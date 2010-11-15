‘Dexter’ – ‘Take It!’: Acceptance

I’ve been behind on “Dexter” posts the last few weeks mainly because I’ve been behind on “Dexter.” But I’m caught up, and since I saw last night’s episode in relative proximity to when it aired, I’ve got a few thoughts coming up just as soon as I get a complete set of luggage…
I’m still feeling mostly ambivalent about this season of the show.
On the one hand, I like a lot of the actors they’ve brought in to work with Michael C. Hall, and agree that immediately following Trinity with another singular big bad wouldn’t work. And of the various characters who’ve learned Dexter’s secret over the years, Lumen’s reaction seems the most human and interesting. (As is Dexter opening himself up to the idea of making a friend in his true identity and not having it be a bad thing.)
The problem, as always, is that we have seen a number of characters learn the truth in the past, just as we’ve seen cops try to find out what Dexter’s really up to, seen Laguerta choose politics over police work, etc., etc. Some of these variations on old themes are interesting, but they’re still old themes, and there’s no real sense of urgency to the season.
So as always, the show is (in the central Dexter plot, at least) well-crafted enough that I continue to watch to enjoy the performances, but my enthusiasm doesn’t extend much beyond that.
What did everybody else think? Season five working better or worse for you?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
While watching last night, I couldn’t help but think you were happy to see Chris Vance get it. Take that, hammy British guy!
I think the scene where he kills Cole with Lumen in the room was particularly powerful and engaging. Their interaction was much more human and interesting to me than Miguel and Dexters relationship ever was. Lumen really just seems like a broken girl who because of the violent and extreme nature of the abuse she endured, she could justify even something as violent as watching Cole be brutally murdered as righteous in her eyes. I think the writing and acting really portrayed that scene from a place of healing more than a sense of “vengeance” for Lumen, which was refreshing and why I like their relationship more than Miguels.
Although the subplots with the other actors at the police dept are regularly the weakest or most annoying, I am quite liking the Deb arc as far as not feeling bad for killing Fuentes, and what that could possibly open up between her and Dexter. As for Quinn or Liddy, been there seen that and as long as it doesnt overtake the whole season, I can deal with it.
Agreed. I, for one, am enjoying this season.
I was feeling pretty ambivalent about season 5 too, but I thought last night’s ep was a big improvement, in that I finally did start to see a few things that I thought had been missing thus far:
– More excitement and more of a sense of urgency with the way they had to catch and kill what’s his name (Jordan Chase’s security guy), and also the final scene where we see that Peter Weller’s character is the first person to actually catch Dexter in the act of dumping a body in the ocean. That one made me yell an “Oh sh*t!!” or two. First time this season I’ve done that.
– Lumen had been annoying me thus far, but last night I finally warmed to her a bit. She’s finally getting to a point where she’s starting to actually be a bit of a help to Dex rather than just a hindrance, so I felt better about it. But I do generally agree with your feelings about this one Alan for sure (which is that this similar story has been done before, which is another reason why it had been annoying me up till now). But another thing that happened last night is that it evolved into something at least a little bit different than the Miguel Prado storyline.
– The conversation between Deb and Dexter in the apartment about how “some people just deserve to die,” to me was the first indication they’ve ever given about how Deb might react if she found out the truth (i.e. of course she would freak out and be horrified, but she might have at least a TEENY bit of understanding too, especially now that she’s had the experience of killing a murderer). I HOPE this points to her actually finding out the truth sometime this century!! Though I still have a feeling they’ll wait till the series ends to do that, uggh.
– Laguerta finally showing her true colors again was a little interesting, as it was the first time Laguerta and Batista have even done anything REMOTELY interesting since I don’t even know when!! And at least this is the first time their marriage will play into any of the storylines I actually care about at all (Batista’s loyalty to Deb and his team vs. Laguerta).
Anyway I have been frustrated that the season has moved so slow, but I am hoping that with last night’s ep, it is finally starting to get exciting now. We’ll see; there’s only a few episodes left of the freaking season now. Does Dexter usually have 12 eps or 13 per season? I can never remember.
Actually, if you look closely at the photos Liddy had shot, they weren’t of Dexter dumping the body parts in the ocean. They were “only” of Dexter (and Lumen) loading the suitcases onto the boat. His long lens let him shoot them at the dock, but not out at sea… Granted, the suitcases were filled with body parts, but Liddy can’t know that with any certainty. So while Liddy may be putting two & two together, he still doesn’t have any real proof.
This show has become embarrassingly bad, and there are so many unbelievable and sloppy occurrences (i.e. in episode 6, sending over a forensic team and multiple officers for a friggin’ report of shots fired) that I don’t see how anyone can have faith in the direction the new showrunner is taking it.
Hopefully the ratings fall off soon so we don’t have to be subjected to another season of hackneyed, redundant plotlines and empty dialogue. Otherwise, you just know that Showtime will renew this for seasons 6, 7, and 8.
Definitely. The sloppiness is what’s driving me crazy about this season, mostly on the side of the cops, but also on Dexter’s side. Just off the top of my head:
– They wouldn’t have recordings of all the communications from that night at the club? I thought that recording it all was the whole point, so that it could serve as evidence! Deb’s suspension is such b.s.
– The episode you mention, Dexter sloppily throwing his kill in with Dan the Dentist and no one noticing the discrepancies between Masuka’s crazy story and the evidence?
– Lumen still has her same phone number??? Who did Dan the Dentist call from her phone that night? Why was that not a plot point?
– The Rape/Torture/Kill Club doesn’t notice their members are showing up dead? What did Dan the Dentist’s family have to say about his Sexy Gay Asphixiation Oh Wait Broken Neck death?
– Has the Kyle Butler thing just been dropped?
It’s all making so frustrated and angry.
So glad we finally have an Alan post to discuss all the sloppiness. That warehouse debacle was very gripping yet riddled in nonsense. Really, the police have to wait for homicide to go in? The writers are clearly doing whatever they have to to get from point A to point B. Great suspense, but it doesn’t fit reality. Where in another season, Dexter killing that guy at the gas station might have led to something big, it was clearly meant for Dexter to work through Rita’s death and you knew nothing was going to come of it. (You can brutally stab someone to death in broad daylight in a public place and get away with it? Very lucky.) Masuka’s story for the dentist’s death made no sense and all the evidence pointed otherwise, but it was meant for a dramatic moment and nothing else, so that was that. Great point about the recordings at the club. It’s sad to see the writers being so careless. I think the story has been more interesting as of late and praise the Lord they got rid of the kids, but I think they need to shut this down before it goes downhill anymore.
I very much enjoy the performances, but I think it’s time to wrap the show up. The writers have done an admirable show of sustaining the tough premise over five seasons. But I agree with everyone saying the season feels too familiar and lacks urgency. I think we need to see an endgame start to come in place in order to get the excitement back.
I haven’t liked this season at all, but last night’s episode was the best one so far. My main issues with the previous episodes centered mostly around the police element and how ridiculous and unrealistic it has been portrayed this season. However, this episode was mostly free of the type of comical policework we saw last week, so it was an improvement.
I like the brewing conflict between Batista and LaGuerta, and this is probably the first interesting plotline these characters have been involved in since season 2. The Peter Weller plot and possible romantic relationship between Dexter and Lumen also seem like promising avenues, and I’m now looking forward to seeing if the second half of the season can rebound. I still think the series needs an end date, but this episode was a step in the right direction.
Is anyone else annoyed that for since season 3, he keeps killing every victim with the knife to the heart, whereas in the first two seasons, he mixed it up? Drills, bone saws, hammers…
Dexter is kind of a boring serial killer now.
Also, how is Dexter possibly stupid enough to dump the bags in the ocean from a distance that could be photographed from on shore?
I’m pretty sure the photographs were just of them boarding the boat, not actually dumping the bags. Could be wrong though.
I was thinking that Robocop must have followed them on another boat. Dexter doesn’t dump the bodies where they can be found anymore since he learned his lesson in season 2.
@Nathan – I’ve TOTALLY noticed that!! I was just thinking about it last night … Cole deserved something way more torturous than just a quick knife to the heart …
Still, did you not see how many accessories were attached to the camera, a friend of mine can photograph the moon as if he was stood next to it with his nikon… maybe they weren’t that close really.
saying that, this cliff hanger has really made me feel uneasy D<
Yes, I’ve noticed that they now have him killing almost all of his victims with a single knife thrust to the heart, with no real hint of torture.
I believe this was a deliberate decision on the part of the producers to lower the “ick” factor of the show and make Dexter more palatable to general audiences. But it has changed the essence of who he is. At the start, Dexter was a monster, someone who enjoyed tying people down and doing god-only-knows-what to them. It was creepy, and it should be, perhaps even dismembering them while they were still alive. Now, he’s mutated into a likeable vigilante who makes quick, clean kills of bad guys. So now the public can more easily sympathize with a serial killer? What’s wrong with this picture?
I’m enjoying this season, it’s hard to capture the magic over and over again, but I think the Lumen storyline is working well. Last night’s episode was a huge winner for me.
It’s difficult to see the show ending relatively soon since it’s a ratings smash on Showtime and still pretty well-received critically.
I don’t know what Julia Stiles’ commitment to the show is, but it’d be nice to see her long term since I think she’d be a good place to end the show. There have always been about three endings I have in mind:
1) Dexter gets caught, put on death row, family and friends see him for what he is, people who accept him/disown him will vary.
2) Dexter fakes his death, starts life anew in a different city without anyone in Miami knowing what he really was.
3) Dexter goes on killing in Miami living quasi-happily ever after. The way I see this working with Lumen is obviously, they end up together in some romantic capacity and since she accepts him for who he is he can go out and kill comfortably without having to worry about hiding it from her.
Oh almost for to mention, Peter Weller’s character is starting to move into the show nicely. Interested to see where it goes.
I agree with you on these endings. The most interesting would be ending #1, as it would challenge Dexter to publicly defend his actions to his sister, friends and society. But – unless you allow a magical escape – it would have the downer series ending of killing Dexter. While appropriate – not many series have the cajones to do that (see Chase, David)
This season has been on a slow burn but it’s starting to come together. I think they are juggling too many plot threads to wrap up satisfactorily in just 4 more episodes. I agree that some of the subplots around the office are not interesting and don’t add a lot to the main arc this season.
Unfortunately I don’t think this show will ever reach the heights of seasons 1 and 2 again.
Eventually they’re going to have to pull the pin and have Dexter’s truth revealed and him becoming a fugitive. Maybe this is where they are headed. But if Robocop is killed then it will be just like the Doakes plotline in season 2 all over again.
I think the show has great potential to reach the heights of Season One- in fact to date Season Four is my favorite. Season Two on the other hand…. well, Lila could not have died a slow and painful enough death to satisfy how I felt about her.
I agree that this season has been slow to come to a head and we need more than just four episodes to wrap things up. I am hoping that TPTB looked at the script arc and said, “Wow, you’ll never get a satisfying ending like that, here’s four more episodes.” But the odds of that happening are about none.
Religion, rural simplicity, masculinity, and intellectual pursuits are all inadequate sources for identity and significance. Consumerism, or economic fulfillment, is the only remaining element that seems able to lend meaning to our existence.
I feel like you may have taken a wrong turn on the internet somewhere…
WTF?
For me, one of the elements of the show that’s been lost is the social satire. It’s been one of my favorite aspects of the series: Dexter’s unique perspective on society and normality, and his wryly humorous way of commenting on it. There was a hint of that at the beginning of Jordan Chase’s performance, as Dexter remarks how Chase’s audience makes him feel “Normal. Really normal.” But this really just served to remind me how much better that part of the show was done in past seasons. The producers seem obsessed with plotting to the exclusion of all else, and they’ve stuffed this season with too many plots that have been handled in an unsatisfactory way. Dexter’s killings have a perfunctory feel, which does them a disservice, especially in the Boyd Fowler two-episode arc, which turned out to be a waste of Shawn Hatosy’s talent. That the show is still as watchable as it is is a tribute to the cast, but they’ve definitely lost some of the edge.
One of my favourite things about this show as well, in previous seasons.
First decent episode of the season. And some stuff this season was reallly cringeworthy, as has already been mentioned.
The opening scene where Dex is at a Jordan Chase talk is vintage Dexter and one of very funny funny scenes so far this season.
I thought Deb’s scene with Dex was great. I think Dexter wondered if there’s a little bit of him in his sister as well.
Batista siding with Deb, finally I like him again! First scene with him this season where I didn’t just want to bang my head against the wall.
There have been glimpses of this before in otherwise fairly bad episodes, but i really enjoyed Lumin as Dex’ helper today.
Jonny Lee Miller is always a joy to watch.
My only gripe was robocop in the end. All I could think was ‘ well, that’ll be the end of him’. But I guess that is more to do with the way the writers have dealt with people who found out about Dex in previous seasons, and not so much with the present story line.
It is great to see Sick Boy return to some sort of relevance. He was one of my favorite 90’s movie characters, and it’s glad to have him back. With him playing Jordan Chase as Dexter fodder on this show, and Diane playing Margaret Schroeder on “Boardwalk Empire”, I keep waiting to see Spud with an arc on “CSI: Horatio’s Sunglasses”, and Begbie on as the zany driver guy on “Ice Road Truckers”. A girl can dream…
Maybe it’s just because I’ve always considered that the world in which Dexter inhabits is a slightly more exaggerated version of reality, but the logistical inconsistencies don’t really bother me. I mean, you’ve got to suspend disbelief somewhat in order to buy into a show that features numerous serial killers in one small part of the world. To me, the joy of the show will always be Michael C. Hall’s performance and everything else I willingly accept because of it.
In that case, you should look into raising your standards.
Why should I do that if I enjoy the show as it is? I already acknowledge its limitations. It’s like complaining that How I Met Your Mother isn’t realistic enough, so I’m not going to watch it.
I agree with you, Paul. Dexter has never been a completely realistic show, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
I tend to think of it as a sort of graphic novel which exists in its own slightly alternate universe – in which some suspension of disbelief if necessary if you’re going to enjoy the show.
The basic premise itself is out there (a father, a cop even, teaches his son how to get away with torturing and dismembering people. Really?), as is much of the what happens on a weekly basis.
But since when is suspension of disbelief a bad thing? Without it, we would lose everything from “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” to “Star Wars”.
I agree with Alan that we have seen these types of storylines, but I still am enjoying them.
It almost seems like the new showrunner saw all these plots and themes sort of done before on this show, but didn’t feel like they were done with real consequences, both in regards to Dexter being caught, but also in the interactions between the characters with Dexter.
So, yes we have seen Laguerta choose politics over relationships, but it seems like Deb confronting her showed that maybe Laguerta is having second thoughts about it. And yes a cop has pursued Dexter before, but it doesn’t seem like Quinn will follow Dexter to a random port and be killed by Dexter’s mistress. It just feels like we are heading to a real character reaction to these same dramatic devices we have had before.
I could be completely wrong, of course, and if things are just hunky dory again, then yes this season will feel wasted. But the setups at least don’t feel that way.
What does everyone else think? ;)
This season feels anticlimatic compared to last, but how do you top the Trinity season. What’s bothering more this season is the conspicuous absence of Dexter’s father. There have been a number of events where Dexter’s father would have normally shown up (or should have shown up). Where is he? Is it simply actor availability or have the writers dropped the ball?
It could be that the actor playing Harry is unavailable, but I keep reading it as Dexter’s need for him waning as he’s rediscovered his place in the world again, fully accepting who and what he is. If I’m thinking about this right, I think Harry appeared in flashback form early on to show us how Dexter came to be, and it’s only been in the last couple of seasons where he’s served as Dexter’s abiding conscience. It makes sense (can’t believe I’m employing so much effort for the sake of logic with this show) that Harry would take a back seat now that Dex is back on track.
I just feel with last season and the way it ended was impossible to follow up. Its like winning the Super Bowl in the last second then coming back and hoping for the same excitement in the Pre-Season.
I’ll be the first to admit that this season started out slow for me. But now I feel it is budding and turning into a potentially interesting season. I am excited for next week!
I have trouble watching Julia Stiles act. I just don’t think she is very good in the role. Maybe just me.
Still love watching and look forward to it every week, but the whole motivational speaker stuff just seems hokey as well. I did like how Chase knew everything about Dexter, including Harrison’s name.
While there’s no way the show can approach season one ever again (the uniqueness of a serial killer sociopathic POV that has now been diluted down to nothing), I’m still enjoying the show.
I really liked the way they shot that final reveal of Robocop & his telephoto lens. Very stylish, almost a set piece.
I’m enjoying season 5 a lot actually. I wasn’t too fond of season 4’s Trinity plot, despite Lithgow’s great performance.
Yes, a lot is familiar this season, but I feel the shows got it’s edge and suspense back.
I agree entirely. I’m not even sorry to see Rita gone.
I too have noticed a pretty big drop in overall quality this year. I actually thought Season 4 was better than Seasons 2 and 3, ending with a “hard-to-swallow” twist, which almost by definition makes it hard for Season 5 to follow up, especially with the battered and sloppy quality of the new writing team.
That being said, I think the show still provides for great suspenseful entertainment. The addition of Lumen is almost like a weird stew of Rita, Lila and Miguel coming into one character, which I think is a little overambitious considering that Julia Stiles hasn’t yet been able to fully portray the importance of her character. But the parallels with Lila and Rita are daunting; Lumen’s also very psychologically battered when she meets Dexter, but unlike Rita, she’s given a chance to actually understand him.
I also think the show wins when it lets the viewers to get to know Dexter’s victims a little better. The first few victims of the season (even Boyd and Dentist Dan) were just too tangential to matter. Cole’s passing, though, was all the more effective.
Lastly, I would like to lament the unevenness of this season from a writing perspective. For instance, I thought episode 7 (the one before this one) was probably the poorest-written episode (in terms of dialogue sophistication and the general plot, as well) I’ve ever seen. The only thing that came close to salvage it was the directing and camera work of the night-club shooting scene where the world just freezes for Deb after she pulls the trigger. Should definitely be an interesting way to introduce whatever dark side she has and maybe have her sympathize with Dexter once she learns (and she HAS to learn it someday, that’d be too golden of a plot line to miss out on) the truth.
What? No one else thought Owen looked like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” all grown up?
OMG! I only found this site because I was googling for the name of the actor who played Owen because he looks EXACTLY like Ralphie! How did no one else notice?
Considering the options available to the creative directors of dexter, I have been happy with this season. In the grand scheme of things we have seen a great human progression in dexter. He wants to prevent innocent people from dying more than he wants to prevent getting caught, this is critical. The relationship between he and lumen is interesting as well, she seeing dexter kill someone as opposed to miguel is an important difference, she has an emotional investment in this in a way that miguel could not understand. As for the quinn subplot, it seems recycled but I still enjoy it because they become suspicious for different reasons
I’ve always thought Julia Stiles couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. This season so far confirms my belief.
Other than that, the season’s ok I guess.
Season 5 pros:
1. Much funnier. Watching Vince in the background a couple episodes ago explaining kink subculture was unreal funny.
2. I get Lumen. Not to be a dick, but I always felt Rita was an appendage. Rita only really worked in Dexter’s life on the day she died, as it exposed how roundly bad an idea this dual life is.
3. Peter Weller. Still loved his cameo on Fringe last season more, but I think it’s awesome to see Weller getting some good gigs on good shows. Please tell me someone can find a way to get him into Season 4 of Sons of Anarchy, because he’d be killer as the Villain of the Season on SOA.
Season 5 cons:
1. Enough office politics already. The thing that sucks most with the office politics stories on Dexter is that they serve to explain how Dexter slips the noose. By this point, Dexter is in John McClain territory, and frankly it doesn’t matter how he slips the noose anymore.
2. Enough with the idea that any of the cops would care if they found out. In truth, Quinn seems like he’d get what Dexter has been up to. The hard part with this group would be preventing it all from degenerating into the Strike Team from The Shield.
Overall, the show works. But, Dexter is actually pretty procedural when you break the seasons down.