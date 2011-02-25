‘Community’ – ‘Intro to Political Science’: Pop-pop vs. pbbt-pbbt

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I know the distinction between Duck and Goose…
Because of the show’s pop culture blender style, most episodes of “Community” feel familiar in some way, but “Intro to Political Science” felt a little too familiar – both to the outside culture and to the show itself. Some funny moments here and there, and a wonderful Abed subplot, but not one of the season’s strongest overall.
The series hasn’t dabbled in satirizing politics and/or political coverage yet, but I kept feeling like it had, in part because so many beats of the Jeff/Annie story echoed many similar plots involving those two, in part because so many of the specific ways in which it satirized the election and its coverage have been done in plenty of other shows and movies. Jeff trying to prove that voters just want to be pandered to by a charming guy who strokes everyone’s ego, for instance, is a pretty old insight, on top of too closely echoing his opening statement from the debate episode.
The ways in which this was specifically a “Community” political satire were fun, like Magnitude and Leonard’s final debate, Troy referring to himself as Troy “Butt Soup” Barnes on the closed-circuit show, or anything involving Dean Pelton wearing the Uncle Sam costume that belongs to his “sister,” but overall the main story seemed a bit flat.
(And it also continued the Evil Pierce thing, albeit in a minor running joke as opposed to building another episode around it. Given the “South Park” punchline to the election, it’s hard to resist those who’ve wanted to label Pierce as the Cartman of this show.)
But there were enough laughs in the debate storyline – including Jeff’s humiliating “Real World” audition tape – to allow the episode to carry the sweet, unexpected, chaste romance between Abed and Secret Service Agent Vohlers, played by Eliza Coupe from the last two seasons of “Scrubs.” The show sometimes has an elastic sense of just how much Abed understands other people’s behavior, as well as his own, but here it worked because he and Vohlers were so obviously on each other’s wavelength – and because the nature of her job, and the off-center personalities on-hand, meant that whatever kind of relationship they’re going to have could be anything but typical. I know Coupe’s now a regular on ABC’s upcoming “Happy Endings,” but hopefully there will be room in her schedule to allow her to come back again, because she and Danny Pudi were fantastic together.
What did everybody else think?
Sorry, but as someone who studies politics, I could not help but enjoy Jeff’s riffing on politics.
At least in the last two episodes, sort of like they did with Pierce, I think they are reducing Jeff into something cartoonish. After the Valentine’s Day text message to the group, the last two episodes he sort of is detached and dismissive, then when hurt lashes out in an big swing the other way on the emotional scale (last week more understandable given the implication of father issues). I think in the past Jeff might’ve run with the Real World revelation or taken one more shot back at Annie versus breaking down and running away.
Cartoonish is an excellent description of the whole cow pile that was this episode.
HERE WE GO
Nice to see Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar behind the camera for this one. Second ep overall I think.
Agree it was probably the weakest episode since the return from the new year’s break.
My kids (7 and 10) were delighted to see a second serving of Magnitude.
However, with the serious lack of Brita and Shirley screen time, it felt kinda off.
A general question, anyone care to venture a guess as to the show’s getting a third season odds ?
It’s a toss up right now…it’s been getting slightly below NBC’s average demo ratings. So we have to wait til May to see if it gets renewed or not.
Slightly off topic but something I haven’t been able to get out of my mind recently. A few nights back I re-watched the bottle episode, “calligraphy” and during the pseudo strip-search Troy takes note of Jeff’s boxers as looking luxurious. Britta responded with something to the effect of “she must be special, dont you usually wear…” I didn’t think much of it at the time, but Abed makes a very distinct facial expression noting the use of the word “usually” as well. Was that an implication that their sexual relationship stretched beyond just paintball? Is that something we’re going to learn in the later part of this season, that they carried on some sort of booty-call relationship or some such for a bit. I dont know, maybe im just over-analyzing one word/expression but it will be curious to see if that comes to light.
As far as this episodes concerned, i really liked it. The Abed sub-plot was great, the political satire was fun and not heavy handed and pierces villain was funny, not overbearing and out of control.
She was referring to his paintball boxers.
Right, I get that but the word “usually” implies some consistency as if she has seen them more than once. Then you factor in Abed’s facial expression and thats where my theorizing stems from. Like i said, I may just be over analyzing a word and expression but to me it definitely seemed like an implication. Whether they go anywhere further with it I have no idea but next time you re-watch “calligraphy” (assuming you would) take note of that and maybe you’ll interpret it that way too.
Well, between paintball and the billiards episode, Britta has seen Jeff’s underwear more than once. In addition, however, I think we have gotten a couple of hints, certainly in the episode with the group’s trip to the bar, that they’ve continued to be study group members with benefits.
It’s a popular (and I think real*) theory that Jeff and Britta have been hooking up on the side. I’ve heard it discussed before but that episode cemented it for a lot of people.
*knowing the little I know about Dan Harmon.
i noticed too and didn’t get it at the time but in the dungeons and dragons episode they left together and in pierces episode they arrived together so they might be friends with benefits. it is not that far fetched
My reaction to this episode was the opposite – I loved the politics, but the Abed storyline felt weird. It was great to see him find a non-Troy soulmate, but it seemed a little too separated from the usual vibe (and to be separate from the “usual” Community vibe is saying something). That, along with the rather slapsticky “notches” opening, felt a little off. Still funny, just off.
And I needs me some more Britta.
I enjoyed the ticker at the bottom of the news show. I didn’t realize it was saying something until the last news cut, Then I went back and watched all of the news segments.
I thought the episode was decent, but the resolution between Jeff and Annie was a bit too “Full House” for me. I half-expected to hear the sappy “we just learned a valuable lesson” music during their interaction. I found it a little ridiculous.
I exploded after seeing Troy’s “NOTCHES” though – great gag.
Troy’s Notches sent me into a similar fit of riotous laughter!
I feel really dumb here, and I hate it when people ask for jokes to be explained, so I feel like a hypocrite too… but wtf did that mean? What exactly does Troy’s “Notches” mean?
It didn’t really mean anything. Abed and Jeff had very specific concepts they are counting with their notches–Wingerisms and abs references. Troy was just counting notches. Maybe he was counting the number of times Abed and Jeff specifically notched things–although I don’t think so, since his notching pattern looked so random–but I like to think he was just notching random notches.
Abed was making notches every time Jeff said something “classic Winger.” Troy was making notches every time Abed made a notch.
@Champskins- each person is carving notches in the desk about something – Jeff’s great one liners, etc. Troy is just carving notches…about nothing. Just notches.
The nocthes were the scoremarks they mae in the table. So Jeff was notching up ab mentions, Abed was notching up “classic wingers” and Troy was just counting the number of notches he’d made.
It was an ok episode, but did anyone feel they missed an opportunity to have Chang run for president? He obviously loved having power over his Spanish students and misses having leverage over others, so imagine having power over all the students. I would have loved to see his presidential speech as well.
Good point.
I’m showing my age here, but this episode reminded me of the episode of M*A*S*H where they spent the entire time preparing for MacArthur’s arrival (which consisted of a quick drive-by in a jeep at the end).
I want to go back to read the bullet points for each candidate. One of Pierce’s referred to him as following BNL on tour. Any idea what that stands for?
Barenaked Ladies
BNL would be Barenaked Ladies, going back to the joke from last(?) episode.
Andy – I felt the same thing. I guess only the old people made the connection.
It’s odd that this episode came out the same day as the AV Club’s article about “Community” and “Glee” being essentially the same show, because I can readily imagine “Glee” doing almost the exact same Jeff/Annie plot, substituting Rachel for Annie and either Puck or Finn (depending on which set of ‘shippers they want to placate that week) for Jeff.
Coupe was my by far favorite thing about the last season of Scrubs and it was great to see her again. Glad to hear that she has a show coming, but I’m not sure how many Friends ripoffs one season can handle.
I enjoyed the scroll during the Abed/Troy news breaks.
I agree, you think anyone will transcribe all the scrolls and post them here?
don’t forget to study for finals — remember to add or drop classes. — band practice cancelled due to fu
Starburns: “My name is Alex.” — Human being mascot: offensive to animals? more at 8 — chess club moves meeting unexpectedly, refuses to re
reveal why –Basketball team loses ball — chicken finger shortage continues — professor Slater st
continues — Professor Slater still missing — “No paintball this spring” claims Dean. Students pro
…tater not? full story at 7 — Starburns: “My name is Alex” — Human being mascot: offensive to animals? more at 8 — Chess club moves meeting unexpectedly, refuses
School dance rate down 200% — Reports continue of mysterious “air vent monster” — Dean suggests end of year picnic, implies “western theme” — Dr. Ian Duncan quits drinking again — Tickers: do we watch them? story at 12
Now, someone needs to transcribe all the candidate profiles, up to and including the “Kyptonite” typo…
Annie’s age is a mistake, she’s 20 in the show. Dan Harmon blames the poor research of GCTV.
Annie Edison – “I believe in Greendale.”
Age: 19
Ethnicity: Hot
Boobs: Yes
Party: School Improvement
Leonard Rodriguez – “I remember all wars.”
Age: Indeterminate
Ethnicity: Non-Hispanic
Nickname: Kid Cincinnati
Party: Whig
Alex “Starburns” Osbourne – “This is hot.”
Age: 46
Ethnicity: Cambodian
DJ Name: Sparkles
Party: Legalization
Jeff Winger – “I regret nothing.”
Weight: Fit
Ethnicity: Northern European
Kryptonite: Women’s tears
Party: Libertarian
Magnitude – “He’s awake who thinks himself asleep” — Keats.
Age: 16
Eye color: Ultra-violet
Workoutmix: Black Eyed Peas
Party: You know it!
Pierce Hawthorne – “Screw you.”
Age: 66, dick
Trivia: Followed BNL for summer
Favorite Roman Emperor: Caligula
Party: Pierce Hawthorne
Garrett Lambert – “I like ice cream.”
Allergies: Pollen, penicillin, pet dander, peanuts, strawberries, ragweed, dust, hay, gluten, dairy, water, etc.
Vicki …
I was just glad Troy & Abed’s TV show was real this time.
The political debate reminded of South Park’s “Douchebag vs. Turd Sandwich” episode, even before they gave the South Park shout-out.
The Pierce stuff was weird to me. He was being mean, but it’s cool because he ended up getting stabbed in the face or something? I thought that whole subplot was oddly written.
This season had a mind-boggling number of Easter Eggs. I’m pretty sure all the details of the candidates and the news bar had jokes hidden in them. I laughed out loud at Annie’s infographic. Especially the “Boobs: Yes” bit.
Overall, I really enjoyed this episode, but it kind of went off rails in the last segment. “Notches” made me howl, as did “Ass-crack bandit”.
I agree they underutilized Britta & Shirley and the ending tag wasn’t as funny as usual.
And finally, Chang shoulda been there.
The tag was kinda sweet, I thought.
So I’m still very confused about the whole Pierce thing. At this point is there any feeling other than pity that drives the group’s acceptance of Pierce? That was about the only thing I could get from his meltdown on the ground from last week, but Pierce has definitely mentioned before that he doesn’t want people’s pity. And then all of a sudden he’s just back in the group this week but being a complete ass to some random girl. How do you justify being genuine friends with Pierce if this is how he acts after his “redemption?”
Outside of this ongoing issue this was a hit and miss, but decently funny episode for me. Loved the Abed subplot. Also that look Donald Glover had when asking Abed about having his own side adventures was awesome. Great subtle acting there with the disappointed/hurt face.
i thought this was one of the weakest, if not THE weakest episode of community everâ€¦ i didn’t laugh once (ok i lie, the dean and troy made me laugh a bit)… but both storylines felt weird and the dynamics were all off. i’m trying to pinpoint exactly what was wrong, but i can’t… it just didn’t work.
It’s not just you. Everything was cartoonishly blown up or out of character for me. It seemed like a fourth grader explained community to some kids show writers who had never seen it, and then they wrote an episode for kids based on it.
I know that I was in a bad place last night, but this episode didn’t make me laugh even once. (And I know that it wasn’t just my mood, because Ron Swanson’s meat-related humor later that evening had me rolling.) Jeff was approaching Pierce levels of dickery for what appeared to be no reason whatsoever. (Honestly, of the two of them, Jeff seemed the more dickish, since he wasn’t going off on a random vendetta against someone whom we’d never heard of before.)
And, for as much as “Community” enjoys pricking television and movie tropes, the Jeff-realizing-that-he-really-loves-these-people thing is every bit as tired. We know, we know. Move on.
Abed’s relationship was cute, at least. Would love to see more of Agent Vohlers.
Jeff was trying to take down Annie because she insulted him. He went too far, sure, but it’s not like it came out of left field. She said that he wasn’t a lawyer, in case you forgot.
Okay, so not much of a reason. And, given that the show reminds us week after week how much he loves the study group in general and Annie in particular, it seemed far douchier than Pierce going off on a heretofore unseen student.
The Danny-Eliza stuff was outstanding, and just the perfect role for her. Not crazy to think we’ll see more of her on Community long after Happy Endings has come and gone, is it?
There’s a chance that neither show will be back for the 2011-2012 season, so get it while you can.
Favorite: That guy’s my roommate. He has night terrors and a rotary phone.
I think your review is too glowing. This is certainly the worst episode of Community I can remember, and possible the worst of the entire series. The side story between Abed and the faceless lady-agent was cute and very true to form, but everything else was just so ghastly, obvious, and lazily written it’s hard to believe this came from the same writing staff. Among the long list of problems:
– the debate coverage did not seem like a meta parody of news coverage, nor did it seem like a more developed version of a closing credits bit. It seemed like the “breaking news” cutaways you get in children’s cartoon shows. It had a little of the vibe but no nuance, no interesting content, and somehow managed to make Troy and Abed not have chemistry. Just completely terrible.
– Jeff being a jerk for no particular reason, with no particular build-up. The resolution was decent, but the set up was completely missing, and the execution seemed like a mere caricature of Jeff, whose already part caricature to begin with. Yes, Jeff is sufficiently cynical about politics to make a snarky comment, and he certainly has an ego, but neither are enough for him to (1) be nasty to Annie, (2) make the effort of running against her, (3) parrot politi-speak to win, rather than to show it’s irony, and (4) actually try to beat her down in public.
– Pierce was just being mean to another fat kid, but unlike D&D, it wasn’t comically overblown to the point you could take it as being done for the laughs. Just compounds the problem you’ve cited before.
– The way Britta interrupted the debate…like Jeff, a caricature of a caricature…dumb, broad, and completely ridiculous.
– They’ve really been hammering home the whole “Dean Pelton is an insecure gay furry” theme for a while now, and after dipping in that well so frequently the past couple of months, Lady Uncle Sam just seemed too ridiculous to be able to find it funny as a genuine character trait.
So yes, every character was completely overblown or completely out of character. It was almost like having a separate writing staff writing an episode as a kids show after an actual child explained to them what community was about. Stupid, unfunny, missed the mark, wish it never aired. Terrible. Just terrible.
I thought it was funny. Troy and Abed by themselves made me laugh pretty hard several times. And people need to get over Pierce, I thought the way he was being mean was actually funny this time, especially how things turned out in the end for him.
very excited about abed getting a love interest of sorts, harmon can play that out to be the most unique of romance subplots in television, and that should be tickling
Abed and Troy are the show, for me. Any episode that features them prominently is a winner in my book. I thought it was exceptionally funny.
Troy’s self-counting notch system seems like a great example of Baudrillard’s concept of simulacrum: a closed circuit of signification, irrevocably set apart from any “real” meaning or reference point.
More importantly it’s just really funny.
It’s weird to me that the big reveal- Jeff’s Real World audition tape, was just done on Cougar Town a couple weeks ago. Usually Community’s ahead of the pack.
I liked it, but I agree that it felt like the characters were stretched to meet the story, instead of the story coming from the characters (they love it when you switch words around!).
The writer for this one also did Hilary Duff’s mean girls episode (“Aerodynamics of Gender”), and I feel like both suffer from the same thing- a high concept that’s not really grounded by the characters at all.
Community does a lot of out there stuff, but when the characters feel familiar and believable (for them) through it, it takes some of the wackiness for social commentary’s sake out.
Same with Magnetude for me- he’s funny because it’s a very broad, BBT-esque joke, but it’s less funny when it’s a recurring thing.
Still liked it though. Next three weeks are going to be awfully sad on Thursdays.
I loved the ticker at the bottom of Abed and Troy’s debate coverage, so full of inside jokes. “Dr. Duncan quits drinking again” “Air Vent monster still at large” etc.
Analogy attempt: Ficitional Pierce is to Actual Charlie Sheen as “Vicki jamming a pencil right into his face” is to “CBS ends TWO AND A HALF MEN’s 8th season with one statement”. Sometimes, a non-diplomatic option is the necessary one, right?
From the ep, I liked that the scenes between Abed and Agent Vollers seemed to edge towards painful material about racial profiling (since Abed is a Muslim and was being singled out in ways that Britta and Shirley and Troy weren’t) and then went for the much more show-fitting and funny fact that both the pop-culture savant student and the hard-ass government agent combine friendliness with ingrained outsider standing. Well done.
I understand the criticism I generally didn’t think this was the best Community ever or anything, but it made me laugh – a LOT – starting with the ‘notches’ cold-open and continuing pretty much throughout.
I for one was really missing the dean, who we hadn’t seen in several weeks. And even though he told us the Uncle Sam costume was for women, I still was rolling during the lengthy up and down shot of the outfit.
And, of course, the Abed stuff was great.
Not the best season 2 episode – though I still enjoyed it a lot more than the D&D episode – but this is more a reflection of how good season 2 has been than anything else IMO
Pop Pop!!
ppbbt-pbbt
Thing like Jeff acting a little cartoonish used to bother me, but I’ve realized that Community has been playing fast and loose with the hokey feelings stuff since Day 1. There’s strong characterization throughout, but they fudge the details so an episode can go either way (in this case, either Jeff breaking down or getting mad and retaliating). I’m fine with it.
I really loved this episode: it just made me happy throughout and I laughed at loud several times (especially during Troy and Abed’s news shows).
Your criticisms do make sense. This is an old sitcom plotline, but I loved its execution.
I’m starting to really tire of Annie Edison. I’d enjoy the show a lot of if the backed off her Mary-Sue-ification, and the OTP-ness of Jeff/Annie.
Still think this is the smartest comedy show currently on television. Another fantastic episode.
Jeff and Annie’s quest to win the election reminded me too much of the debate episode. It just felt old.
And what is up with Jeff Winger’s hair? He looks more and more like a poser with each episode. It’s odd.
I think we could have used more screen time for Britta and Shirley.
I cannot believe how many people did not find this episode funny. I seriously was laughing throughout, while tonally some of the scenes were a little odd, most notably Jeff and Annie’s resolution. Honestly, if you don’t find the Abed and Troy news banter funny then I don’t know what to tell you…
I will usually think up a defense of a Community episode if it seems below par, but I have to say the main plot of this episode overall seemed unnecessary. There were some good jokes (almost all not involving Jeff and Annie), but if you sliced up the main plot and threw it into a recurring gag over several episodes I probably would have liked it more. Abed and the secret service agent on the other hand was solid and just overall Abed and Troy’s commentary on the election.
Overall, I’d like more of a focus away from Jeff (and Pierce), but I think what really bugged me about the main plot is it seemed like such a superficial reading on the characters, which was partially because the election storyline had to fit a lot of plot + a lot of side characters (Leonard vs. Magnitude – awesome – I honestly would have liked it more if Magnitude won the election and then as a running gag the announcements could have “In response to allegations of … President Magnitude replied ‘Pop-Pop'” or something of the like). It seemed odd that Jeff dropped out of the race instead of rallying to become hyper-aggressive. It also seemed weak that Annie didn’t seem to really care about dropping out of the elections instead of it feeling like a real sacrifice. Overall, meh. Nothing terrible here, overall funny, but Community could do so much better.
I really liked this one. I thought it was one of the funniest ones this season.
I’ve had a thing for Eliza Coupe ever since the “Girlfriends” episode of FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS. She, somewhat unfortunately, had been typecast into a hard, unromantic type of character in her rare subsequent TV appearances. It was nice to see her a little softer here. Hopefully, good use will be made of her comedic talents on her new show.
So Annie has Jeff’s real world audition tape…doesn’t Jeff know that Annie had a prescription drug problem? Isn’t that the immediate response? Am I too evil?
I thought the same thing, but I assume even Jeff has wised up enough to know better than say something like that.
Pop! Pop!