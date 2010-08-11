‘Covert Affairs’ – ‘In the Light’: Everytime I think I’m out…

Now that I’m mostly recuperated from my Comic-Con/press tour odyssey, it’s time to start getting back into the episodic reviewing groove by checking in on some shows I had to skip while I was out in California. First up: “Covert Affairs,” which I hadn’t written about or watched since the pilot. I spent a few hours on Monday catching up on the episodes that aired while I was out west, then I watched last night’s episode live. Some thoughts on the series so far, and “In the Light” in particular, coming up just as soon as I change a tire in heels…
Five episodes in, my opinion of “Covert Affairs” hasn’t changed much from the initial one. I like Piper Perabo and (particularly) Christopher Gorham. I think the show is doing a good job of balancing Annie’s rookie learning curve with letting her be good enough to justify all these assignments. I wish Anne Dudek (who I interviewed at press tour, and will post that sometime in the next few weeks) had more to do. And I think the show is just solid enough to hold my interest without necessarily being something I’ll write about every week.
One thing in particular came across in my two-night mini-marathon: like most of USA’s other character-driven procedurals(*), the show really rises and falls based on the guest characters. You know what you’re going to get from Perabo, Gorham, Kari Matchett and Peter Gallagher, and you know that they’re mainly going to be working in service of that week’s standalone storyline, with a sprinkling of ongoing issues like the Campbell marriage or Annie’s mystery ex. That’s the baseline, and while it’s engaging enough, the guest stars play an important enough role each week that I’m interested when we get an Oded Fehr or (this week) Gregory Itzin(**) and Eriq La Salle, less so when, say, Annie’s interacting with the fairly generic British guy from the second episode.
(*) Because “White Collar” has had so much trouble making its procedural storylines interesting in spite of some great leads, it’s especially susceptible to this – note how much better the show was with Tim Matheson as the bad guy a few weeks ago – but I find it’s true of all the USA shows. I enjoy “Burn Notice” every week, but the show tends to perk up when it get someone like Jay Karnes or Garret Dillahunt to play off of Jeffrey Donovan.
(**) Though he played what seemed (in the few episodes I watched) a relatively straightforward boss character on “The Mentalist,” I wonder if every character Itzin plays for the rest of his career will automatically seem suspect because we associate him with President Logan from “24.”
Specifically on “In the Light,” I thought it did a couple of good, course-correcting things. It actually made the Jai Wilcox character feel relevant and vital, when to this point he’d seemed an unnecessary distraction from the Annie/Auggie dynamic. And it also made me somewhat interested in the Eion Bailey character – and not just because he and Jai have a parkour-style chase through the docks. (Like Michael Scott, I am a sucker for parkour.) I complained after the pilot that Bailey was filling the same role on this show that the Kate character unfortunately did in “White Collar” season one, but this one episode has already made him feel more present and relevant than Kate ever did. I’m at least somewhat interested in his agenda, why Jai and Arthur are so gung-ho to catch him, etc.
Again, don’t expect “Covert Affairs” reviews every week, but this seems like a show I’m going to check in on from time to time.
I’m hooked on this show. I hope it sticks around for a long time.
I am really digging this show but disagree with you on the guest stars elevating the story line. Especially for the USA shows. The guest stars rarely make any impression. Chris and Piper on the other hand are why I come back to the show. Same with Ted and Matt on White Collar and Bruce Campbell and Sharon Gless on Burn Notice. Yes they set the baseline. The baseline is what these shows are all about.
On other networks your posit holds more water.
I agree that good guest stars up the compellingness level, but…isn’t that true of any show? Granted, Perabo’s character may not be compelling on her own (geez, how did I know she’d be able to tie a fly?), but Gorham, Matchett, and Gallagher make for a tight supporting ensemble..
It’s nice to see Ramamurthy in a less over-wrought setting, as well, and to hear him speak without a fake accent.
I’d say that where they need to be careful is in depicting Annie’s interactions with the men around her. After the chemistry with Oded Fehr’s character last week, and with Jai Wilcox this week, it becomes less plausible that she’s still carrying a legendary torch for her mystery lover.
That being said, I’m a sucker for parkour myself.
“but…isn’t that true of any show?”
Not necessarily. More character-driven series like Mad Men don’t necessarily require good guest stars (though good guests always help). But procedurals like this, which feature the regular cast heavily interacting with a new guest star or guest stars every week, are by design going to lean more heavily on the quality of those guests. When I don’t care about who Michael Westen’s client and/or opponent is, I tend to tune out on that week’s Burn Notice, regardless of how much I like Donovan, Anwar and Campbell.
With Itzin and LaSalle, this was the first week I even recognized the guest stars, so it’s impossible for me to agree with you on this one, Alan.
It bothers me when a show is over-reliant on guest stars…”30 Rock”, anyone?…but I don’t think Covert Affairs is in that category.
I’m convinced Gregory Itzin is Red John on The Mentalist, so don’t count him out.
why does Daryl from “Coming to America” have a gun?
Corporate espionage, someone stole the formula for Soul Glo
They like this
Everybody is entitled to their opinion of course, but I don’t get your complaints about White Collar, when you dig Chuck so much. From an abstract point of view, both shows are very much alike. Any story arc Chuck has ever tried (Fulcrum, The Ring) was a major McGuffin that made no sense and didn’t hold together at all. The standalone eps sometimes work and sometimes don’t, for whatever reason. I would go so far as to say the Chuck writer’s room was filled with hacks and hope the fresh blood for this season will improve things.
Bringing things full circle, the main reason to watch either show is the chemistry of the cast. In the case of White Collar, I can add that it’s beautifully shot and its humor appeals to me. With Chuck, I’ve got nothing.
(and I could make a similar argument for your dislike of Entourage. Although there my theory is that it was once hip to see “real” Hollywood on-screen (and for someone like you, who’s in the business, to feel insidery about it) and now it’s lame and mainstream, so it’s popular to bag on it)
I agree about White Collar. Alan’s view on that show has always befuddled me a bit, as it seems to be more of a “this show just isn’t really good” thing, and less of a “this show just isn’t for me” thing, which I could understand. I admit White Collar didn’t really grab me at first. I could see it was a good show, but the story wasn’t really pulling me in, well, until I heard they blew Kate up.
Chuck is a very different type of show. The only thing they have in common is they are spy shows. Chuck is more of a comedy than anything on USA (well, maybe Psych).
I’m not sure if any of these characters are as compelling (yet) as any of the main characters in Chuck.
I’m impressed that they are going after the moral and ethical conflicts involved (one presumes) in the real-world CIA. Burn Notice is the better-executed show, but Covert Affairs, where we see the concerns of both administrators and field agents, is telling me more about how things really work (at least from the CIA’s own perspective). It reminds me of MI-5/Spooks in that respect, but the plots on the latter show always unraveled for me once I thought about them a bit afterward.
besides being an ok decent show, not exactly worried missing an episode or two, gotta love the fact that all the episode titles are zeppelin songs, its a nice touch though i dont know if what it has to do with the show
Maybe one of the writers was on That 70s Show or Newsradio.
Five episodes in, Eion Bailey’s character in the present has been getting closer and closer to Piper Perabo. He was parked in a car outside her house; he was in the subway with her; and in this most recent episode he was about 10 yards away from her. By episode 7 will he be directly behind her without her knowing? It could get kinda silly real quick.
I never watch USA but my hubby does and I watched this last night. After seeing your comments on Twitter re USA/Guest Stars I have to agree with you – I probably would’ve stopped watching if it hadn’t been for the guest stars (and Itzin has no hope – I almost hissed at his entrance as he is almost a pantomine villian!!! I think I did cry – “Don’t trust him – he’s an evil president!”)
On a side note since you mentioned it, but the plots in White COllar have been MUCH improved this season. The one when Muzzie’s would be girlfreind was kidnapped was actually very good. That’s all I ask of White Collar-decent enough plots so that I can enjoy the chemistry. It;s delivering thus far.
i find ‘covert affairs’ far less interesting than ‘white collar’ or most any usa show. all these usa network shows live or die on the likability of the characters and their dynamics. for me, the ‘covert affairs’ characters are so generic and cliched, with the spunky, capable heroine; the sarcastic, loyal blind guy; the driven, yet caring female boss; peter gallagher as peter gallagher : nothing distinguishes them in any way from their types. and their relationships are so forced : the way christopher gorham and piper perabo met and interacted in the first episode was so forced and unnatural, it was neither show nor tell, just ‘here you go, they’re best friends.’
‘white collar,’ just for comparison’s sake, took basically all first season to build a rapport between the two main characters, and is still testing their boundaries with each other this season. it’s believable because trust takes time, which should be especially true on ‘covert affairs’s emphasis on how back-stabbing everyone at the cia can be.
less fundamentally, i find the missions on ‘covert affairs’ boring. they always play out exactly as i expect from the first five minutes. and the characters’ interactions do not elevate the genre cliches the way something like ‘burn notice’ or ‘chuck’ especially can take a predictable plot and have fun with the execution. ‘covert affairs’ really feels much of the time like the non-fantasy set-ups to all those syfy network monster movies, like the part with the military and the scientists before we find out there’s a giant dinocroc out to ruin everything. is it the worst thing? no, but it’s just so damn adequate, which, week after week, is really wearing my attention down.
also, maybe ‘white collar’ just hits my sensibilities right, but i really enjoy how the plots tend to involve a combination of fun con jobs and reverse heists. the best episodes for me were like miniature pg mamet movies.
I actually stopped watching half way through South Bound Suarez, because the positives of the show stopped outweighing the negatives for me. I really wanted to like it, as I’ve always had a soft spot for Piper Perabo since Imagine Me and You, but I couldn’t quite manage this. Though might give the next episode a go, if there are some improvements…
In terms of USA shows though, I feel like Psych is the total opposite of what you mention in terms of improving with guest stars…though fun guest stars are often good, the point of the weekly procedural element is so rarely to keep you in suspense about a murder, but rather an opportunity to see new Shawn&Gus jokes and interaction…one of the reasons Psych is the best USA show in my opinion.
Though I’m not quite the target audience I think…I’ve always loved Psych, but I don’t think it’s quite as on brand (USA brand) as Burn Notice, which is ok but don’t usually choose to watch, and White Collar, which I do watch every week and enjoy.
Im sorry, how “me too!” is this show. NCIS, NUMB3RS, hell even Blackwater and the IRA now get a great PR shot with Burn Notice, in its backhanded way.
Its so thinly and nominally written, I cant help but hear the CIA PR kids pitching this: “Look! Look what kind of positive numbers the FBI and the Military investigatives are pulling now! We have got to get us one of those!”
Im a big Gorham fan since ‘Popular’, and Perabo from “Lost and Delirious”, and Dudek’s CTB on House of course, so I really did want to like the show. But the character and plot implausibilities are just too silly. Annie’s young and utterly without any life experience — but she’s so good! She’s really good! Look how good! We better give her a critical mission right now! And another one! Wow good thing she got through that one so slick! She’s not magically Buffy, people. And at least Buffy trained all the time, and made mistakes / got smacked down all the time.
But really for me this week put it over the top, when Gallagher and Matchet were shocked, shocked! to discover! that an african national had been stocked with US weapons by the CIA.
Shocked! This is wrong! We really, really want to give him to FBI to put in jail! We are tormented by our past. Watch us be tormented.
OK thats disingenuous to the point of creepy. I mean, at least NCIS works hard to couch their Navy and Moussad cheerleading inside of strong character interplay. This show is just trying to sell us the product without doing even the most minimal R&D.
No sale.
Why didn’t Mohinder use his spider abilities while chasing down that guy??
It’s the interplay between Perabo and Gorham that give this show what life it has, more so than guest stars. I prefer it when guest characters are played by good character actors who I don’t know, as in the Israeli agent last week.
As to Anne Dudek, yes she’s criminally underused and every time I see her name in the credits I can’t help but wish she was the star and not a rarely seen supporting player.
Some water has gone under the proverbial bridge and Covert Affairs is still around…for better or worse.
I have to say that I have loved the episodes with Oded Fehr playing Mossad operative, Eyal Lavin. The chemistry between Eyal and Annie is off the charts. Someone must agree with me because they have brought Oded back 9 times in three seasons including 6 shows in Season 3. I am hoping to see just as much of Eyal in Season 4. The Auggie/Annie “happy” ending of Season 3 was revolting and incestuous to me. The way they shoved Eyal out the side door after 3 years of developing his character was just plain odd. If Season 4 is all about a romance with the BFF’s, I won’t be watching.