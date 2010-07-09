‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘I Can’t’: Indecision 2010

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: “I Can’t,” in which Becky has to make a choice, Vince goes to extremes to help his mother, and Virgil tries to come to grips with his kids’ love of the game he rejected. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC (and also that the No Politics rule applies in the extreme with regards to this episode) – tell me what you thought.