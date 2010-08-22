The Emmys, like always, are split into two separate presentations: the one with most of the big awards that NBC will air a week from tonight, and the Creative Arts Emmys, a ceremony that features a lot of technical categories the average viewer doesn’t care about, plus some more prominent awards like guest acting, reality show host, and more.
The Creative Arts ceremony took place last night in LA (Fienberg has a complete list of winners, plus a red carpet gallery that includes three different Christina Hendricks pictures, if you happen to enjoy that sort of thing), and I was glad, as usual, to have it take place when it did. This way, I have a week to remind myself that the Emmys are silly, that if the award goes to the most deserving person or show, it may be by accident, that the people who work in television don’t have much time to watch television, and that it’s not worth elevating my blood pressure over these things.
Some specific thoughts on the good and the (mostly) bad and ugly of the Creative Arts Emmys coming up after the jump…
Be our guests: By far the biggest locks not only of the Creative Arts categories, but of the 2010 Emmys overall, were John Lithgow from “Dexter” for drama guest acting and Betty White’s “SNL” stint for comedy guest acting. No way was Betty White gonna lose in this, The Year of Betty White(*), nor was Lithgow’s amazing work going to be ignored, even though he qualified for the guest category under the letter, but not spirit, of the law. (When you’re in every episode of a season, I don’t care how you’re billed; you’re a regular that year. But Lithgow was the best of this category, and his placement here means that someone else I like can win the supporting actor trophy.)
(*) Interestingly, though, the Snickers ad with White lost the commercial award to Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” though I suppose this is also The Year of TMYMCSL.
I didn’t see Ann-Margaret’s “Law & Order: SVU” turn, so I can’t comment on her beating Elizabeth Mitchell from the “Lost” finale, et al. And Neil Patrick Harris’ “Glee” turn came in one of the handful of “Glee” episodes I missed, but the reaction from all the Gleeks is that the surprisingly excellent Mike O’Malley got robbed, and it was gracious of NPH (who later shared another award for his Tonys gig) to mention O’Malley in his speech.
Television IS a visual medium: “CSI” has always been a snazzy-looking series, particularly in the way it picked up the baton from “The X-Files” in showing how much can be done with scenes set at night. But when it comes to cinematography, it’s not remotely in a league with what Michael Slovis has been doing on “Breaking Bad,” which is the best-photographed scripted TV series I’ve ever seen, and one I would watch just to look at even if the writing and performances were terrible. So, of course, Slovis lost to Christian Sebaldt from “CSI.”
Musical crimes: Of the three notable music categories from last night, I’m okay with Randy Newman’s song from the “Monk” finale winning Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. I preferred Steve Earle’s beautiful “This City” from the “Treme” finale, and probably some of the comedy nominees as well (notably “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” from the “How I Met Your Mother” 100th), but Newman’s song was fine, and a nice note for the long-running “Monk” to go out on.
As for the other two? Bleh. Michael Giacchino’s incredible score for the “Lost” finale lost to Sean Callery for the “24” season premiere. And the absolutely awful, tonally-inappropriate, “Boston Legal” soundalike theme to “Nurse Jackie” won the theme song category (beating, among other things, Bear McCreary’s terrific “Human Target” theme). Not that the “Jackie” producers were likely to change the theme anyway, but once you endorse it with an Emmy, we’re stuck with it for sure.
(On the plus side, “Jackie” lost the award for main title design to the clever “Bored to Death” title sequence. I’d have preferred either “Human Target” or “The Pacific” in that category, but if “Jackie” had swept both title sequence awards? Ugh.)
The voters have spoken: Jeff Probst is now three-for-three in the lifespan of the reality host category. It looks like he, like “The Amazing Race” in the reality competition category, is just gonna keep winning until the show goes off the air – even though his “Survivor” performance has notably worsened in recent years as he hasn’t been able to help himself from playing favorites and trying to influence events in favor of the people he likes.
Writers get no respect: I have no problem with the writing staff from “The Colbert Report” beating their counterparts at “The Daily Show,” “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “SNL” and the Coco version of “The Tonight Show.” I’m just bummed the category got bumped to the Creative Arts ceremonies, as the mock films each show would produce to introduce their writers was always a highlight of the deadly middle section of the primetime Emmy show.
On her way to EGOT?: Anne Hathaway won the voice-over acting award for her “Simpsons” guest spot as Princess Penelope. Since fellow nominees Hank Azaria and Dan Castellaneta have multiple wins in the category, I have no problem with her beating them, but I’d have liked to see this go to H. Jon Benjamin for his hilarious work on “Archer.”
This about says it all to me: The “FlashForward” pilot won the stunt Emmy (beating both “Human Target” and two-time category winner “Chuck,” notably), and while that pilot did have a bunch of car crashes and such (and a kangaroo!), that means that “FlashForward” not only ends its run with more Emmy nominations than “The Wire,” but has one more win than “The Wire.”
(And, yes, I recognize that it’s a bit of an apples-to-oranges thing, and that many, many, many shows inferior to “The Wire” have at least one Emmy. But still.)
McCreary and H. Jon Benjamin were more deserving.
This may be filed under a blind squirrel finding the occasional nut, but I was pleased with Late Night grabbing 2 awards, editing for “6Bee” and I guess for their online portal.
How does The Pacific lose best title sequence? I watched that entire thing every episode, even though it was almost as long as the war.
I don’t know…I loved The Pacific, but after the first episode, I fast forwarded the title squence. On the other hand, I don’t think there has been a title sequence worth watching since the Sopranos…
Couldn’t agree more about the writing staff award Alan. Not sure how you justify cutting some of the biggest laughs of the night.
Agreed! That didn’t occur to me until Alan mentioned it, but I certainly would have noticed it missing from the awards.
Plus, whoever won would have given a hilarious speech, and we missed what I’m sure would have been a gem from Colbert.
I’ll miss the short films, but I suspect they bumped the category from prime time because it takes a solid minute of showtime to get all forty people up on stage.
I still don’t understand why they got rid of the “performer” Emmy for that same category. Craig Ferguson is never ever ever going to win for “writing,” but he’d already been nominated as a performer. Curse of the Tony Bennett Target speech, maybe.
Also, Old Spice Guy shouldn’t have won an Emmy, he should have won Next Person to Play Batman.
Yeah, I’m very disaponted that they got bumpbed. Instead, we get a whole middle hour of seeing HBO win the best mini-series again & again. And with no offence to the people who win these awards, there speaches are no where near as entertaining as the Variety show winners.
I am ecstatic Neil won two Emmys and while Mike O’Malley turned in wonderfully acted performances as Kurt’s dad on Glee I think it’s safe to say those scenes never showed his comedic potential. His best scenes have been the dramatic and emotional scenes. So I think it’s understandable be didn’t win for a comedy Emmy. But he is fantastic. But yay NPH.
The category title is Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series so the emphasis should be on the acting, not the comedy.
Michael Slovis is a DP alum of CSI :)
Heh.
Again, “CSI” has very good cinematography. It’s just that “Breaking Bad” is so far ahead of every other show on TV in that area (the only show that comes close is “Rubicon,” which also employs Slovis) that it’s ridiculous for it to not win that one, every year.
Michael Slovis once won an Emmy for lensing CS.I
“(Fienberg has a complete list of winners, plus a red carpet gallery that includes three different Christina Hendricks pictures, if you happen to enjoy that sort of thing)”
C’mon, Alan, who are you trying to fool? We all know you’re definitely enjoy that sort of thing!
I’m trying to fool no one. My admiration of Ms. Hendricks has been public and frequent. I was just trying to entice anyone of similar mindset into clicking over to the gallery.
I know, I was just teasing ya. Trust me, Christina is beloved by males and females alike.
I could be wrong, but I thought that the only reason “How to Make it in America” was on the air was to win an Emmy for Title Sequence.
You are not wrong.
The only credible popular awards show is the Cannes Film Festival.
So you are saying you missed the Joss Whedon directed Glee episode?
Yup.
I’m not a big Glee fan, had several scheduling conflicts the week it aired, and by the time I had time to see it, I had heard from several more ardent Glee supporters that it wasn’t that great, in spite of Whedon and NPH. So I just moved on to the next one.
Safety Dance was about the best musical number they did the whole season.
[www.youtube.com]
Someone should probably delete that rude comment
So deleted.
Rule #1 around here, folks: Be nice. If you can’t disagree without insulting other people, your comments aren’t welcome. Period.
I’m happy that NPH won because it’s about time, but I agree with the “Glee” fans who think O’Malley was robbed. He is the biggest, happiest surprise of this show. He’s fantastic.
I enjoyed that particular episode of “Glee” but there were better ones. I completely agree with the previous commenters who said the “Safety Dance” performance was most excellent, though.
Modern Family winning three Emmy’s doesn’t get any sort of mention?
In a post designed to complain about stuff, not really, no. Modern Family is gonna do very well for itself a week from tonight, and not undeservedly. Again, sometimes, the Emmys don’t completely stink, but usually not on purpose.
Look on the bright side. Even though your Wire recaps are over, you’ll still have a great excuse every year to talk about the show.
From a philosophical standpoint, I sort of understand John Lithgow’s decision to submit as a guest actor. Yes, he appeared in every episode of Dexter this season, but his character clearly had a defined story arc that was limited to this season, and this season only. It seems more appropriate for him to compete against other actors who are not a more permanent part of the overall fabric of their shows, for lack of a better way to put it. This is also precisely why I think it was an insanely bad idea for Zach Gilford to submit as a guest for FNL.
-alyson
I do think Probst has become more “aggressive” in tribal councils lately. Not sure he favors certain contestants and we don’t see a lot of what goes on. As a ‘host’ he does quite a bit to create the narrative of each season. That is important.
However, Emmy voters have gotten incredibly lazy in the reality competition categories. My choice for best host is actual Tom Bergeron on a show I really dislike. Live makes a difference and you can see how will Bergeron does with live versus Ryan Seacrest on American Idol. Bergeron is smart, quick, and just funny enough without disrupting the proceeding.
The Amazing Race has had a good run, but unscripted competition is moving ahead with shows like Top Chef, Project Runway, and Next Food Network Star. Emmy voters need to broaden their horizons and pay attention.
What’s interesting to me is just how noticeable of a shift it’s been for Probst in recent years – he now blatantly calls out contestants who aren’t playing by his own personal logic, almost as if he’s annoyed with their very existence. Need to take at least one step back toward impartiality there, Jeff…
Had a scary thought since we’re a few years removed from creation of the reality host category… Is an Emmy for reality show CONTESTANT far behind? While it would be another clear sign of the fall of Western civilization, I just can’t help but think of the flip side and how much fun that could be – every reality show could become the game within the Emmy game.
The writers got bumped to this, are the Emmy’s insane? No real point on watching.
Alan, is there a “best casting” category? I do not usually watch L&O CI but last night I did just to catch me some Jeff Goldblum. Good grief. The casting of the actor playing his father was crazy good!
There are casting categories. Mad Men took it for drama and Modern Family for comedy. Certainly can’t argue with those choices, IMO.
WTF happened to the Outstanding Stunt Coordination award? It should be on the Creative Emmys, right?
I’m asking because it’s the one category CHUCK can win, with its “Vs. the Tic-Tac” entry.
It was handed out during the Creative Arts ceremony. Flashforward won.
-alyson
RATS. I looked for it in the results, and somehow couldn’t find it.
I’m appalled that Giacchino wasn’t handed the Emmy. Lost as a whole has one of the best scores I have ever heard, and the score for the finale was incredible. . . just perfect.
As a big fan of both 24 and LOST, I’m shocked that Giacchino’s score could possibly lose this category. Wow.
I actually always thought that 24 would have been a stronger series with LESS music. For a show that was initially formulated to bring a heightened sense of realism, there were countless instances when a scene would have much, much more powerful without the aid of “dramatic” music.