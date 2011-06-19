‘Falling Skies’ – ‘Pilot’: Join or die

I published my review of TNT’s “Falling Skies” on Friday. It’s an effective pulp thriller, but as I said in the comments section, I’m not sure how well it lends itself to weekly analysis. It’s good, but it’s not deep. With a bunch of other notable cable shows ending their seasons tonight (or nearing the end), I definitely don’t have any time to write individual commentary on the pilot itself. That’s a shame, as these two hours were the strongest of the five I’ve seen.

But why don’t those of you who watched weigh in on the pilot, and going forward, we’ll play it by ear. If there’s enough interest, I may treat it the way I’ve treated “True Blood” or “Big Love” – extremely short weekly posts mostly designed as a place for everyone to discuss it – or maybe I’ll just check in now and then if there’s an especially notable episode.

What did everybody else think?