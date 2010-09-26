‘Dexter’ – ‘My Bad’: Black widower

“Dexter” is back, and I’ve got a review of the fifth season premiere coming up just as soon as I put a Mickey Mouse hat on you…
“I’m a serial killer. That’s what I am. I know I led you to believe I’m a human being, but I’m not. It’s a lie.” -Dexter
With so many strong cable dramas airing on Sunday nights (the 9 o’clock hour alone features this, “Boardwalk Empire” and “Rubicon,” and of course “Mad Men” comes on at 10), and with my overall enthusiasm for “Dexter” having waned the past couple of years, I don’t know that I’m going to be doing full-length reviews every week. (I learned last year that more often than not, you and I were both happier if I just did a quick “What did everybody think?” post.) But “My Bad” featured such strong work from Michael C. Hall that I wanted to give it a proper write-up, and the episode did so many potentially interesting things with Dexter that perhaps my love for the series as a whole might get rekindled as we move along.
In killing off Rita, outgoing showrunner Clyde Phillips left replacement Chip Johannessen a juicy but potentially problematic starting point for season five, and Johannessen embraced it. The show has always toyed with the question of how much Dexter is capable of feeling versus how much is just him acting the way he’s learned to, and for a while in “My Bad,” it seemed as if Johannessen were embracing the latter theory. Dexter shuts down, keeps reminding himself that he’s a remorseless killing machine who’s better off without a family, etc.
But of course an actual remorseless killing machine wouldn’t be nearly as changed by what happened to Rita. The Dexter whom Dexter keeps insisting he is would have continued right about his business, pretended to be the grieving widower, faked things as best he could with Deb and the kids and the funeral director(*), etc. He would have viewed Rita’s death as an inconvenience, and little else. But Dexter did love Rita, as much as he was capable of love, and so he goes into a shell to protect himself and the other people he’s grown to care about, and decides the best thing he can do for all involved is to leave.
(*) Played by Bill Brochtrup, whom I unfortunately haven’t seen enough of since “NYPD Blue” ended. And, of course, it’s always somewhat amusing whenever Hall has to revisit “Six Feet Under” territory from a different angle.
And we can see the difference between the Dexter in the flashbacks to his first date with Rita – a man who absolutely was faking everything – to the Dexter of today, and the one who finally has his catharsis in the gas station men’s room where he beats the obnoxious customer to death with a rusty boat anchor, then moans and screams and cries for Harry’s ghost. It’s a tour de force moment for Hall, in addition to being a mark of how complicit the show makes us in Dexter’s crimes. We want him to admit that he’s grieving so badly that it’s a relief when he kills the guy, even though it’s entirely outside The Code of Harry(**), which Dexter (and the audience) uses to rationalize his usual homicidal activities.
(**) I’ll be curious to see if Johannessen has any more interest in exploring the ramifications of Dexter killing outside the Code than his predecessors, who always made it seem like a big deal and then forgot about it moments after Dexter did it.
As usual, there was some weak stuff with the supporting characters, and the attempt to send Quinn after Dexter has a definite whiff of both Been There and Done That. We know his investigation into Dexter is going to end with either a patsy (my money would be on Elliott) taking the fall or with Quinn doing something bad enough to get strapped to Dexter’s table, so it feels like filler.
Still, a great start to the season, and I like the idea that this year won’t have one Big Bad – because who could top Lithgow? – and as much as Dexter misses Rita, the show itself is better off without her after the way she was written the last couple of seasons.
So I was pleased with this one. We’ll see if my enthusiasm continues as the season moves along, but either way, there will be some kind of “Dexter”-related post every Sunday or Monday.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was the strongest episode since the Thanksgiving episode. Great way to start the season.
Alan, I sometimes feel a let down without a blood bath ever since David Chase’s “nothing ever happens on this show” He ruined all expectations of future shows, even though I liked the ending of Sopranos. With that being said. Dexter was a wonderful exciting, sad, heart tugging, pit of tummy burning season opener. The episode was filled with Dexterisms and of course, Deb’s wonderful break in the drama. I don’t have a detailed review. Just happy the episode is back, I enjoyed the Sunday show, and looking forward to next Sunday.
Alan, I’m surprised you didn’t mention Dexter’s stepdaughter, Astor. I found her reaction to Rita’s death to be the most compelling (aside from Dexter himself). It’s almost as if Astor has a sixth sense about Dexter that her mother always lacked, and his numb response to her anger validated it. I look forward to watching this family ‘heal’ and how the dynamic will inevitably change. I also agree with you that tonight featured some of Michael C. Hall’s greatest work.
I agree, I thought Astor’s reaction was interesting, especially since Dexter also killed her father. On the other hand, I think part of Astor’s reaction was a sense that her mother had always been fragile until Dexter came along, and that, compared to her abusive father, Dexter was supposed to protect her mother from the bad things of the world.
I am not sure that Astor has any real sense of Dexter’s true nature, but is exhibiting a child’s normal reaction to the inexplicable death of a parent. I agree that she blames Dexter for not protecting her mother, but any sense of guilt Dexter draws from that – or the audience may interpret – is just through the lens of what we know.
I’m glad your interest is possibly revived. I am hoping the writers keep things fresh myself. They sacrificed a great actress in Julie Benz and I’ll miss her but I understand for a story to progress these things must be done. I am eager to see how things unfold for Kyle Butler/Dexter.
I’m with you about Quinn. He’s no Doakes, so I don’t feel any menace from his investigation, just annoyance.
Still interested to see how Dexter handles the Astor and Cody, especially with Astor seeing right through him after he broke the news.
He’s definitely no Doakes, but they have to have someone thinking along the lines that Quinn is right now, or else the show will lose even more of its grip on reality.
deb is way too skinny. Debs Partner looks like Skeletor… he is even more skinny. The whole thing feels like a billy mays commercial… its too early for me to give up on season 5 but I hope it gets better. I feel like they are trying too hard.
All I can do is keep trying to love Dexter… and Hope that the show recovers.
I feel like everyone on this show except Angel has lost a noticable amount of weight since the last season.
I thought this was a very strong episode. Nice to see the great Lauren Velez get some good material (she’s COMPLETELY wasted on this show).
Also – I’m just glad the great Julie Benz will still be on my TV this season. Me loves Darla
I loved it. I agree that they could really screw things up with the Quinn storyline (turning him into Doakes part 2) … but as of right now I will trust the writers unless I’m proven otherwise. I hope I’m not.
I agree with Tassoula about Astor too … she was quite good. I’m actually surprised at the fact that a couple of the reviews I’ve seen have mentioned weak stuff with the supporting cast … I can’t figure out who/what you and the other reviewers are referring to? We didn’t have to deal with much of the lame filler stuff this episode, like the annoying-as-hell Laguerta/Batista romance (thank god). And I thought everything Jennifer Carpenter did was great. Maybe it’s the “Suspicious Quinn” storyline people don’t like … but with Rita being murdered it seems like at least SOMEONE has to be suspicious, so I’m o.k. with it. Also some of the reviews I read included the 2nd and 3rd eps too, so maybe they were referring more to those ones. We’ll see.
Btw if they had thrown in the Quinn/Deb romance in season 3 or 4 I would’ve HATED it, but for some reason I don’t really mind the idea of it in season 5. Seems more natural this season that it would progress this way since they both lost their significant others last year, so I guess they are taking comfort in each other or something.
Anyway bottom line, I loved this episode and I am SO glad they didn’t cop out by trying to jump ahead in time and gloss over all the really difficult stuff. Only problem was that they forgot about Rita’s mom in this ep. Remember how much of a b*tch she is?? She should be there giving Dex major hell for all of this, but she never showed up once. I guess they only have time for so many storylines in one episode.
So who were those people who took the kids to Disney World? their father’s parents?
Yup I think it was Paul (Rita’s ex)’s parents. I didn’t see Rita’s mom in this ep unless maybe they briefly flashed on her during the funeral scene and I missed it.
I realize giving Dexter custody of Rita’s two children was needed to advance the show’s story line, but their grandparents probably would have been given custody is the real world.
Quinn is no Doakes, but I do find it funny that basically the dumbest cop on the force (which is really saying something) is the only one suspicious of Dexter. And it’s not implausible, given that everybody else is basically used to his “quirks”.
Interesting that Kimberly brought up the Sopranos. I don’t think it was a case of “nothing ever happens.” Chase slowed down the action on purpose to get the viewers to question Tony. Dexter is constantly questioning himself (Tony always gives up on his self-questioning if he starts to realize he doesn’t like the answer) and doing so through voiceover no less, so the pacing of The Sopranos wouldn’t be necessary here.
Quinn has two good reasons to want to look into Dexter’s behavior:
1. Dexter has some dirt on him (that hotel theft), and Quinn always seemed to think that Dexter was going to hold it over his head. So Quinn would be hoping to get something on Dexter to balance things out.
2. He’s new. And he doesn’t like Dexter. So, unlike the others at the station, who see Dexter as a harmless friend, to Quinn, he’s just an unpleasant guy with a dead wife (and, as he said, the spouse is always the first suspect).
The novelty has officially worn off.
I did not find it a “relief” in any way when he murdered that innocent ass in the bathroom. If they were to have him kill people randomly often, I’d stop watching the show. So yes, I’ve bought into the rationalization.
Who else has he deliberately killed that doesn’t follow The Code? I can’t think of anyone.
The moment when he has to tell the family about Rita was almost unbearable. Loved when he said, “Sorry for your loss,” both because of the character and because it seemed a bit of a shout-out to David from 6FU.
Last season he killed a photographer he believed was guilty of killing his models (sneaking away from camping with Cody to do it), then it turned out the guy was innocent.
He also killed Jimmy Smits’ brother, who was innocent.
He killed the pedophile, who didn’t fit Harry’s profile of being a murderer.
This was an excellent start to the season.
I don’t know if my expectations for shows and acting has been lowered by watching True Blood and marathoning Weeds recently, or if this really was a major change in the serie’s format – but I was really impressed and kind of shocked at how good this first episode was.
very strong season premiere I thought. I got so frustrated during the last two seasons that I was really not anticipating this one, but man did I miss those opening credits!
and I have to agree with you, last season already Quinn was starting to turn into Doakes 2.0, and let’s face it, Doakes cannot be redone.
Even Angel and Maria didn’t annoy me this time!
Dexter trying to appear human still made for some hilarious moments, when he sat down with the mouse hat on and said ‘you’re mother is dad. I’m sorry for your loss’, that was vintage Dexter.
Where was this container that he burned down?
Some point through the 4th season, i can’t remember where, he decides to move all his ‘tools’ including his blood samples to that storage container. He used to have it in his apartment till Rita found out he was still paying rent for it, then he moved it into the tool shed of their house till Cody broke into it unintentionally. He decided on a storage container since that’s where Harry found him after his mothers death.
Ha, yes it’s kind of funny that the fact that he couldn’t hide that it wasn’t affecting him was the proof that it was actually affecting him. I liked the flashbacks except that I thought he was supposed to be really good at fooling people back then, and he was way less convincing in those scenes than he was at the beginning of the series.
The “I’m sorry for your loss” was heartbreaking. Astor being able to see through Dexter is interesting given her storyline in the books.
Deb is my favorite, and this was a good Deb episode, even as it was focusing so much on Dexter. I’ve always hoped the show would eventually get to a place where Dexter told Deb his secret (though I was never in a hurry), but Rita’s death complicates that. Now, if she were to find out, not only would she have to decide what to do, given that her one and only passion is law enforcement, but if the show were honest about it (big if), she’d have to always wonder if Dexter did kill Rita after all.
Good point.
I guess I’m the only one, but I sort’ve thought this episode (and specifically, Dexter’s place in it) was all over the place.
First, I hated the flashbacks to Dexter and Rita’s meeting. I understand that they were trying to make the point that Rita had made Dexter more human over the years, but the Dexter we see in the restaurant strains credibility. Dexter’s attempts to connect at any given point have always come off to the people around him as whimsically aloof. Here, they hit the nail on the head so hard that he was a barely socially functioning human. Again, I know that was the point, but Dexter has been alive for 30+ years by this point. He’s better at interacting with people than just saying, “I also feel that way about you… too… as well.”
Secondly, at no point does Dexter seem to identify with Harrison, who is now the person in his life who he can most identify with. The baby is just a prop. Dexter is “lost”, but he never thinks about (or mentions) the fact that, “Holy crap, my baby just watched his mom die just like me?” As egocentric (in the purest sense of the word) that Dexter is, this strains credibility.
And, while I thought the scene where Dexter breaks down in the bathroom was great acting (although, give me David Fisher facing down his red-hooded demons in the embalming room), I think his breakdown here is completely out of character. Dexter has NEVER experienced an emotion as strongly as he is experiencing this one, but for a guy that has lived his whole life keeping his actions and reactions contained, this seems ENTIRELY too big for him. A few tears falling would have been like a grenade going off to him. This reaction was Hiroshima.
You have to try to look at Dexter’s actions as if you didn’t already know he was a serial killer. that’s the thing, we know he’s really a killer who is acting, but Rita wouldn’t know that, think about your real life, if someone quickly ran to the bathroom and then came out and said he had a stomach vrius, wouldnt you just assume they were sick?
I agree completely, that’s why I’m turned off by his reactions here. His reactions to Rita are SO off the mark in this regard. There is no way another person would react to someone acting the way Dexter was to Rita and think it was charming.
In the past, the really smart thing that the show was able to achieve was to show how Dexter’s fumbling attempts to “connect” actually came off as human to an outside observer. You could easily say someone saying to the news, “But he was always so nice!”
Dexter at that dinner was barely there, was insultingly distracted and downright rude, but Rita’s reactions were that she thought he was cute. It completely missed the mark.
She didn’t think he was cute. She assumed he was dumping her (when he walked out on the date). She was in a fragile moment in her life, and desperately needed something to go right for her. So when Dexter phoned later to explain that he wasn’t dumping her after all, she was just happy to find that she wasn’t the loser she thought she was at the time.
As much as I’m going to miss Breaking Bad until Summer of next year, I’m happy that it’ll give Michael C Hall his best opportunity yet to finally take home an Emmy (which I thought he had in the bag this year).
Great episode, glad to have the whole group back. Man, those kids coming home broke my heart (hat for Rita and all). How great is this show at incorporating a little comedy into everything? Dexter killing on his first date with Rita; “I’m sorry for your loss” when he tells the kids and Rita’s parents about the tragedy, his poor imitation of the funeral home guy.
I’m looking forward to how Dexter lives as a single father. My first thought going into this season was that Astor and Cody might be written off as going to live with the grandparents and since Harrison is Dexter’s only biological child he’d stay with him. I guess that could still happen, but we’ll see.
I’m very excited to see where the Kyle Butler storyline takes us. Scenes from next time indicate Quinn crosses paths with Trinity’s son (I forget his name), I find it hard to believe he’ll make a positive id of Dexter though after the mini-bond they formed.
And Robocop is approaching. Hopefully Peter Weller can give us a performance as strong as the last thing I saw him in (Fringe, “White Rose” an episode of pure brilliance).
He won’t get the Emmy, it will go to John Hamm. But Michael C Hall should get strong consideration.
So glad Rita is gone, and a great start to the season,
The Quinn angle is reminiscent of Doakes, but the thing is, in real life someonelike Dexter would be considered suspicious by a cop who isn’t close enough to Dexter to be blinded by their feelings. So I guess they are kinda stuck between realism and writing good stories
James Remar is a crutch and Michael C. Hall isn’t limping. Think about how much more powerful that scene in the boathouse would be if Dexter had just starting wailing on the floor without needing to be told to do it. Less monologuing, more contemplating.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
Yes I think it’s time to get rid of Harry! He has served his purpose more times than I can count. Although I suppose he is there to represent a facet of Dexter’s personality that we don’t get through the voice overs. Harry represents Dexter’s unconscious thoughts and desires.
I agree. I’ve always hate those Harry appearances. I wouldn’t mind a flashback now and then to what he taught Dexter earlier in life. But lose the whole “ghost” approach. The writers seem to think the gimmick is necessary in order to give Dexter someone to talk to when he’s alone and in conflict. I disagree. We hear Dexter’s thoughts – that’s enough.
I thought the premiere was terrific. On another site, the reviewer noted:
If thereâ€™s one thing we know through five seasons of â€œDexter,â€ if you sleep with Deb, your odds of being murdered jump astronomically.
…which I thought was hysterical, because it’s true.
Speaking of Deb, the actress has so improved. I don’t know if they’re writing to her strengths or if she’s actually improved (maybe both) but I don’t wince any more when she comes onscreen; in fact, I thought she was very good last night. (albeit as skeletal as ever)
I caught a snippet of your review before I watched, and I was dreading the inevitably boring subplots with the secondary characters, but they actually didn’t bother me for once. And I really liked the choice to pick up right at the moment we left off. I do think Michael C. Hall is great in this role, and I’m looking forward to this season quite a bit. There really ought to be more Emmys given out…with Hall, Hamm and Cranston, and probably Buscemi as well, all doing such great work that deserves recognition, one Emmy for best actor seems sort of unfair, although we certainly reap the benefits of these fine actors competing for the honor.
Hope you’ll review this show as often as you’re able. Sometimes the missteps that a show makes are just as interesting to me, to try to figure why something’s not working, and with the complex subject matter on Dexter, there is ample room to screw things up. The writers on this show have written themselves into a corner over and over, yet I’m still coming back to see what they come up with.
Oh, one other moment that I thought was really well played by Michael C. Hall (and Jennifer Carpenter) in the episode was after Dex asked Deb about being the one to basically provide the love in Harrison’s life, and Deb told him that he could and should be the primary person for that … then Deb goes in for a hug, which Dexter normally never would do (as he rarely initiates hugs). And Dexter just CLUTCHES onto her for dear life. He has certainly never done that before with Deb and even with Rita it was extremely rare, and the shocked/confused look on Deb’s face was priceless. They way MCH played that was really good, like for a moment he gave into his emotions, and then he caught himself quickly and let go. After Deb walked out the door, even Harrison gave Dexter a funny look. ;-)
One other random moment I enjoyed, this one because it was fairly hilarious: Deb’s disgusted reactions to everything Quinn did after they hooked it up on the floor … especially when he went in to touch her hair or face at some point and she smacked him away and gave him such a look of disgust and disapproval that both my husband and I laughed out loud.
After Deb walked out the door, even Harrison gave Dexter a funny look. ;-)
HILARIOUS!
got to say i never really fell out of love with dexter like some people seem to have. I have to admit though i was pulling for dexter to show some emotion and to seem real at ritas funeral. Overall i thought this was one of the best episodes of the series
How many of you thought the hook up between Deb and Quinn was thoroughly unbelievable? She’s always had a somewhat antagonistic relationship with him. She wss always clear about keeping professional distance with Quinn. He was dogging Dexter the whole episode and really pissing her off. And then all of a sudden, in a moment of weakness, Deb jumps his bones? I just didn’t find it plausible. I kept thinking–god, Deb. What are you doing?
I think everyone had a feeling it was going to happen when we saw Deb and Quinn cleaning up. Quinn acts in the best motive for himself and I think he was also trying to dig deeper into Dexter. I found it somewhat believable, just because how it seems Deb’s character is with a new guy every season and how emotional she was at Rita’s home with Quinn. It should make for some good awkward moments at the PD tho.
Oh and Alan I hope you continue to review Dexter. I would be interested to hear your take on the season-I expect it to continue to be an unusual one, especially since they killed off one of the main characters in the show who was a linchpin. Rarely do shows take such a drastic move (except I’m thinking of Oz on HBO from years ago). Doakes was a disposable character because you can always add another nemesis who is out to expose Dexter (Quinn is Doakes 2.0). But Rita was one of a kind and Dexter’s only link to humanity. This season, where the rug is literally pulled out from under us, could wind up being brilliant or it could fall to pieces without Rita. The show has always revolved around the tension between Dexter’s sociopathic nature and those brief moments in which you wonder if there is a little humanity left in him. Who will now draw the latter out of him? The children? Anyhow, I enjoy your reviews and would love to follow your take on what happens to a television show that backed itself into a corner and thus had to kill off the linchpin.
I thought it was a solid follow up to the previous season and I’m happy they didn’t jump forward a few months and began this season directly after the murder of Rita. My only comment I wanted to bring up has to do with Dexter killing the jerk in the bathroom: At the moment while he was bashing his head in, I was hoping that Dexter would turn into an uncontrollect serial killer and got really excited for this possibility. Did anyone else feel the same way?
I don’t know if I thought that at the moment, but I’ve been hoping the Deb murder sends Dexter into a really dark place. The show has gotten too cheeky lately and I wish it was a little darker and deeper. I don’t think that will really happen if this episode is any guide. It was at times rather comedic and the end resolved a lot of the demons he was wrestling with post-murder.
I can see why it is how it is though, as a dark spiral isn’t really that viewer friendly.
As for Quinn’s investigation. It will go beyond Rita’s murder (that will be dispensed with fairly quickly), and move into far more dangerous waters – namely, Dexter’s broader lifestyle. As a result, it is highly likely that Quinn will not survive the season. (And if he tells Deb what he’s doing, she may shoot him herself.)
As for Elliott, the next door neighbor, my guess is that he is indeed the real murderer. Ask yourself: Why did the writers have Quinn mention the fact that Trinity never murdered a married woman in a bathtub? The fact that the writers ignored that fact in order to allow Trinity to kill Rita seemed like a bit of sloppiness that they wouldn’t want to mention. So why did they? Most likely, because someone else killed Rita, and made the killing look like Trinity.
Unless there’s some new candidate out there, Elliott is the likely suspect. He lived next door, he would have been around when Rita came home. He made a pass at her before… It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which he pushed, she resisted, and Rita ended up dead – accidentally or otherwise. Elliott then panics and, having read about the Trinity murders, make it look like the work of the serial killer.