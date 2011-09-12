‘Entourage’ – ‘The End’: Everything’s gonna be all right

A review of the “Entourage” series finale coming up just as soon as I hang up on the cable guy…
Wow. I am genuinely impressed.
Not by anything to do with any of the actual storylines in the finale, which were the usual trite, predictable, lazy kind of “Entourage” resolutions. No, I’m impressed they were able to get Led Zeppelin, notoriously stingy for letting any movie or TV production not affiliated with Cameron Crowe to license any of their songs, to give them the rights to “Going to California” for the final montage. Either Jimmy Page is a huge Turtle fan, or HBO decided to spend a small fortune to make this finale seem far more impressive than it could ever hope to be on its own, given the people involved in making it.
As for “The End” itself, if anybody expected the show to suddenly discover hidden depths – and for Doug Ellin to start putting any kind of effort into the storylines – then they just weren’t paying attention for all these years. I thought last week’s, “Oh, by the way, Turtle, I bought all your tequila shares as a secret gift for you, so you’re now a millionaire!” resolution would be hard to top, and then we got that early scene of Vince announcing to Turtle and Drama that he and the reporter – whom, last we saw, was still fairly skeptical about dating Vince and didn’t consider him in any way her type – had a 24-hour date (which we didn’t see, of course, because that would require both effort and an attempt at writing one of those “realistic female characters” the guys were bragging about back at press tour) that somehow so turned her around that she and Vince are getting married, immediately, in Paris. And Turtle and Drama briefly assume their friend has either lost his mind or gone back on drugs, but within 30 seconds they’re on board. Yup, that’s our “Entourage,” boys and girls.
In a way, I’m almost glad we didn’t get to see any of this life-changing date, because based on how the reconciliations between Ari and Mrs. Ari (now known as Melissa) and between E and Sloan were depicted, the date would have involved Vince doing nothing interesting at all and the reporter randomly changing her mind and throwing committing the rest of her life to him.
Well, no. I should be fair. In the Ari storyline, there was at least a tiny bit of effort made, in that Ari decides to quit the agency – which, of course, he can do because Mrs. Ari has enough money for five lifetimes and therefore it’s another decision with no real consequences – to show her just how much he cares about her and the kids. But Ari’s conversion-by-opera didn’t seem particularly believable, and the show didn’t even bother to make us buy it for more than a couple of minutes, given that the finale actually ends on Alan Dale’s character returning to tempt Ari back into the lifestyle – and presumably set up this movie that Ellin, Mark Wahlberg and company are so pumped to make.
Forget about whether anyone actually wants to see an “Entourage” movie at this point. (All the reaction I’ve seen to this season has been vehemently negative, but the internet isn’t always a representative sample, and I can easily see people who loved the show in season 2 still digging the bros all these years later.) What on earth would an “Entourage” movie be about at this point? All the guys are now wildly successful (other than maybe Drama, and even he has that animated show and his TV-movie coming up). Vince is getting married and settling down. E and Sloan are back together and going to have a kid. Turtle is a freaking millionaire. (And has he given up on the restaurant idea altogether now that he’s rolling in the dough, courtesy of Vince bailing him out of his own stupidity?) Even if Ari comes back to Hollywood, upsetting Mrs. Ari in the process, where’s the story there? For all that we rail on the show for continually setting up huge potential problems for the guys that get resolved in the least interesting manner possible, at least there was a structure in place that allowed for those false crises to be set up. The boys are all at the top of the mountain now; what could they possibly have to be worried about in a movie?
On last week’s podcast, Fienberg and I discussed whether “Entourage” had ever actually been good, and we both agreed that season 2 and parts of season 3 at least came close to seeming like a genuine piece of comedic entertainment. But boy did the show coast for a long, long, long time, all the way up until this limp, unenthusiastic finale. (Someone on Twitter compared it to bad fan fiction, which seems about right – though I guess the fan fiction version would have ended in a way that allows the guys to just keep on partying and partying, which marriage, babies, etc. tend to get in the way of.)
What did everybody else think? If you stuck it out all the way to the end of the series, are you glad? And would you actually pay money to see the further adventures of Eric Murphy and Turtle on the big screen?
The original script probably was a masterwork of dramatic writing, in which Doug Ellin seamlessly examined how Entourage is a post modern analysis of 9/11, and how the characters are all both a part of the American psyche and a surrealist interpretation of various worldwide ideologies. But then HBO said that was a little too much, especially since it airs on the 10th anniversary of 9/11, so Ellin just shrugged and wrote this instead. Right?
Comparing Entourage to post 9-11 world? Wow
Dont worry Wes, I got the joke
Benji didn’t. Shocking.
Bad fan fiction is spot on. In fact, I’ll have to search twitter to see if my friend wrote it, because that’s what he groaned as we were watching. I thought it seemed more like a SNL parody of Entourage. Each scene was a conclusion of a terrible storyline, and they were all tied up in the gaudiest of bows.
1) Drama’s story this season was the rebirth of his career, but he risks it all by swearing to Sloan that E didn’t sleep with her mom. But don’t worry, folks, as his balls were crossed.
2) Sloan’s pregnant, E’s basically going to stalk her across country, but don’t worry, because the “bros” will make everything right (after some bumps along the way). Sloan’s most convincing line for not wanting to get back together w/ E? “My dad hates him”. Three’s Company would have rolled their eyes at Vince letting it slip that Sloan was pregnant to the Dad.
3) Ari quits everything, but every time he thinks he’s out, he gets pulled back in. People were actually quoting the line about “being God” on twitter.
3A) Loyd being all upset about Ari quitting just so they could have their sincere moment.
3B) Opera?!? In the halls like Shawshank and out of nowhere outside of Ari’s house. Come on!
3C) Ending with Mrs. Ari’s ass up in the area was definitely fan fiction.
4) Vince “settling down” comes out of nowhere, and completely undermines the fact that yes, he does have women issues. This allows the audience an excuse for enjoying all of his womanizing throughout the years. She, he just needed to meet the right woman. And despite this woman being level headed, professional, and mature, at least for 30 minutes of an episode, she does a 180 in 24 hours.
5) Turtle is a millionaire.
6) Why was E’s partner in this season? Why did he exist? Weird that he’d come to the airport and then at the last minute realize he’s been a hanger-on all season.
True Blood and Entourage are a low point for HBO. And even the great Curb couldn’t save Sunday nights this summer. Here’s hoping Boardwalk + How to make it in America do better
6 – When you have a chance to get Golden Globe nominee Scott Caan…you do it, even if they never really make it clear what he (or E) does.
I was going to write something to blast this ending/season/show but I don’t have to because you summed up the stupidity quite well.
I know this show was basically lifestyle porn, but I still hate that the one person that had a career was motivated to actually work hard to accomplish things (as opposed to Turtle, who used the word a little/wait for money to fall out the sky combo) had to realize that the only thing important is life was family….and the only way to be true to your family was to quit your job and hang out in the sun all day. Oh, and hop a plane to another country, leaving your kids behind at the drop of a hat. God forbid anyone actually work to put food on the table or work to set an example to your kids that working is a good thing.
Did E and Sloan need their own plane? They couldn’t have the back two rows of the main plane? And WTF was she wearing? Was she the Charter Plane Goddess?
Sure hope Ari doesn’t take the job of being “God of Hollywood”. Because why would he want to be a titan of industry when he can be home all day to listen to his wife talk about soap operas and hear audition tapes of his kid’s friends.
To answer Alan’s question. No, not happy I stuck around. But no great loss either. We knew this show was lightweight years ago and it’s easy to waste 21 mins while checking your twitter feed with this show on in the background.
The only way to make sense of the final episode is that it’s a parody of the show as a whole. That might have worked if it weren’t for the fact that the show itself is little more than a parody of showbiz culture. So I think it’s safe to stick with the assessment that the last episode was just outrageously bad.
There were times over the past few seasons when the show teased us with hints that it might be ready to get its act together and develop into something more than collective wish-fulfilment. But nooo… The idea of Vince ever really getting to handle the fact that he’s a shallow (but nice) pretty-boy with limited talent was clearly beyond the capability of the writers.
Entourage is the best show on TV and the world will miss it END OF STORY
The best part of that finale was hearing Led Zep on the surround sound.
Yes. Agree with this 100%. When heard the opening chords I had a smile on my face.
I think a lot of why people (myself included) continued to watch this show through the brutal last three seasons (I thought this one was better than the last two, but that’s not much of a bar), is the “hang out” aspect that you always discuss with comedies, Alan. These were usually pretty fun people to be around, and that’s why I think a lot of people will still go see the movie.
I also think the movie will be so disasterously bad that no man who sees it will ever be able to make fun of a woman for sitting through Sex and the City 2 ever again.
This is spot on. I think I was at least hoping that at least one plot line would turn sour somewhere along the way. But alas that never happened. But they were fun guys and it was fun to see the LA sights that I’ve visited many times before. Beyond that, it’s time to say goodbye, lazy writing and all.
Spot. Frikkin. On.
I cannot decide who is worse: the prospective Entourage moviegoer or the actual Sex in the City 2 moviegoer.
Both should be *slapped silly* though.
I watched Entourage for about two seasons longer than I enjoyed it and finally managed to kick the habit at the end of last season. For a while, I just kept going because it was a harmless enough way to kill half an hour, and then I kept going just to see how bad it could get (as I did with Heroes), but it got to the point where my hatred of the characters was so overpowering that I had to stop. I can’t imagine who, other than the makers of Entourage, are asking for a movie version of it.
I actually think the fan fiction would have been better. No one ever thought Entourage was great writing, directing, acting. But it was fun. A group of guys surrounded by hot women and expensive toys. This season was not only poor writing, it also wasn’t fun. No movies (even Drama’s Lifetime movie never really turned into a storyline), no crazy partying, just a lot of annoying women nagging the guys.
Oh, and I’m guessing that an Entourage movie opens with a scene of Turtle making the rounds of his Don Pepe’s (or whatever it was called) restaurant, showing that he invested his money and is now a successful restaurant owner. They didn’t show this in the finale because they knew the suspense would drive fans to the movie theatres.
Honestly, I would rather read gay Entourage fanfiction than actually watch the show.
At least it would be funny.
I know this is a bad show. I know it’s poorly, lazily written. I am generally only a fan of excellent TV, with very few guilty pleasures. But this show, this show does something to my brain and I can’t help but like it. I know everything always works out for them in the end, and for some god damn reason, I love it.
When I discovered this show I couldn’t stop watching. For whatever reason, I never want to stop watching this show. Why does Entourage do this to me? It’s labeled as a comedy, but I can count on one, maybe two hands, the number of times I’ve actually laughed out loud for the entire run of the series. Yet my enjoyment level is always high while watching.
Thanks to everyone for ending this show, now my madness can end.
For me, this post is spot-on…I accept and love Entourage with all its flaws, yet don’t actually laugh very much…That isn’t to say it isn’t funny, but it’s different from all-out comedy…I think some are being pretty harsh on this finale…It was fitting to end the show this way in my opinion. I just like all the characters when it comes down to it, I guess.
I’m in this boat too. Like True Blood I know it’s not quality television but I enjoy it the majority of the time.
This season maybe even more since it was usually the palette cleanser after an intense episode of Breaking Bad.
In life we don’t get very many happy endings so at least Entourage gives us one, even if it’s lazy and out of nowhere.
No, even in bad fanfiction E would’ve ended up having hot sex with Vince which would’ve at least been entertaining.
I was glad you used the word “lazy” because that seemed a perfect adjective to describe the finale, especially with Vince’s end. It felt like the characters decided to leave the show so the writers had to think of a quick way to wrap everything up…well, what better way than the classic, “hey, we all lucked out again” attitude? As far as a movie goes, well, that’s what netflix is for.
Agree with Alan–this whole season was some seriously contrived bullsh*t. And whereas I used to feel the ‘boys will be boys’ jokes and off-collie remarks were similar to how my guy friends actually talked when they thought I wasn’t listening, this past couple of seasons just devolved into misogynistic pig talk. Especially with Scott Caan & Dice Clay on board. Even Drama surpassed disgusting and ceased to be at all amusing. I don’t understand why they couldn’t have set this final episode as even a couple of weeks out since the last one–an extra ten days or so wouldn’t have impacted E’s or Ari’s storylines and might have made Vince’s magic turn around chick just slightly more believable. But damn–if all it takes to turn a flailing relationship around is a couple of buddies talking folks out if their better judgement then I seriously need to get on it. The final scene/blatant movie set up was also a snoozer–Ari goes back to work, wife whines but ultimately puts up with it? Snore. Maybe all the guys can take a lavish trip to Abu Dhabi and miraculously run into Mandy Moore in the bazaar?! Sigh. It’s too bad this show fizzled out like this.
THE SHOW GOT CANCELLLED!!!!!!!! They rushed this season cuz of that fact!!!!
‘bad fiction’ and ‘coasting’ sounds really flattering to a show that has never really been about anything more than E being a sucker. This show has been a huge step down for HBO for the last 5+ years. I’m ok with the ‘let’s wrap everything up in 5 minutes’ shtick, (frankly because I’ve gotten used to it from this show) but let’s be real — the audience has never been truly invested in these characters… What’s likable about E, Vince and Ari?
The one thing I will be grateful for, however, is the incredible character that is Johnny Drama. Good thing CBS signed him for that new show!
I find it curious that there is so much hatred for ‘Entourage’. Was it ever great TV? No. The comments on here sound like they are made by people who feel somehow betrayed by the show. As if the show pulled the rug out or tried to fool all of you. I don’t think the show ever strayed from its central ‘thesis’: a group of buddies finding their ways in Hollywood and living a life that many people fantasize about. It’s a fantasy show, pure and simple. If you were looking for deep social commentary or riveting drama or even belly laughs, you were looking in the wrong place. It’s no different than ‘Sex in the City’ in that it is pure fantasy. Not executed as well as SITC for sure. But so what? Why did all of you continue to watch it if you are not a professional TV critic/commentator? You wasted several hours of your lives that you will never get back. And I have wasted several minutes of my life that I will never get back reading your cynical, whiny comments. I think the better question is: Why did you continue to watch it when you had such utter contempt for it?
As far as any movie goes, I probably would not go to the theater to see it. However, I would be curious to see what they did with it and watch it on HBO.
I actually gave up on the show a couple of years ago, but came back this season because I happened to have HBO and figured I’d see how it ended. I think why people are upset is that I would argue the show DID stray from its central thesis. What was the fantasy for this season? Watching Ari give up his career to go back to a woman who just seemed to resent him and yell at him? Vince pursues a woman who doesn’t seem interested in him? E and Sloan? Drama may or may not have a cartoon? Will Turtle open a restaurant?
As lazy as the show has been, it was at least “pretty” and “fun” to watch (girls, movies, cars, celebrities). I think most people (myself included) would have simply preferred a storyline about Airwalkers or something (even though we’ve seen that storyline played out before).
Fair points, Stan. But I would submit that expecting the show to magically get better because it was the final season (not saying you thought this necessarily, but lots of others sure seemed to think this) and become something that one wished it would become was unrealistic and foolish. It was quite obvious 2 or 3 episodes into this season that it would be more of the same. Why keep watching if it is so disappointing? That’s all I’m saying.
As far as the fantasy aspect of this season, don’t we all fantasize about having a happy ending? I think it was well established that Ari has always loved his wife. Vince has always found women who give in to him easily to be less than interesting. E and Sloan was the most problematic of story lines. Mainly because after establishing that they were so in love and such a good pairing, the writers contrived unrealistic twists simply to inject what they thought was drama into the relationship. I thought the Drama story line was quite interesting because he had to get over the fact that he was never going to be a star like Vince and he had to get over the his paranoia that the whole Johnny Bananas thing was just a joke at his expense. Dice Clay was a jerk, as usual, but there was some nice stuff in there for Drama. As far as Turtle goes, why is it so distasteful for viewers to buy that he might want to make himself something more than Vince’s driver? Wasn’t a perfect story line but Turtle had to grow up at some point, right?
I like that they tried to get these characters to progress in their lives. I don’t especially care for all of the ways they went about it. But again, I wasn’t expecting ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Masterpiece Theater’.
My brother loved the show, so I always watched it with him (despite hating almost all of it).
My biggest problem with the show is that it’s such an excellent premise, and the writers/producers willfully squandered it on the least interesting storylines possible.
I completely agree with you troopermsu. I am seeing so many complainers on here as if the show somehow personally insulted them. It’s a simple, fun, laid back kind of show and that’s all there is to it.
You critics always think too much of everything. Entourage is not a masterpiece, but it was just fun. And all critics do is find the negative side for everything. I mean, you are even criticizing the fact that they chose a great song for the finale of the series. Entourage was a great show, and I will definitely pay to see the movie, whenever it comes out
I agree with you here. No-one is claiming this was the best show ever but I did enjoy it throughout. I thought the last season was a little short but overall I enjoyed the show for what it was not what people hoped it would be.
i’m so so glad it’s finally over. was in too deep to back out. awful awful final (four) seasons
Why did you bother if it was so awful? Saying you were in too deep is weak.
Entourage as always been light and breezy with its comedy and drama, the viewer was always asked to suspend the need for human emotional depth, and that is how it went out.
Eh, they used a Led Zeppelin song on One Tree Hill. They can’t be too picky.
Alan, you should have stopped writing about this show a while ago. It’s always been the same and that’s why we love it.
It’s not a show about deep storylines, never has been, never should have been. We watch it for the fantasy and to have fun. And I enjoyed every bit of it for what it was, a shallow, but fun and entertaining fantasy ride.
I would not have liked this show nearly as much if they tried to make it deep.
I would rather they did more seasons than make a movie, but I would still go see the movie.
You neglected to mention that outside of Ari and Drama, the acting on this show is terrible. Vinny Chase has the same reaction for “just fucked some chick,” “I’m on drugs,” “guy just blew his head off,” and “I’m in love with a complete stranger.”
Seriously, that cat would have been in 10 real movies already if he could halfway act his way out of a wet paper bag.
And who are you to judge the acting skills. Are you a professional? How do you know whats good and bad acting?
Again, I continue to be amazed that critics can somehow bash a show for being superfluous when any show depicting the mechanisms of the Hollywood machine (greedy, power, lust, beauty, hierarchies, cronyism) is ALWAYS going to be gregarious. And don’t give me ‘but it can be dark’ bullshit because just because something’s dark doesn’t make it automatically good or truthful.
I’m not defending the quality of the show but when did a show about four bros, an agent, and their love lives have to come with a deeper meaning? Wouldn’t someone expect a rich Hollywood bosom buddy to give another a roof, millions of dollars, and anything else they want in exchange for the loyalty they’ve showcased?
This is the problem with my profession. People dig up shit to be angry about. Entourage was never a show about hidden agendas, seedy Hollywood, or shifty characters–it made light of all that shit and was supposed to be vapid. It was the male equivalent to the opulent pseudo-reality shows produced by E!, VH1, and Lifetime. It was an escape. Yet all that review did was completely miss out on 8 season of ‘the good life’. Anyone who made Entourage more than it was and more than it was ever meant to be is at fault for being letdown because of basic characters and shoddy writing.
When did I ask for darkness or a deeper meaning?
I asked for Entourage to be entertaining, plain and simple. Had it been a very funny show where things always worked out for Vince and the boys, I would not have objected in the least. (That was essentially Jerry’s entire character arc on Seinfeld.) But it wasn’t funny, outside of the occasional Ari moment in the early seasons and the odd Drama moment in the middle years. And absent comedy, the show could have found plenty of other ways to be entertaining while still being a light bros-being-bros show. A lot of the career jeopardy situations they kept setting up for Vince could have still ended well but been resolved in a clever way, and they never, ever, ever were.
You enjoyed the show for 8 seasons. That’s swell. I did on occasion in the early days, but for a long time I’ve just watched it to gawk at the extremes to which it could take its own laziness. And the finale impressively topped most of what had come before.
But I think the fellow critic’s basic point is that Entourage had a formula to which it stuck for its entire run. Some people liked it. You obviously didn’t. Yet you made the choice to continue watching even as you criticized that basic formula, e.g., lifestyle porn, no consequences, etc. That’s a choice that just doesn’t make a lot of sense.
I stopped for a good long time. (I’m not sure I saw any of the Sasha Gray season.) I came back here for the final season solely out of professional curiosity.
“Gregarious” means something along the lines of “effortlessly conversational” or “silver-tongued.”
You are looking for something more like “superficial” or “gratuitous” I think.
The last 2 seasons lost what made the show interesting, which was the Hollywood stories and how others reacted to celebrities. The core 5 characters weren’t ever interesting but seeing them go to new Hollywood clubs and restaurants, Comicon, Vegas (for the bigwigs), the film fesitvals and such was fun and explored a world most of us don’t see. And seeing random women throw themselves at them was fun as well.
Trying to make these limited actors expand the dimensions of these limited characters and go away from the Hollywood fun stuff was a mistake. And it’s why we are all left with disappointment.
I listened to your podcast with Dan last week and completely agreed. But I am one of the people that started the show at the very beginning and stuck with it. But I found over time that it went from ‘must see as it airs on Sunday’ to ‘I’m going to bed after Breaking Bad or Mad Men and I will watch this on Tuesday’ territory. I kept waitning for more to happen, then just realized it was a guilty pleasure TV show where everyone gets everything they wanted. But I decided it was still better than Bachelor Pad or any of the reality crap on TV. At least these guys are made up. The Real Housewives actually exist.
This may sound unnecessarily harsh but I kind of hope that Vince and E’s planes crash into each other. That’s how much I care about these rich douchebags.
I used to really like this show and I just stuck with it because I’d already come this far. But the past few years I have hated it. It was interesting when the show took some risks with the characters and they were always on the verge of utter failure. But somewhere along the way the writers decided to neuter Ari and make him into a nice guy and make sure everyone was successful despite a down economy.
Drama used to be the big joke but now he’s the only character I can stand now.
Are we really supposed to root for and admire these jackasses?
But what about the pilots?? No but seriously fuck those guys
Why are you being such a negative nancy? Jeesus, don’t get your panties all in a bunch over a show.
You know what, they conveniently wrapped up everything in a nice little bow. And you know what? That was the perfect way to end entourage. I didn’t watch it to be challenged intellectually or emotionally, I watched it because it was entertaining. It always worked out for the guys, and that has always been fine with me. Why would it be any different in the finale? And how can any person who watched entourage for all 8 years expect or hope for any thing different? By the same token, how can that viewer be disappointed with what the finale was? They let all the characters end on an up note where it all worked out for them; that was a perfect way to end every guy’s Hollywood fantasy.
Since when was Entourage supposed to be cerebral? Check your brain at the door and crack a beer and watch the ridiculousness of it all. It’s a comedy! You’d have a much better time and would have enjoyed Entourage a lot more if you called a spade a spade and embraced the show as it is: A live-action caricature like Family Guy where everyone gets a hot chick and a puppy at the end of every episode with a few good one-liners peppered in. Just my two cents.
I think you’re on the right track, however the show started to take itself too seriously the past 4 seasons, and lost some of that good-natured ridiculousness that the show once was. Problem was, Entourage’s ideas of “seriousness” were utterly contrived, and lacked creativity. The closest it came was Vince’s drug problem from last year, but that was wrapped up in about 5 minutes this year. As a result, the show stopped being funny and lost a lot of what originally made the show fun.
Ah, okay, I should have checked my *brain* at the door. Ah, okay, I get it. And that would have made it funny? Ah, okay. Got it. Zoink!
the show was dead in the water the moment Mandy Moore appeared on it.
The show was at its best when Mandy Moore appeared on it…
I agree with you both!
In a way the connection to the show isnt about its comedic brilliance (although it was always funny), but it was about a sense of release for the people who watch it religiously. People enjoy watching the show and daydreaming of what it would be like to live their lives. Also, you kind of build a connection with the characters that will keep you loyal to a somewhat fading series. These factors are what kept the show alive. Honestly, i wish the show could go on forever but that would not be very entertaining. so, i think it was ended well. not great. but i am satisfied with the ending. Hopefully there will be a movie or better yet a spin off show for ARI!!!
Just don’t understand these types of articles. When did Entourage turn from a fun, entertaining show to something that we pick apart like an Oscar-nominated movie? Just because it’s on HBO? Because you never see this type of approach taken with shows like The Office.
Clearly you’ve never read my reviews of The Office.
What *I* just don’t understand are people who don’t understand what a professional critic does. You see, what a critic does, is watch something critically, on the terms the thing being watched sets for itself. So never, at any point (unless someone can provide evidence to the contrary), has Alan approached Entourage like an “Oscar-nominated movie”; he’s looked at it for what it is and has found, in his estimation, that it fails on it’s own terms. There’s dumb, and then there’s graceless, witless, lazy, poop-stank, loop-de-loop Entourage-dumb.
Mrs. Mister,
That was my favorite comment on this board, very well said. Just the laziest writing I’ve ever seen.
Any ending that doesn’t feature all 5 guys punching Sloan in the vagina is a disappointment
Or Mrs. Ari. God I hate her…
now Ari hiring a professional hitman to assassinate Mrs. Ari that would have been an interesting plot development
Wow look I’m already a better writer than anyone on the entourage staff.
Ari hiring Turtle to kill her might have been interesting.
Is it Breaking Bad or The Wire good…NO
Is it Torchwood or Caprica bad…NO
It was an escape show meant for nothing more than entertaining the masses week in and week out
And on that note it did a fairly good job of doing just that.
You have got to give them props for at least having an authenticity surrounding the friendship these 4 guys + 1 agent had for one another. The friendships were genuine without being forced. Now I do have a beef with believability on some of the story lines
I for one will miss it and look forward to a move in 2-3 years..who knows maybe Johnny will get a lead role in a Turtle produced movie co-starring Lloyd, Dice and Seth Green
I’m guessing you haven’t seen Torchwood: Children of Earth.
The rest of that show is 80% dreck, but Children of Earth was solid as hell.
LIB4, if you don’t find Breaking Bad or The Wire quality television, what exactly do you think is a good show?
I will stipulate up front that I did not find Entourage all that engaging over the last couple of seasons, and I found this season particularly weak. There was quite a few socks folded and bills paid while it ran in the background. That said, it used to be quite entertaining, even if it was shallow and lazy.
And I have to agree with those who are puzzled by Alan’s criticisms of Entourage’s basic formula. Yes, it didn’t feature much character development or consequences. Yes, it was lifestyle porn. But those things were always true. So if one knew one didn’t like those aspects of the show by, say, season 3, why continue to watch — and gripe about — it? That just doesn’t make any sense to me.
I listened to the podcast last week and must have missed the part where you agreed with Dan that Entourage was ever good…you seemed pretty against that idea.
This season was terrible and I’ve not met anyone who would say otherwise. But at some point this was at least a decent show. I’d say seasons 2 – 4 were at least funny. And there were single episodes that could be really funny. Usually based around stars playing up exaggerated versions of their personalities–Bob Saget, James Woods, etc.
I would watch a movie if it was based on Ari. That’s probably would they should have done 3 or 4 years ago–make Vince & gang minor characters and make the show more about Ari wheeling and dealing in Hollywood with a bunch of real or fake celebrities getting into surprising predicaments. Preferably only real celebrities that can act. I live in Dallas and the last thing I needed these past couple of years was to see more or Jerry Jones and Mark Cuban acting like giant tools on a big stage with a “look ma, I’m rich” stupid grin on their face.
Did anyone see the similarities of the Entourage finale to the finale of “LOST”? 1) The title, 2) the plane taking off at the end, 3) E as Ben not joining everyone else moving on, 4) Lloyd as the new Jacob/Jack, and 5) Charles bleepin’ Widmore! All that was missing was Arnold walking up to Turtle as his eye closed.
Just awful. In addition to all your points it was an insult to each of the characters to throw away each of their core personalities at the last minute. Ari works, Vince womanizes, etc. – but let’s throw out a series worth of (granted very little) character development for no good reason. In some ways it showed contempt for the characters.
Nothing built to this awful ending either. It was like someone told Doug Ellin the night before – “Oh the series is ending. You have 5 hours to write a script.” Just awful.
Why two planes at the end? That made no sense.
The silly end credits sequence kind of maintained Ari’s “work personality” and you could make a case that the show maintained the fact that he loved his family despite being an asshole. Not sure they messed too much with Drama, Turtle or E’s personality in the finale any more than they changed their personalities over these past couple seasons. Also not sure Vince was ever given a personality to begin with…
But, yeah, all in all this finale was lazy and dull.
As someone who kind of dug the show over the years as escapist fun I have to agree with the generally negative view here.
I mean if there were three things that were fun about Entourage it was the cheesecake, conspicuous capitalism and the idea of four good guy friends ripping on each other. Were any of those three things in the finale? Or the season as a whole? The only fancy thing anyone bought is an entirely off screen engagement ring, there are no strippers or porn stars to be seen and half of the episode are the guys talking about how great the other guys are.
Likewise, every single character’s resolution was ridiculous. Vince gets over his problems with women that we here about but don’t see. Eric, whose one defining characteristic is that he’s a “good” regular guy in hollywood, gets back with Sloane by lying to her. Turtle, who wouldn’t let Vince invest in his restaurant because he wanted to do something on his own, drops that when Vince gives him millions of dollars for shares of stock that Turtle already sold(seriously, how is this not just Vince giving Turtle money?) and Drama’s floundering career is…still floundering? Going to be revived? Who knows.
One of the things I disagree with Alan about is the idea that Entourage needed to be filled with consequences and more in depth subject matter. Ari’s divorce was a realistic consequence of his actions and was that entertaining? Did anyone actually like it when these guys were asked to flex their acting muscles?
It was supposed to be escapist fun and, in the end, it couldn’t even deliver that.
vince isnt getting married he set up a surprise wedding for e and sloan. you are the dumbest.
I’m guessing I watched the show MUCH differently than most…catching random edited re-runs late night on WGN over the past year or so. I enjoyed it, especially Drama and Ari.
I was pretty pumped to finally watch a new season – the final season – from start to finish. And now I wish I had just stuck to the re-runs.
This season… I don’t know what that was. Even looking past the silly storylines, everything just felt off. Kevin Dillon especially had a horrible season – felt like I was watching a crazy caricature of Drama, not the Drama I enjoyed so much. Too bad.
when you put it that way!!! I can’t let my crush on Adrien Grenier get in my way. okay maybe a little. I would watch the movie only to add more material to my “spank bank”. It did drag on a bit, and quickly go through major life transitions without… yes any consequences. so true!!! although the loyalty of the group to each other is something to be said. glad I discovered this blog
How bad was Entourage? The series? The final episode?
[placeitonluckydan.com]
How bad was Entourage? The series? The final episode?
[placeitonluckydan.com]
I’m kind of impressed with how lazy and nonsensical that final episode was. Seriously easily one of the top 5 stupidest things I’ve ever seen on television. And what was that little tag/teaser thing on the end? We are supposed to be happy that Ari finally recognized the importance of his family and ditched his materialism, but, only if we’re talking about regular Hollywood agent money, not CEO money! Show is trash, I’m putting my foot down, I refuse to see any movies they put out and anything Doug Ellin does for the rest of my life. I might not even be able to laugh at that scene in “PCU” where young Ari freaks out on David Spade and trashes their dorm room anymore.
As a fan I can’t begin to express how bad it was. But thats already been said.
How bout how bad the finale was to watch as a person?
So E banged his babbymomma’s stepmom and everyone is going to keep that a secret? Ari has to go back to a life of his wife’s neurotic and spoiled commands, after they have both had sex with other people? A “smart” Vanity Fair writer is just going to marry Vince after a one night?
This show has always been about how the lifestyle of actors in hollywood borders the line between reality and a euphoric dream, but what made it good was at the end of the day these were a bunch kids from the corner in queens, loyal and relatable to people you know.
The finale signifies their transformation from everyday new yorkers and best friends with a brotherly code of ethics, to the rest of the amoral spoiled and bound for disaster inhabitants of the cesspool that is los angeles.
I’ve glanced at Entourage on and off for a couple of years, but really got interested when Vince became an addict and the other guys were struggling. Nice contrast! True Hollywood stories for a change. But of course, that messed with the formula. Just one question on the inner “logic” of all that money: wasn’t Vince’s only big payday “Aquaman”? How is it he still has so much dough after movie failures and indies?
u dont remember? he made 15 mill of the tequila!
The show ending now is such unfortunate timing. Now we’ll never see that episode of ‘H8r’ where they force Alan to spend some time with the smugly oblivious cast, writers show runners etc. Wherein he learns to see them as people too and he doesn’t have to be so, like, critical all the time.
TThe show ending now is such unfortunate timing. Now we’ll never see that episode of ‘H8r’ where they force Alan to spend some time with the smugly oblivious cast, writers show runners etc. Wherein he learns to see them as people too and he doesn’t have to be so, like, critical all the time.
Dude, it isn’t HBO, it’s TV. For eight years it was fun entertainment to get our minds off of the terrorists and the financial crises and the political idiots in Washington. Don’t try to make it the theatre. Just sit back and enjoy it. Chill
The only thing that sticks with me from Entourage’s run is the Matt Damon and Bono cameos at the of season 6(?). Matt Damon was HILARIOUS in that episode!
What did everyone expect when the acting was reality show esque?
What did everyone expect when the acting was reality show esque??
why are you commenting this twice?
why are you commenting this twice?
I liked Entourage. The last couple episodes of season 2 were the peak, I think, but apart from the endless Medellian (sp) stuff, it was entertaining. I found the guys mostly likeable, and Ari pretty inspired.