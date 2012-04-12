‘Community’ – ‘Origins of Vampire Mythology’: Shameless

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I need help reacting to something…
Outside of the study room itself, which is the foundation of the series, the Troy/Abed/Annie apartment is turning into perhaps the series’ most valuable location. Not only is it the home of nearly half the study group, but it seems to provide more gravity than anyplace on the Greendale campus itself. Though silly things can and do happen in the apartment – including dark timelines and Abed turning into Batman again – the characters and their emotions tend to feel more real there than they do in, say, the cafeteria or Dean Pelton’s office.
And the apartment provided an ideal setting for the core story of a more down-to-earth episode that served as a good contrast to last week’s ambitious, high-concept, esoteric Ken Burns’ spoof. On the one hand, Britta’s attraction to the mysterious Blade(*) turns her into a character in a vampire movie, hopelessly under his supernatural sway and willing to do anything and betray anyone to get to him. On the other, the story takes an honest look at Annie’s desire to have Britta as a friend and, especially, at Troy’s feelings for Britta, which have been hinted at for quite some time. Donald Glover did a fantastic job in those final moments as Troy suddenly got very serious about putting an end to this whole game while trying to keep Annie from finding out what he texted Britta. (And it was a nice touch, I thought, that we never actually saw the text.)
(*) Played by Kirk Fox, aka Sewage Joe from “Parks and Recreation.”
So all of that material was satisfying on both a comic level (everyone’s mockery of Britta in the teaser was hilarious, as was the “You are the opposites of Batman!” callback, everyone’s reaction to Dean Pelton showing up and then Pelton providing color commentary of all the action, etc.) and an emotional level.
The scenes at the carnival, though, were iffier.
On the one hand, Jeff and Shirley is proving to be one of the show’s best partnerships, even if it took the writers two-plus seasons to fully understand and define it. I like the idea that, whatever sexual tension there exists between Jeff and the other two women in the group, Shirley’s the one who actually understands him, and the one he’s most at ease around. But while Jeff’s obsession with Blade tied into recent stories about the insecurity Jeff does his best to mask, the explanation for Blade’s cool ultimately seemed too similar to how Jeff was behaving on those anti-anxiety meds in “Celebrity Impressionists.” And his speech to Britta at the apartment played too much like a self-conscious parody of a Jeff Winger speech – like the “It’s a locomotive that runs on us!” speech we heard snippets of in the clip show episode – than one we were meant to take as sincerely as a lot of the other things in the episode.
As for Pierce and Chang’s brief friendship, it couldn’t help but evoke thoughts of the ongoing Dan Harmon/Chevy Chase kerfuffle. I’ve been reluctant to go into it for a bunch of reasons – neither man has covered himself in glory with their behavior here, Chevy’s relationship with the rest of the “Community” cast and crew has never exactly been a secret, and it ultimately isn’t going to have anything to do with whether the show returns (though it will with whether Chevy returns with it) – but Pierce’s role in this episode definitely brought to mind Chevy’s complaints in the more recently-released voicemail. It’s just there to make Pierce look like a clown (Chang, too, but Chang’s already a cartoon), and to keep him busy while the show focuses on the characters it’s more interested in. And to be honest, I’m much more interested in the other six members of the study group than Pierce. But I also think many of the show’s best episodes and stories are ones that feature Pierce prominently and/or takes him as seriously as it does everyone else. This was just a brief goof, and not a particularly funny one.
A few other thoughts:
* Loved the stunned reaction when Annie’s phone started ringing, with Troy making Britta sound like a horror movie villain: “She was born in the ’80s! She still uses her phone as a phone!”
* I actually half-forgot the reason why Pelton came to the apartment until his half-assed attempt to do Laybourne’s dirty work right before exiting. But he was funny while there (particularly “Hey, don’t knock it til you try it.”)
* Very funny tag, making fun of late ’80s/early ’90s stand-up comics relying on both overly-specific material and tired comparisons – only here it wasn’t “Black guys do XX like this, and white guys do XX like this,” but Troy vs. Abed on teeth-brushing.
What did everybody else think?
Highlights:
-Britta saying mother-flipping was hilarious. Like Alan’s been saying, Britta has been so great this season.
-Trobed and Dean doing Carnival noises were great.
-Everyone’s amazement that people use their cell phones for talking.
– Won’t change how mustard tastes.
When Annie was reading off the text messages, what was up with the “FINE – guess you don’t want to hear about our 2-year old?”…they just let that go right by…
That was just one of Britta’s many desperate gambits to get the person she thought was Blade to want to see her.
Just wondering, thanks Alan!
I thought that was one of the worst episodes in awhile. Community consistently gives me at least one loud laugh an episode and that’s why I love it. This ep gave me 0 laughs and I could forgive it if the story was interesting, but it wasn’t. I still enjoy a crappy ep of Community more than just about anything else on TV though. Plus, Annie looked fantastic throughout.
Yup. Middling episode, but boy, did she look good…
Abed’s “I need help reacting to something” was hilarious. Otherwise, I agree. And Annie always looks fantastic.
I noticed Britta’s hair. Wonder if it always curls that perfectly. And Annie’s sweater set (last “winter’s” mouse ruined mine).
I’m loving Troy/Abed/Annie’s apartment and watching live is just so shiny – it reminds me of yeas ago when Alan got his HD TV and he just sat watching *anything* cause it all looked so good. (it was a similar thrill to finally get a color TV back in 87. yes, 87. my parents got one in 75 (yes, 75) but I moved out a few years later and didn’t have one of my own)
I totally forgot Big Bang was on and just sat there and watched 30 Rock. It was shiny too but not as much…
This episode reminded me that I really just care about Troy, Abed and Annie. If they’re the core going forward (with Britta tagging along), then I’d be ok with three more seasons and a movie.
I agree…those 4 are my favorite..and I love the “OT3” of Troy-Annie-Abed.
watched Joel McHall on some talk show (other than his) recently and caught him saying 6 seasons and a movie, almost under his breath.
I also love the interactions between Troy, Abed and Annie, and I hope we get to see more of them in the rest of the episodes to come. I’d really like for Annie to do more; in the past few eps, she’s served as Jeff’s conscience and that’s it… it’s a waste of Alison Brie’s talent, so it was great to see Annie getting a storyline outside of Jeff.
Jeff’s fascination with Blade and his whole speech at the end was too contrived; it just felt like we’d seen it over and over again, and I thought we moved past the whole Winger speech. Overall, mixed feelings about this ep.
I was in this episode! I won a charity auction to be an extra, and I’m in the background of some of the carnival scenes.
Jealous! I bet that was so much fun!
If you’re the person that watches Community, how can you be in Community?
You didn’t poop your pants did you?
That’s so cool!! Did you get to meet any of our beloved actors?
I posted more about over at the A.V. Club [www.avclub.com] and [www.avclub.com].
I can’t find your comments. Can you share here, please (assuming it’s okay with Alan)?
Is Travis your middle name?
Did you give yourself a backstory?
10 Charlie St. Cloud posters out of 10.
Damn, I finally get what you people mean when you talk about the emotional moments on this show.
I have a feeling this is going to be a polarizing episode much like Mixology Certification was. I personally loved this episode. It had the heart of Season 1 with Season 3’s Goofy Britta.
But while Jeff’s obsession with Blade tied into recent stories about the insecurity Jeff does his best to mask, the explanation for Blade’s cool ultimately seemed too similar to how Jeff was behaving on those anti-anxiety meds in “Celebrity Impressionists.”
Yeah, I agree. Something bothered me about Blade’s basic sense of self-acceptance being treated not only as a basically implausible thing for a person to have, but also one that he got entirely through a fluke accident. It subverts the whole notion of character growth that I presume was intended with this episode.
Not a fan of the Blade’s storyline myself, but it doesn’t subvert the notion of character growth like you said. Quite the contrary: it tells that character growth can’t be attained instantly by virtue of some magic occurrence. It has to be EAAAARNED!
For my money, that is the best “normal” episode of Community they’ve done since Mixology. All the beats involving Troy/Abed/Britta/Annie just worked and I fell over laughing at some of the throw away lines (Guys, I need help reacting to something). I even liked the Jeff/Shirley/Blade stuff, I like how they’ve developed the Jeff/Shirley relationship.
Pierce/Chang… meh. Still though, a great episode overall.
Completely agree. Well said.
I didn’t mind it but it wasn’t spectacular. Ultimately, it would’ve been no great loss to me if I hadn’t seen it until tomorrow morning…
Liked it a lot, I thought it was pretty funny and I like the episodes where the characters just sort of hang out.
But please, Community writers…no more Winger speeches. It’s like a pure minute of lame filler every episode. If you have to keep commenting on how lame you know it is, then STOP IT!
My money for the break line was “as soon as I subdue my guest”
I thought this was a good episode. I also like the Jeff-Shirley relationship, but I thought it was kind of weird that everybody but Shirley wound up back at the apartment. One thing about Chevy Chase maybe leaving: They seem to have trouble figuring out how to fit the whole cast into each show.
If they have to cut budget for a Fourth Season, they could save a lot of money by cutting Pierce and Chang. Compared to the others in the group (and the Dean) they are superfluous.
Shirley was riding all those rides she missed during her pregnant years.
I fail to see why Ken Jeong is still on the cast of this show. He’s a funny guy, but he hasn’t been used consistently well since the first season, when he fit more into the characters’ regular world.
I thinka lot of characters haven’t been used consistently well since the first season (Troy, Annie), but yeah, Chang is the worst. He was so much better as the teacher. I understand the necessity to remove him from that role, but I think they’ve gone oh fer two in Chang’s new roles, although I’m willing to give Chang’s army a little more time.
I think they’ve done a great job with Annie and Troy. What’s wrong with them? I agree with the first post, Pierce and Change are mostly just there. BUT, when used correctly they can be awesome, some of the best storylines have had to do with Pierce.
I think Troy and Annie are funny characters but they have very little character growth of any kind. Troy started out as a misguided arrogant football jock who found a connection with Abed. Now I feel like his whole character has been consumed by his friendship with Abed. The last independent strong Troy storyline to me was Mixology.
As for Annie, I’m just not a fan of turning her into a love interest for Jeff. I did like her storyline of living by herself and making that work in season two.
To me, they are still funny characters (especially Troy) but their individual development has been lost compared with Jeff, Shirley, Abed and Britta.
Dan Harmon flat out said in the AV Club Season 2 walkthrough that he had a lot of trouble accessing Shirley’s character via Yvette Brown, something I found 100% true and also feel that he’s cracked based on how much more effective Shirley-heavy stories have been in S3.
And to keep things meta, in the S1 episode when Pierce insulted Shirley so nastily that he was cast out of the group, Abed noted that everyone then turned on each other because they’d lost their lightning rod/whipping boy/chief loser. He compared it to “Entourage” (and made the joke hilarious by noting how sloppy that show was by having E or Drama or Turtle slip in and out of the loser role in relation to Vincent) and the thing is, that’s why Pierce is important to the stories this show tells. Britta is bad at so many things and annoys everyone, but she’s not a villain and she doesn’t rally anyone in any direction (not even hatred). Pierce does that effortlessly.
And the idea that Chang could take on that role is laughable. He’s not a student, not a teacher, not part of any rational environment for comedy, and by now he’s barely human. Unless they can recapture some of his S2 beats, they’ll be better off cutting Chang loose and trying to make things work out off-screen with Chevy–as much of an ass as he is, the show wouldn’t work anywhere near as well without him.
First ep of the season that I’ve LOVED. Mostly. The shmaltzy ending ruined it as usual. Someone kick Dan Harmon in the head please.
I’m watching Awake now and I’ve just burst out laughing. Alan knows why.
About halfway through, it felt like one of the weakest episodes of the season. Or maybe it just felt that way because last week’s was so great. I thought it finished pretty strong though.
Britta, Annie and Annie’s cleavage were all excellent tonight. And Dean Pelton never fails to crack me up.
I enjoyed it and am looking forward to seeing it again to pick up the bits I missed the first time round. And Dean Pelton never fails to crack me up as well. Loved his pajamas (although I couldn’t quite figure out what the print was of) and the fact that his slippers matched them. I look forward more and more to seeing what new getup he’ll be wearing next. (The fact that he co-wrote “The Descendants” is just icing on the cake.)
Whatever happened to Michael K. Williams being on this show? I don’t think it was working particularly well but it just disappeared.
They don’t actually need teachers on a show about community college!
I read somewhere that Michael K. Williams had only been contracted to appear in three episodes (with a possibility for more if both sides found it agreeable). By my count, he’s appeared in two so far, so he’ll probably appear at least one more time this season (most likely around the time when the study group has to take their Biology final).
He’s going to be in the upcoming episode that’s styled like an episode of “Law & Order”.
This episode felt like a script that was rejected from a three-camera sitcom because it was too clichéd.
Community has always used basic sitcom structure. This isn’t a new thing, and absolutely doesn’t mean it wasn’t funny and earned.
I thought the episode was pretty decent, but below Community normal. This was a case of Community trying to do the standard sitcom A plot + B plot + little bit of C plot, and just weakening all three. Because of how much Community is character-based + how elaborate some of the gags can get, I think Community would be better off avoiding the tri-plot structure when it can
I liked it right up until Jeff’s saccharin speech at the end.
One of the less-experimental episodes and therefore one of the funnier…
Pierce/Chang wasn’t great but the final moment of Pierce randomly showing up and asking for the same lockdown treatment as Britta was funny. Maybe the best use of Pierce at this point is to be downsized to a Creed Bratton-like role of random moments and quick-hit punchlines.
My only complaint about this episode is that they missed a real opportunity to do a Trainspotting parody when they locked Britta in the bedroom. I was ready to see them show her freaking out and hallucinating with techno music in the background. Maybe with a carnival teddy bear instead of the baby.
Well, I enjoyed it. Winger speeching aside (didn’t bother me, really), I enjoy it when shows have some hidden depth, and Troy’s secret message totally turning Britta off did that. I also enjoyed that Annie never quite fell for Britta’s crap, thank goodness.
I forget who said that this was an episode about vampires without it being about vampires, and I enjoyed it on that twisted level.
Did Jeff talk about his locker *again* this week or did I just watch one ep three times? My brother nearly fell out of the chair on that one (and I knew he would. wish they’d release the rest oof St Elsewhere on DVD. especially the Betty White episode)
Good episode. Donald Glover was brilliant at the end of the episode when he sent the text and was heartbroken by Britta’s reaction. I think that was the most emotionally effective this show has ever been.
Here’s hoping this is the end of the Jeff-Annie attraction/flirtation/whatever. That has never worked for me.
Jeff-Annie actually works for me. Much more than Jeff-Britta. I feel like he takes her more seriously than any other women on the show, but maybe its because he is so protective of her.
I’ve been really enjoying the small hints at Troy’s feelings for Britta since they started to appear midway through the second season. The end of this episode led me to believe that Britta is at least starting to recognize those affections (and possibly be open to them). We may not get much more on that front this season, but I hope it’s something that the writers will openly explore at some point. Donald Glover and Gillian Jacobs have great chemistry whenever they get to share a scene together.
Regarding Jeff and
“I need help reacting to something” is perhaps the smartest, funniest line in all of Community.
My husband and I laughed so hard at that. It was sheer Abed perfection.
It’s brilliant because it’s perfectly in character. Only Dan Harmon and autistics know how well drawn Abed is. When it reflects actual humanity Community is one of the deepest shows ever.
Britta Britta’ed being Britta which made her awesome and funny!
Also, while I hope they don’t go to this well too often, Danny Pudi as Not-Abed is fantastic. His charisma/presence is amazing.
Anyone else notice the fact that Pierce won Chang a stuffed Palomino horse?
Did anyone else notice that Pierce won Chang a stuffed Palomino horse at the carnival?
How has Donald Glover not gotten an acting Emmy?? (I know he has one for writing). Can someone PLEASE give Donald Glover an acting Emmy…please?!? His scenes at the end regarding were just…gold. He’s got real dramatic chops, and there’s not much funnier than a Troy Barnes meltdown. He deserves some sort of recognition.
This episode made me laugh in so many places. I really like Jeff and Shirley together. Alan, have you read Todd VDW’s review over at AV Club yet? He mentions you and it’s pretty funny.
Decent episode. Glad to see more of John Goodman even if he’s currently just one note.
Random thoughts:
I’m surprised that during the past few weeks, no one has mentioned the forum that Alan moderated a while back with the cast and Dan Harmon. Harmon mentions that the writers use internet reactions to the show to shape their scripts and that it was very difficult to write the show while it was off the air because they were working in a vacuum. He also said that there were ‘some’ shows that would either be considered their very best work or their very worst. I would guess that last weeks Burns parody was one of the shows he was talking about.
I think the scene with Annie and Jeff at the locker shows that they are still considering a Annie-Jeff relationship. I have seen people write that this would be “creepy”, but I have not seen the same reaction to the Jess-Russell relationship on New Girl. Joel is 11 years older than Alison while Dermot is 17 years older than Zooey.
I think it has more to do with the character’s ages. Annie’s still an adolescent whereas Jess is an adult (has a job, had a long-term live-in boyfriend, etc.).
I believe Annie is actually in her early 20’s now. In “Mixology Certification”, she revealed that she was born in December of 1990, which would make her 21 (and assuming that the age gap between Jeff and Annie is similar to the one between Joel and Allison, Jeff should be in his early 30’s). She just seems a lot younger because of the way she sometimes acts. I understand that some people will always be uncomfortable with the age difference, and that’s fine, but at this point it really is an adult relationship for all intents and purposes. Whether or not people think that the characters work together romantically is a separate issue (I happen to think that they do).
Annie is 21 now (it was Troy who was born Dec. 1990, which is why he is 21 in Mixology). I don’t think they have ever hinted at Jeff’s age on the show. The only person who has is Shirley, who has made repeated comments that Jeff is not that far off from her age (which leads to another problem, since Shirley’s age is never given).
To me, it is a little creepy. Jeff’s role seems to work a lot better as Annie’s pseudo-Greendale-Dad than love interest. I like the fact that on the show there are a ton of possible combinations for romantic interests, but I am someone who doesn’t like a lot of the romantically themed arcs Community does anyway.
I agree with Dezbot. Dating someone over a decade older than you when you are in your 30’s (Jess) is very different than in your early 20’s (Annie). She is a “legal” adult sure, but the gap in life experience is so immense at that point. At any rate, I think its a very noticeable difference in both cases. And I agree also that the dad-ish vibe from Joel to Annie complicates it more. I was a tad concerned by the scene at the end with such clear insinuations that Jeff and Annie were noticing eachother as Britta and Troy were, leaving Abed the only un-romantically linked one. Though I actually enjoyed seeing 2 of the 3 pairs romantically linked at the end of Friends, I would definitely not want to see that here!
What does ‘creepy’ mean anyway? Is it purely subjective? Some people might find Abed/Troy creepy. Others might find Troy/Britta creepy because they object to interracial romance. I don’t think the writers should cater to their tastes. Everybody thinks the Dean is creepy, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to see more of him and his creepiness.
I don’t have a problem with any combo. A big age difference would cause problems in a real-life relationship. But I don’t want happy healthy relationships on my TV sitcoms. I want comedy, anarchy, mishaps and miscommunication.
The problem with any Jeff-Annie romance is keyed into the way Annie was introduced: she couldn’t be a lot older along the lines of her age being close to Alison’s real age for two reasons–they already had a character in that spot with Britta, and having Annie be that messed up and trying to put her life together wouldn’t read well if the character had either waited a long time to have the collapses High School Annie had OR had gone through those things and then spent many wasted years before trying to re-start her life at Greendale.
So the issue in that romance story has less to do with Joel or Alison’s real ages, or even the ages of Jeff and Annie, as much as how they set things up for Annie to have a ways to go on being both an adult and a romantic match for an adult.
Write a comment…Decent episode. Glad to see more of John Goodman even if he’s currently just one note.
Random thoughts:
I’m surprised that during the past few weeks, no one has mentioned the forum that Alan moderated a while back with the cast and Dan Harmon. Harmon mentions that the writers use internet reactions to the show to shape their scripts and that it was very difficult to write the show while it was off the air because they were working in a vacuum. He also said that there were ‘some’ shows that would either be considered their very best work or their very worst. I would guess that last weeks Burns parody was one of the shows he was talking about.
I think the scene with Annie and Jeff at the locker shows that they are still considering a Annie-Jeff relationship. I have seen people write that this would be “creepy”, but I have not seen the same reaction to the Jess-Russell relationship on New Girl. Joel is 11 years older than Alison while Dermot is 17 years older than Zooey.
There was actually a commenter just above you who mentioned it… ;)
Low concept episode, but still very funny. One thing of note is, that Sewage Joe was taller than Joel McHale. The guy must be 8′ tall.
I think it was one of those basically sweet episodes that serve as a valuable counterpoint to more out there ones.
Is everyone in community louder and more excitable since the break, or have I a headache?
Funny
A very solid second-tier Community – not one of the all-time greats, but one which I will happily revisit in the future.
The sub-plot involving Britta’s ‘addiction’ – and Annie’s attempts to contain her – with Abed and Troy’s escalating involvement – was a brilliantly written and acted bit of comedy — perhaps the best of the night (although the teaser in The Office was also pretty genius).
My laugh out loud moment from this ep was all the strange sounds Annie made the first time she answered the phone as “Blade” and the priceless reactions from TroBed and the Dean.
I re-watched that moment no less than 15 times. Glad I wasn’t drinking anything as that was an absolute spit-take
I think this show is an example of why Chevy Chase is so pissed. He showed in the first season that he could be a real character and now is featured only slightly more than Starburns. He is funny and a good character when given something toJo do – and not playing the villian! Why add John Goodman in a lame storyline when you have Chevy Chase just sitting there doing nothing.
I’ve grown to hate the Jeff-Annie romance and what it’s turned Annie into in the past few episodes, but I have to admit that little smile she gave him after catching his eye in the last scene caught me off-guard with its understated sweetness. I wish the show could always have this kind of subtlety when it comes to relationships.
“You are the opposite of Batman!”
“You don’t even know what that means!”
Love it.
Hilarious episode.