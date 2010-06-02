First look: The zombies of AMC’s ‘Walking Dead’

Production began today in Atlanta on AMC’s adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s zombie comic book epic“The Walking Dead,” written and directed by Frank Darabont (“The Shawshank Redemption”) and starring Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey DeMunn, Laurie Holden, Sarah Wayne Callies, and the cable channel released its first image of how its zombies will look.
Though I’m a devout comic book nerd, I haven’t had time to pick up many new titles in the last few years, and “Walking Dead” has been on that ever-expanding list of books I mean to try if I had unlimited paid vacation time (and round-the-clock childcare). Still, AMC’s track record so far with “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” means I’m very intrigued by the series, even though I’m not a zombie-hound in general.
So click through to look at the zombie lady, and then, two questions for the fanboys and girls: 1)Are you excited to see this adapted, or does it seem like the kind of title that’s better-off on the page? (Someone attempted to turn “Fables” into a series a while back, for instance, but that’s one I can’t see working in live action.) 2)In this hypothetical time bubble where all I can do is read (and where my glasses aren’t broken), what other new series of the past 5 or 6 years do I need to have stacked up next to my lounge chair?
Y:The Last Man and Ex Machina by Brian K. Vaughn are both must reads if you haven’t already.
Read/own both of those, thanks.
Alan, can you back me up that Joss Whedon doing a Y the Last Man series for HBO, AMC, or FX would be a match made in heaven? And this is coming from a non-Whedonite (I’m pro-Firefly, fairly ambivalent on the rest). A wise cracking self aware protagonist in a semi-post-apocalyptic world surrounded by ass-kicking chicks? Like… that makes more sense than almost anything I can think of.
Alan, Call people.
I decided it was time to pick up the Walking Dead after hearing it was going to be an AMC tv show. Ive only just begun so I cant really comment on how it will translate.
I absolutely love the author’s other projects Invincible and the Astounding Wolf-Man. If you want to read superhero comics you must read these. And read those in between reading Ex Machina which is excellent superhero epic as well. Hellboy, Fables and Jack of Fables are the only other comics I read and all are excellent.
It’s not new, but 100 Bullets was amazing. Very noir-ish, but lots of action and snappy, realistic dialogue. Strongly recommend.
I’m currently working my way through 100 Bullets, too and can second Hatfield’s assessment. It’s terrific.
Oh, and my brother would say Preacher and The Boys
I would whole-heartedly second Preacher.
I cant wait to see this!
I can’t wait to see this show. If the show is even remotely as cold blooded as the comics it should be real good.
Cold blooded,eh? Well, I know nothing about the book/graphic novel on which this is based, but “cold blooded” has me intrigued. I’d probably watch anyway just cuz it’s AMC, and their track record so far is, you know, not too bad. : )
Let’s just say that if the showrunners are as ruthless as Kirkman you shouldn’t get too attached.
Walking Dead is worth it. As is Y the last man.
Chew, by John Layman and Rob Guillory, is a definite recent series you should read.
In superheroes, Morrison and Quitely’s All Star Superman has definitely been the standout, but Marvel’s Incredible Hercules is fantastic too.
Everything from Brian Wood has been great, but Demo is probably my favourite thing he’s done. Local and DMZ are both worth reading too.
It looks amazing.
Scalped by Jason Aaron and R. M. Guera is a must read.
Love Scalped. Mentioned it in a Breaking Bad review a month or so back.
totally. scalped is the best comic being published right now. and it keeps getting better. really fantastic stuff.
The Walking Dead was #10 on High Five! Comics’ top 20 of the last decade list. It would have been my #1.
I’ll quibble with the order all day long, but that list pretty much covers everything important from the last decade. Nice link, Brickbat. (Is that a reference to the dude from the Brood “supervillain” team circa Uncanny X-Men 232? No? I’ll shut up.)
And it reminds me: Warren Ellis’s Planetary. AWESOME.
Y: the Last Man
Preacher (this and Y: the Last Man are my 2 favorites)
Scalped (real high on this being made into a TV series. Would be real different. HBO or AMC would be great)
Sam & Twitch(funny detective series)
Sleeper
the Goon (they’re doing a live-action movie)
Black Hole (would work as movie only)
Ex Machina (I like the idea of it, but don’t think BKV executes this as well as Y: the Last Man…but it could be done a lot better)
Runaways (seems like a no-brainer for a CW series)
Fables (impossible to get right; high-budget)
100 Bullets (noir; great plot; isn’t a favorite, but the idea is excellent)
Rex Mundi (Da-Vinci Code kind of messes this up)
I still need to read QUEEN AND COUNTRY, I know you’re high on that. POWERS is solid.
Actually, the Goon is going to be a CGI movie. The stills look great.
Although I’m iffy about some of the casting, I’m SO excited about this series — and I’m not even really into zombies or comics. I have read up on the series, and it has a lot of potential. I’ll be interested to see how much it’ll diverge from the comics and whether it will continue past the six-episode season.
Okay, I’ll admit that some of my interest comes from them filming here in Atlanta. Thought it might be fun to join the casting call for zombie extras next week, but my schedule won’t work out.
I have fallen in love with “Scott Pilgrim.” The entire story is told in six digest sized volumes (although the sixth and final volume won’t be released until next month.) It’s lovely stuff.
In a similar vein, Chynna Clugston’s “Blue Monday” is also pretty darn irresistible
At the opposite end of the sentimentality spectrum, I can also recommend the “Death Note” manga series. It’s cold and clever where “Blue Monday” (and especially “Scott Pilgrim”) are warm and goofy, but they’ve all brought me a lot of pleasure over the last few years.
I’m really not a reader of comics – I’ve read a few (mostly the obvious Alan Moore titles: Watchmen, League, etc) – but after seeing the trailer for the Scott Pilgrim film, I eagerly borrowed the books from the library. I’ve just finished volume 3, and am loving it.
Death Note the Anime series is currently on Hulu, as well.
The Unwritten is really good. Kind of like Fables (I’m assuming you read/are caught up on Fables) crossed with Harry Potter. Chew is another book worth a look.
Also Marvel’s series of Wizard of Oz books. Great stories retold with gorgeous artwork.
I second “The Unwritten”. Really cool on multiple levels. If you’ve ever read “Moonshadow”, it almost has a feel like that (although the stories are not even remotely similar).
And after seeing a lot of favorable comparisons to “Fables”, I finally gave Fables a try and it’s now my new favorite comic. The Unwritten isn’t as good (yet), but it’s definitely worthy.
The Boys by Garth Ennis is amazing.
DMZ by Brian Wood and Scalped by Jason Aaron are two recent non-Brian K Vaughan series that instantly come to mind.
I loved the Walking Dead series (I wrote about why the series belongs in academic libraries here: [www.comixology.com]), but I’m not thrilled about seeing it as a series. I prefer my zombies on the printed page.
Most of the series I would have suggested have already been mentioned (the BKVs, Preacher, DMZ, Demo, and 100 Bullets).
I’d add Rick Veitch’s Army@Love (biting satire of the Iraq war) and Warren Ellis’ Freakangels (the kids from Village of the Damned all grown up in a post-apocalyptic London).
That’s a very promising image. It doesn’t look like the comic book zombies, but I’m not looking for complete fidelity to the source.
About your questions, 1) I’m cautiously optimistic about the TV series. I’ve never seen a Darabont film so I have no opinion of him, but I think the comic could work very well as a TV series, particularly if they aren’t slavishly devoted to the original stories, as great as the comic is. If they don’t diverge in significant ways, there will be no surprises for the fans of the comic.
2) I can wholeheartedly recommend Casanova, Scott Pilgrim and Garth Ennis’ Battlefields.
I’d like to second Runaways. Anything started by Brian K. Vaughan and continued by Whedon is hard to pass up. I’d also recommend Buffy Season 8 (natural tv tie-in there for you) and Brubaker’s Criminal.
Both Umbrella Academy and Casanova are good, one featuring the art of Gabriel Ba, the other splitting story arcs between him and his brother Fabio Moon. Ed Brubaker’s works with Sean Philips, Criminal and Incognito, are especially good. Warren Ellis and Stuart Immonen on Nextwave is a fun little spin on the super hero genre. Warren’s stuff from earlier in the decade is good too (Red is currently being adapted, Global Frequency had a pilot that went nowhere, Orbiter and Switchblade Honey are examples of his obsession with outer space sc fi). 100 Bullets, as previously mentioned, also isn’t that new, but is great for the most part. It’s not as good as the tv series, but Buffy T.V.S. Season 8 comics aren’t bad if you wanna tap into a little nostalgia for that show.
Casanova, Umbrella Academy, Incognito, Criminal, Nextwave, dittos to Unwritten and Chew and 100 Bullets, the currently being serialized Joe the Barbarian, going back a few years if you haven’t read: Global Frequency, Orbiter and Fell by Warren Ellis.
I am very, very excited for this. Walking Dead should be quite adaptable. The only thing I worry about is how far AMC will be willing to let them go in terms of content. Walking Dead is far more graphic and brutal than a show like Breaking Bad.
Here’s something weird, Alan–my comments from 20 minutes ago are no longer displaying. They show up on my account, but when I click on them I get an error message saying that that page has disappeared.
What I’d written:
I loved the Walking Dead series (I wrote about why the series belongs in academic libraries here: [www.comixology.com]), but I’m not thrilled about seeing it as a series. I prefer my zombies on the printed page. Most of the series I would have suggested have already been mentioned (the BKVs, Preacher, DMZ, Demo, and 100 Bullets). I’d add Rick Veitch’s Army@Love (biting satire of the Iraq war) and Warren Ellis’ Freakangels (the kids from Village of the Damned all grown up in a post-apocalyptic London).
Ah, well, now they’re all back. Go figure.
i can’t wait. i said several years ago that a showtime or hbo series of “the walking dead” would be amazing. in 2010, amc is the next best thing.
the walking dead is the best zombie story of all time, in any medium, period.
cannot wait.
I think “Shaun of the Dead” gives it a run for its money, although comparing the two is in many ways apples and oranges. But you did say “best zombie story…in any medium”!
Besides Walking Dead and the aforementioned Chew and The Unwritten, I’d strongly recommend Matt Fraction’s sci-fi spy caper Casanova, about a corrupt 007-ish agent who’s kidnapped to an alternate universe to replace that universe’s noble, recently KIA version of himself.
Fraction’s artists on Casanova, Fabio Moon and Gabriel Ba, also have a book at Vertigo called Daytripper that’s very interesting but can’t quite be summarized yet, at least by me.
Fun sidenote, Alan: I recently bought a run of the early 90’s Legion of Super Heroes and saw a quote in the lettercolumn about Matter Eater Lad from reader Alan Sepinwall of New Jersey. My little pop culture universe is folding in on itself.
scan/post an image! this has to be shared!
I’m a big fan of the comics and think they can definitely be adapted well. AMC is a good network choice since Breaking Bad shows they’re not afraid to go really dark and bleak, and The Walking Dead is probably the darkest and bleakest comic I’ve read (though it can veer too far into unbelievably grim at times).
Of (relatively) recent comics I’d recommend 100 Bullets, Scott Pilgrim, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the first couple of years of Ultimate Spider-Man.
Everything from Brian Wood is a must-read. Especially DMZ and Local. Ed Brubaker’s Criminal is brilliant as well as Incognito and Sleeper. Greg Rucka’s Queen & Country, Andrew Johnston’s Wasteland and most things from Warren Ellis.
And of course The Walking Dead which is a real nail biter. Should work very well as a TV-series and considering what Frank Darabont did with The Mist it looks like it’s in good hands as they are very similar in tone.
I’ll echo others and recommend Criminal from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips and DMZ from Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Both would adapt well as films but better as cable series.
Which is also how I feel about The Walking Dead. It has the “what do we do now that the world has ended?” questions but plays them out to a much more interesting set of conclusions than you typically get in a standard 2 hour+ post apocalyptic film. I remember being convinced from the end of the second volume that this should end up as an HBO series. AMC seems like the next best option.
RE: Fables (VERY MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD)
I’ve always thought it would work perfectly in a toned down version that focuses on Bigby and Snow and the mechanics of Fabletown but limited some of the more fantastic elements (i.e. talking pigs) in the early going. The idea would be to provide some serial and procedural elements and use the stories as more of metaphorical jumping off point. Then as the series progressed it would move into more overt fantasy as the Adversary and the history of the Homelands was introduced.
I kinda like the Fables pitch, Hobart. It’d be like one of those super-twisty LOST / Alias shows, except it would actually know where it was going.
Anything by Garth Ennis is great. “Preacher” is an epic story. He is now writing “The Boys” and it’s also really good. I am reading the latest trade of “Walking Dead” and it has consistently been a great read. By the way Mr. Sepinwall I enjoy the podcast and plan on writing in alot this summer with various questions.
Nextwave by Warren Ellis. Hilarious and very short (so easy to acquire).
“Nextwave: five pirate super heroes versus a terrorist corporation and their Unusual Weapons Of Mass Destruction being tested on the United States”
And they have their own theme song:
I’m sort of looking forward to this series. I love the comic but I’m trepidatious about turning it into a TV series mostly because I’m afraid AMC will be too squeamish to do it justice.
Also, I really wish they were using the universe established in the comics but focusing on a different group of survivors than Rick et al. To me, that’s a missed opportunity to expand and enrich the WD universe and I don’t need to see Rick’s adventures on screen as we’ve already seen them on the page. Not to mention it opens things up for a possible comic/show crossover somewhere down the line, which I think would be a first.
As for the makeup… eh, the zombies themselves are actually the least interesting part of Walking Dead. As long as they don’t look or act too stupid, I’ll be okay with them.
I’m cautiously optimistic about the series, definitely looking forward to watching it later in the year.
Kirkmans other ongoing series Invincible is *utterly awesome* I don’t normally go for superhero stuff but I’m so glad I blind brought The Complete Invincible Library Vol 1 (back when I had money…).
You can jump on with Invincible Returns which was out a month or so back, that takes place between 70 – 71 and provides enough essential back story to get you up to speed for the current arc The Vulrumite War, which is basically what the entire run has been building up to.
I am seconding the Chew recommendations. You mentioned you already like Scalped and I love that book. I think that Invincible (also by Kirkman) is a great, too. There is a new comic that is steadily improving called Cowboy Ninja Viking that is worth at least a shot.
I am crossing my fingers that this series works out. Frank Darabont has shown us in the past that he can adapt a story and have it be faithful to the original material while also interesting… just not as an ongoing tv series. I honestly think it’d be hard to fail here, though. Who DOESN’T like zombies?
Other people have mentioned it but you NEED to read Nextwave. It is one of the all time comics for sure mostly because it didn’t take anything seriously.
I also really like Joss Whedon’s run on Astonishing X Men and Gail Simone’s recent run on Wonder Woman.
Very intrested in seeing what they’ll show and how far they will go.
It seems almost unbelievable to me that no one has named Y: The Last Man specifically. It’s a fantastic book that ended about a year or two ago, and would make a great TV adaptation.
I’ve been reading Echo lately, by Terry Moore. It’s another book that would be great for TV.
Y:TLM was mentioned; comments seemed to have a weird break to them, had ben slow to load earlier. Check out option on this page for “Earlier Comments”
I’d also recommend North 40, which would never work on TV, IMO. Great Buffy-meets-Cthulhu feel
You never going to get all these comic book suggestions so I won’t bother. I don’t know. AMC’s track record lacks depth but they’ve put out two A-list series so far, so here’s to hoping. However, I have a lot of skepticism that they can realistically make something as dark and relentless as Walking Dead work in live action. At the very least, I don’t realistically see how a returning narrative series can kill off characters the way Walking Dead has, nor do I think they can realistically reflect the gore and violence in live-action, color non-premium cable.
I wish them all the luck in the world because I want it to work, but it’s a very tall order. We shall see.
I was in the same lack-of-time boat and stopped reading comics when my children started arriving. In the past couple of years I’ve started picking it up again, in part to share the fun ones with my children (e.g., Bone). In addition to Walking Dead (not shared with my children!), and the other recommendations (especially Chew), I have to say that Tiny Titans by Art Baltazar is simply one of the most enjoyable books I’ve ever read, emphasis on the word, “joy”. My young kids love it, but I get such a kick out of it. It’s one of the funniest and sweetest books out there.
To answer Alan’s questions.
1) I’m cautiously optimistic that ‘The Walking Dead’ can work, even though there’s some stuff I just don’t think even AMC is going to consider too much even for cable. (There are also some set pieces I can’t see being realised on a television budget, though on the other hand ‘Mad Men’ looks pretty damn slight.
But in the end, it is really going to depend on an intelligent script (and that includes being willing to piss off the fanboys), and AMC having to testicular fortitude to stand by what they greenlit.
As a reader of The Walking Dead I’m really excited for the series. AMC makes great shows, Mad Men and Breaking Bad being some of my favorites, so I have high expectations for The Walking Dead. The casting seems kind of iffy for some characters but Frank Darabont is writing and directing and we know he can make a good post apocalyptic film. (The Mist). I’m really excited.
Not a comic book fan at all, but I am a HUGE Zombie fan. I anxiously await the release of the film adaptation of “World War Z”(the holy grail to zombie fans) by Max Brooks, yes that’s his dad. I thought that story might better translate to television but I’ll take Zombie films any way I can get them. When I heard they were making a zombie TV show, on AMC no less, I was ecstatic. Then to top it off Frank Darabont is attached, director of one my top 5 favorite movies(Shawshank Redemption)
It seems like most people would prefer the series to be on HBO or Showtime, but I really think AMC is the perfect fit. Zombie films are not about the gruesome violence but more about the psychological toll it takes on the survivors. AMC does dark and bleak better than any network out there so that’s why they should be the ideal network for any zombie TV series.
If you loved “World War Z,” get your hands on a Coast to Coast AM podcast from October of last year. Ian Punnett had Max Brooks as his guest, and for two straight hours, they played the broadcast as if it were a true retrospective of the Zombie War, now that things had returned to “normal.”
It was fascinating stuff, and supremely well played by both Ian and Max.
Coast to Coast AM can be an . . . uneven . . . show, to put it kindly, but this was genius. Here’s the URL to the audio, if anyone is interested.
alan, the walking dead is an absolute must read book. do yourself a favor and check it out. at least the 1st couple trades. it’s a very quick read. trust me. it’s a modern classic.
I LOVED Walking Dead at first. Then one storyline got particularly nasty all around, and I had to stop. I understood the point of it, but it was too much for me.
Looking forward to the TV show though.
Now they just have to turn Y-The Last Man into a show (not a movie. Way too episodic for that.)
And yes, Runaways is amazing. The freshest Marvel series of the decade.
Alan, what series did you enjoy from over 5 years ago? It would help recommending similar new stuff, and I’d be interested to know besides.
Umbrella Academy is pretty great.