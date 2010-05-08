‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Time of Angels’: River runs into Pond

A review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I leave the brakes on…
With “The Time of Angels,” Steven Moffat had an impossible act to follow: his own.
The Moffat-scripted “Blink,” which introduced the Weeping Angels, was widely, and rightly, hailed as one of the best “Doctor Who” episodes ever – even though, by design, The Doctor is barely in it. Even more than the gasmask people of Moffat’s London Blitz two-parter, or the clockwork men of “The Girl in the Fireplace,” the angels were terrifying in their simplicity, and the episode played into Moffat’s love of bending time and structure for the sake of the narrative.
“Blink” was pretty close to perfect, and in choosing to bring the Angels back, Moffat had to find a way to either top himself or change the game. His approach was to make this two-parter two sequels in one: both to “Blink” and to the season four two-parter that introduced us to River Song, who has had an out-of-sequence romance with The Doctor, “Time Traveler’s Wife”-style.
“The Time of Angels” starts off heavy on River, then shifts more into the terror of the Angels in its second. It’s not as scary as “Blink,” but by telling two repeat stories in one, it manages to keep each part feeling fairly fresh.
Right now, I’m more interested in the Doctor/River relationship. “Silence in the Library” had them on wildly disparate footing – it was his first time meeting her, and her last time seeing him – and his memories of her death (and inability to tell her about it) are at least part of what makes him so uncomfortable around her. (The other part, of course, is that The Doctor in any incarnation that I’ve seen likes to be the smartest one in the room and doesn’t appreciate being in the company of someone who knows more about his life – and his ship – than he does.) Here, they’re on slightly more equal terms, in that they at least know something of each other when they meet. I look forward to the inevitable episode where River meets The Doctor for the first time.(*)
(*) River’s “You never show up in the right order” lament implies she’s seen at least one other incarnation of The Doctor past Eleven, if not several incarnations. I don’t know if Moffat plans to stay around for a long time, and well past his current, very young leading man, or if he’s just hoping his successors will let him come back once a year to introduce River to a new Doctor, but he seems to have committed to having River be a part of the mythos for a good long while – and to finding ways to always have Alex Kingston look younger than she did in her very first appearance.
I liked seeing Kingston play off the much younger Matt Smith – their bickering in the TARDIS right after the cool explosive decompression rescue sequence was quite fun – and also bonding with Amy. It was implied in “The Eleventh Hour” that Amy might, like some of her modern predecessors, have a thing for The Doctor, but in the presence of this woman who’s the closest thing The Doctor will ever have to a wife, she didn’t seem particularly jealous – just curious.
(This episode also struck a better balance than the previous two in allowing Amy to be clever, but not so clever that she starts turning into a Mary Sue. She figures out how to freeze-frame the video Angel, but needs The Doctor to bite her hand to realize it isn’t stone.)
As for the Angels, their gimmick is still pretty cool in its low-fi way, and Moffat added another element from “Silence in the LIbrary” in having the Angels talk to The Doctor with the voice of one of the dead soldier clerics. But I was less excited, frankly, to have them back than to see River again – they were great one-shot villains, while she’s obviously a character with a very long story to tell – and am going to reserve judgment until we see what they’re up to in the second half (and find out why their methods of killing have become more violent).
Still, it looks so far like Moffat is just as capable of writing a kick-ass two-parter early in his own season as he was popping in to do it during the Russell Davies era.
What did everybody else think?
I really liked this episode. My favorite of this new series so far. Great to have River Song back and I love finding out bits and pieces of her story as the Doctor does.
One thing I was really intrigued by was the reveal that she was in jail! I wonder what for and if it will change the Doctor’s opinion of her since the Bishop didn’t want him to find out.
I know time can be tricky and all over the place but so far it seems like she has mostly met the later incarnations of the Doctor. She may have pictures of the other Doctors but I don’t see how she could have met past Doctor regenerations without them knowing about her. It’s not like he can regenerate to backwards, right?
In the library when the Doctor first met her I think she said something like “You look so young”, which would make me think she only meets him later in his time frame but gets close enough to him that he tells her all about his past and gives her his pictures, writes the diary, etc. He did like her enough to give her his screwdriver after all!
Can’t wait to see what we find out in the second half! Also, I don’t think we saw the crack this time either did we?
I loved the little details like River just hanging up her heels in the TARDIS and knowing about the blue stabilizers. I wasn’t sure how the chemistry would be between Eleven and River, but it works well, with him being more wary and she is more arrogant than when we last saw her. It looks like this is not the second last time that River meets the Doctor, but that there are more meetings in between. I would not be surprised if we meet up with her once a season until Moffat’s run is over.
I found the Angels just as creepy this time around, especially with the video screen thing. It was very Ring-esque, but since that is one of the only horror movies that still creeps me out, it was a good one to borrow from.
and she is more arrogant than when we last saw her
I’ve been hearing that a LOT and just don’t get it. Personally, I love The Doctor but he can easily morph into a pompous, downright obnoxious know-it-all. I love companions who can prick The Doctor’s bubble a bit; and perhaps that’s why he needs companions in the first place. He knows he needs to be laughed at, teased, questioned and sometimes just told he’s WRONG.
I agree with you that the Doctor needs to be put in his place, I just think that Alex Kingston is playing River Song slightly more arrogant than she was in Silence in the Library, probably to show that she is a little less mature than the first time we meet her. I also think that we will end up seeing her progress to where she was with Ten after further meetings with Eleven. (i.e. instead of crossing each other timeline wise, they will be heading in the same direction for a bit) Based on the Confidential, Moffat seems to have this quite planned out, especially when AK pointed out that her diary in Silence in the Library refers to events that are now happening.
I kept waiting for some more specific callbacks Blink. I thought the Doctor should have repeated his line that the angels are “the only psychopaths in the universe to kill you nicely.” When asked if he knew of the angels, he said something like he did “a very long time ago”–but he should have then added some line about Sally Sparrow. (And the “very long time ago” seems like a clue about the strange time jump between 10 and 11. Because in normal time, it wasn’t that long ago.)
I think that since going through the regeneration process feels like dying, any time something happens between one regeneration and the next, it will seem like a really long time ago, even if it was only 3 years. (Or that’s the way I thought of the line at any rate.)
i took “a very long time ago” to mean the point in history when Blink happened, which would be at least 12,000 years prior to the crash of the byzantium, not the Doctor’s personal timeline.
The thing about “specific callbacks” is that on a show that’s been around as long as ‘Doctor Who’ there’s the risk of ending up doing nothing but obscure fan service.
correction: amy and the doctor were 12K years ahead of river, not river ahead of sally sparrow.
I just don’t get Doctor Who’s appeal. I realize that it’s very popular which makes me an oddball. Can someone explain why it’s so good?
I saw a few isolated episodes back in (probably) the 70’s. It struck me as a badly written, low budget show. With few exceptions, virtually all TV science fiction was crap back then.
However, with the hubbub surrounding the recent season 5 premier, I decided to give it another try. I figured there must be something worthwhile in a show that has endured so long. So now I’ve seen up through episode 6, “The Vampires of Venice”
I can see that the budget has improved quite a bit. The Eleventh Hour was kind of fun. The new Doctor was entertainingly quirky. Even charming. And his red headed co-star is babilicious. She was terrific, especially when confronting the TV monitor angel. That scene was tense and foreboding. Both actors come across very well. But past that, I have problems with the show.
The villains and adventures really don’t have much character development or even logic. Big eyeballs on the bottoms of crystalline spaceships? Country-sized spaceships riding on the backs of intelligent space faring whales which can’t communicate with the humans it wants to save. And while I realize the Angels are very popular, statues which only move when no one’s looking at them?
The plotting seem chaotic. They introduced a totalitarian British government ruling Spaceship UK, which really didn’t seem to have anything to do with the mainline story. Frankly, most of the plotting seems to be little more than the writers straining to think up all the weird things they can, jumbling them together, and making the characters run from one weird thing to another while screaming.
I must confess that I’m one of the Battlestar fans angry at the finale because it seemed to be a cheat on the audience on several points. I guess I want things to mostly make sense.
I realize that Doctor Who is intended to be light and comedic, the but plotting and characterization seem what you’d find on a children’s show. Is that the appeal? Nostalgia for a show you enjoyed as a child?
And yet the show is very popular among intelligent adults. Can someone help me understand what I’m missing?
In the end, no matter how good a show is it’s not going to appeal to everyone. But yes, the show is broadcast at 7pm on a Saturday night, so you’re really on a hiding to nothing if you’re after BSG/Caprica levels of sex, violence and angst. And if you want convoluted plotting, then avoid a show that is basically made up of self-contained stories with the occasional two-parter.
From my experience in trying to get friends to watch Doctor Who, it’s one of those shows where you either like it and your on board, or you wonder “why do people watch this?” and dismiss it. It’s certainly not for everyone.
Personally I enjoy it because it’s one of the few shows(like LOST) where I can sit back and watch something so completely unlike everything else on TV, I almost feel like an 8 year old kid again. Granted you have to overlook certain problems now and again.
I’m a Brit, so my perspective will be different from yours, but as someone who also hated the BSG finale, I think you’re judging DW by the wrong criteria.
It’s not a sci-fi series, as such. It’s a family entertainment, meant to appeal to kids and their grandparents. (In that respect, if only in that respect, it’s better compared to Harry Potter or a Pixar movie, say, than BSG.) Don’t expect airtight plotting, much more than basic morality-play profundity, or extensive character development*. A successful episode needs to be some combination of charming/exciting/scary**.
So saying DW doesn’t work as sci-fi is a bit like saying Finding Nemo fails as a nature documentary. True, but beside the point.
* That’s not to deny that occasionally DW achieves this, but that’s a bonus rather than an expectation in needs to fulfill to be considered successful.
** Some people argue the success of a DW episode is directly proportional to the extent that it scares children. Certainly, one of my earliest TV memories is being completely traumatised by a Fifth Doctor episode, Earthshock.
Eldritch @Ovid
Family entertainment. Like Harry Potter. Actually that helps.
Thanks.
Loved the episode – particularly that last sequence.I remember sitting there amazed that the hour was up, I just didn’t feel it go by at all. And that scene with Amy locked in with the Angel, tense as hell. I was screaming at Amy to get the hell out at the start.
Also, did anyone else REALLY like Bishop Octavian? For a minor character, I thought he was really well drawn and acted.
“When you’ve flown away in your little blue box, i’ll tell that to their families.” Great stuff.
“It would be good – it would be very good – if we could all remain calm in the presence of decor.”
Because of the no spoiler policy I’ll just say: This episode was very good. The second part is even better. Moffat indeed knows how to write his two-parters.
There was a big hoo-har about the end of this episode over here on BBC One because just at the end as the Doctor is giving his big ol’ speech about what shouldn’t ever be put into a trap, an ident featuring TV presenter Graham Norton flashed up on the screen. There was outrage. It’s interesting though – because it seems to happen on American television all the time – ‘Up next’, ‘You are watching’, ‘Only 15 minutes to go until V returns!’. How do you guys cope with that? I’d bloody hate it.
I actually saw a clip from the Graham Norton show when Karen Gillan was on it, and he joked about how everyone in the UK hated him now because of that.
Joe, somehow we’ve adapted. Maybe it was MTV or the busy screens of CNN and ESPN that helped but we’ve learned to tune most of the clutter (except when the promos are inordinately irritating as they were for the ‘V’ countdown).
If you watch the on-demand episodes of Who on BBC America, the on screen promos are removed and there are only two commercial breaks.So there’s that.
My concern for you in the UK is why is this American crass commercialization finding life on the publicly supported BBC? This may be only the beginning. Giving ‘Over the Rainbow’ an entirely new meaning.
I didn’t get the pre credit sequence, anyone?
I really like the angels and River Song though. I especially liked the sequence in the cabin with Amy and the angel on the monitor, kept me on the front of my seat.
[Frikin’ Hitfix! This never happened at the old place…]
The tricky part is this: in the first part of the tease, we see River etching letters into a block of stone. What she’s done is write a message to the Doctor, having faith that at some time in the future — it doesn’t matter when — he’ll find it. Further, she’s recorded a bit of video into the block’s security system. In that video, she gives exact space/time coordinates and asks for a pickup. Then, at the moment she’s asked him to come back to, she blows the hatch and rides the escaping air draft into space, “knowing” that he’ll be there to open the Tardis door and pull her inside.
> River’s “You never show up in the right order” lament implies she’s seen at least one other incarnation of The Doctor past Eleven <
Not necessarily. From her POV she could have even met Matt Smith before this. There's no need to invoke another incarnation for this sentence to make sense.
It’s true that her having a relationship entirely with Eleven (and dying after meeting Ten) is possible based on the lines of dialogue. But something about the exchange suggested otherwise. Can’t put my finger on what.
I think I remember a quick line in which River Song said she recognized him because she had photos of all his incarnations.
Or she is actually close enough to The Doctor — or has spent enough time with him — that he’s told her a lot about his past. Eleven sure seemed to get the “I’m the last of the Time Lords” reveal out of the way with Amy pretty quickly compared to Nine (who danced around the question until the end of ‘Rose’) and Ten (who just lied to Martha).
“(The other part, of course, is that The Doctor in any incarnation that I’ve seen likes to be the smartest one in the room and doesn’t appreciate being in the company of someone who knows more about his life – and his ship – than he does.) ”
I think that’s only true, up to a point. While The Doctor can be a pompous cosmic know-it-all, I think there’s a part of him that gets lonely (what’s the point of seeing all these wonderful places if you’ve got nobody to share it with?), and another that knows Donna was right, all the way back in ‘The Runaway Bride’: Sometimes he needs somebody to tell him to stop.
I think what I like most about the River Song character–but at the same time it’s the most frustrating aspect–is that we still don’t know exactly what she is to the Doctor. Alan, you referred to a romance, but if you review her past appearances and this one, she always stops just short of romantic declarations. I’ve seen people speculate she’s everything from the Doctor’s wife to the Doctor’s mother, and Moffat’s got me so intrigued by this character as a result.
I think the angels are almost spookier now, what with those more-faceless statues they used in this episode. I got a HUGE shiver up my spine when Angel Bob said he was already dead. From the gas-mask people to the faceless astronauts to the faceless statues (hmm, I’m seeing a pattern), Moffat’s track record at terrifying me is intact.
Not something I believe, but there’s even been speculation that Amy Pond is River Song, given those too-similar-to-be-a-coincidink names. And Octavian’s comment to River about the Doctor not knowing “who she really is”.
Not sure how that’d work though.
Secret Time Lord Amy who regenerates into River?
Then again if River was a Time Lord (Dame?) then she probably would’ve been able to handle what killed her in the Library episode last season, like how the Doctor can handle large doses of radiation by just channeling it all into his shoe.
@Kayvan: While I’m going to be totally respectful of Alan’s spoiler policy, the cap on this two parter not only reveals some things (while posing a lot more questions) about both River Song and Amy, but moves the over-all arc along. On the whole, a pretty dramatic game-changer.
It wasn’t until I rewatched “Blink” this week that I was reminded the Angels method of killing was to toss you back in time and steal all your future days. I wonder if their switch to neck-breaking is due to the crack we keep seeing, timey-wimey being messed up or just a case of the Angels being in a weakened state.
All in all, a great episode with some great moments
Alex Kingston looked stunning!
Now that the obvious has been stated, this was a terrific episode. Really loved the pre-title sequence, it felt like something out of a James Bond movie.
I did like how this was a more evolved strain of the Angels – as opposed to the scavengers in ‘Blink’ – in that they were able to come out of the CCTV video, that bit was pretty creepy. Wasn’t so keen on them being able to talk though.
Nice swerve near the end with The Doctor realising in the Maze of the Dead that the statues were actually Angels instead of the natives because they only had the one head.
Moffat said he wants to follow through with the larger River Song arc so I’d guess she’ll crop up again all being well.
The episode wasn’t so great. I really don’t see how he could have missed the big thing he missed! I don’t like a dumb Doctor…
But onto River, I still say she is Romana. Romana could completely change her appearance when regenerating. She knows how to operate the Tardis (Correctly!) She also knows the time lord language. River seems to act a lot like Romana 2 did and this would allow her to have met some of the other incarnations. Since she wasn’t on Gallifrey (depending on the canon of the novels) she should have survived the Time War.
I take your point, but if The Doctor didn’t “miss something big” on a regular basis, ‘Doctor Who’ would be the most tedious collection of 30 second short films ever. There’s always been an element in the show that the Time Lords are an incredibly ancient, intelligent and powerful race — but there’s also a thick strain of arrogant over-confidence and contempt for “lesser beings”. Don’t know I want to see The Doctor getting back into the very dark place we saw in ‘The Waters of Mars’.
I don’t see Matt Smith’s Doctor as ‘dumb’, more the absent-minded professor type. He’s so wrapped up in so many thoughts that sometimes he misses the obvious.
God, I’d just like something adult wish is NOT sex, violence and angst. This of course, like all doctor who, is chaotic rubbish and not really science fiction at all – I could bear it with Tennant because of his personality, but the new guy just doesn’t lift it above the rubbish kiddie level. I think it has peaked.
I really, REALLY liked this episode, but there was one bit I didn’t quite get: when the Doctor describes the Angels as pure evil or the most evil thing in the universe. That just seems like a massive ramp up from the description of the Angels in “Blink;” they may have been psychopaths but, as another commenter notes, he said they killed you nicely. And they needed to steal your days in order to live, which makes them more like incredibly unpleasant parasites than evil. So what happened between then and now? How did they become so very evil?
Because, yeah–in this episode, channeling poor Sacred Bob’s voice, they definitely seemed evil…
Alex Kingston looked amazing, by the way. Those SHOES!!! RrrrrrrRRRRRRRRRRRrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!
“Alex Kingston looked amazing, by the way. Those SHOES!!! RrrrrrrRRRRRRRRRRRrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!! ”
They’re Christian Louboutin. I’m no fashionista, but am reliably informed that River Song has very good taste (and a serious credit line) for a freelance archaeologist. :)
But what shoes were they??? I so would like to own a pair.
I’ll admit, I was falling asleep towards the end of the episode, as I started it way to late, so I had to watch the last few minutes several times. But I really enjoyed the episode.
‘Blink’ sits with ‘The Girl in the Fireplace’ as my favorite episode of the series, so I was intrigued to see where this episode would take the weeping angels, and I like what’s going on. I’m still not sure about all those other statutes and what it means that they are “angels” as well, but I’m very intrigued.
Also the scene with Amy and the video, freaked me the hell out. It was very well done.
They like this
Am I the only one that’s a little bugged by the Amy going “You’re letting people call you sir…you never do that!” – I suppose it’s just a device to beat it over people’s heads, and create some contrast to Tennant, but Amy has never seen anyone call the Doctor “sir” before, or have seen him protest. It could also be foreshadowing, sort of like how she doesn’t know about the Daleks, but for now I’d say it’s probably just convenience.