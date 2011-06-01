‘Franklin & Bash’ – ‘Pilot’: Bros before depos

Senior Television Writer
06.01.11 17 Comments

I’ve already offered up my (unfavorable) review of TNT’s “Franklin &Â Bash” (as well as a look back at the career arc of leading man Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Now it’s your turn. For those who watched the pilot tonight, what did you think?Â Are you likely to set a season pass for it?

TAGSBRECKIN MEYERFRANKLIN & BASHGarcelle BeauvaisMalcom McDowellMarkPaul GosselaarREED DIAMOND

