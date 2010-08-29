Emmy analysis: Bring on the new blood!

I pick on the Emmy voters a lot – and rightly so – for their complacency. The easiest way to win an Emmy most years is to have already won an Emmy, and it feels like a fluke if the best show or performer or writer actually wins.
So fair is fair: the 2010 Emmys were the most refreshing in years, filled with first-time and/or surprise winners, and where the handful of same ol’, same ol’ victors were fairly unimpeachable.
It’s easy to say that we were due for a lot of fresh blood, particularly on the comedy side, where the “Glee” and “Modern Family” were the season’s two biggest success stories, but the Emmy doesn’t usually go to the hot new series or breakout performance. (A lot of the time, we have to wait for the sophomore year, and in the meantime that year’s hot freshman gets snubbed.) It would not have been shocking at all to see “30 Rock,” Alec Baldwin, Jon Cryer, et al. as the big winners.
But, no, the Emmy voters got it mostly right. Given three “Modern Family” co-stars to choose from in the comedy supporting actor category, they didn’t split their votes too much, and they chose the funniest performance in the category: Eric Stonestreet as the exuberant Cam (and, in his submitted episode, as the bad-ass clown Fizbo). They honored Jane Lynch for providing virtually all of the laughs on the only occasionally comic “Glee,” and if they were a year or two late on noticing how terrific Jim Parsons is on “The Big Bang Theory,” better late than more Tony Shalhoub.
The one unsurprising comedy acting win went to Edie Falco from Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” – she did, after all, win three Emmys on “The Sopranos,” and is giving a strong, very un-Carmela performance on her new show – who was herself understandably surprised to be up there, given that her show has no business being classified as a comedy.
“Oh, this is just the most ridiculous thing that has ever ever happened,” she said, telling it like it is. “I’m not funny!”
And while “Modern Family” wouldn’t be my pick as the best comedy of the season, it was awfully good and “Parks and Recreation,” “Community” and “Party Down” weren’t nominated, and it was a much more deserving winner than a “30 Rock” four-peat would have been.
The surprises kept coming on the drama side – some pleasant, some just surprising. As I’ve said a bunch of times lately, Aaron Paul from “Breaking Bad” gave one of the two best dramatic performances on television last year (Katey Sagal gave the other on “Sons of Anarchy,” and wasn’t even nominated, but that’s a screed for a different day), and he beat out a trio of past Emmy winners (and largely deserving present-day nominees) in Michael Emerson, Terry O’Quinn and Andre Braugher.
On “The Good Wife,” Archie Panjabi gave the kind of performance that merited awards consideration but that seemed a little too nuanced to get her the win when voters are making their choices based on a single episode. Instead, she got to walk off the stage with the statuette.
Panjabi’s co-star Julianna Margulies, meanwhile, was considered by many (yours truly included) the lock of the night after sweeping the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and even the TCA Awards, but she lost to Kyra Sedgwick, who once upon a time seemed like she was surely going to win an Emmy or three for “The Closer” but then became an afterthought after losing to Mariska Hargitay, Sally Field and Glenn Close (twice).
The one repeat winner in an acting series category was Bryan Cranston from “Breaking Bad,” taking home his third Emmy in a row. I’m conflicted on this. On the one hand, Cranston is fantastic, and a big part of why “Breaking Bad” became the best drama on television this season (albeit not in the minds of Emmy voters). On the other, this was a category where all six nominees were incredibly deserving, and where in several cases the competition lost either their last shot (Matthew Fox) or perhaps best shot (Hugh Laurie for the “Broken” episode of “House”) at winning. I like it when excellence is recognized, but I also like for wealth to be shared.
“Breaking Bad” couldn’t get over the hump and beat AMC sibling “Mad Men” for the outstanding drama series, and with “Breaking Bad” ineligible for next year’s Emmys (season four won’t debut until summer 2011, after the eligibility period for the ’11 awards) it seems like the only thing that’s going to derail “Mad Men” anytime soon will be if HBO gets back in the game with “Boardwalk Empire” or “Luck.”
The Emmys are never going to be perfect, and not only because everyone’s barometer of what the best shows on television are is going to be a bit different. (I have some friends who are outraged that “Lost” didn’t get a going-away win for Outstanding Drama Series, for instance, even though it would have been at best third on my list among that category’s nominees after the two AMC shows.)
But as Emmys go, this was about as good and surprising as we’re going to get. If you really want a sense of how wide-open and topsy-turvy this year’s ceremony was, look no further than the reality competition show category, which before tonight had been won for the first seven years of its existence by “The Amazing Race.” This year, “Top Chef” took it, and Bertram Van Munster did not get the eight-peat.
Some other Emmy thoughts:
- Jimmy Fallon was a mixed bag as host. His filmed opening number – performing “Born to Run” with half the cast of “Glee,” plus Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, Jorge Garcia, Nina Dobrev, Joel McHale and others – was a lot of fun (though it weirdly played as a prolonged “Glee” promo on a night when FOX wasn’t telecasting the awards), but his insistence on sticking to his Twitter schtick after it was clear it was dying in the room was unfortunate. The funniest moments of the show came not from Fallon, but from the filmed “Modern Family” sketch that inserted George Clooney into all three families, and from Ricky Gervais, who turned the name of Olympics director Bucky Gunts into a running gag. (Fienberg thought more highly of Fallon than I did, putting him first in his rundown of Emmy winners & losers.)
- Very odd pacing of the show, with the producers doing virtually all the comedy categories, then virtually the ones for drama, within the first hour-plus of a three-hour show, thus leaving a prolonged period devoted to variety/talk shows and movies and miniseries. I guess the idea on the latter was to save big movie stars Al Pacino (who won for “You Don’t Know Jack”) and Tom Hanks (who won for “The Pacific”) for the final hour. But given how marginalized the movies & minis genre has become – dominated by wonderful but mostly little-seen HBO projects – it felt bizarre to have so much of the climax of the night be devoted to them, and then to have the “Mad Men” and “Modern Family” series wins be rushed through as an afterthought at the end.
- Speaking of HBO movies, I was happy to see so many awards bestowed on “Temple Grandin,” and to see Temple Grandin herself – an animal behavior expert and autism advocate – get repeated curtain calls from the audience, and then on stage to wrap producer Emily Gerson Saines in an emotional hug when the film won for best movie. If you saw “Temple Grandin” or know anything about her life, you know what a big deal that hug was.
- This was the final year of the broadcast network contract to carry the Emmys, and there had been rumblings that if all the big awards again went to cable shows (or network shows with cable-level ratings like “30 Rock”), the contract might not be renewed, since ABC, NBC, et al didn’t want to pay to air a three-hour ad for HBO every year. But enough popular network shows won in big categories (particularly on the comedy side) that I imagine the arrangement will continue.
- NBC’s biggest PR nightmare was averted when “The Daily Show” won its seventh Emmy for Outstanding Comedy/Variety Series, beating out “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.”
- I recognize that I’m biased because he was my friend, and also that there’s no way to possibly include everyone in the In Memoriam segment, but given that there were a bunch of other producers in there, how did David Mills not make the cut? He won two Emmys (for “The Corner”), was nominated for three others and was a key writer/producer on some of the greatest dramas of the modern era, whether they were Emmy-approved (“NYPD Blue,” “ER”) or not (“Homicide,” “The Wire”). Fortunately, the montage HBO put together to air after the “Treme” finale is on YouTube, but still – insert Clay Davis catchphrase here. (Also, his former colleague Susie Putnam was inspired by the In Memoriam snub to write this lovely tribute.)
What did everybody else think? Given the nominees we had to work with, how satisfied were you with the results?
I know that many folks are upset by Bryan Cranston winning for a third time over other equally deserving nominees, but in my opinion the Best Lead Actor award (best performance of the year, period) DID go to the most deserving person – it just happened to be given in the Best Supporting Actor category to Aaron Paul.
Can Bob Okenkirk get some love?
It’s Odenkirk and for real!
Have yet to see the show, will Netflix it soon. I looked him up and was floored to see that he was the DAD FROM MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE! Dr. Watley from Seinfeld has 3 Emmys!?
Dr. Watley from Seinfeld is *tremendous*. I see what you’re saying, Alan, but Cranston was fantastic in a fantastic show. Hugh Laurie is always good, but he can only do so much when the writing is iffy. I think the award went to the right person (although I wouldn’t have complained it Hall walked away with the statue).
I wonder sometimes if they should institute a rule whereby a winner is ineligible the year after the win, just to keep thing interesting. Because otherwise, Cranston can just keep on stacking these things up. He’s mesmerizing, and I feel bad for deserving actors whose shows are airing at the same time as Breaking Bad.
On the same topic, I almost wish Cranston would take his name out of the running and let Paul submit for Best Actor (he’s clearly a lead on that show). The actor who play Hank, Giancarlo Esposito, Odenkirk (maybe) and the guy who plays Giancarlo’s heavy/PI (I am terrible with character names) – all of them would make great Supporting Actor nominations.
I’m sure Mad Men deserves to win but seeing Matthew Weiner on stage is just annoying no matter how talented he is, he just so condesceding when he delivers his speech.
Boardwalk Empire I’m counting on you next year!
Anyway, happy for the Modern Family and Jim Parsons win! :)
Agreed. I like MM, but can’t stand Weiner in general, especially when he takes the Emmy stage.
Yeah, Weiner is an ass.
Weiner’s always been that way but damnit, he puts out a great product.
no love for LOST? but so happy aaron paul now got his very well deserved emmy.
If Boardwalk Empire is even half as good as the crickets have been saying it is (and lives up to the promo HBO paid for during tonight’s show) it will DOMINATE next year’s awards. Bank on it.
Put it on the Board…..walk.
Surprised I enjoyed the Emmy awards this year. Breaking Bad should of won best drama but overall I was pleased to see all my favorite shows (minus Jersey Shore) together tonight.
Any thoughts on some sort of rule preventing these repeat awards? Something like retiring a series or actor if they win 3 times. Maybe send them to the Emmy HOF.
I was thinking the same thing. I know you can take yourself out of consideration, Oprah did that after winning several times in a row. I suppose the network execs and showrunners wouldn’t like it a repeat winner like Cranston took himself out of the running.
aaron paul winning was definitely the biggest fist pumping moment of the night. didn’t think he had a shot against the lost guys, but was so well deserving. i love mad men, but i think breaking bad should have won best drama as this past season was nothing short of phenomenal, but seems like it will never get top award. although, at least it gets recognized for acting, unlike the wire which got nothing
I don’t think I’ll get the name Bucky Gunts out of my head for quite some time.
“Bucky Gunts, lemme rock you, lemme rock you Bucky Gunts…”
I really wish Breaking Bad would have won for Best Drama. The show had been going so well up to that point but given what it didn’t win before that category, I shouldn’t have been surprised.
Aaron Paul was the one win I was really hoping for but you had me convinced it wasn’t likely to happen so I clapped when it did.
I was wondering if Bryan and Aaron submitting Half Measure and Full Measure ended up helping one another, assuming the same people vote on both categories.
OK, maybe it wouldn’t have been right to give Lost best Drama (though I would have been so, so thrilled) but Jack Bender should have gotten best Director, that would have been a great and appropriate send-off for the show. What did you think about the director catagory?
And I agree about David Mills, I thought I must have blinked and missed him.
Yeah, Bender for directing or Cuse/Lindelof for writing would have been totally deserving. It’s a shame to see Lost go without any final reward.
Bender, Michelle MacLaren (for the “One Minute” episode of Breaking Bad) and Lesli Linka Glatter (for the Mad Men season finale) would have all been more satisfying winners than the guy who did the Dexter finale.
Truth is, Lost just wasn’t that great this year, apart from the fan love/hate reaction. Yes there were good performances and direction, even some good writing in spots, but there was just so much better TV this year.
Agree with John. I actually liked the last season of Lost but I can’t say that it deserved any of the awards it was nominated for over its competitors.
For most of its run, Lost was a great “event” show. But from a storytelling perspective, it was never as great or compelling as it was in its first season.
Don’t hate me.
For the first time, I watched all the submitted eps in the Lead Actor, Drama category. (I had already seen the eps submitted for Chandler, Laurie, and Hamm so I just needed to catch up on Cranston’s Hall’s, and Fox’s.)
Sure enough … I don’t care for the following shows: Breaking Bad (too violent), Lost (too confusing), or Dexter (too bloody). Although I appreciated the writing on Dexter (and John Lithgow’s performance blew Hall’s out of the water). Fox’s performance in his submitted ep was phenomenal. I’d put his performance with Chandler’s and Laurie’s … wide emotional arcs.
Bottom line, even if Cranston is good … I do not like Breaking Bad. Therefore, I do not like the Emmy’s choice for best actor or best supporting actor.
I can’t really appreciate that logic. I personally can’t stand Glee (I despise musicals in general) yet I can see how wonderful Jane Lynch is and totally support her victory.
Surely you can separate performances from shows and let each stand on their own merits?
Dolphin,
If I am understanding you correctly, you feel that Emmy nominations/wins should only go to shows that you like or approve of.
Maybe the Dolphin Emmys will give Cranston an award when he stars in “Mr. Snuggletime’s Bunnies and Puppies Hour”.
I don’t wanna swell your heads, guys, but the marked increase in quality outcomes, could be partly attributed to the Sepinwall-Feinberg Effect. Evangelizing for Aaron Paul in particular seemed to me to be a situation where the Academy decided to listen to reason, and put all politics/maneuvering aside and just award the very best, period.
I love Lost, but directing is the only category where I really felt like it was snubbed. Even then, that was one of the best-directed Dexter episodes ever, and I think Michelle MacLaren would be my first choice in the category.
I can’t say I have huge problems with anything else (I was hoping for January Jones, but it was a long shot), although I do wish they would share the love more with the drama actor and drama series categories. Even switching the winners between the two shows (having Breaking Bad win drama and Jon Hamm win actor) would have been more satisfying to me for variety’s sake. I didn’t realize Breaking Bad would be out of contention next year (even longer wait, arg), but hopefully that means Hamm or Michael C. Hall will finally get a long-deserved Emmy.
Other actors who should have at least been nominated for their stellar work last season: Anna Gunn, John Goodman, Khandi Alexander, Dean Norris, Katey Sagal, Bryan Batt, and Joe Mazzello.
I could be wrong but I don’t think Treme was eligible for this year’s Emmys, due to when the episodes aired. So that may be what prevented Goodman and Alexander from getting nominations. Agreed that they are deserving though.
You’re wrong. Treme aired April through June.
To be eligible for the 2010 Emmys, a show must have aired between June 1, 2009 and May 31, 2010. What does that mean for Treme, which started but did not complete its entire run during the allotted time period?
Omagus, Treme aired the bulk of its episodes (7 of 10) during the eligibility period, and I believe that a show has to air at least six to be considered a Series contender. Additionally, the Emmys allowed any show that started airing within the eligibility period, but finished outside of it, to include all episodes for consideration.
-alyson
What they said, Omagus. And Treme did get a couple of nominations, including directing for the pilot episode. Khandi, Melissa, et al were eligible; they just didn’t get nominated.
Got it. Thanks all.
how about the guy who produced roots getting the final spot in the death tribute? over “shooter” from “hoosiers” no less. shocker of the night right there.
The bit was for Television not films. Hopper had a good TV career but not better than David L Wolper
I was really glad to see Aaron Paul get his Emmy. That was the one I cared the most about, and the one I thought wouldn’t have a chance.
Given the nominees we had to work with, I was pretty okay with the outcome. If I’d had my druthers on who was nominated, however, I would have had several different nominees. On the whole, I thought the program was better than expected (I agree about how lame the Twitter bit was, but I loved the opening number and even some of the other ones.) While David Mills was not listed In Memorium–and he should have been–at least the segment focused on the pictures of the people so you could actually see them. Was it the Oscars that did such a terrible job with that?
I am overall pleased with the show, but I think it’s a travesty that LOST lost the writing and directing categories. Whether you like the storyline of the finale or not, the writing was the epitome of television quality. And how the Academy failed to recognize Jack Bender’s pitch perfect directing is beyond me. I’m very much okay with LOST not getting wins in the series or acting categories, but those were the two categories that LOST really deserved to win…along with the music category that 24 inexplicably won last week.
I think it’s a travesty that LOST lost the writing and directing categories. Whether you like the storyline of the finale or not, the writing was the epitome of television quality.
You DESPERATELY need to watch some GOOD TV. I thought the Lost finale was just… mediocre. It wasn’t all bad and it wasn’t all good. But epitome of television quality? AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. My favorite perfect piece of writing was how Sayid ended up in cheesy heaven not with the love of his life, Nadia, for whom he suffered and fought so much but with the leggy blond he knew for two WEEKS three years ago.
Michael Giacchino is the only LOST cast/crew member who got snobbed (Matthew Fox was fantastic but should have gotten the Emmy for Through the Looking Glass… THAT was the epitome of television quality!) But he’s a freakin Academy Award winner, so I think he’ll live.
Ok, we get it. You like “Lost.” You really, really, really like “Lost.” But can we please be realistic and realize “Lost” was event television more than superior writing, directing, and acting? Time to sit at the adult table and watch a little more AMC.
Okay, that’ll be enough of that.
Rule #1 around here: Be Nice. Talk about the shows, not each other. If you can’t disagree without insulting the person you disagree with, DO NOT COMMENT.
Got me?
Fallon’s “Glee” parody was a lot like the opening bits he does on his own show (in fact, he actually did a similar “Glee” skit earlier this year). They’re the best thing about his “Late Night” (which isn’t saying much, considering the rest is dull interviews and games with everyone ever associated with “SNL”). But you’d think he could have come up with something new for the Emmys.
“I like it when excellence is recognized, but I also like for wealth to be shared.” I guess it’s fortunate that HUAC doesn’t exist anymore. Although it does its spirit survives in other forms.
In honor of Mad Men’s well-deserved victory, I think I’m going to be buying this shirt (the blue one is my favorite): [bit.ly]
I think they left the Movies & Miniseries until the end because they knew what a tune-out it was for people who had never seen the shows. Big movie star or not, Al Pacino’s slow rambling speech was one of the worst parts of the show!
Aw, I kind of liked it. He thanked the people who did his hair and makeup!
My boyfriend and I had fun wondering if they would have the guts to play off Pacino.
For the first time I watched the show all the way through and it was decent. Jimmy Fallon was Jimmy Fallon. He had some good laughs.
Never been a fan of Breaking Bad but I love Brian Cranston ever since Seinfeld. I like how they had the different divisions and they should have given the show awards during their segment not at the very end.
It amazes me the networks would complain about giving PR to other networks during an award show when they use it to hump their own product by using a host and presenters from their shows.
I also liked the Modern Family sketch and the Community car commercials which I think was the same brand as the Chuck spots before the Olympics.
Mad Men? Really? Dullest show out there.
How about if you win one year you are benched the next year, but then eligible again the following year?
To be honest, I thought Archie Panjabi’s odds of winning were slim to non-existent because voters would bridle at a lesbian/bisexual central character who wasn’t part of a big “issue” storyline. Perhaps I didn’t give them enough credit.
I don’t know what episode she submitted, but it’s entirely likely the voters had no idea she was bisexual. Heck, even at the end of the season there was some (although very little) ambiguity about that. On the other hand, I’m not sure if that’s really a barrier for the voters; I guess I’d be slightly surprised to find out it is.
@Chrissy: You’re probably right — as Alan snarks the voting membership here are probably too busy making television to actually watch any of it. :) But even taking Kalinda’s sexuality out of the equation, the character (and Panjabi’s performance) isn’t obvious award-bait. Which is what I love about Kalinda — I expected her to be the stereotypical wise-cracking street-wise sidekick to the naive uptown girl out of her depth. Instead, what’s always interesting is that she’s so self-contained, you’re always left wondering what her angle really is.
SO happy to see Jim Parsons and Eric Stonestreet win. Both were totally deserving, and Sheldon and Cam are two of the funniest characters on TV. Way to go!
Anyone else notice the keyboard player accidentally hitting a note during the Mad Men acceptance speech? Loved the look January and Jon shared.
so “I like it when excellence is recognized, but I also like for wealth to be shared” is your mentality when someone you don’t think should win wins (Bryan Cranston, who was wholly deserving), but when Mad Men wins a third… Nope… nothing to be said about sharing the wealth there…
The recognition of “fresh” shows and talent ( Modern Family,Eric Stonestreet,Jane Lynch,Archie Panjabi) outweighed the stale same ol'(Edie Falco,Tony Shaloub’s nom)for me. The thing that still puzzles is why,after 40 years of being nominated and winning awards across the board,can’t Al Pacino put together a coherent sentence?
I just hope Pacino’s performance in this is going to be less mannered and hammy than his turn in ‘Angels in America’. I know this is blasphemy, but Pacino has been dialing it in for years, and bodies like the Emmys should stop enabling bad acting.
>>though it weirdly played as a prolonged “Glee” promo on a night when FOX wasn’t telecasting the awards
Well, it was sort of unavoidable. Awards shows will bend over backwards to include musical numbers, and here was a way to include one and appear youthful. Also, very gay, so *boom* – a lock.
I don’t know that NBC has a break-out hit it could have capitalized on? And they were already pushing Fallon. What the intro was missing: Conan O’Brien.
Can’t wait for the year Craig Ferguson hosts. I hope it’s three solid hours of awkward pause.
You cannot beat Bryan Cranston, you can only hope to tie him. I certainly wouldn’t have minded seeing Fox, Hall or Hamm walk away with the award, but one cannot deny that Cranston/Walter White is simply the best actor/character on TV today. AMC should consider running an “emoti-meter” in a corner of the screen to count how many emotions flicker across Cranston’s face during any given episode.
You are SO right, Lee. Cranston RULES! SO nice to see Aaron Paul w/a much deserved statue too.
That’s a bit over the top. Cranston’s fantastic, but you can certainly make a case for the rest of the actors in that jam-packed category.
I’m still impressed with the amount of air time Joel McHale got. I know he’s on “The Soup” and “Community” but, between his participation in the opening act, presenting, the clips from “Community” when the Comedy category was introduced, it seemed like a, “Don’t forget about us and our awesomeness!” moment. (Not to mention the commercial for “Community” as well)
But I may just be biased, because, come on, “Community” is a great show and it would have been nice for it to be recognized.
Just watched Temple Grandin. Definitely deserved its Emmys. I see what you mean. That hug was definitely a big deal.
All last night told me was that I really really need to get around to watching the first season of Breaking Bad that has been sitting unwatched on my bookcase. Hopefully I can catch up b/f it comes back next summer! I would have loved to see Matthew Fox or Jon Hamm win that one, but it sounds like Cranston is just too good in BB.
My favorite win was Eric Stonestreet’s. I really thought the Modern Family guys were going to split the vote there.
All last night told me was that I really really need to get around to watching the first season of Breaking Bad that has been sitting unwatched on my bookcase. Hopefully I can catch up b/f it comes back next summer! I would have loved to see Matthew Fox or Jon Hamm win that one, but it sounds like Cranston is just too good in BB.
I’ delighted Top Chef won reality competition. This may be the beginning of a shift to cable for nominations just as scripted drama did a few years ago. Most of the most interesting reality stuff is coming from cable now.
Sucks for Hugh Laurie as this was probably the episode he has/will submitted. Totally agree with what you said about Bryan Cranston though. I love him, but the episode he submitted was not his best work of the past season. Now I love Cranston, but when that win was perhaps the most slightly annoying thing of the evening, it meant that it was a good Emmys overall.
My estimations of Cranston and Edie Falco went up hugely with their very humble (despite being multi-time winners) acceptance speeches.
Really happy for Eric Stonestreet and Archie Panjabi. But was so, so, so delighted for Aaron Paul, thoroughly deserved and looked so genuinely surprised.
Kudos on the Emmy Academy for remembering they have brains and actually using them!
Can anyone find video of the incredibly cringe-worthy Daily Show acceptance speech? I mean, WTF?