‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 4: ‘Requiem for a Gleet’ (Veterans edition)

A review of episode 4, “Requiem for a Gleet,” coming up just as soon as I have a Nubian genie at my disposal…
“Eamon, we live life however we choose.” -Dan
There are some “Deadwood” episodes where the pull quote is obvious (Al’s line to William Bullock in the premiere, for instance). With “Requiem for a Gleet,” I went back and forth between two others for quite some time before settling on Dan’s line above. One was Ellsworth assuring Alma, “Myself, ma’am, I’d be betting that the levee’ll hold.” The other was Joanie predicting, “Something terrible’s going to happen here.”
Those are the two extremes of thought in an episode where everyone is either fearing the absolute worst or hoping for the best, sometimes with evidence to support each point of view, sometimes not, and where sometimes fears or hopes are proven to be very wrong. As Dan tells Crop Ear shortly before slitting his throat, you have to choose how you want to live your life: with hope or fear, deference or entitlement, anger or joy.
We know that Ellsworth is right in his assessment of what Wolcott and George Hearst are up to, and we have a pretty good idea that Joanie’s right about where things at the Chez Ami will go with Mr. W. But on the other hand, Seth surprises Martha by agreeing to have some morning intercourse. And in the episode’s centerpiece scene, everyone’s fear that Al will die from his stones – or from Doc’s shaky surgical skills – don’t come to pass, when Doc instead decides to force Al to give it the ol’ college try one last time, producing enough of a stream to force the gleet into a place where he can remove it (with some help from Trixie) without cutting Al open from above or through his taint.
And Dan, Trixie, Johnny and the Doc all collapse in relief and joy on top of Al, as Doc sobs and says, “Thank you for saving me,” in one of the most unexpectedly beautiful images of the whole series. This man has done all of them a bad turn at one point or another, but they need him alive and well and barking out orders so they can each feel whole again.
The medical crisis is largely an excuse to sideline Al while Wolcott and Cy begin making their moves around the camp, but it also led to great moments like the human pile on the bed, and some of the best acting moments yet from the likes of W. Earl Brown and Doc Cochran as they each panicked over Al’s health in their own way.
And while Al suffers and sweats over at the Gem, we see Wolcott consolidating his power with the arrival of new county commissioner Hugo Jarry, played by character actor supreme Stephen Tobolowsky.(*) Jarry suggests his old pal Adams has backed the wrong horse in Swearengen, and Adams begins to fear this is true when Dan tells him about Al’s condition. And where Al wouldn’t play ball with Yankton, Cy and Wolcott quickly set up an arrangement with Jarry (and Cy then sets up Jarry to have some icky tub time with one of the Bella Union whores) at the same time that the two men are setting up Mr. Lee – or, as Wu so memorably puts it(**), the “San Francisco cocksucker” – as a rival to Mr. Wu’s operation in the camp’s Chinatown.
(*) I’ve interviewed Tobolowsky a few times about his terrific autobiographical podcast, The Tobolowsky Files. The series’ 12th episode, “The Sound of Surprise,” is largely about his experience working with David Milch and friends on this show.
(**) In another hilarious bit of pantomime from Keone Young, this time even funnier because he’s doing it for a frustrated, tired Dan, as opposed to the more perceptive Swedgin.
But, again, everyone’s worst fears about Al don’t come true. He saves himself, and his friends, and if he’s exhausted and unable to move or speak in the episode’s final shot, he also looks as pain-free as he has at any point in the season. (Even before the fight with Bullock, he was in discomfort from the stones and his inability to urinate.)
A lot has happened in Deadwood without Al’s knowledge in these last two episodes. Now we get to see how he reacts to all of it.
Some other thoughts:
* Also outstanding in this episode? Our pal Jim Beaver, and I would say that even if he wasn’t coming to comment on each episode. (And here’s your weekly reminder that you can get a personalized copy of Jim’s memoir if you like his writing.) Ellsworth has definitely blossomed in his role as handler of Mrs. Garret’s business affairs. He’s able to wisely and warmly stem the tide of her panic over the rumors that E.B. and Cy have started. And in his earlier encounter with Wolcott, we see a steel and anger that was never really present when he was a humble (if profane) solo prospector.
* One of Jim’s better stories last week involved how William Sanderson admitted he was uncomfortable performing long monologues – which ensured that Milch kept giving them to him, over and over again. (Less out of sadism than to challenge the guy and push him out of his comfort zone for a better performance.) So we get another one here where he talks to Richardson, which is pretty much the same thing as talking to a wall.
* Speaking of Farnum, how delightful was it to see Alma put him way out of his depth by offering to buy the hotel?
* Interesting how Martha actually seems more awkward with Mr. Bullock after they have their intercourse than before. Was it bad? Did he try out some moves he had learned from the widow Garret? Or does it just reflect the very awkward nature of their pity marriage?
* Know your Milch-isms: “taint” is a word he’s long found amusing, going back at least to this “NYPD Blue” scene featuring a very familiar “Deadwood” face.
* I’ll talk more about Miss Isringhausen’s visit to Adams’ hotel room as we get deeper into the story, but my reaction to that scene back in the day was one of puzzlement. Who exactly is this woman who would invent outright lies about Alma like that? And what sort of interaction would Sophia’s governess have with a member of Al’s crew, even if they both lived under the same roof?
Coming up next: “Complications,” in which Al slowly recuperates, Alma has a health question of her own, and Cy begins to look into what’s happening over at the Chez Ami.
What did everybody else think?
I didn’t think Doc said “Thank you for saving me” because he needed Al alive to make him feel whole. I took it that he was relieved he didn’t have to perform the surgery. He didn’t have to face his fears that he would not be a good enough surgeon and Al would die because of him.
Something I’m curious about Alan, will you do reviews for season three as well? I know you got some posts at your old blog but those are relatively minor and skip a few episodes.
Allow me to second that. At the very least, I’d really like to see reviews of the Season 3 episodes that were missed.
I could easily see how an episode like this would turn some off from EVER watching the show again, as watching Al have to go through what he went through is pure torment.
I’ve seen this episode I’d say 4 or 5 times now and always grimace the same way each time. I’m not sure we really need to see ALL the gory details of Al passing that stone.
Just my $0.02.
Agreed. It’s like watching one of those riveting episodes of ER where horrifically disturbing things are happening but you can’t tear yourself away. I have to wonder if Milch didn’t take some inspiration from having to pass the stones himself? This whole debacle has been so detailed and exhausting to watch that it seems like it comes from life experience.
I must say I’m really glad that at this point in the series, they’ve finally started to properly utilize Ellsworth as a character. He was one of the best parts of the pilot, and besides his business with Dority and Alma’s claim in Season 1, you didn’t see him much.
Not only that, but to have Ellsworth, just about the only person in town who is both honest and has a good disposition, let Wolcott know just how he felt about Heart, the Comstock and Wolcott himself in his scathing monologue made me realize that old Els was, himself, a force with which to be reckoned. Still one of my favorite scenes in the series.
I love Ellsworth. I could watch an entire show where he’s just prospecting, hanging out at the Gem, and getting into random trouble. This might sound ridiculous, but he sort of reminds me of a less studly and heroic version of Jim Rockford. So it was somewhat surprising and yet appropriate to discover that Ellsworth actually has a heroic past that haunts him, something he has been trying to escape. I loved the scene with Wolcott, but I have to admit that seeing Ellsworth reveal his gun seemed like a uncharacteristic move. But then I realized he’s running a very large operation for Mrs Garret, one where he has to command authority and respect from all sorts of undesirables.
Agreed. He was always a character I really liked, but Season 2 turned into my favorite character (other than Al) of the entire show.
This is the “Veterans edition”, so I just wanted to add that how much I love the character too, and how it made it even more difficult to deal with his ‘fate’ in Season 3 (especially with no true ‘ending’ to the show). :(
When Ellsworth was shot I literally shouted “no” the first time I saw it. I don’t think I’ve ever done that before or since for any character.
In the scene before, Hearst is asking his gunman, “You know where to find the tent he lives in?”, and I thought, “Who on this show lives in a tent?”
Cut to Ellsworth talking to his dog in a tent. Aw, maaaaaaan!
I find it interesting that Milch introduces the characters of Miss Isringhausen and Maddie in season 2. This season he has tempered the badness of Cy and Al a bit (Al more so), so instead he introduces two nasty female characters to the mix. I have to wonder if that was entirely intentional or somewhat organic, because it really changes the gender relations somewhat to have these women preying on various people in Deadwood, especially dangerous and intelligent men like Wolcott and Adams.
Also interesting to see is that these bad women, for the most part, only prey on women. Sure Maddie preyed somewhat on Wolcott’s weaknesses, but she was obviously never a danger to him. She only hurt her prostitutes. And Miss Isringhausen, you could say, preyed on Adams, but Alma was her real target. Both of these “scheming” women got outplayed in the grand scheme of things. Not sure what message it all sends.
Miss Isringhausen was working under faulty assumptions, though.
I probably should have added that I only vaguely recall where her and Maddie’s plotlines end up.
Absolutely loving this Deadwood Rewind.
I concede I’ve never run a TV series or written for a TV show, but I do believe that typically you would not go to the trouble of writing and drafting 50 hours of shooting scripts before you’ve found your cast or even shot a pilot.
I can only assume McCallum is overstating the detail of these scripts, considering it’s likely more of an outline for the first few seasons. That still seems somewhat presumptuous, but good on them for having long-term vision.
P.S. AVClub commenting snark is truly in a league of its own. I love that site.
I disagree that Martha is more awkward with Seth after their morning romp. They are coy but sharing knowing glances and smiles.
I looked upon it not as “more awkward”, but “more of the same awkwardness”. Ok, we’ve the “morning intercourse” out of the way, now we’re going to dare to address each other by first names, each step an adventure (see? I’m always quoting this show, even when TALKING ABOUT this show!).
–If this isn’t Jim Beaver’s best episode, I sure can’t think of what would be! Jim’s scene with Garrett, shouting over the noise of the stamp mill, is just awesome. And his scene where he reassures a nervous Molly is probably his best scene in the show’s run (if not his career!).
–Heh, Dan Dority still can’t lift his right arm. It’s fun to watch him try to tend bar left-handed (and to nail Johnny in the face with a bar rag with what clearly is not his throwing hand). Loved the scene where he and Adams escalate the tension, then finally Dan blinks, confides in Adams, and they’re on the same team again.
–Any girl I date simply MUST watch all 36 episodes of Deadwood, because I rarely go a week without quoting one. Most usually can’t keep up, but without fail, every single one thoroughly enjoys Alma toying with Farnum after his “weaker sex” chauvanistic play.
–Keone introduces “San Francisco cocksucker” into the lexicon, but my favorite part of this awesome scene is when Earl sees he can’t escape it, and his body slumps, he hangs his head, grabs the bannister for support, and mutters, “Oh, for Christ’s sake,” an expression you don’t hear much any more but my father used daily.
–This is the first episode since the pilot that made me ask, “Who directed this?” The camerawork in this one, especially showing people while others are speaking, was fantastic (it’s Alan Taylor, btw).
–Writing this makes me realize I may have to bump this up on my list of favorite Deadwood episodes. Even the happy-sounding song with the horrifying lyrics over the closing credits is awesome.
For me, Jim Beaver’s finest moment(one of the finest moments in the whole series, period) is that scene with Alma in the third season when she gets high and tries to seduce him. That just breaks my heart, and the acting is astounding.
I think I say “Oh, for Christ’s sake” about every other time the phone rings with Unknown Number robocalls, and not because of this show. But then, I always talked at least as much like my parents as my peers, and they had a tendency to talk like THEIR parents… Nothing like a little out-of-date slang to keep a family together.
One last thing: I read an interview with Milch a million years ago, I think it was the New Yorker magazine. The reporter was on the set watching them film the scene where Al passes the stones. The cast and crew were struggling to find a theme for these scenes, when someone came up with the idea of playing it like a woman was giving birth. Watch it again with that thought in your mind, it’s wild.
The Chinese language is not only literate but tonal and visual one. Sounds of a syllable can change the meaning of a word. For example the word MA can mean mother or a horse depending on the intonation.
We also think in pictures as we are seeing words in Chinese characters that have pictoral meaning.
Im neither a linguist, academic, or historian but I tried to do my best. My learning comes from being a child of immigrants who came to this country called Gum Shan or gold mountain and growing up in Hawaii’s Chinatown.
Wu’s Chinese come from these people. Dialects from the Hakka, Toi Sun, Punti, Sei Yup people who migrated from the southern part of China. Often I the actor would get criticized for not speaking Chinese correctly from the academe or purist. No I speak what is know to some as Chinatown Buck Buck Bagaw. A mish mash of different poor peoples dialect and English. This is what I tried to convey as Wu.
When Wu comes in he calls Dan ( the wonderful Earl Brown) as Dahhhn. In chinese it means Egg. I would call Johnny Chun short for Chun Choi of stupid cabbage ( a colloquial term for idiot). As Wu I made up all these names for other characters that would have Chinese meanings. When the Chinese first were told they were in ‘Merica. They came up with the word with the closest sound for them. MeiGuu.Or meaning Beautiful Country which is what we call America today.
Only word David Milch objected to was Sweggin’. I came up with a Chinese word to say Swearingen. But Milch would have none of it. He wanted Sweggin’ and that was it. No damn discussion. Of course he was right. The word cocksucker would not work without the word SWEGGIN’ as Milch wanted it.
Milch was always open to ideas particular to me. I think I was the only actor that wrote some of his his own lines. The Chinese ones that is. But this was one case that was not negotiable. And Milch was right.
A note: The San Francisco Cocksuckah is played by my good friend Phillip Moon. A Yale Drama school graduate. And a quite articulate fellow. We really did not know from this episode on who would be left after the battle.
Wow, thank you for the insightful comment, Mr. Young. I always wondered if there were some backstories to the Chineses language used in Deadwood.
What Chinese word was it, that you come up with to say Swearingen?
Thank you so much for this! I’ve wondered so much at how the Chinese language parts were done and your explanation fit perfectly with the period and experiences of someone like Wu.
Hey Mr. Yeung,
I’ve always wondered something, regarding an interaction with Dan. Not sure if you’ll remember, but at one point Wu storms off, yelling either “Wu no English!” OR “Wu know English!” Do you happen to remember which one it was? It’s always bugged me, not knowing, as each statement means something entirely different about Wu — either he is proud to NOT know English, or proud to know the amount he does.
Personally, I always figured that it was ‘no English’, which gives greater meaning to the later “Wu! America” scene, as he eventually comes to embrace his new home.
PS. As a side note, as a Chinese-American lover of Westerns, how refreshing its been to watch you. Westerns never seem to give the burgeoning Chinese-American communities of the West their due, so thank God for Wu, Lee and all y’all cocksuckers!!
I had suggested to Milch something like Sui Ling Gum which how Wu would call Swearingen.. Which in chinese characters would mean Water-Zero-Gold. Or waterless gold. Or the gold which is panned. Of course it would be so obscure that Milch just looked me in the eye and said No! Wu calls him SWEGGIN. When Milch has that kind of look in his eye you know their is no debate. And he was correct in every way. It made so much sense. It had a kinetic flavour that was memorable and people still yell it out to me in public. “Sweggin Cocksuckaaa”.
Burt it is in this episode that Wu says “Wu, no englishee”. Note that it is Johnny who says “Why dont you learn to speak AMERICAN”.
David and I agreed that Wu was proud of his heritage and his cultural that he refused to give up his language and demanded that “You learn to speak Chinee”. instead. He was that type of hard core soul. If youve ever encountered rude chinese waiters you know where this comes from.
All except for his feelings for Sweggin. Al was Wu’s Heng Dai. Ill explain that more in a future episode if you like. But for now this is too much about Wu.
There is so much good in this episode. The first scene with Tim O and Anna G is just brilliant. As well as the scenes with EB and Molly Parker. Some already spoke about the scene with Ellsworth and Dillahunt. Just wonderful acting and writing. We used to come to the set and just watch our fellow actors shoot their scenes. It was a joy.
“Al was Wu’s Heng Dai. Ill explain that more in a future episode if you like.” I’m giddy with anticipation! Seriously, no kidding.
“We used to come to the set and just watch our fellow actors shoot their scenes. It was a joy.” I’m not surprised, still awesome though.
Sui Ling Gum feels quite wu xia-esque, actually. I kind of like the juxtaposition of that in an American Western story. It would have been a rather apt name for Al. :D
Of course, definitely “Sweggin Cocksuckaa” is perfect and memorable, I see why Milch was adamant about that.
Heng dai…I love that scene.
For those who need to know. The Chinese dialogue in my scene with Dan (the egg) is this;
Diu nah Ma ga Hai. Nei mou yung ah!
Fuck your mothers pussy. You no brain moron.
To Johnny….
Bok Gwai Lo!
White Dead jerk
This is not literate translation but the essence.
Heh, I never realized you were calling out to Dan by name, it comes out so quick and staccato, it’s almost a grunt. But thanks, there’s no detail too mundane for me, as far as Deadwood goes.
One of the things I’ve always loved, and some of the actors mention this on the DVDs, is that the Chinese scenes never bear subtitles. I mean, when a guy screams right before he plunges a hatchet into your back, do we really NEED to know which profanity he screamed?
I’d heard the term gwai lo before, but didn’t know how the “bok” played in. Thanks Keone. And thanks for creating an iconic Asian character on a big show like this – ironic how of all the tv shows set in contemporary times, there seem to be no memorable Asian characters whereas yours was set at a time when we weren’t even considered human by most whites.
Heh, your ethnic group wasn’t “even considered human by most whites”? As the closing line of this episode would indicate, that’s “a big club”.
The beautiful shot of all of them on the bed was composed almost exactly like the scene in the very first episode, as Doc, Al, Trixie,Dan and Johnny wait for the shot trick to die. The positions were different, but it was the same circular image, although spread out with more space between the characters, the same sense of art that I felt in the Gleet scene. Looking back at that and then the Gleet scene, it’s almost like a metaphor of how tightly woven the players have become as Deadwood evolved from a new camp to a more established one.
Worst thing to hear your doctor say before surgery: “Lord, I don’t need to kill another man.”
Followed closely by, “I’m only gonna say this once: I’m sorry for how this is going to hurt.” Such a great bedside manner.
I liked the opening scene with Tim and Anna. She’s such a rich and expressive actress, though she is so by means of the subtlest of glances and motion. The subtext, as we actors say, was thick in that scene.
I always loved the scene between myself and Garrett Dillahunt. I didn’t know him well at this point (we’ve since become good friends), and he was new enough to the show and, since we never had a complete script in our hands after the pilot, I wasn’t quite sure who he was in the scheme of things. (Let me repeat that: I never saw a complete DEADWOOD script except for the pilot.) As a result, I played the mine scene with him with a certain trepidation, because I didn’t even know my own history entirely, much less Woolcott’s. It’s one of the joys (and terrors) of working for David Milch, having to use only the scene at hand as guide for who you are and what your attitude is. Since scenes are often filmed out of order, if you add the absence of complete scripts to the circumstance, there simply is no strong guide for one’s sense of character beyond trusting the scene and the fact that David will correct you if you’re on the wrong heading. It’s no wonder that some actors might have difficulty with his process. But I thrilled in it. It was like going over Niagara in a barrel every morning, with all the fear intact, yet with a subdued voice in my head whispering, “David won’t let you die.” I shouted myself hoarse in that scene, over the rattle and roar of the stamp mill. It was the first time on the show I knew I wouldn’t merely be a humorous foil, but would have some iron. When you’re making a Western, there’s real joy in playing a hard case. This was the turning point for Ellsworth in terms of how I saw him and how, I think, the audience saw him.
I often think of that scene, but I’d almost forgotten the “I’m bettin’ the levee’ll hold” scene which follows, which, on reappraisal is a great scene, too. I’m rather proud of it, now that I’m reminded of it. Funny thing about memories. While I vaguely remember trying to untangle and interpret the complicated syntax of the speech, what I most remember of the scene is how much my knees hurt from kneeling for so long.
Stephen Tobolowsky is one of my oldest friends in Hollywood. He played Jesus in GODSPELL, the first professional play I ever saw, back in Dallas in the early 70s, and I’ve known him well since the early 80s, when I appeared in his brilliant play TWO IDIOTS IN HOLLYWOOD. Stephen is, like Powers Boothe, one of the Texas Mafia from SMU in Dallas, and their friendship goes back far further than my own. One of my perversely favorite events in DEADWOOD involves the long friendship between Stephen and Powers, which dates back to probably 1972. Stephen was close with Powers and remembers changing diapers on Powers’s baby daughter, Parisse. That’s Parisse giving Stephen the bubble-bath blowjob in the scene with Powers. Sometimes life is just plain weird.
A word about Sean Bridgers as Johnny Burns. I think this guy is brilliant. That sudden waking ad lib when Dan hits him with the bar rag is all Sean. He manages to play stupid with such an endearing quality. I love to watch him work. He’s a superbly talented writer, by the way.
This is one of my favorite episodes of the series, not so much because I’ve got two good scenes, but because I really love watching the acting. Earl Brown, Titus Welliver, Billy Sanderson, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, and Johnny Hawkes have such rich moments in this one–it’s a primer on acting.
Have I mentioned how proud I am of having fallen in with this troupe? Nothing before or since has come within a million miles of it.
Jim Beaver
Jim,
I mentioned in my comment above that I was glad they finally started properly utilizing your talents (and the possibilities of Ellsworth as a character) in the Wolcott scene, which your comment seems to agree with. I think a similar revelation comes in the scene with Alma, in that it also shows how far ahead of the game Ellsworth is thanks to his past experiences with Hearst & Co.
Ellsworth’s the only one throughout the series that never tries to reason with, bargain with, or bow to Hearst (and he ultimately pays the price for it, but there was no way Hearst could put his final motions into place with Ellsworth alive — it would be very un-Deadwood to think otherwise).
All the other characters assume they can dance with the devil and not get burned, either due to stubbornness or ego or stupidity. Ellsworth somehow got out of his last dance alive, and he wasn’t about to bow again.
It’s amazing how well those two scenes define a character we thought we already knew. And it was a masterful bit of acting that after one scene, we fully believe Ellsworth is boiling with white-hot rage under his pleasant exterior.
As we’ve learned to find Els’ judgements trustworthy, it’s our first big hint that Hearst & Co. are not just greedy capitalists, but dangerous and ruthless. This episode (and especially the major Ellworth scenes) sets the tone for literally the remainder of the series.
In case you have the opportunity to respond, I just wondered if there were any actors in the troupe that you wish you had had the chance to work with more within the show?
For example, I absolutely love the scenes between Trixie and Ellsworth later in the season, and while they do share a lot of screen time, I feel like I could watch an entire series consisting of Trixie guilt-tripping and shaming and goading Ellsworth into a proposal.
Thank you. Well, first off, I’d have loved to have had more scenes with Ian. We actually only shared dialog in the pilot and in one scene near the end of the third season, as I recall. He was such a joy to work with and to be around that I always regretted not having more screen time with him. I suppose you could say the same for most of the actors on the show. There are several I never got to work with directly (Keone, Pasha Lychnikoff, Leon Rippy, Brian Cox, etc.) I think almost my only scene with Brad Dourif was as a dead man. I was such an admirer of Brad’s before I came to the show. I loved being able to talk about playing Billy Bibbit in ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, which I did on stage and he did in an Oscar-nominated turn in the movie. He’s an incredibly kind man, and I would have loved to have spent more time in work with him. As to Trixie, I fell in love with Paula Malcomson in our first scene together in the pilot, and we became wonderfully close. She was spectacularly supportive of me during difficult times, very much in the same way Trixie would be supportive. Their personalities are intricately entwined. Paula is a pistol. Two of my favorite moments with her involved the two of us being interviewed at the Golden Boot Awards by the tony Cowboys and Indians magazine. First, we were asked what was the most difficult thing about making DEADWOOD. Paula replied, “Toning down my normal language.” Then, we got a rather catty question, “What do you say to Western fans who feel DEADWOOD has corrupted and degraded the myth of the Old West?” “Fuck ’em,” Paula said. I love her.
Thanks for the great response! I didn’t know you played Billy Bibbit on stag, and now I’m quite interested in seeing your take on such a memorable character. Brad was wonderful in his performance in the movie. Your comment about having no scenes with him (alive) surprised me.
I think as television viewers, we’re so used to seeing the final product that we don’t realize that the characters are so insulated. For instance, Al so rarely left the Gem that that many of characters (even one as crucial as Ellsworth) never really had direct interaction with him, even though he’s (arguably) the show’s central and driving force.
Those are some great stories about Paula. Shortly after revisiting the series a few months ago (in preparation for Alan’s Season 2 reviews), I watched interviews on Youtube from the cast’s trip to Deadwood, and she really stole the show with her sharp wit and charm.
PS – For anyone interested, here’s a link to the first of a four-part interview with the cast that I’m referring to (there’s also a good one at the Bullock Hotel that you can find easily through a Youtube search) — [www.youtube.com]
–Jim mentions how not having a complete script and doing scenes out of context makes it tough to know how to play a scene. Tim Olyphant once told an interviewer he was reading a scene in rehearsal when the director stopped him and asked, “Tim, what are you doing? You’re supposed to be pissed off.” Tim replied, “I am? OK, fine, no problem, I can do it pissed off.” He says he did it pissed off, and he STILL doesn’t know why Seth was pissed off.
–“the characters are so insulated.” I think it was the Season One finale when Al looks across the street from his balcony, sees the widow in the window (where else?), and remarks, “Can you believe her and me still haven’t met yet?” I always imagined that line was inspired by the actors themselves, eager to interact with the other major players on the show. By the way, now that “that cunt with the Kraut moniker” is about to make her play, we’ll soon be seeing that long-awaited (a season and a half!) first scene together.
–I always thought Dourif WON the Oscar for Cukoo’s Nest! George Burns for Sunshine Boys? Gee, that’s fair. :( Maybe when Brad is 80, they can give him one for “Chucky 37” as a makeup call.
So both the Gem henchmen are writers, eh? Too bad Mr. Bridgers didn’t write an episode.
One of the coolest parts of watching Deadwood was the way virtually every character went from being “the bartender”, “the whore”, “the rich whore” etc. into characters that truly fascinated me. I don’t remember exactly when, but sometime in the second season I realized that Johnny Burns was fantastic and I wanted to know more about him. Part of that was how endearing Sean Bridgers is. I like his type of “endearingly stupid” because it’s played so honestly, like Johnny really is just this sweet, stupid fella, not a very smart actor pretending to be this stupid guy.
“What do you say to Western fans who feel DEADWOOD has corrupted and degraded the myth of the Old West?” “Fuck ’em,” Paula said.
Classic.
Greetings from New Orleans. Thanks to George Harris letting me know this was going on via twitter.
Wish I had my box set with me so I could revisit this episode. It’s been a while. I’m sure it’s streaming somewhere, but I am technologically slow in my processes.
That scene with Jim, though, is fresh in my mind. One of my favaorites, as well. A rare location shoot for the show, north of LA a few hours’ drive. I remember staying in a truck-stop hotel for the night. This was my second episode as Wolcott. I was still getting used to the brown contact lenses (a bright idea I sometimes regretted…I had never worn contacts before), and the knee boots. It is dusty and smoky at that location, and the breeze whips it around. You can tell by how much I’m blinking that it’s irritating my eyes. I had originally thought Wolcott would have a gentlemanly southern drawl, but right before we began shooting in the previous episode (Wolcott’s stagecoach arrival was my first appearance as the geologist) David approached me and said, “I think we should lose the accent. I think it places him too much. We don’t wanna know where he’s from.” Wha…? Aaaaaand, “Action!” THAT was flying blind. (And of course David was right. )
I say all this to make the point: there were distractions. As often happened, though, on this show we all treasured, those distractions melted away as soon as the scenes began. Not only was it incredible writing and dialogue, but the acting talent assembled was formidable. I never had any problem, ever, in feeling present in the world of Deadwood. I was excited to work with Jim since I thought his Ellsworth was so complex and brilliant. When there’s an external obstacle, in this case the stamp mill, even more of the work is done for you. It is a necessity to focus completely on your partner cause it’s so difficult to hear. My big contribution to the process was the passive/aggressive step forward midway through the scene. Opposite Jim, this scene was fun and greatly expanded my understanding of Wolcott.
Thanks for paying us the visit, Garret. As with Jim and Keone, you’re certainly welcome anytime.
(Note to commenters who don’t follow one or both of us on Twitter; I mentioned this project to Garret at 10:20 p.m. Eastern, and he had this comment up at 10:43 Eastern. Technology is a wonderful thing, as is the chance to get first-person commentary from so many of this show’s incredible actors.)
I think the best part of reading all these actors’ accounts of their experiences on the show (other than the fascinating peek behind the curtain) is to see that they loved and love the show every bit as much as we do. I’m sure that collective passion had more than a little to do with why Deadwood was as great as it was.
And Garret, not to fawn, but your performance as Wolcott is one of my all-time favorites in any medium. Well done.
Hatfield, well said.
Thanks for commenting, Garret! Being able to read so many first-hand experiences is such a privilege. And thanks for suffering through the contacts; I loved the shark-like creepiness they gave Wolcott.
Garret,
Thanks for your comments! It really is awesome as a fan to hear these personal accounts of our favorite moments in the series.
For someone not as immediately intimidating as, say, Ian or W.E. Brown, I’ve always been surprised at how quickly and easily that your performance made me terrified of Wolcott. The scene a few episodes after this one where Joanie tries to feel out Wolcott and quickly realizes she’s in over her head and quite likely in serious danger is perfectly acted all around. And the same could be said for the reading of the letter to Charlie, the verbal lashing of Mose Manuel, and of course the famous “Beyond Surprise” monologue are all quite chilling.
It’s awesome that you were able to join us on Alan’s journey through Season 2. If you have the time, I hope that you’re able to comment on some of those great scenes as we come upon them in the following weeks, time and availability permitting of course.
My pleasure, all. And yeah, Matt. Wolcott isn’t a huge physical threat, other than to defenseless or unsuspecting women. Charlie takes care of him without much trouble (although Wolcott doesn’t WANT to resist that beating…). There is a lot of power behind him, and he is aware of it. Like the little dog picking fights because he knows behind him is the big dog. And he is, or thinks he is, the smartest guy in the room. Joanie, though…she is dangerous for Wolcott. When she steps in for the as-yet-unarrived Carrie, he likes her an awful lot. Too much. And he can’t love. No no. That would mess everything up. His true self must not be seen.
Charlie did get the best of him, but Wolcott had an unnerving ability to make people hurt one way or another. Charlie’s weakness for Bill, Mose’s guilt over his brother, Cy’s fear of losing his power in town — all of these were exploited masterfully. Even when Charlie beat Wolcott, he won the battle but not the war.
Your response here is intriguing in that you mention that Joanie was just as dangerous to Wolcott as he is to her. I always assumed Joanie, deep down, wanted Mr. W to kill her. She showed plenty of self-hatred (and suicidal thoughts) this season, and rather than resigning to fate, she had found a way out through “suicide-by-psychopath.” I thought that the connection between the two was less about “like” or “love” and more due to their shared self-hatred.
I’m going to have to rewatch those scenes, keeping your insights in mind. Thanks again for sharing!
Joanie, though…she is dangerous for Wolcott. When she steps in for the as-yet-unarrived Carrie, he likes her an awful lot. Too much. And he can’t love. No no. That would mess everything up. His true self must not be seen.
(Dammit, what happened? Trying again)
This post was supposed to start with that quote from Garrett’s post, then go directly to:
HOLY CRAP! How awesome is that? Garrett, we’re all THRILLED to have you here! Hope you stick around! And Alan, hope you’ve already penciled in Season Three for next summer’s project!
Thanks Garret for your insight as well my name is Tom I’m a big fan of yours and the show, I couldn’t imagine your part played by any other actor(both of them lol) I thought you kinda looked familiar when I saw you in season two(New Money) and I was simply amazed when I looked it up and saw the same actor was playing another part in the same show , that was a first for me to see, very well done , thanks again for your comments
OK, Jim mentioned the difficulty of shouting of the noise of the stampmill, and I let it go.
But now Garrett comes in with the same recollection, so now I can’t let it go.
Here’s a blooper video showing them doing this scene. I always found it memorable because I felt I learned something, that the sound f/x folks added in the noise later, and wow, these guys were shouting their lines with no noise present onset.
[www.youtube.com]
So how do we explain this? You BOTH recall noise that wasn’t there? You’re both trying to hide the Hollywood Magic of sound editing? Or maybe this film was made during a rehearsal? Or most importantly: I waited until Thursday evening to post this, and everyone will have turned the page by now to the next episode, and nobody will ever read this?
There could be millions of reasons why that blooper reel had no background sound. I would believe the words of the two guys who were there. They don’t seem like the lyin’ type.
I’m guessing the stamp mill wasn’t running (i.e. making noise) when it wasn’t on camera.
Again I want to thank Mr Beaver and Mr Young for their insight into this awesome show, I really liked this episode for some of the same reasons Alan does, the acting for all those supporting Ian’s(Al) character was really done well this is the first show I ever seen where almost every actor was great in their parts , even the smaller walk on roles or supporting roles, I love the scenes with crop-ear lol , only on Deadwood(and in the old west) would you have such off-the wall characters Milch did a great job on this seconds seasons story , I hated losing Al for almost two full episodes but it was cool to see how the others reacted to his being sick and tried to run things without him(The father of the family so to speak) Thanks again for reviewing my favorite show of all time Alan, I go back and watch this series at least once a year and to have a review to go along with it this time is GREAT!!