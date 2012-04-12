‘Community’ wins Hulu’s Best in Show 2012

We have a winner in Hulu’s Best in Show contest for 2012, and it’s… “Community.” The Human Beings of Greendale eked out a victory over the zombies of “The Walking Dead” in the final round of the fan contest.
With “Chuck” no longer in contention (or existence), I assumed “Community” would steamroll its way through the whole contest, but credit to Glen Mazzara and the many “Walking Dead” fans who kept on campaigning and voting for their show in this and every previous round. Even with most of the “Community” cast repeatedly tweeting to their fans to vote, it was still a 51-49 margin.
I don’t think these results will factor into NBC’s renewal decision, as they know by now how crazy passionate the “Community” audience is – and also how small it is. If it comes back, it’ll be for other reasons, just as it was a coincidence that “Chuck” got to come back for one final season after winning last year. But I’d still be happy to see that coincidence repeat itself.
This contest is a joke, and I like Chuck and Community. But seriously … two shows on the verge of cancellation win what? Most popular? Most fans willing to vote multiple times?
This almost makes up for the disaster in Round 3. Almost.
I don’t give Walking Dead too much credit for making it to the final round. Look at their ratings (~6 to 9 million viewers) versus the shows they beat (more like 1 to 5 million). They tended to have at least twice the viewers for each show they faced and they still barely managed to win each round. Community beat its competition (and tough competition at that) by a wide margin. It’s clear Community has the rabid fans.
Community’s margin of victory in the early rounds: 18, 20, 33, 10.
The Walking Dead’s margin: 2, 6, 4, 8
And, I’ll be honest, this entire thing sort of soured me to TWD and Glen Mazzara in particular. It felt like Goliath tweeting his butt off to try to kill David. His twitter feed got pretty ridiculous with all the RTs claiming the fix was in. I saw someone shocked that their 50 votes didn’t swing the percentages. I must have voted 200 times yesterday for Community and I watched it go from 53 percent to 51. In other news, I have no life. But neither does Glen Mazzara, apparently.
David- I just have to laugh at: “In other news, I have no life.”
I feel the same way so often when I am commenting online (as I am right now…) Though I like to believe we all do have lives, but the internet is a rabbit hole it is so easy to fall into, especially to procrastinate from actual work. I am just relieved that I manage to limit this mostly just to “here”…and I gave up influencing the Hulu poll last year when I spent a full 30 minutes trying to get Parenthood to budge and it still lost miserably. Probably to Chuck! At any rate, I liked the lines at the end of Matt Zollerseitz’s article about what makes the conversation after episode reviews so (potentially) meaningful. Its a beautiful way of thinking about what we all do here. (And now Alan, stop linking to other stuff or my rabbit hole will get bigger!) Seriously though, I think about the “community” in my 90 year old Grandmother’s tiny town, and how, for the most part, in most places, there is no such thing anymore. Which has good and bad consequences. But its sort of a nice notion that it exists in some form in forums like these. I don’t get to run into Alan at the coffee shop on main street each morning to chat about the latest (insert show here), but that would be pretty impractical. And I’m actually not even on facebook I am so wary of the extent to which life has become internetized. But I’m slowly coming to appreciate all the ways in which actual meaningful conversations/connections etc. (within reason/perspective) can and do occur online, and its sort of a cool thing. But now I’ve really digressed. Anyway David, you are not alone!
It probably means that the traditional ratings gathering methods are antiquated and that internet polls only target a certain demo.
Thank god. TWD winning this thing would have been a joke. That it beat a number of far better shows on its way to the final round was bad enough.
Breaking Bad not winning this thing means it *is* a joke.
True, but I was trying to ignore the earlier atrocities.
Thank GAWD. Yes, it’s a silly voting contest, but still. Thank GAWD.
Even though this season of Community hasn’t been as amazing, after last week’s, I’m recommitted to the distinction of “diehard” fan.
It’s interesting how NBC continues to churn out little watched but critically beloved shows (Community, Chuck, Parks & Recreation, FNL). NBC would make one hell of a cable network.
I would definitely agree with your comment if NBC were capable of making a decent new drama in the last ten years. Just one. In ten $%&*ing years.
He said Friday Night Lights, which is one of the best dramas in the last 10 years
Nbc owns hulu, nbc airs community. Despite wd fans outnumber community fans 3 to 1 based on ratings, it’s obvious what happened
People voted for a show with good writing?
How does NBC owning Hulu change the votes? Also, it seemed like 2/3’s of the TWD viewers were complaining about the show this season so the numbers work out.
I see you’re doing some trolling, Barry. [comicbook.com]
Everyone is talking about the ratings of both shows, and many TWD fans are claiming it’s not a real victory because TWD fans outnumber community 3 to 1, so it’s impossible. What absolutely everyone is failing to take into consideration, including those confused as to why Community is on the verge of cancellation: most people who watch Community don’t watch it on television at its scheduled air time. The vast majority of Community fans are young and watch the show online, which don’t count towards ratings, which is not the case for TWD (I love both shows by the way…)
Also, the Community cast was not the only influential celebrities tweeting about the contest. TWD execs and cast were almost shameless in their encouragement for repeat votes. One star of TWD actually bribed fans with 100 autographed pictures of her if TWD won. Community won by 11,000 votes, and I wish everyone would stop belittling the victory.
