‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘I Can’t’: Indecision 2010

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “I Can’t,” in which Becky has to make a choice, Vince goes to extremes to help his mother, and Virgil tries to come to grips with his kids’ love of the game he rejected. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC (and also that the No Politics rule applies in the extreme with regards to this episode) – tell me what you thought.
:(
Giving FNL the slow clap here. Realistic and honest choice.
While this episode was stellar (especially Michael B. Jordan in the hospital, wow) I am most looking forward to seeing what happens next. You know a decision like Becky’s doesn’t exist in a vacuum, at least not on TV.
I was surprised they went in the direction that they did. I don’t remember hearing about this episode being controversial when it first aired.
That may be because MSM like the NY Times don’t pay attention to Direct TV. There’s an article about the episode now from Gina Bellafante [www.nytimes.com]
To be honest, I was pleasantly surprised by last night’s decision. Not because of any political reasons but because I was completely convinced the show would *not* go in that direction and I love it when a show surprises me.
That should have been signed Peyton, not P
I wasn’t surprised that Becky went through with it, given that even though I try to stay unspoiled, I’ve seen several mentions of FNL’s “abortion storyline,” rather than its “teen pregnancy storyline.” Sigh — the price I pay for not getting Direct TV.
I WAS surprised by what nice uniforms the teams in Caleb’s Peewee league had, given that Coach had to dip into his own money to get the Lions new uniforms.
On the less- than- taken side first, I’d say the story about Becky seems somewhat annoying for me when she’s the central part although it’s more serious here. And it was done better. I loved seeing Connie Britton/Tami and the interest of what her reasonable actions might be taking when the next episode airs in two weeks. And as I think about it – when there’s reflection of Becky’s mother, it’s a show how they go deep in a quiet way and do it so well.
(BTW – Seeing tiny Gracie looking so cute reminded of Tami’s hilarious moemnt a couple of weeks ago or so, when she was so upset about daughter Julie being a reminder of herself at that age. Calling her the best daughter…made me laugh out loud, and loudly.)
The scene with Vince showing his emotional connection to his mother was with such moving acting was classic. And another BTW, I started watching “The Wire” on Season One, about mid way, and seeing Michael B. Jordan with his younger acting, with concerns of his about the world is one part of fascination for me.
The pleasure of seeing small kids play Pee Wee football, and the joy of Virgil was so well done.
What a wonderful memory for me.
This was the second time in the season that I’ve actually liked Vince.
Actually, I like Becky a lot better when she’s not being Perpetually Perky. I was proud of her and her mom in this one. Tami too, though I do worry about all of them in the future.
When Luke told his parents I was yelling “nooooooo” at the TV. Nothing but trouble is gonna come from that.
Can anyone tell me when Luke and Becky slept together?
Believe right after JD (where has he been) shot him with the paintball gun a few seasons ago, they bumped into each other at the supermarket, and Luke asked Becky if she wanted to go with him to the “car wash”
thanks for the info I thought it was a date. They sure do self-censor the show.
Like jenfullmoon said above, this was the first episode where I actually cared about Vince. That scene with his mom at the hospital, just blew me away. I haven’t seen the Wire yet, it is on my summer viewing list, and I am really looking forward to seeing this actor in another show.
I hope they stick to the storyline with Becky, and don’t have a misdirection. Tough choices were made, and it will be interesting to see the fall out from that.
Eric at the dinner table with the new guy, looking at him after he starts talking about how weird it must be to play football in the rain-that was just priceless. Kyle Chandler says more in a look than any actor I have ever seen.
Loved loved loved the dinner scene with the Habitat hunk, Ryan. Yes, Coach’s expressions were hilarious, as was the fact that Ryan seemed oblivious to his obvious disdain. And bless Tami’s heart, going to get more popovers when things got especially awkward.
I was sure that Alan was going to mention that dinner table scene. I laughed out loud when Habitat asked about what would happen if it rained. Such a Curb moment.
I liked the episode, but has anyone kept track of how many games they have played this season? Feels like football is becoming less and less a priority of the show. Makes me wonder if they are going to have the first half of the season as Season 4 and the second half as Season 5.
And where was the follow-up to the Landry-Vince girl situation? Or just plain ol Landry for that matter
Isn’t that the storyline for this season though? The fact that in this school, in this part of town, football is not as ingrained in the culture as it is on the west side of town, and Coach Taylor is slowly trying to change that.
I think they just aren’t showing that many games because they are so bad it isn’t worth it, though last week when Buddy mentioned a bye week I was thinking that they have had an awful lot of bye weeks this year
“…not as ingrained in the culture…”
This makes so much sense to me and it hadn’t even occurred to me that the football was playing a smaller role than in past seasons.
that said, if Eric is tryna change it…wouldn’t the football make more appearances over time, or at least become central in the development of the new HS characters? Seems to me that is what’s missing if I accept your explanation.
Alan, I know these reviews were written months ago, but I think Virgil’s name is Big Merri, as in Merriweather.
I never understood that before (hearing it as “Big Mary” too, like it was a homophobic comment). Thanks for clearing it up.
Susan, I’m sure the nickname came from the last name, but I’ve seen it spelled in official DirecTV and NBC plot synopses as Big Mary.
Just as a reminder, the No Spoilers rule around here extends to the content of the previews for the next episode. I just had to delete an otherwise-acceptable comment because it talked about what was in the previews for the episode airing in two weeks. (The show is off next week so NBC can air one of its occasional Friday night family TV-movies.)
In response to the last comment on the old blog…
Michael B. Jordan should just learn to stay and wait in the better place for a little while before jumping back into old habits when things get rocky.
First his grandma’s house in the country, now Ray’s Bar-B-Q…
So many great moments, and such great acting, as usual from the FNL crew. Almost every note felt real and trueâ€”and mostly sad. And yet… why does this episode give me a bad feeling about this show? Am I the only one who feels like we’ve veered dangerously close to “Landry kills a guy” territory again without even knowing it?
I’m not talking about the dark tones or the heavy material. By definition, that will always be part of a show that begin with the career-ending injury of its star QB. But it just seems like it’s veering off into soap opera territory again, only we don’t notice because the acting and directing is so good. If you tote it up, we have:
* 2 drug addicts (assuming the thing with Luke and the painkillers hasn’t gone away entirely, though the way the shortened seasons have forced them to drop storylines left and right, maybe it has)
* teen pregnancy/abortion
* 3 main characters turning to crime to solve their problems
All this on a show that, in theory, is the story of how football affects the lives of people in a small Texas city. Sure, you can say that crime and drug addiction and teen pregnancy are all a part of lifeâ€”obviously they areâ€”but the freshness of the show, at least in the beginning, came from its lack of dependence on those old capital-D Dramatic plot staples. I wish the same measured treatment that people rightly praise in the Taylors’ relationship applied to the rest of the show, as well. How awesome is it that, instead of the Glenn kiss turning out to be a Big Test for their marriage, it un-Dramatically became a mildly uncomfortable good-natured joke between them? Isn’t that what makes this show special?
It’s the criminal stuff that bothers me the most. The truth is, for all its heart and realism, FNL has never dealt realistically or satisfyingly with crime and its consequences, from the Landry debacle to the various Riggins illegal activities. The latter are always presented rather too coyly (blame the inherent charm, perhaps, of the actors playing the dunder-headed brothers) given how serious the consequences could be were Tim and Billy ever to get caught. I imagine the Vince story will play out more seriously, but even there, there are too many shortcuts. How is it that a kid can check his mom into rehab and just live alone without a guardian? Isn’t this the show that devoted a whole episode to Saracen’s dilemma when he had no legal guardian? Now they don’t even pay attention to that stuff because they’re too busy shipping Vince off into the world of gang-banging. I hope we see Big Mary questioning how Vince got his mom into rehab. I hope we see someone questioning how Tim got the money to pay for his tract of land (I’m assuming that’s comingâ€”haven’t seen DirecTV eps so if I happen to be right, it’s luck, not spoilers). But I’m not really convinced that we’ll get those moments.
When they do give us those small moments, though… they’re just so good. The conversation between Coach and Big Mary where Coach just couldn’t get past his reverse-reverse-racism (that plus the practice sequence with Coach telling Vince to follow his instincts were easily the best and most realistic football of the season), or Big Mary telling Vince saying no to the money didn’t mean saying no to him. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps me tuning into this show. I hope they give us more of that stuff and less Drama as the season continues.
I have the suspicion that nobody will care about Vince’s lack of guardian because he’s black and who’s going to notice (other than the coach). Sigh.
What makes this show special is the way it juxtaposes the very dramatic moments with the small moments. Introducing very serious storylines doesn’t bother me. It’s the way the show handles them that matters. As long as they’re dealt with in a way that feels realistic and rings true to the characters, it’s all good. That was the problem with the Landry murder storyline. Not only was it outlandish, but it made the character of Landry unrecognizable for much of that season. As great as the small moments are, if that was all the show consisted of, it would become pretty boring.
Alan – good review, except one of your comments on your blog is wrong. “2609 Chavez” is not a reference to the original FNL book, but rather to the actual Austin address – 2609 E. Cesar Chavez – where the scenes set at Vince’s apartment are actually shot. You can look it up on Google Maps’ street view if you’d like.
I suspect this was intentional on the part of the producers, but every scene I’ve seen set thus far in “East Dillon” (with the sole exception of Luke’s farm, which must be out in the boonies) has actually been filmed in the predominantly black sections of East Austin (which, in reality, doesn’t have public parks where 12-year-old kids get shot by gangbangers – it’s pretty safe these days, unlike “East Dillon”).
Kyle and Connie blow me away every week, so no need to repeat that, but bravo to Michal B. Jordan. I cried so much in his scenes and I am so upset he is back with Calvin. Amazing, amazing episode.
Im posting w/ my eyes closed. They dont have this episode up onDemand. I dont know if they are late or wont show it. I dont know if I want to see this weeks w/o seeing this one. Im so confused. Aaaa.
Again, that scene with Virgil and Eric felt incredibly real to me. It is such a great example of how White folks sometimes bring things up about race pre-emptively and its awkward but also understandable. It’s also just played well, because you see Virgil’s amused annoyance and the deliberate way he keeps pressing his point about the strategy. Just beautiful writing and acting in that scene, man.
Also – Michael Jordan is amazing. Looks like he’s turning out to have the career that folks thought Tristan Wilds would have.