s current work as the first female Inspector is to be commended. In fact I could rattle off 5 or 6 other actors who have played the Inspector with more depth, humor, and chops than Mr. Fox. Though I will give you this, his work on “Dinosaurs on Trafalgar Square” (1969) was very good, the remainder of his run left a lot to be desired for. Also, not many people know this, but there is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by George Harrison and Pete Noone in that special — they are the two gentlemen being accosted by the pterodactyl. All I’m saying is think before you post, that was some Ain’t It Cool level commentary.
Cecil Battlewaithe just won the internet.
He really, really did. And then his other comment may have won the world itself.
Seriously guys? Before 2010, the show was crap. There was a reason it wasn’t big in America. Tracey is good, but she just started. Kevin Hoogerwerf(the 13th Inspector 2009-2011) was the greatest solely for the fact that we got to meet him before he even became the Inspector. I highly doubt anyone can forget the episode, “The Wingers of Nadir(2006).” Well for those of you who did, what happens is that the Blogons are attacking the planet of Nadir, a Hawnett calls for the Inspector. When the Inspector arrives, Hawnett asks him questions about his identity but the Inspector can’t seem to recognize Hawnett. The episode ends with the Blogons having the Inspector and Hawnett cornered saying “Are you the Inspector?” He’s about to say something, and right as he opens his mouth, Kevin as the Inspector sings, “‘Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” The Blogons turn around and he disables all of them. Some banter goes back and fourth between the inspectors and then Kevin says something like, “I’ll be seeing ya!” and takes off. None of the other inspectors made that sort of cameo, and I commend Barnaby Troynes for getting Kevin to commit to becoming the inspector.
Bernard Fox was okay, it was when the fourth Inspector Spacetime (Michael Rothschild) took over the role from Fox that the show simply moved away from the childish attempts to imitate Star Trek and moved closer to the British Sci-Fi we know & love today. I’m honestly surprised about how long the show has been on. I remember watching it from the CBC some years ago thanks to a coat-hanger TV antenna that picked up a rogue signal. (Honestly, why my local PBS channel didn’t show this was beyond me). I haven’t seen the new ones. I believe I still in the eighties when in comes to the show.
I didn’t understand the pot leaf growing through the cell phone. Was that supposed to mean something?
Jeff’s trying to show Professor Kane that, like marijuana, he too is capable of growth.
Thanks. I just watched again. The first time I thought the plant was from Star Burns and part of his drug plan. But, you’re right, it was from Jeff. Now it makes sense.
because it was a blade of grass, as in lawn.
It was a callback to Professor Kane’s story of his time in prison, when he stared at the same spot every day and then one day a blade of grass grew through it. That inspired him to earn a PhD. Jeff set up StarBurn’s visit to Kane, with the leaf growing through his broken cell phone.
Kane talked about the grass growing through his “cell” … StarBurns thought he was talking about his cell phone.
Kane talked about the grass growing through his “cell” … StarBurns thought he was talking about his cell phone.
Jeff gave Prof. Kane that to show him that he was wrong and he could break down his walls and let a blade of grass through.
Cougarton Abbey was great, but I’d love to see more episodes of Abed’s NEW favorite show.
Alas, there are only the six episodes mentioned in “community”. Nigel Spiggins, the creator of Cougarton Abbey did write another series, “Gareth of Cromarty Glen”, which follows the wacky misadventures of tough London constable who becomes the only agent of law enforcement in a small town in the Scottish highlands. Some go as far as to say that the show inspired the Pegg/Wright film “Hot Fuzz”, but they are both very different beasts, with “Gareth” deriving most of its humor from dark existential ennui instead of references to pop culture. The show ran for two full series (12 episodes total) with an hour special in between. There were plans for a third season, but it all came to a halt after Spiggins’ tragic death from heroin overdose.
Anyone want to chip in for a gift from “Linens and Things” for Troy and Abed?
Just remember they have plenty of linens and need more things.
Linens ‘N’ Things went out of business, no?
The Doctor Who parody was glorious. That’s three Doctor Who references so far. I wonder who on the Community staff is a fan.
What were the other two?
While I found the episode generally funny (for some reason, the monkey sleeping gas, “Chimpan-zzz’s” really made me laugh) I still can’t stand how they are handling the Pierce situation. Yes, Pierce was generally fine in THIS episode but I couldn’t help but get angry every time someone (Annie mostly) whined about letting him back into the group. And when the group was initially unwilling to forget Jeff for his Chimpan-Zzz’s induced madness, with (I believe) Annie saying that they couldn’t forgive him for the way he was acting, I was screaming at the screen. After all the crap Pierce did last season and the group doing nothing for the majority of the year (not to mention Annie was the sole holdout for kicking Pierce out of the group in the finale, but here she is super quick to condemn Jeff), just forgiving Pierce and moving on isn’t enough for me, there needs to be a much bigger mea culpa on his part than “I lied about getting you kicked out because I see you have a tough time being the bad guy.”
Jeff took an Axe to the table and looked psychotic. Do you want an ax wielding manic or a harmless old goof in the study group?
Sure, yes, I can understand that, but Jeff was clearly hopped up on something, and after two years the group should realize that there was something outside of Jeff’s control making him act that way, yet they still acted like they couldn’t forgive him. Pierce’s campaign of evil last season was more extended if not more extreme and now it’s completely forgotten. Episode after episode Pierce proved himself to be calculating, conniving and devious. Constantly working to undermine everyone and several times trying to break the group itself up. He’s much more than a “harmless old goof.”
I totally agree with you Billy about the Pierce/Jeff stuff going on (although the 2001 Space Odyssey scene was brilliant).
I could never understand why the group tolerated Pierce last season, and now the way the writers totally switched him and Jeff around felt forced and unbelievable. like the writers were just trying too hard, too fast to improve Pierce’s image and at the same time kind of destroyed Jeff’s.
and why did the group seem to not give a shit that Jeff had to leave the study group?
Jeff thought Pierce was manipulating all of them…to me it felt like the writers doing the manipulating.
I assumed Jeff only got to that level of crazy because of the monkey gas. Also, maybe the group was just trying to teach Jeff a lesson and figured he would try and find a way into the class. They know each other pretty well by now.
The group tolerated Pierce–and this has been Harmon’s explanation since the S1 commentaries–because he’s family. You always have people in your family or friends that you sometimes hate for various reasons but you don’t just kick them out. You put up with them because of some basic value they have and Pierce definitely does. Remember how he helped Shirley with her presentation in season 1? He stood up for Britta against Vaughn. He helped Annie and calls her his favorite. He let Troy move in with him. And his strongest bond is actually with Jeff. He sees himself in Jeff and Jeff sees Pierce in himself, and Jeff hates that.
That was a nice episode and all, but it sure felt like an episode of Scrubs.
The only remotely funny line in this episode was Kane saying, “I`ve seen Milk.”
Turning the dean into Heisenberg for half the episode felt particularly gratuitous – as if Harmon was pandering to The AV Club audience.
Still the most overrated show on TV.
I guess we’ll have to keep hearing about it from you every fucking week, too.
Ahh echos, its good to have you back, but you need to try harder. Did you know that many characters on television have facial hair? Just because they gave him a goatee doesn’t make him Heisenberg, especially since any Breaking Bad fan would know it is the hat that makes Heisenberg.
And your vote for the most underrated show on TV?
Wait, maybe Pelton was supposed to be Ben Afflect in Shakespeare in Love, but wearing a modern day suit!
So Echos, are you going to watch this entire season even though you hate it? That’s like 12 hours of your life you could be doing something better with.
I am also enraged at the lack of “Berlin Alexanderplatz” references. I mean, the show references such cinematic drivel as “2001,” but fails to acknowledge the pinnacle of human achievment, “Berlin Alexanderplatz”!? Oh, please, try harder next time Community. “2001” references were done to death by 1972. And no, Ryan Powell, the goattee is most obviously a reference to Breaking Bad. The goattee is the most obvious symbol of the show, as it is instantly tied in people’s minds with Heisenberg, so much so, that if you show someone a picture of a goattee, they will automatically assume you are a Breaking Bad fan.
And yes, I will watch the rest of the season, ‘BOBS’, for I, unlike you, know what true art is (“Berlin Alexanderplatz”), and I can only help the rest of the world reach my level of understanding by pointing out when things are not ‘true art’, and often.
@’Mark’ (awfully bland screenname)-Most underrated show? Two and A Half Men; It’s not a comedy, rather, it is a radical deconstruction of the vapid staleness of the traditional 3 camera sitcom format, and the less it makes you laugh, the more brilliant it becomes. This season’s premiere forced you to listen as mindless automatons laughed endlessly at the brutal death of a clearly troubled, troubled man. A fascinating commentary on the depravity and blood lust of the average American audience.
I smell an imposter.
I usually think it’s best to simply ignore trolls, but I must say the imposter echos’ post was pretty funny.
come on man, you’re totally ruining guided by voices
I just smiled all the way through…oh I missed this show.
No comments about an Annie upskirt? Yes, well I’m going to show my self out.
This seems to be the thing about the the internet will be most excited.
Anyone get a Twin Peaks “Black Lodge” vibe when Jeff was first affected by the monkey gas?
Nice when Jeff looked and acted like Pierce after the monkey gas attack al in all good 1st episode
All I have to add, really, is a comparison.
Community has gotten as good, and as insane, as (dare I say it?)… Arrested Development.
It’s now imply the best show on network television.
Wow.
Abed deadpanning “This is the best show I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” might be the funniest thing his character has ever said.
Can’t get enough of this clip: [www.youtube.com]
Great start to Season 3!
Did Dan Harmon lose a bet to Bill Lawrence? The most promotion of another show (especially on another network) I’ve seen in awhile.
Well, since Cougarton Abbey only ran 6 episodes, it doesn’t really need the promotion.
Neil Goldman worked on Scrubs which Bill Lawerence created and now works on Community as an Exec so its a friendly thing
I can’t believe you didn’t mention Inspector Spacetime in your review. I know time is tight right now, but come on.
Seriously, that bit had my wife and I rolling on the floor. Welcome back, Community, my old friend. Oh, how I’ve missed you.
There has to be an Omar/Honey Nut Cheerios reference at some point in this season.
There has to be an Omar/Honey Nut Cheerios reference at some point in this season.
The 2001 sequence was a thing of beauty. Great directing. As much as I love me some Omar, the whole character seemed forced.
I am so happy to have Community back. Not the funniest Community episode, as you say, but still a treat to watch, and I quite liked the way the episode moved from cautious optimism right back into an admission of futility (and potential impending death). Loved the reaction to Brita’s decision to become a psychologist too (all because she found a Dr. Who knockoff to help Abed out). Chang’s storyline was… eh, but laid the groundwork for him to have something new to do this year.
I’m sstill a bit worried (as I was from the moment the casting was announced) that Goodman’s presence will drown out some of the more subtle performances by the main cast though. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
By the way, I know you read Grantland.com, Alan, and this article just cries out for the ability to do footnotes (sidenotes) like they do. :)
I’m sad the ratings aren’t good but if it appealed to more than 2 million people then it would cease being as clever as it is. I’d rather it continue to be brilliant than become a show that more people would watch.
I am calling it here Pierce is Jeff’s father.
That’s a genius guess.
…but it’s not possible because Jeff has SEEN his father before.
Completely lost it when the Dean leaves but not before touching Jeff.
That was great
It’s like catching up with old friends. I wasn’t too impressed with Omar, I think they should have played him a bit more against type, but the shenanigans with Jeff and Pierce were great, and I loved the shout out to Doctor Who! But the highlight was definitely the 2001 sequence. I was on the floor.
I’m getting really uncomfortable with Community.
Abed reminds me too much of myself…
“You are the opposite of Batman” may be the single meanest thing anyone has said in the history of ever.
I didn’t think Troy was going to be able to top “You’re the AT&T of people!” but then he did. He completely did. I gave that line a slow clap.
Am I mistaken, or is there a Childish Gambino song where Donald Glover has used that “Opposite of Batman” line before?
My only complaint is that we know Abed watched The Wire.
When they take the Spanish final at the end of season 1 Troy says something like, “I understood half of it which got me through the half I didn’t understand.” To which Abed responds, “Like the first season of The Wire.”
How would Abed not recognize how much his biology professor looks like Omar? They have the same facial scar. Come on!
Well he also impersonates Don Draper and doesn’t realize that Annie looks a lot like the character in that show (I don’t know her name, I don’t watch it) so I think there’s a lot of suspension of disbelief that is needed.
(response: 1) Trudy Campbell 2) Shame on you :)
Unlike Annie’s Boobs, I don’t hide in the air ducts.
I agree with a lot of earlier comments. It’s really just nice to have Community BACK. The episode was largely one big moment to say “we’re gonna totally change and be different for season 3!” and then end with “what, are you kidding? We’re gonna be the same,” but still done in Community fashion. It’s a play on other shows claiming they’re gonna upend the entire show’s formula but inevitably reset to the status quo quickly.
The British TV gags were great (personally, I think Abed would love the meta and deconstruction of That Mitchell And Webb Look, but Doctor Who does have approximately 16 full days of running time to get through… thankfully I’m just starting at the revival).
While we did miss out on any quotable lines at the tag, I did catch Danny Pudi doing a pretty hilarious “We gon’ DIE” amidst the group chatter at the last second.
Props to Mchale for mocking himself on The Soup for the Emmy-singing-thing
I flove this show! The most underrated sitcom on TV, although I’m glad it’s somewhat of a cult fan favorite. Just wish the Emmys would stop wasting slots for CBS crap and Glee and spread the love to Joel, Alison, and the rest of this fantastic ensemble, as well as writing/directing, too. Some magnificent work is done here.
Also with the musical number, don’t forget Jeff and Annie singing, “We’re gonna sleep together!” Foreshadowing, perhaps? I can only hope so. I’m glad that the show was setup for Jeff and Britta, but realized that Annie and Jeff had so much chemistry together, and it’s a very unconventional type of relationship/age. (At least on TV. But they’re cute and pretty, so it’s fine.) Plus, Britta and Troy are more intriguing, especially as they try to resist and deny it.
Love that the season is expanding on character development, too. I think this was a good intro to the season, without being overwhelmingly hilarious, because it allows room for expansion of the funny. Cannot wait for next week!
Unlike the reviewer I thought John Goodman did phone it in. Either that or the character he played (basically he is a bully) has been done so many times that whomever is playing it does what everyone else does.
It’s a brilliant open letter from Harmon to the fans and NBC. i suspect NBC wanted the show to be more traditional, with more “normal” situations, characters sleeping together, their friendships working despite not being around the table. Probably some suit from some non tv related part of the company came in and chopped the budget. the dean’s “this year won’t be as different, just with a notable exception a lot less money” NBC as per the ratings have definitely choked off money. Chang as a security guard? They know the show’s gonna end. So I expect them to spend every dime and go out in a blaze of glory. I expect this season to be insane. they have NOTHING to lose.
It was Troy’s priceless reaction to Winger’s “the table stops our stuff from falling on the floor” comment, my partner and I looked at each other with a “Thank GOD this is back” grin. After sampling Two Broke Girls and New Girl last week, by which standard Modern Family looked pretty good, and HIMYM did a couple of watchable things, to be actually entertained by a comedy was such a relief. For such a weird, obvious comedy, there’s a real subtlety to some of the performances that such sells a lot in a short space.
Agree that John Goodman fitted right in while MKW was underutilised. Be interesting to see how that goes.
6 Seasons and a movie! (I saw @VDoozer tweeting it, too) Loved it. Was happy about the Jeff-Annie thing, but only cause I learned about the fan/shipping from either you or the commentaries or both. Otherwise I’d have been clueless.
I watched it Friday as there were two Big Bangs and two hours of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday. And Facebook is taking up tons of time with the changing everything. Did they have to pick premiere week to do this? Really?
A lot of the new shows seem to have one word generic names. I had to stop and check that I hadn’t missed Shonda’s new thing, I almost missed recording Maria Bello. So far the only new thing’s I’ve watched are New Girl and one ep of Up All Night (liked both).
Liked the musical beginning. Felt it was a take-off on either Glee or every show doing musicals.
Aside from Pierce, if the series manages to make it past 4 seasons, what are they going to do. Wait – do community colleges even have 4 years? or is that just junior colleges that only have 2?
Unfunny calculated weirdness at its finest.
Was it my imagination or did John Goodman seem on the verge of corpsing in his first scene with the Dean? It seemed that, any second, he would dissolve into a giggling pile of mush.
Were the Doctor and his companion Vincent Nigel Murray and Clark Edison from Bones? I could be completely off the mark but it looks a lot like them.