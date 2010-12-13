‘Dexter’ – ‘The Big One’: Out out, brief candle

My review of the “Dexter” season five finale coming up just as soon as I bring a date to a first birthday party…
Going into the season, the “Dexter” creative team said that this year would be about our man experiencing Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’s famous stages of grief. I don’t know if I went through all five (or seven, depending on your interpretation) of those stages over the course of these 12 episodes, but by the end of the finale, I knew I had cleared one of them:
Acceptance.
“Dexter” is not the show that I want it to be – nor, judging by the early comments on Fienberg’s finale review from last night, the show many of you want it to be. It’s not interested in maintaining the sense of danger from the first season or two. It’s not interested in shaking things up. It’s not a show that wants to let any other ongoing characters in on Dexter’s secret, not a show that would ever – other than in a final season that is many, many, many years off, considering it’s by far Showtime’s biggest hit – expose Dexter’s true identity to the world, or have him pull up stakes and re-establish himself somewhere else, or turn into some version of the Bixby/Ferigno Hulk, moving from town to town, killing the local bad guy and always staying one step ahead of the law.
It’s not going to do that. The show is what it is. It has a formula, one that’s been very commercially successful, and that formula ain’t changing, even in seasons that we’re told are supposed to be at least a little off-formula. We were told going into this year that there wouldn’t be another Big Bad who wound up strapped to Dexter’s table in the final episode, and we got… a Big Bad strapped to Dexter’s table – albeit with actual straps rather than plastic. (Paradigm shift!)
There are hints of potential messiness in the finale, but none that have me feeling all that optimistic. Quinn now knows something is up with Dexter, even though he’s decided not to tell anyone because of his feelings for Deb, but he doesn’t know very much and, because of Deb, doesn’t seem all that interested in finding out more. Deb finally winds up in one of Dexter’s kill rooms while he’s still there, but thanks to the Strategically-Placed Plastic Sheeting of Plot Necessity, she never actually sees him or Lumen. Her decision to let the two of them walk suggests a Deb who’s finally on the road to being someone who might not immediately want to slap handcuffs on her brother should she ever find out the truth. But if feels awfully late in the series for her to just be starting on that road, and the various creative teams have such a bad track record of teasing us with “Is Deb going to find out?” that I have absolutely no faith they will ever do that until the hypothetical final season. Lumen is still out there with knowledge of his secret, but unlike Lila she doesn’t seem the type to cause him further trouble. Killing Jordan really did heal her, and while I would have liked for Julia Stiles to stick around – even as an understanding but non-killing girlfriend – that clearly would have been too big a change for this bunch. (If Dexter has Lumen to come home to, does the show still need Harry’s ghost, for instance?)
But if I can let go of my preconceptions of what the show should be, rather than what it is, and regardless of how anything in this episode plays out long-term, how did “The Big One” work as a finale?
Not exceptionally well, I’m afraid.
Even within the confines of the formula, everything seemed to come a little too easily, just as it did last week with Liddy’s murder. Even though Dexter clears Quinn of the blood evidence, for instance, what happened to the matter of all of Liddy’s phone calls to Quinn, or Quinn’s (forged) signature on the forms for the surveillance equipment?
And even though Jordan Chase was admittedly without his support system and freaking out because one of his victims escaped and is fighting back, he proved to be a pretty lousy evil mastermind in these last two episodes. I still have no idea what his plan would have been had Dexter turned up with Lumen last week, and his plan this week required Dexter to be too distracted by a conversation with his father’s ghost to do some basic defensive driving. And long-term, short-term or whatever, the plastic sheeting was just silly.
So the show will have its formula, and it’ll have a great performance from Michael C. Hall, a very good one from Jennifer Carpenter, a bunch of supporting characters who provide little more than giving Hall a manageable workload (or, in the case of Masuka, the occasional laugh), and we’ll be reliant on the guest-casting and the writing of those guest roles. Some years, you get Trinity; some, you get Miguel Prado.(*)
(*) And in fairness to Jimmy Smits, I’d say most of the issues with Prado were on the writing level, not with his performance.
There were a bunch of strong performances this year. Though Chase ultimately turned out to be a hapless loser, I thought Jonny Lee Miller played evil quite well. Before he got bumped off in routine fashion, Peter Weller was having himself a damn entertaining time as Liddy. And I liked Julia Stiles enough that I wish they had considered keeping her around. (Her movie career’s at a point where I think she might have actually considered it.)
But that’s not the sort of thing “Dexter” is going to do, clearly. We have to accept that. And if we do, is the safe, predictable show about a serial killer entertaining enough? I don’t know. But I know that if I do watch season six, it will be with absolutely no expectations of anything but the formula I’ve come to know and feel lukewarm about.
What did everybody else think?
The writers has allegedly said that once Deb finds out about her brothers’ true nature, the series is over. Which I think more than anything tells you the cowardice and the lack of creativity of the writers. I sat through the finale just hoping for that riveting scene where he would fall apart in front of his sister. Then I lost all hope for the show forever. Move on, folks, nothing to see here.
I have to agree, sadly, that I think I’m done with Dexter. The only thing that could bring me back next year is if he goes all David Fisher and decides maybe he’ll have better luck with men, LoL. This finale was a cop-out on every level. Quite sad, really, but at least we’ll have Breaking Bad to look forward to this summer instead.
That’s a cop out by the writers. I’m pretty sure in the book series Deb finds out in the first book and several more were written.
It’s too bad, season’s 1, 2, and 4 were fantastic. But I’d have to agree, if they aren’t going to change anything, what’s the point?
Dexter obviously can’t get caught or killed or the series ends, but they can do other things to keep the story interesting.
Deb does find out in book one, and actually kind of needles him about it in the other books…only in the way siblings can.
It doesn’t make things less interesting in the book. As a matter of fact, TV Dexter and Book Dexter are completely different people, which makes the TV show suffer.
Could not agree more. I’ve likened this show to the Boy Who Cried Wolf. I’ve ceased to believe that Dexter will at any point be in legitimate danger of being caught/exposed/killed. And when a show has managed to repeatedly skirt consequences or any sort of major upheaval in the writing patterns, what is the point?
I know many people don’t watch the “next time” scenes after an episode but this year, they were laughable, particularly the finale preview. When they show Deb saying “Freeze!” I don’t believe for a minute that she’s saying it to Dexter, because I don’t believe the show’s writers have the guts to go there. It takes me out of the show to such a degree that it’s frustrating trying to understand why I continue to watch. Yes the acting is good, but I can’t justify watching such a blatantly manipulative show if they refuse to give me any sort of payoff.
I’m confused to why Jen was being congratulated for solving the barrell girl case. How did she solve it, by finding the rape room? The police don’t know who was killing all the rapists? And won’t the disappearance of Jordan Chase be a national story now?
Yes, that was a huge plot hole. She didn’t solve anything. Maybe she tied Jordan into the case, but she didn’t solve the case. The more I think about it, the more I wonder if they just tied that finale up real quick in case they weren’t getting renewed (although I think it was pretty clear they were getting renewed by their ratings). Or maybe they’re just lazy.
That was an awful plot hole: what about the car dexter flipped over, all the other evidence against quinn (like the checked out video tapes)..how does that get explained?
That car is a big problem for me (I posted about it before I saw your post). I actually can’t believe Deb let them take the body. I could see not wanting to arrest a rape victim for getting vengeance, but taking the body seems like too much.
The other question I had was what happened to the young, Latin cop who got promoted to detective for backing LaGuerta earlier in the season about the club shooting. Did I miss something or did they just ignore her once Deb came back?
…And yet I’m a fan of both Breaking Bad and Dexter
Perhaps the two balance each other out.
yeah, I think I’m done with this show. The writers of the show are way too scared of trying anything new. Stupid plastic sheet.
Thank you for bringing up how absurd it is that homicide cleared Quinn for Liddy’s murder. Hey, the blood’s not Liddy’s so let’s ignore all the other evidence! And a cop should know that deleting the incoming calls from Liddy is only going to make him seem more suspicious because they can just find the outgoing calls on Liddy’s phone! Hell, you can’t even say that they were missed calls! Stupid, stupid Quinn. Batista and LaGuerta are no McNulty and Bunk.
I’ll only watch next season if Liddy comes back as Robocop and hunts down Dexter.
Quinn’s happy face made no sense. He was acting like a man who’d been thoroughly wrongly accused and then vindicated. He basically turned himself in (not for murder, but because he knew he couldn’t explain his connection without either hurting Deb or implicating himself in Liddy’s dealings). Discovering that he does not in fact have a drop of blood from Liddy on his shoe clears that up how? It’s helpful, but certainly he should be answering questions in that interrogation room for a good long time. Perhaps he could be Deb’s date to Harrison’s second birthday.
How about the fact that Jordan Chase didn’t pat Dexter down after tying him up? Really?
But wasn’t it awesome and surprising how well Dexter took care of him? Man I was almost as excited for that as I was with the Batista marriage starting over.
GregMC311: I’m assuming you’re being sarcastic about Batista. If so, I am in complete agreement. I couldn’t care less about Batista and his story line. I mentioned in another post that he (or the actor) belongs on an ABC Family sitcom. He can take those shirts with him. He could spend his time imparting wisdom to his 10 year old son and scratching his bulbous head over his 15 year old daughter’s wacky antics.
Yes it was sarcasm. Not that that moment took up that much time. But in this episode that was so disappointing, I just don’t want to see that resolved while Deb gets the sheet of nonresolution put up in front of her.
I sort of liked Batista when he and Dexter were friends. But the attempt to give him and LaGuerta an independent storyline flies in the face of everything that makes this show good. It’s a shame, because I like the fact that he appears sort of bumbling but is actually quite good at detecting (well, by Miami PD standards).
I’m afraid I feel the same. The season has been slowly losing me and I sat through the finale with an annoyed feeling of dÃ©jÃ vu. After five years, the formula isn’t enough for me anymore. There’s no urgency or danger left, and the characters aren’t growing in interesting ways. It’s a shame because all the actors and crew do solid work, but the writing is on the wall.
Wow, this was an infuriatingly stupid episode, just lazy lazy writing. Of course you can go off formula … if you want to sustain interest. The writing just tanked this season, or maybe it was the new showrunner. But everything promised led to ridiculously predictive actions and outcomes. And the final insult … not one of the scenes in the finale was shot anywhere NEAR Miami. There was a marina scene … with mountains (technically the hills of Palos Verdes, I believe) in the background. Just unforgiveably lazy and sloppy season.
LaGuerta was suspicious of Quinn before she even saw the blood—the multiple phone calls to Quinn right before his death, the surveillance equipment signed out with Quinn’s signature. Explain to me how the bloodwork completely exonerates him. I’m a little disappointed with the writers on that one.
It doesn’t matter because Angel and Laguerta got back together. That’s what mattered this season obviously.
All they had on Quinn was the blood on the shoe, the checked-out surveillance equipment, and the fact that Liddy had been calling him.
The blood evidence was deleted by Dexter. The forms on the surveillance equipment were forged – Dexter noted that immediately, so it was an obvious forgery. Quinn deleted the phone messages. He wouldn’t answer questions at first because he couldn’t think of an alibi on the spot that would cover all of the evidence that seemed to be piling up. But he’s a smart guy. Given a reasonable amount of time, and with the blood and forgery thrown out, he could surely come up with a reason why Liddy was phoning him. For instance, how about the truth? Liddy wanted him to come out and help him with some shady deal? All Quinn has to say is that he was too busy, and didn’t want to get mixed up in Liddy’s corrupt world, so he refused to go – and that one of those shady deals proved fatal for Liddy.
Quinn may have escaped criminal charges, but he would definatley be suspended or fired for his dealings with Liddy
couldnt agree more. this show needs to start taking more chances, this formula is getting old and predictable. I used to feel this was one of, if not the, best shows on tv but now I think it’s just falling back to the pack.
I agree. Batista always seemed to me like he belongs on ABC Family…he’s the happy go lucky, ignorant dad with a teenage daughter he doesn’t understand and a 10 year old son he tries to impart wisdom onto. He could even wear those ridiculous shirts he loves so much. That character is terrible.
As has been my issue with the show since… well, ever, it was too predictable and we all saw it coming. Other than Deb NOT actually finding out (which was lame), everything else pretty much worked out the way we thought it would.
So many loose ends. Such horrible lazy writing this season.
1. Dexter leaves with Quinn’s blood sample. “Have to get back to the lab, blah blah blah.” But, he doesn’t get around to testing it until the next day. No one asks Dex “Hey what happened to ya? Why didn’t this blood test get done yesterday?”
2. Deb meets Lumen….Dex’s “renter.” That goes nowhere. It never once occurs to her that Lumen is a perfect match physically for the barrel girls victims? Is she going to ask Dex what happened to your renter? Or maybe deep down sub-consciously she knows it was Lumen and Dex, but she doesn’t want to admit it to herself?
3. Quinn HAS to suspect Dex of killing Liddy, or else he’s a total moron. Quinn knew Liddy was still tailing Dex. Oh and Quinn being completely cleared so quickly is ridiculous. The phone calls, the equipment checked out in his name were still issues.
4. I do get, however, why Quinn kept his mouth shut, especially to Deb. Especially considering how she reacted earlier this season to his Dex suspicion.
5. More on Quinn: When searching his apartment, didn’t Lumen and Dex find the folder with pictures of them in it, and then leave it there? Supposedly, Quinn hadn’t looked at the photos. Is Quinn or Deb going to look at the photos next season?
5. That plastic sheeting. Such a cop-out. Deb needed to actually SEE one of them, just to get some kind of payoff. There again, maybe she knew, but didn’t want to know.
Anyway, I’m still sticking with this show. I thought Season 3 was weak, but they rebounded with a strong Season 4. Hopefully, the show will bounce back. Going forward, the show has to address more of the Quinn/Dex dynamic to make any sort of sense.
On 5, Quinn had seen the pictures. There was a scene where Liddy showed them to him. They just didn’t indicate anything particularly incriminating. Just Dexter and Lumen not having sex on a boat.
I’ve been going all around these comments just complaining about everything, but there is just so much to point out. Correct me, Liddy never showed the video of Lumen stabbing the air to Quinn, right? There’s another plot hole. He shows Quinn that video and Quinn doesn’t try to ignore him. Even Deb would be freaked out especially with her vigilante theory.
Agree 100 percent, but you left out one issue I had. THE MITCHELL FAMILY. Thought for sure that was a bullet that could be fired in the final 15 minutes or so. With Quinn seemingly cool with whatever the heck he thinks Dexter was doing, will he even pursue it? Blerg.
Also, the scene on the boat was way too friggin’ happy and was in desperate need of a shark jumping out of the water and snatching the life right out of Julia Stiles. Now THAT’S a twist. (Kidding. Sort of.)
God, I was so sure she was going to fall off the boat or get hit with an errant harpoon or something. That had tragedy written all over it.
I kept expecting a shark to jump out of the water and eat her while Fonzi jumped over them on waterskiis
The shark sure is jumping, all right…
I had planned on writing a nice paragraph about what I thought about the finale and the show, but Alan did such a great job at expressing exactly how I feel that I don’t need to add to it. Just a few thoughts: Wouldn’t Michael C. Hall be an awesome “Incredible Hulk”?…
It is so painful that this show won’t allow the edge that is clearly there. It’s like the writers are afraid to “Break Bad” on their characters, yet they have the perfect character to do this with! Aargh. Very frustrating to waste Michael C. Hall.
Also, it seemed almost like last night’s season finale was a series finale…they tied up so many loose ends: Deb letting Dexter go (even though the curtain was never pulled back), Dexter doesn’t get the girl but doesn’t go to jail, Dexter lives on, Quinn is left standing but still suspicious…if they wanted to, they could have ended the show with that episode. It would have been a crappy ending, but still. Well, I’ll watch season 6, but I just don’t know where they go from here.
I don’t think I’ll ever stop watching Dexter because it’s never bad, but I’ll never be able to take the show as seriously as I did in the first couple of seasons because it’s being made clear that the writer’s don’t care about raising the stakes anymore.
What can you say about this finale? Great (GREAT) acting on all accounts, Michael C Hall makes this show and I would not be upset if he won an Emmy this year because as formulaic as the shows become, Hall always gives an Emmy worth performance.
I thought a great way to end this season would have been Deb finding out, covering for them, and then using the next season to deal with a new messiness in their relationship. Deb loves her brother but is disturbed by what she finds out about him, etc. Just because Deb finds out doesn’t mean the show has to end. There are so many things that can be done with that.
I know this finale wasn’t what I hoped for, but it was still entertaining and emotionally satisfying. And while I don’t see Dexter making a best series of the year list anytime soon, it is still an undeniably enjoyable show, and that’s all I’ll ask for when I tune into next year’s premiere.
Agree on all counts. I’ve always enjoyed Dexter for what it is, and am not nearly as critical of it as others, but even I was irritated at the writers not doing ANYTHING to tip off Deb that Dex might be the vigilante partner. I think if she’d seen him, it might have been too much, but for NOTHING to be written in that would make her start the gears working (something on the table that belongs to him, or putting 2+2 together with her seeing Lumen) I just found lazy. I really enjoyed this season, despite the plot holes, because I Liked the chemistry with Lumen and Dex, and thought it switched things up. But now where do they go that’s fresh?
I was pleasantly surprised this season, so maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised next season, but still, so many blown opportunities to up the ante a little (besides Quinn, who I’ve actually begun to enjoy as a character, and I don’t think they’ll actually go anywhere with that. Their continuity sucks.)
So yes, unsatisfied by the finale, but ultimately enjoyed the arc of the season.
I agree Erin. I have been a little frustrated with people complaining about where they think this season was going before it actually got there, but they are exonerated. 100 percent.
Deb, at least, needed to become suspicious about Dexter and hate herself or whatever for suspecting him. Then, next year they could deal with that.
Especially since it is set in Miami, I wouldn’t have been surprised if Dexter, Deb, Quinn, and Lumen were having beers, sitting outside at a beachfront restaurant and explaining the fates of all characters a la a certain other popular but not really deep show.
I want to love this show. I’m still a fan. However, that finale was more than disappointing. The writers took a cop out for the purposes of setting up things to come. In my opinion, I think Deb finding out the truth would take this show to another level. It’s not really fair to compare it to Breaking Bad, but there are similarities in the main characters plights. For me, once Skyler learned of Walt’s true nature, the show really took off. It became that much more believable. I hope the writers make an effort to change things up, but I’m not confident.
Can Frank Darabont come in and fire all the DEXTER writers? Jeez, that was lame, down to the Dexter-stares-into-the-camera thing as he blows out the candles. And the stuff with Quinn getting off so easy really, really bugged me (not so much Deb not quite finding out, since that should happen early in a season so they can explore her feelings–also because in the second book when she found out, she had Dexter help her solve a case because of his special insights, but as it was told from Dexter’s POV, we never knew what she felt. I would like to see how she handles the knowledge!).
Saw one interview on EW with the producer (i think) of the show. is there any interviews out there or planned interviews that will ask the questions about the lazy writing or if they will ever take chances on the show? Do the showrunners realize the fanbase is frustrated?
What an atrocious episode. The sister just “walks away”. Hey, there’s someone behind the curtain! Couldn’t possibly be, say, two more members of the merry bunch of rapists. Nah, it’s obviously my vigilante and her boytoy, so I’ll let’em go without a peek, ’cause I’m just cool like that.
THE lamest, most cowardly cop-out in this entire series.
I suppose she also asked them to extract HER DAMN BULLET from the wall and tow away the wrecked car that would have been reported as stolen fifty meters away from the Liddy crime scene.
Then again, apparently nobody cares about the Liddy crime – Quinn is innocent, after all. Dexter “found out”. The blood was, uh… a pigeon’s! Or Quinn’s. He just cut himself shaving. While wearing shoes. At the crime scene.
And never mind Quinn’s name in the logs, his presence by the van, his logged conversation with Liddy 5 minutes before the man bites it, or his behavior at the crime scene. Nah, screw all that. Now only 4 out of 5 clues make him look suspicious, plus he’s ours, so he’s clean! And if Quinn didn’t kill Liddy, then who cares who did, right? Case unsolved.
And that laughable beach ending was so lame I think I’d rather have Dexter waking up in the beginning of season 6, realizing he’s actually still trapped by Jordan and he has just dreamt half of S05E12.
“I suppose she also asked them to extract HER DAMN BULLET from the wall and tow away the wrecked car that would have been reported as stolen fifty meters away from the Liddy crime scene.”
LOL so true, I was wondering about both of those while watching.
Yeah. Pretty sloppy and exceptionally lame writing. Aside from all the plot holes that have already been mentioned, I was curious why Lumen and Dexter even bothered disposing of the body. I mean, once Deb arrived, everyone was going to know that Chase was dead and had been murdered right there. Why bother hiding the evidence of that?
From a larger perspective, it has actually begun to strike me as quite odd that the writers continue to stick with what has become a pretty stale formula. Just off the top of my head, I can think of a half dozen directions they could take the character and the narrative that wouldn’t really pose any risk to the elements that make the show interesting. They actually have some fine actors and a lot of ground they could cover with the Dexter character which they seem to assiduously avoid. I no longer have any idea why.
It’s amazing how risk averse the show has become. Even when it goes in an unexpected or interesting direction, it manages to course correct back to formula. Rita’s death left the show in a very messy place, which I mean as a good thing. There were a lot of places it could have gone from there, but instead the writers decided to put everything back to normal. Yeah, Rita and the kids are gone, but the show doesn’t really feel any different. Instead of a wife wondering where he is all the time he has a nanny. I enjoyed the first two seasons because the show felt like it had stakes. The patterns weren’t so established that you knew everything would be wrapped up in a neat little bow. That hasn’t been the case since then, and this season has been no exception. None of the new dynamics that are explored in the course of a season are ever carried over into the future. What if Dexter got a friend? He would kill him by season’s end. What if Dexter got married? His wife would get killed by season’s end. What if Dexter had a relationship with someone who knew who he was? She would leave him by season’s end (or he would kill her in Lila’s case). You get the picture. And while the writers are all too eager to give us more of the same in the core narrative, they are, for reasons unfathomable, willing to change when it comes to shining the spotlight on Dexter’s thoroughly uninteresting co-workers. My enthusiasm is waning.
I was hoping that Lumen would emerge from behind “the Strategically-Placed Plastic Sheeting of Plot Necessity” and confess to Deb while Dexter somehow slipped out another exit (window? door?). They could have some dialogue to determine that Deb was alone. This sounds improbable, but hey, that’s this WHOLE SHOW. And that’s why I watch it!! I’m just happy that Harrison wasn’t sitting in a puddle of the nanny’s blood. This ending wasn’t stomach-turning. Thank goodness.
I loved the END OF LILA the best…I want that Dexter back for next season.
I am absolutely insane to say I liked this episode and season on the whole? Sure, not the best TV I’ve seen in my life, but I don’t understand all the complaining about it not being realistic or loopholes, similarly to how I don’t get people complaining about those things in Indiana Jones movies. Were either of those things EVER realistic? Dexter has ALWAYS had plot holes, I can’t think of any on the spot from previous season, but I remember thinking multiple times over the past years, “wait, what about BLANK?” Despite the numerous plot holes, I love the show still and I think it set itself up to seriously examine some of those holes next season, if it so chooses. Now, I may agree with Sepinwall that it will not go there because the writers are too scared to, but I’m not completely certain yet.
Amen, CK! I’m right there with you, plot holes and all. I thoroughly enjoyed the season and love, love, love MCH’s performance. I always cancel Showtime once DEXTER is over, but I’ll be back next fall when it comes back.
I’ve realized now that I’m confused about a plot point; maybe somebody can help me. Deb lets Dexter and Lumen go. Apparently, she also lets them take Jordan Chase’s body and his car (that’s quite the blind eye you’ve got there, Deb). So, what exactly does she call in? I’ve found an abandoned camp ground? I have no reason to believe it’s connected to Jordan Chase, except that someone whose language I do not speak seemed to indicate that there was nothing else on this entire stretch of road that he could be heading for? There is a leather strap down here?
Actually, I suppose she could have recognized the room from the DVDs. I had assumed they didn’t betray much about the space (since the cops didn’t seem at all interested in looking for clues about where the girls were being held), but maybe they did.
So, in that case, what about the car Dexter drove to the camp? It’s crashed right on the road coming in, correct? Did Deb even see it? Won’t that person report their car missing, and won’t it be odd that a car stolen from their last crime scene is found smashed up half a mile from Jordan Chase’s torture room?
I feel like this is too big of a plot point to be missed, so there must have been a scene that I didn’t pay enough attention to that explains what happened to that car.
I absolutely agree with all those plot holes. I just wrote the longest post in the comments and I barely mentioned any plot holes, yet that could take up another long post.
I thought maybe Deb knew that Chase went to camp through her research into Eugene, but who knows? I couldn’t keep straight who knew what about whom.
I didn’t think about the car either. I did think that there is nothing there to clear the case. That was just silly that Laguerta said that. Why? Because Chase is missing? What about the phone calls to Quinn’s phone? What about him lawyering up? He is just allowed to walk back in there? OR WHY DIDN’T QUINN SAY ANYTHING! Again, his “love of his life” is sister to someone who definitely killed Liddy and he knows Dexter lied about the blood work, so he knows Dexter has motives to cover it up! That isn’t suspicious as hell?
I don’t know if Deb would have believed Quinn if he said what he knew, but Laguerta would have, Angel would have, and Deb would have been pissed, yes, but she’s not stupid. This isn’t just Quinn looking into Dexter and pissing her off. This is Quinn looking to Dexter and THE GUY HE HIRED BEING KILLED AFTER SURVEYING “SOMEONE”!
I feel completely cheated for caring about what happened this year.
They know Jordan Chase’s real name is Eugene Greer (spelling?), which ties the camp to him. Plus, the tons of torture, and DNA evidence that would be there.
KUJO, I agree those things will tie the camp to Jordan after the fact. But only Dexter knew about Eugene Greer’s ownership of the camp. Maybe there was visible blood or other signs of torture in that basement – it was so dirty it was hard to tell.
I guess my point is that, if Deb had arrived at the camp and *not* found Jordan’s car there (because, remember, in the story she’s got to tell, the car is not there), would she stop and investigate? Perhaps, since she’d driven all that way. Assuming you are right and there is obvious evidence of torture, I suppose I buy it. It just seems like Deb needs more to tie the camp to Jordan when she calls the scene in.
But whatever. My real issue is with the car. What Deb called in is sort of a side point that sent me off on this line of questioning.
Argh, I can’t stop. So, the fruit seller called the cops because it sounded like Chase had someone in his trunk. So, as far as the Miami PD know, he’s a rapist/murderer on the run, with a kidnap victim. And this is a win. Let’s have a beach party!
I was very disappointed. I haven’t been one of those viewers who thinks Quinn is a knock off of Doakes or Lumen is a knock off of Prado/Lyla/Rudy. I think those storylines are similar but different enough. Quinn has a motive more in line with he just can’t shake that something is up even though he doesn’t really want to pursue it, while Doakes just thought Dexter was creepy and was almost obsessed with him.
And Lumen’s storyline I thought was a nice surprise. After last season, when Deb sees Dexter in Trinity’s garage, she looks very suspicious and I thought this season could only match last season’s suspense with Deb being very suspicious of Dexter with a finale, maybe, where she finally acknowledges to herself that Dexter has something wrong with him. I didn’t need a payoff of Deb finding out necessarily, just a little acknowledgment, finally, after seeing her sort of suspicious looking last year.
However, Lumen’s storyline was a perfect answer to what happened last year. I think Dexter almost immediately finding a real relationship, that he pretends is fake after he loses a relationship that was fake and he pretended was real, was perfect. But they allowed that to fizzle and in doing so really had nothing happen from Rita’s death. I enjoyed Lumen so much that I didn’t realize that she kind of allowed Dexter to not have any consequences from Rita’s death after the first episode. So good job guys.
I agree the plastic sheet was stupid. I agree there are so many plot holes, but what I am most frustrated with is that I am in a situation where I don’t care if Quinn pursues Dexter next year, yet I would be pissed if he doesn’t because it is obvious he did it! And it is obvious Laguerta would at least be suspicious if she knew what Quinn knew. Maybe Deb would still be oblivious but I can’t think of any reason Quinn doesn’t say anything to anyone!
Don’t say its because he loves Deb because the first thing I would do if the person I love’s brother is a cop killer would be to protect him/her. Not keep my mouth shut and hope for the best. So, I will be disappointed if Quinn picks up the thread again because even though people compared it to Doakes, I thought Quinn’s motives evolved naturally. Yet, it’s even lazier writing if he doesn’t. So frustrating.
Also, just have Lumen kill Chase earlier in the season if this is the ending he got. Then, after a couple of episodes of Lumen trying recreate her desire to please her dark side, she finally realizes she’s not like that anymore. Then, we can have an episode or two of just Quinn, Liddy, and Deb vs. Dexter with a lot of different payoffs possible.
This is glorified Burn Notice and Psych at this point.
I think that if they wanted to keep Deb in the dark the should have made it her choice. She should have seen Lumen and made Dexter stay behind the sheet. That way there would have been the tension of her knowing but also of her choosing not to know.
“Strategically-Placed Plastic Sheeting of Plot Necessity”
Yeah…that’s a great way to put it. I laughed.
I do like what they did with Deb’s character arc this season, and the actress did a really good job with it. And Weller and Miller were good this season as well, even if they were dispatched too easily.
I’ll still watch because the performances are good, and it’s still interesting to me, but I don’t expect to have the thrills that I got in the first two seasons. The writers screwed themselves a long time ago, and I don’t think it’s possible for this show to be “great” again. But Hall is awesome (though I wish he could get them to dispense with the Obvious Voiceover for Oblivious Viewers (OVOV)).
Yeah, I really disliked how he just simply says, “Her dark passenger is gone” with no reflection to what it means to him. It was just a footnote so we could understand what Lumen just said. Completely took me out of it. This finale was so disappointing. I am nitpicking almost every part of it.
I took that line as a throwaway to all the fans who are waiting for Dexter to become a real boy. “Hey, the Dark Passenger can just leave! He can be normal and be in love and live happily ever after! Yay for my woobie!” PUUUKE.
Maybe they should do a one-off episode where Deb finds out and then has amnesia (like the tripe that was season 1 of “24”) or Dexter wakes up from a dream…
How about the shot Deb fired in the torture room? Won’t forensics be able to determine it came from Deb’s gun? Then they know she was there beforehand. Perhaps a start for next season?
This wasn’t my favorite finale, but I’ll be sticking with the show for the long run.
There is one thing I need cleared up though. When Deb says that Dexter must be relieved or something at the end at Harrison’s party, what did she mean?
I admit I was only half listening at that point and my girlfriend actually pointed it out, so I could have missed something.
Was that Deb maybe saying she knew more than what even we know she knows?
That would be the only redeeming thing to this episode.
Yup totally agree, I have been wondering the same thing.
I listened to that exchange several times, and could have sworn Deb said that Lumen must be relieved that this is all over, which I took to mean that she knew who the people behind the plastic sheeting were. Only if Lumen were the 13th victim would she be relieved by death of Jordan, right?
I really should find a way to listen to that again. I was so bored by that time, I just couldn’t follow intently. I will be upset if the only cool moment of the show was missed by me because the rest of it was so lame.
It was such a throw away line that it’s impossible to interpret. I believed it to mean something vague about Dexter being relieved that Quinn is not tailing him anymore (of which Deb knew a little about). I don’t think it had anything to do with Deb knowing about Dexter and/or Lumen. It was either a lazy, throw away line or a set up line for next season. Either way, it was only a mildly curious thing for the writers to throw into the show. More lazy than anything.
She didn’t say “relieved”. She said “happy”.
Dexter had said he wanted her to be happy (even though he didn’t like Quinn). She said she _was_ happy, and said that either “You must be happy too”, or “Lumen must be happy too” – “now that it’s all over”. So the question is what did she mean by “all”? The Jordan Chase case? The barrels girls investigation? Lumen being gone and Dexter’s kids back home? The case again Quinn? Quinn’s suspicions of Dexter? Or something more?
The only thing that makes me think twice about it is that Dexter _did_ give her a quizzical look after she said it. That might raise the possibility that Debra thought that Lumen and Dexter were behind the killings, and had let them go without confirming her suspicions.
But probably not…
I had to make a similar sort of peace with Battlestar Galactica. I had to enjoy it for the show that it was, not the one I wanted it to be.
The words “Jennifer Carpenter” and “very good [performance]” should never be written in the same sentence.
Really? I think she’s been very good (at least) since about halfway through season 1. I definitely consider her neck and neck with Morgan from Chuck in the Most Improved Character/Actor Olympics.
Nonsense.
She has turned in some very good performances of late… most notably her reaction to Lundy’s death last season.
(However, I _did_ think that her performance when she caught Dex & Lumen was rather weak… Or maybe it was just sloppy writing.)
I am considering not even tuning in next season. And that is HUGE for this Dexter fan. I have read all the books, even though some were hard to get through. I have made sure I was home to watch every episode of every seasn, even though some were hard to get through. But now I am considering giving up. And that makes me sad.
I would dearly LOVE for the writers of this show to give us the Bill Bixby/Hulk-like Dexter that Alan described. What a show that could be. But much like the Punisher series that exists only in my mind, I fear that networks lack the cajones to do it.
This season started out bad, but then seemed to be building to a strong finale, only to totally dissapoint. All of the plot holes and problems have been covered already, but let me point out what I think was the true downfall of this season… the change in Showrunners. I voiced after the first episode (and it never got better) how incredibly sloppy this season was in comparison to earlier ones, and that could only be the fault of the showrunners.
Did anyone but me notice how the cops in the department had their guns in a different position on their belt nearly every time you saw them? Debs was all over the place. In the front, on the side, in the back, just limply hanging there. Let me tell you, as a former cop, that if you rely on a tool to do you job and possibly save a life, be it your own or someone else’s, you put that where you can get to it… every time. Quickly! And you practice drawing it from that position until it becomes reflex. It’s called muscle memory. No self respecting officer would allow their gun to be dangling all over the place. THAT was a big problem for me watching this season, but that was just one of many. I will tune in at the start, but if the writers and showrunners can’t get their game up next season, I will probably sit it out and only check back if Alan says it has improved. They had a good opportunity to let Deb in on the secret (something she has known for a long time in the books) and then start next season with some good performances from Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter as they work out whether or not she can live with it. They blew it. And lost a fan or two in the process.
Ha ha I knew that if Alan did a review of this, I would only wind up being more disappointed with the episode after reading his review and all the comments on it than I was after just watching the ep last night. It was a definite let down (although I have been trained not to expect much risk-taking from this show so my expectations were low on that front), and there were a ton of plot holes, but reading the comments on this review brings to my attention more plot holes than I even noticed while watching it last night. ;-)
The biggest one that had me throwing my arms up in the air last night was how the hell Quinn could be completely exonerated in the Liddy case JUST because the blood on his shoe wasn’t Liddy’s. And I see that I’m not crazy on that because everyone else here seems to agree that this was a huge hole. I also thought about Deb’s bullet and the stolen car in relation to the Jordan Chase murder scene, but you guys have pointed out several more plot holes related to that storyline than I had even thought about. Especially the question of, just WHAT exactly did Deb call in about that crime scene!? If the scene was cleaned up and the body gone, then it wasn’t a crime scene. Or not a fresh crime scene anyway, because it was just the site of the rapes/murders of the barrel girls. Well, O.k. I guess there is one thing I’m realizing as I type this, which is that Jordan owns the property so it ties him to the murders once and for all … BUT Deb didn’t know he owned it when she found it!! Right, am I forgetting something? So we’re supposed to assume she eventually figured it out?? That’s something they need to be more clear about in order to tell the story properly. And she didn’t “catch” Jordan. Jordan is still “on the loose” as far as Miami Metro PD is concerned. And there’s no catching of the vigilantes, since she let them go. I suppose when LaGuerta announced Deb as the person who “solved the barrel girl case”, we should assume that Deb figured out that Jordan owned the camp and that it tied him to the murders? That’s a big leap to expect the audience to take without showing it somehow in the episode. And either way I certainly would NOT use the word “solved” with Jordan Chase presumably on the loose and all the other murderers being MIA. Uggh.
Man I could just go on forever about all the issues with the ep. Including the fact that Lumen’s decision that she was “over” the whole vigilante thing was SOO abrupt and contrived. I don’t have any particular affinity for the Lumen character so I am fine with her leaving, but there is no way she would have come to that decision THAT quickly after the Jordan Chase murder. It probably would have taken months after that for her to slowly realize it. She seemed perfectly exuberant on the boat the night before, so I don’t think she would change her mind so drastically literally overnight.
But anyway, reading Alan’s review and all these comments is definitely making me feel even more annoyed with the finale than I was in the first place (and I already was pretty annoyed). ;-)
Also I was going to mention that as annoyed as I am with the lack of guts of the Dexter writers and showrunners … I’m sure I’ll still tune in for season 6. I’ve gotten invested enough in the characters now that I want to see what happens and how the series ends (if it ever does!). Though I’m sure that by the time the writers ever DO grow the balls to let Deb find out the truth about Dex, it’ll probably be in season 10 and no one will care anymore. ;-) Uggh.
Let’s count the plot-hole threads, shall we?
1) The so-good-I-can’t believe-she’s-real-nanny was just a tease. She just fades into the background. WTF?
2) Dexter survives a car flipping several times (THAT HE STOLE UNDER THE POLICE’S NOSE NO LESS), promptly hides a knife, then takes off Jordan’s foot with it, magically regaining the upper hand.
3) Umm, Jordan Chase? Why did he only watch all those years? Why could he not stand for Emily to touch him? Why was he wearing her blood around his neck? What was his “master plan” that needed Dexter and Lumen together? For a minute, I thought maybe he was going to try to “motivate” Dexter to rape/kill Lumen in order to get over Rita’s death or some such nonsense, but apparently that was a too fully-formed idea for the writers…
4) Quinn/Liddy – so Dexter says that it isn’t Liddy’s blood on Quinn’s shoes and it is all over. What about all the other shadiness by Quinn? They are just letting him go? And who do they think killed Liddy? What about the surveillance equipment?
5) Kyle Butler?
6) Deb “solves” the case? She lets Dexter and Lumen go? I have a hard time believing that she had no idea who it was but didn’t care. All her great detecting and instincts just went out the window. For all she knew, they could have killed her to keep the secret safe….
I’m sure there are more, but those are just the first six that occurred to me. So frustrating! This is a mostly entertaining show with some wonderful performances that could be great. And that’s the frustrating part…
I really liked the first 4 season of Dexter but this year has been nothing but one big disappointment. The performances were great as usual (the leads) but the writing was so LAZY. I’m sure that some of these have been covered in this comment section but here are just a few of the ridiculous moments from this season. I could come up with about 20 more…
The DVD.
Dexter scratched a blank DVD-ROM disc and switched it with the one containing the video footage of Lumen’s torture. The police examiner just accepted it as damaged and forgot about it. â€œOh, that…it’s scratched. Throw I away.â€Yeah, forensics technology could NEVER tell that the scratched disc was blank and from a different batch/manufacturer.
Lumen.
The main female protagonist’s name is Lumen! You know like in Luminol (clever!)…I’m surprised they didn’t just call her call her Blood Detector.
Basic Science
After Dexter killed the guy in the warehouse he washed away the blood with water. Anyone that has ever watched C.S.I. knows that water is an ineffective method of destroying blood evidence. He’s a forensics blood splatter expert! He should know that for Christ’s sake!
The Bullet
Deb shot a hole in the wall of a crime scene….which she then reported to her superior officers. Perhaps she went back and dug the bullet out first. Yeah, that’s it…that’s what happened.
The Miracle Shoe
It’s good to know that if I’m ever tied to a murder investigation with a heaping amount of evidence against me that a mis-matched blood stain will automatically exonerate me from the crime. And we’ll all be friends again in the end…
The irony that a show called Shameless followed this finale last night was not lost on me.
I have so many unanswered questions about this season that I canâ€™t help but feel ripped off by what they aired last night.
Particularly the way the writers attempted to wrap everything up within a few minutes.
How is the Barrel Girls case closed? Jordan is still missing (as well as all the suspects they had up to that point) and other than the camp, no real new info has been found. But whatever, they give it the Santa Muerte treatment, so case closedâ€¦â€¦.
More so than either of the cases this year, the Quinn situation is mind boggling to me. How is he ok with Liddy being murdered and Dexter basically admitting his guilt by cleaning up his blood work? What about the surveillance equipment; his number in Liddyâ€™s phone; and of course, all of the evidence that Liddy showed him about what Dex had been up to with Luman? Iâ€™m having a hard time believing that Quinn would let all of that slide just for Debâ€™s sake. Plus, on more than one occasion he acknowledged that the vigilante couple theory wasnâ€™t that farfetched. Heâ€™s not savvy enough to put two and two together? I thought he worked for Miami Metro, not the Memphis PD! Ughâ€¦â€¦
And what about Dexter with that magic knife to untie himself with Jordan? Where did that come from? How did Jordan tie him up and not notice a large 12â€ knife in his sleeve/back pocket? Again, itâ€™s ridiculous.
All in all, I still think Dexter is a great show, especially compared to the all of the overly formulaic shows and annoying procedural crime dramas. However, I think using the opaque plastic curtain as a means of suspense was a bit over the top.
And I think the discovery of blood on Quinn’s shoe, smelled a little too much of fortuitous happenstance. I mean come on, a little tiny drop of blood on his shoe and Laguerta manages to see it, at the crime scene and suddenly sees him as the prime suspect. It is all a little too neat, and Quinn getting out of it was even more a little too neat.
I think one has to accept the fact that all shows have certain boundaries that they are never going to cross, except possibly at the very end of the series run. Face it, the castaways were never going to find a way off “Gilligan’s Island”. Jack Bauer was never going to be killed on “24”, nor was he ever going to let a nuclear bomb go off and destroy New York City. “The Fugitive” was never going to be caught. When we watch those shows, we temporarily suspend disbelief so we can enjoy the suspense, but if we’re realistic, we know damn well that the worse is never going to happen.
But we still enjoy those shows. Their natural boundaries don’t make them bad shows – all it means is that, as audience members, we’re better off if we don’t peek behind the curtain at the puppeteer pulling the strings – it ruins the illusions. Think too much about what is and isn’t possible on a show, and it tends to ruin the show for you.
But no, Dexter is never going to be publicly exposed and arrested. People may learn his secret, but no one who is hostile to him or his “mission” will survive long enough to expose him.
Accept that as a given, then forget it – and enjoy the temporary suspense of each episode, and each season.
And most of all, enjoy the character(s) – because the bottom line, on most shows, is that we watch them because we enjoy sharing the life of one or more characters on the show, and following the developments in their life. For better or worse (considering his hobby) we like Dexter, and we enjoy watching his life unfold.
That said, within those limitations, I was still disappointed with the finale. Jordan Chase was defeated much too easily. A season-long build up should deliver a more challenging final confrontation.
I also found the curtain (or whatever it was) between Debra and Dexter/Lumen to be a clumsy way of preventing her from identifying them.
I had predicted that Debra would catch Lumen and then let her go (At which point she’d leave town). But that would have raised obvious questions about Dexter’s involvement. They didn’t want to deal with those questions, so they kept Lumen’s identify hidden from Debra. But a literal curtain? Really?
And there was also the feeling that we didn’t really go anywhere in this season. We wound up almost exactly where the show started. Lumen came, Lumen left, nothing much changed (other than Dexter getting over his grief for Rita).
All in all, it was a weak finale, especially compared to the suspense and intensity of first two seasons and the fourth.
But Season 3 also had a weak ending, so let’s hope we can chalk it up to batting averages, and that next season will get back on track.
Liddy’s death wasn’t murder. Probably would’ve been self-defense under the circumstances.
What happened to the red car, which was stolen from the Liddy crime scene and should have Dexter’s DNA in it? Even if Dexter torched it, the police would check into a still-smoldering piece of wreckage.
Why do people assume that Dexter stole the red car from the crime scene? He didn’t. Watch it again. He leaves the crime scene (which was filmed out on a pier), then there is an intervening scene of LaGuerta talking to Debra. THEN it cuts to Dexter – we don’t know how much time has passed, or where we are now. But the background is clearly NOT that pier. In fact, they obviously filmed the scene on the very same road where they filmed Jordan Chase hitting Lumen in the trunk.
How is it Jeff Linsdey’s written 4 novels with Deb knowing about Dexter’s “Dark Passenger” and the writers of the show can’t find the heart/balls/skills to take a leap to have her know? Write it as the last shot of the season and then you have a whole year of people going “i can’t wait to see deb’s reaction”… the only reaction I had to the finale was “lame”
Awful end to an awful season. I actually thought the writers were building up everything to something worthwhile. Nope. All of the poor sub-plots lead to nothing.
I’m glad I chose Boardwalk Empire over this for my Sunday nights.
Here’s MY big question: What the hell was going on between Emily and Jordan Chase??
I assumed they would certainly explain that bizarre relationship, but they didn’t say a word!
We know that she befriended him at camp when he was a chubby teen. We know that he rewarded her for that kindness by orchestrating her gang rape by his friends. And yet, instead of hating him for this, she seems to worship him. WHY??
Was she some kind of natural submissive or masochist with a rape fantasy that was brought out by the assault? Was it a Stockholm Syndrome case?
Jordan constantly reenacted his initial rape of her, with women who looked like her, yet he wouldn’t let her touch him, and seemed repulsed when she tried. WHY??
Was she his sister or something? and was there some kind of freaky incest thing going on? Was he, perhaps somehow impotent / gay / castrated so that he was unable to physically participate in his sexual adventures??
We know that he wore her blood around his neck, that left her alive for years after the attack, and we know that he told her that she had made him what he was today? WHY??
Did she initially teach him his philosophy of “Taking it”? And did he first put it into practice by taking her? Did he mean that raping her was his first move at reinventing himself? Or was he just flattering her to keep her from testifying against him?
But most of all, why did she seem to _like_ the guy, after what he did to her?? Why did she allow him to continue doing it to other women?
WHY THE HELL DIDN’T THEY EXPLAIN ANY OF THIS?!?
I agree with a lot of the other posters about how unsatisfying the finale and the run-up to it was.
Liddy was the best character on the show. He had that devilish attitude that made the viewer want more. The way the writers abruptly killed him off was criminal and cheated the viewers. It further demostrated that this season’s story arc wasn’t developed well.
Lumen just leaving…another huge cop-out. How about Deb sees her, shoots her, Dex hides, gets away and then has to deal with Deb getting closer to his secret next season? Very upset about the Lumen storyline.
The whole Quinn smiling and in love with Deb makes me sick. This isn’t a heart-warming drama where everything works out in the end…it is a show about a serial killer and his constant struggle to mask his identity while ridding society of trash. It ended the way a network show closes a season…Dumb and predictable. Hopefully the writers get it together for season 6.
[www.accesshollywood.com]
Please, please let this mean that the writers will have Deb find out about Dexter and get taken out early next season.
Interesting…maybe there’s hope for the show. Although if this is true it’s been a rough year or Michael c hall. Cancer and this.
seasons 3 and 5 aren’t even worth watching… i’ll probably watch next season but i won’t enjoy it.
sad to see dexter go from a great season 4 to a terrible season 5..
I too think I’m done with this show. I loved season two and thought four was good until the finale but this finale was the last straw. Car, bullet, Quinn exonerated, photos at Quinn’s, Lumen leaving the next day, and absolutely no backstory to the whole rape gang since middle school. At least by watching this season with some friends I had some fun evenings. This was junior varsity
Alan’s reference to a commercially successful formula got me thinking about other formulaic shows. Law and Order! Dexter is Law and Order: Special Serial Killer Vigilante. While I do find Law and Order to be soothing with its formulaic plotlines–as in I need to unwind at night with something that doesn’t get my heart rate up too high or my brain too taxed–but that’s not what I’m looking for with Dexter. Season 1 and 2 were clever, sarcastic, and witty–they made me think and sometimes recoil in disgust. The REAL Miami backdrop of season one gave it a flavor which is absent in the plastic southern Calif. stand-in sets we have now. The show is devoid of anything thought provoking. Please bring the original Dexter back! I think they need to start by returning to Miami.
Actually, only the first five episodes (of the first season) had any real Miami scenes in them. It’s been strictly L.A. since then (with just a few fake Miami establishing shots dropped in).
You’ll find a very detailed list of Dexter filming locations at [www.seeing-stars.com]
This show is playing out like it would on Fox or CBS. Just going through the motions from one season to the next (minus Season 4’s finale). I think I came to expect more out of a premium cable channel.
Do any of you remember the feeling you had in the first season? I turned to my wife after the finale, and said they shot all their bullets, and I’m not sure how they will ever make a series out of it.
I found out I was right, as the show has gone down hill since the Brian Moser went down. Season two was above average, although the Lila ending was a bit contrived. Season three was an abomination. The writers bounced back somewhat with four, but once again, they have been unable to respond to a great finale.
The Shield started out great, but suffered from the amazing escape formula as well. Only their writers had the guts to kill off the most sympathetic character during one of their seasons, and made everyone pay for their mistakes in the final season.
Killing off Rita was the one bold move in seasons two through four. We all know two things- the show has run its course, and Deb has to discover the real Dexter and decide from there what to do. I could even go for a she sees him with a dead body and we fade to black.
Wouldn’t say S3 was an “abomination”, though it was pretty bad. S5, though, was indeed an abomination, plain and simple. I agree with your assessment; unless the writers come up with something new next year, I think the series will just coast with above-average ratings but with writing that’ll get progressively worse until the actors decide to quit.
Another point is that while the theme of this season can easily be summed up in about 10 mins (with the same effect it’s been dragged out for 12 episodes), the writers did manage to fire one last bullet that they won’t get back – Dexter’s love life. He already had 2 women in his life who “understood” him and his darkness but did not work out. He also had a pretty loving wife who might not have understood him, but nonetheless, got murdered. So the whole “love interest” for Dexter, if it were to start over again in the upcoming season, would reek of the SAME themes we already went over with Lila, Rita, and Lumen. Not sure how the writers are going to handle that one, unless they want to go through all this dating / proposing / living together / marriage ritual again. Also, it looks like Deb will NEVER find out about her brother; the plastic sheet was as close as the writers meant to go, implying that if they EVER will, it’ll be a series finale or something. Lastly, Dexter has already killed off every serial killer and maniac he could’ve in Miami. So it actually makes me somewhat curious where the writers are going to take the story, but judging from S5, I’m not holding my breath.
Lest I start looking like a hater, I’d like to note that Hall’s reaction to the breakup w/ Lumen has got to be his most impressive and complicated performance ever. It’s like he wasn’t just breaking up with her – like was breaking up with ALL women, with all of humanity. To come so far and have it end like that, abruptly and hastily (thanks to the writers who couldn’t even do a decent build-up for that), after all they went through… – I almost felt bad for him. Of course, Stiles’s performance was much too contrived and… unnatural to feed off of – or at least match – his, Hall was able (like he does with the entire series) to carry that bit all by himself.