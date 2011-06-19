‘Falling Skies’ – ‘Pilot’: Join or die

I published my review of TNT’s “Falling Skies” on Friday. It’s an effective pulp thriller, but as I said in the comments section, I’m not sure how well it lends itself to weekly analysis. It’s good, but it’s not deep. With a bunch of other notable cable shows ending their seasons tonight (or nearing the end), I definitely don’t have any time to write individual commentary on the pilot itself. That’s a shame, as these two hours were the strongest of the five I’ve seen.
But why don’t those of you who watched weigh in on the pilot, and going forward, we’ll play it by ear. If there’s enough interest, I may treat it the way I’ve treated “True Blood” or “Big Love” – extremely short weekly posts mostly designed as a place for everyone to discuss it – or maybe I’ll just check in now and then if there’s an especially notable episode.
What did everybody else think?
I absolutely loved it. Noah Wyle is just fantastic, and I wish him and this show nothing but the best of luck in Nielsen hell! I hope you and Dan talk about the show from time to time in the podcast!
I really enjoyed it. It’s a good summer action series, and definitely the best alien invasion show to make it to the small screen in recent memory.
That may sound like faint praise at first blush, but all qualifying aside, Falling Skies actually seems like it could be a good, engaging show by the objective standards of modern television drama – though, as Alan said, probably not a show that’s deep enough to require weekly investigation into the psychology and motivations of its characters. Noah Wyle and Moon Bloodgood both came across as likable, believable, competent leads – people worth spending time with and rooting for. Even some of the more obvious ‘type’ characters, like the rebellious teenage son and the self-absorbed criminal whose devil-may-care attitude hides some noble instincts, resisted the cliche of being annoying and actually had some good moments in the premiere. Even the aliens look good, with the production team making good use of their limited screentime and budget to craft a compelling aura of suspense.
Sure, there are flaws and tropes to be had in abundance if you look hard enough, but hey, no show’s perfect – and if it’s perfection you want (or at least as close to perfection as the basic cable TV can provide), well, then Season 4 of Breaking Bad is only 28 days away!
I’m in with Falling Skies for a 10-episode run. Anyone else?
I enjoyed it a lot. The first two hours were solid, mid-level TV. Wyle is OK, but Bloodgood was quite good, and Wil Patton did a fine job of making the military leader a real person faced with bad choices. The only eye-roll on my part was the “wow, it’s the apocalypse but the two cute girls only want to fight over the dreamy guy.” That touch seemed Spielbergian in the bad way.
I really like it and, thank God, it wasn’t “deep”! I much prefer entertainment to endless character back story and smoke monsters.
I came in expecting it to suck hard so I couldn’t really get on bored. Second part was better than the first, but still feel as though the acting lacked a lot.
board*
Nailed it. I will stick around on this show as it’s light summer fare
Yes! Thank you! Actually it was horrible, unwatchable. The acting was wooden, pathetic. Starting in the middle of the story was a crap idea. I had the distinct sense that I’d actually MISSED the premier. Whattup? Awful doesn’t begin to describe it.
Its such a bother watching this dross after having watched Game of Thrones. In Game of Thrones they care about dialog, and there have been exquisitely crafted sentences – here its the usually kind of crap cliche any 12 year old could crank out after having watched a bunch of failed shows on Netflix.
Unimaginative, cliche filled story with cookie cutter characters phoning it in. I’m rooting for the skitters already.
Yes, it was typical (bad) mainstream commercial TV at its most insipid.
If the two hour pilot is the best you’ve seen so far, then I’m pretty sure this show isn’t for me. The characterization you mentioned seemed a lot more cliched to me than to you. Perhaps its the Spielbergian earnestness that turned me off, but what I saw was a show trying to use sentiment to disguise the fact that it’s not all that interesting.
Part of me thinks they showed the first two episodes as a movie because neither of the first two worked on their own as a great pilot. The first episode had some plot and action, but despite a fairly exciting premise, the show was much more boring and by-the-numbers than I expected. The second episode is where we saw the episodic structure of the show peek through, and it dragged any momentum the first hour had to a halt, although it smartly introduced the only character with a semblance of humor or wit.
Indeed, I shocked myself when I laughed at loud at one of their prisoner’s lines, realizing that it had taken an hour-and-a-half for this movie to provoke any reaction from me at all. Can say I’ll be back.
That last line should read: “Can’t say I’ll be back.”
Love Noah Wyle just not in this show.
I don’t mind it isn’t deep or complex and I don’t mind they start off after the invasion has happened but the logical holes seemed like holes in the story.
Also the use of a character to dump exposition – like the lead criminal guy that takes the squad hostage – was clunky and they chose to do it in an inconsistent way.
I also wonder if they are going to do that long setup with the child’s pictures that explains the plot every episode.
Willing to give this one or two more episodes to see where they plan on going but if not better then I’ll probably bail out.
You must have watched a different show. Going from GoT to This to The Killing last night. Man, talk about a downhill spiral.
I’m still looking for that “characterization” you saw. What I saw was written in crayon.
Ugh.
Alan, if indeed “these two hours were the strongest of the five” you’ve seen, I definitely won’t be back. Lazy, incredibly lame writing
I stayed thru to the end to say I gave it a shot, but the wife walked out shortly into the second half. Clearly she chose wisely.
PS – we’ve already dubbed it ‘Falling Skylids’
… better luck next time, Noah
As the old gag says, this was both good and original. Unfortunately, the parts that were original were not good, and the parts that were good were not original….
The only thing that bugged me was how they just very plainly make mention “that the ships can’t see is in groups smaller than 500”!!!! So this means they can just wander around in day light with cars and dirt bikes. That just seemed like lazy writing.
I feel like all the positive reviews were bought by TNT (first time I have this kind of feeling). Not only on this site, but on every single site. Stiff characters (and acting), clichÃ© dialog and story lines. Worst use of music… ever.
D+
Reminded me a little of Jericho without the crazy intrigue of the main characters. I’m willing to give it a try as a straight forward kind of shallow alien invasion show.
What bothered me is if they can wander around in large groups during the day, why do they keep trying to do things at night? (i.e. take the armory or look for food) Wouldn’t the logical jump be to do these at day too? Also, the ships can pick up on the heat of a couple flares but 300 people standing around makeshift stoves eating oatmeal doesn’t register at all?
Also, thank god for DVR…sooooo many commercials. It is endlessly annoying to have a commercial break lead into by a commercial for the show I’m watching. Thanks TNT, I AM WATCHING THE SHOW NOW. I wasn’t goint to turn and not turn back, and if I was, that commercial certainly wouldn’t keep me from doing it.
Agree (see below).
The writers need to decide how to approach the aliens. You can take one of two apporaches. 1) The aliens remain a mystery. You don’t reveal many details about them except to let us know they are feared (Blair Witch). 2) You define the aliens and give the viewer the “rules” (Alien).
Here, the writers have given us direct interaction between the human and the skitters/robots/ships so they have to follow through with approach #2. They need to give us the “rules” on the abilities and weaknesses of the aliens, particularly the robots and small ships.
The show seemed alright.
But what really drove me crazy is that I grew up in the area that the show is set in, specifically Acton which they spend much of the first 82 minutes in. I understand that they couldn’t afford to actually film it in Massachusetts, but at least research the area, so when you “name drop” it will be accurate. Either that, or make up fake towns for your fake locations/landmarks.
I laughed when the one guy said “bad or wicked bad”. Their one awkward attempt to make someone sound like they are from Massachusetts.
Totally agree. They must have mentioned like 45 towns. I’m pretty sure they pronounced Stoughton “Staw-ton”, and I totally laughed when they said there was a trap in Dover. Not sure what would have drawn them to Dover. Cows? Good schools?
It was a tad schmaltzy (but I always expect that from a TNT/TBS show) and some of the acting was cliched, but it does move a pretty good click and it’s has a good escapist summer-time feel. The aliens looked better than I though they would and I like the actor playing the outlaw leader. I’m a sucker for the prototypical selfish asshole character that’s totally embraced the suckitude of a post-invasion earth.
Perfect laundry/dishes TV.
I’m suprised no one said the first thing I thought of while watching the pilot : A cheap “Walking Dead” knock-off
It was OK, but nothing to write home about. I’m a fan of Will Patton, so I liked his character, but the guy who played the leader of the criminal gang is a festering boil on the ass of acting, IMO. And since I don’t have a DVR(long, boring story), I either have to flip back and forth if two shows I’m interested are on, or watch the replay(cable channels only, of course) 2-3 hours later. With this show settling in at 10PM next week, I’ll just have to watch it whenever, since I’m already invested in both “In Plain Sight” and “The Glades”. It didn’t hold my interest enough to make it appointment TV.
LUKE WARM.
First, TNT ran commercials every 8 minutes for the first hour and 15 minutes or so. Perhaps it was better without commercials, even with a DVR.
Second, the TONE was very PG. Walking Dead established life or death tension in the first episode. I don’t feel that here. It seems like large groups of people are relatively safe as long as they move from population centers or “get down”.
Three, the writing was disjointed. Some of the conversations and interactions were odd. The second Act, when the human v/ human conflict started, didn’t flow with the first 65 minutes.
Four, the aliens need to be defined in the the way the zombies are defined in Walking Dead. Are the aliens all powerful (mother ships, flying smaller ships, biped robots, and hard to kill skitters) or are they flawed (the smaller ships have limited range, the bipeds can’t detect a human only feet away).
And, if the groups of people are safest moving to smaller communities and into the country side, where are all the people who used to live in those houses in the smaller communities?
I’m on board for now, but I hope it sharpens up.
Wow, Alan. Guess I have to give you the “lazy card” on this one. You rate this series a solid B, and yet you’re not willing to review it regularly each week. Even though you admitted that you’re in the “summer slow season” a couple of weeks ago. What gives? You’d rather give time to crap like Wilfred? [which I tried to watch last night and wanted to poke my eyes out afterwards..]