Final ‘Treme’ season to feature five episodes

10.26.12 21 Comments

Last month, HBO ordered a fourth and final season of “Tremé,” giving creators David Simon and Eric Overmyer a lump sum of money to stretch as far as they could. At the time, Simon told me they would likely be able to make somewhere between 4 and 6 episodes, and today it was announced that the creative team had split the difference and settled on 5.

A post on the show’s Facebook page (which I confirmed with HBO) says “Strike up the band. Production on the 5-episode final season of Treme begins November 5th.”

The current season still has 5 episodes to go, starting with one this Sunday at 10.

