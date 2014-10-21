FX cancels ‘The Bridge’

FX has canceled “The Bridge.”
Nearly three weeks after the crime drama’s second season ended, FX announced they would not be moving forward with a third.
That second season represented a major leap forward in quality from the first, but the ratings simply weren’t there. The only real hope was that FX, which is about to say goodbye to several long-running series in “Sons of Anarchy” and “Justified,” might simply need extra drama inventory, but the writing has seemed on the wall for a while.
At the end of season 2, I asked showrunner Elwood Reid what his expectations were, and he said, “Creatively they are very happy with the show. But as we all know it is a numbers game. I really want a season three and hope I have a chance to keep telling those stories, because I can tell you I have just scratched the surface of this world and these characters.”
Unfortunately, that last shot of Sonya and Marco by the ancient oak tree is the last we’ll see of that world and those characters. Rest in peace, “The Bridge.” Glad I got to know you, even for a little while.
I’m hearing the production company, Shine, will look for a new home for the show, but I never get my hopes up too high for that sort of thing unless it’s “The Killing.”
What does everybody else think? Were you expecting the worst, or hoping for the best?
Boooooo.
So very disappointed. The best show on tv period.
fell off a couple episodes into this season i think because i figured this would happen. It was a good show while it lasted
Disappointed, but not particularly surprised. I really liked this show and its unique point of view and the great cast. I agree that the second season was an improvement over the first, as well.
Hopefully someone will hire Matthew Lillard and Emily Rios immediately.
Dammit.
The thought of never hearing Linder’s voice again makes me sad.
Well, Top of the Lake got renewed a few days ago, so maybe you’ll find comfort in Jono’s voice instead?
Wow, I had no idea Top of the Lake was coming back. That makes The Bridge news go down a bit easier.
Sad news!
That just goes to show, they shouldn’t have tried doing anything original. Veena Sud took a one-season Scandinavian show, and by packing in enough red-herrings to delay solving the case until the last season, she was able to get renewed despite being cancelled repeatedly. The Bridge actually wanted to explore the border between Mexico and the U.S, how stupid of them! Perhaps Elwood Reid should also ask Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa on how to adapt a foreign TV series into renewable mediocrity.
In all seriousness, I’m glad they got this second season to be the show they wanted it to be. It will be missed.
How about Option 3? Don’t adapt successful foreign series; just show them with subtitles, as they do most other places in the world – and spend the money saved on new, original ideas.
Madmeme I just wanna bugger you here for a sec with an unrelated comment absent any other way of reaching you; with the season of The Divide being completed I have to say it was a fucking fantastic run and thank you for bringing it up back in Alan’s post on uh… was it Rectify? Roped in a few new viewers by babbling about it on phasebook and I seriously hope we don’t get another case of a legend being aborted with a quick cancellation.
I try to keep an eye on new shows with potential but it’s hard to do it without being spoonfed by blogs like Hitfix and AVclub. I mean how do you even go about it manually?
I’m surprised, as FX has shown it can stick with lower rated, but higher quality shows. The 2nd season shows were not as consistent as the 1st, but still I hate to see it cancelled.
Terriers says hello.
*sigh*, Terriers.
Hoping for the best…and was disappointed to get the bad news. Here’s hoping it gets picked up elsewhere along with Longmire.
Still have the last 5 eps on the DVR, but I felt like I was getting the gist between Alan’s and Tara Ariano’s recaps. Neither one of them seemed all that thrilled with the show, so I am in no hurry to watch. Sorry Bridge, I really did like you.
Alan was glowing about the show by the end of the season. You really should finish.
I think Alan was quite positive (and so was I) about the last half of the season.
Tara Ariano was not.
The last time I felt this alarm about a cancellation was when “men of a certain age” got killed.
Is Emily Rios cursed?
So cursed she was on FNL, Breaking Bad,…
She wasn’t full cast on either…or, for that matter, any other show than these two great shows.
BTW, “alarm” was a Siri error. I meant to say “The last time I felt this grim about a cancellation was when “men of a certain age” got killed.”
Not shocked at all. AMC decided much earlier in first era of TV Originals that ratings from Blockbuster entertainment meant more to them then being known as a quality prestigious brand. FX for years has tried to fight the label of being the Poor Man’s HBO. Even had some defining shows during the TV Golden Age. They are clearly more inclined going foward to back a by Ryan Murphy or Kurt Sutter then one by Shawn Ryan or Ted Griffin.
While they’re doing a Walking Dead companion and the Breaking Bad prequel, sure… AMC also renewed non-blockbusters Turn & Halt and Catch Fire for second seasons.
Oh stop it, one sour cancellation and people are so quick to turn on channels (no pun intended). I enjoyed The Bridge but it wasn’t fantastic television. FX is still being incredibly supportive of The Americans whose ratings remain poor. I mean they can’t mother all of their shows at the end of the day and it’s very fair that The Bridge got axed even though I agree with Sepinwall’s claim that it showed nice improvement this 2nd season.
AMC doesn’t have much choice but to renew Turn and Halt/Catch Fire because they’ve failed so miserably to launch new dramas in the last five years (Walking Dead being the only exception).
Very bummed. Enjoyed this show immensely and was hoping it would fill the hole that will be left when Justified airs its final episode.
Very sad. I was hoping they might go for one more season.
With all the new outlets for original programming, you’d think a show like the Bridge could find a new home. That would be my hope. The subject matter was something we had not seen much of before and there is a lot of material to be “mined” from it. Hope the creators land on their feet somewhere else and do something similar. I will most definitely watch any new projects they produce.
If Robert Rodriguez and El Rey pick this up, I will watch it there. Assuming that U-Verse carries El Rey by that time.
I totally enjoyed the show, Loved the acting and story line. It was unique. Just didn’t put it self out there to find an audience. Beginning to think Im the bad luck…lost “the killing” too.
I was looking forward to season 3. Was actually a topic not worn out. Too bad FOR didn’t see they had an original.
With this, the Americans surviving past season 3 seems not likely
Very disappointed. One of the highlights of my week. It’s a shame to see shows of this quality shut down when there are so many trivail shows on tv. I hope another cable channel or streaming service picks it up.
Really sad to hear this. I thought this was an intelligent show, and really enjoyed that they had so much dialogue in Spanish. I enjoyed exploring the shared and yet very different cultures found at the border. I loved how they showed Marco’s relationship with the law, trying to be good in a place where there doesn’t seem much incentive, dipping into the gray areas here and there because it was unavoidable. I loved how Sonya saw things black and white and was just starting to see how everything really isn’t, and that good people do bad things sometimes. I really enjoyed Linder’s character, and the journalists. I thought Fausto was a great villain, and enjoyed every second of his screen time. It’s a shame to see it go.
While i agree creatively the show took a leap, i still think the plot was a bit of a mess. WAY too many moving parts that were at times hard to follow (and this is coming from someone who watches GoT so spare any attention to detail comments). I will miss Rios, Bichard, and Lillard particurally.
Once they got rid of that ex Homeland show runner this show sparkled. Unfortunately the damage was already done in season 1
Expecting the worst, but hoping for the best…and got the worst. Damn damn damn. Really going to miss Marco and his copious “puta madre”‘s :-D
Since 2013, it has been one cancellation after another. If Longmire cannot find a new home with 4 million viewers, it is unlikely Bridge will find one.
By next summer, Justified and Mad Men will be history and little to watch on TV.
Here’s to hoping that both Longmire and The Bridge can be picked up by Netflix, Hulu, or some other entity to give us a proper final season….
Hulu decided to air the original version of The Bridge instead! It’s well worth watching even if you’ve watched the American version of The Bridge because the shows are so much different from each other.
VERY MAD….2 seasons is not enough time to judge a original series like one of this quality. Look at Mad Men I don’t think that really caught on until season 3 or 4. FX wants to be original when it suits them not their audience. I won’t watch this network anymore.
I really enjoyed the show but saying it didn’t have enough time is just false. The ratings were trending down and it had almost no buzz and no award nominations/wins.
The bar for renewal on FX isn’t particularly high, and this show simply couldn’t meet it. FX made the only choice they could.
Mad Men was winning Golden Globes and Emmies for Best Drama after it’s first season. Maybe you’re thinking of Breaking Bad? Anyway, it’s silly to think any TV show should get more than two seasons to prove itself in the modern world. Some shows don’t even get two episodes these days.
Hoping for the best since it was one of the best this season: good acting, good writing, good direction. How about if we keep some of the really creative dramas on and not be led around only by the ratings? This path is the one to the lowest quality of shows.
I hope Mr. Reid does more interviews (and podcasts) now that the show is cancelled and speaks to the failings of The Bridge. His previous interviews have been an interesting combination of candidness and reserve.
The second season seemed to me to be nearly all second act, as if the writers had no destination in mind. The show felt to me as though the writers were not particularly skilled at writing endings for the (too) many stories which made up the larger world of the show. They were great at introducing new (if unnecessary) characters in intriguing ways, but then repeatedly let those storylines wither on the vine.
So with Justified and SOA ending, what else does Justified have coming up the pipeline? I know of a couple comedies they have coming up, but what dramas?
I guess there is the OJ simpson one, but that is Ryan Murphy, so I am not really interested in that.
*FX have coming up the pipeline.
If FX ever cancels The Americans before its natural end, I will burn everything to the ground.
If they do, everyone visit as many wig shops as you can find; we can send the network a truckload of them. Wigs, not wig stores.
I still have it on my PVR, is there a decent conclusion of the series? Or ending with a cliffhanger? Thx
The end does not wrap up everyone’s fate, but it is not a cliffhanger. You should finish it. Eleanor has some more good scenes, as does Marco. I loved the ending shot.
I figured this would happen. The general public really does not care for show where the have to think……Sayonara Marco…….great show while it lasted.
any chance someone picks it up?
Awful news. I was being optimistic. Such a great second season after just a decent first. I don’t see how a third season doesn’t happen online or elsewhere. It’s just too good to die right now.
Hopefully Netflix will pick up this show like they also did with The Killing! Great show, almost as good as the original Scandinavian one!
This show was so unlike usual. The acting was superb. I sure hope this gets picked up elsewhere, slim that it is.
It got enjoyably, surprisingly watchable in the second season, but it always had more promise than kick-ass plot. The last couple of episodes were pretty weak, probably because they were left hanging about whether it would survive. Will miss the individual components: Marco/Fausto, the mumbling guy with the beard, and Lyle Lovett’s Bloody Boots.
I disagree – intensely- with anybody who thought this was a good show. And I was someone who really wanted to like this show and stuck with it much longer than i should have thinking it would pay off.
But the show was a mess. The plot was hard to follow, and not because the show was smart, no, because the the story was poorly told. And the production was bad at times too.
And what was the point of the Charlotte arc?
And the Eleonor character that was supposed to be oh so interesting? Nothing was believable about her, so she was just annoying. No Mexican drug lord would ever employ her.
I am sorry, this show was just awful. ESPECIALLY Season 2. I am really surprised Alan liked this show.
To compare this show to the Wire is just an insult.
I completely agree with you!
I really wanted to like this show, and stuck with it for two seasons, but plot-wise it was just a mess, and that didn’t do the ill-defined characters any favors either.
Downthread I see someone else comparing this show to Terriers: also an insult, especially once you consider that Terriers’ heavily fictionalized Ocean Beach setting felt a lot more vital, interesting and fleshed-out than the Bridge’s supposedly ripped-from-the-headlines yet surprisingly neutered and generic TexMex borderland.
Linder, come back! Linderrrrr!
Bummer
it is still playing on the big TV set in the sky, immediately after fellow fx alum, Terriers
Well I’m disappointed. What’s funny to me is that I wouldn’t have been disappointed to see it end after the 1st season because I thought it told a complete story and could pull the curtain.. Alan I hope you write more than the couple of paragraphs about this show you wrote above. It deserves a much better send off than that.
the golden era of scripted tv… on cable land.
where shows like Tyrant get renewed and little diamonds like Bridge get booted.
Like if it is the first time… doh…
I have decide not to invest in a new show if it hasnt been renewed for a second season or even a 3rd. Kind of sick and tired of this attitude.
Wow, that kind of sucks. Not “Deadwood is cancelled” level suckage, but still, this was a show I made a point to watch every week and felt it was well worth my time to do so.
Very sad.
Such a bummer. I think it was maybe the best drama of the summer, certainly miles and miles ahead of that FX mediocrity Tyrant.
I still have to catch up on S2, but now I guess I’m not in a hurry. This sucks. This new era of watching shows on your own time and not on the schedule kind of sucks for ratings I suppose.
I’ve been watching shows I can roll with every week while everything else I wish I could watch gets backlogged. There is too much good TV unfortunately. Hopefully The Bridge is picked up elsewhere.
No, the fact that you let a backlog build up lets you know that some shows are more worth it for you to watch than others. Then one day you decide you are never going to watch and you delete. This whole idea that there is too much good tv changes to there is too much to watch. You dont need to.watch 5 shows about an anti-hero when 1 or 2 is enough. 20 years from now it will be just as another trend like Westerns in the 60’s. Remember in the early 21st Century when all the videos were…
Maybe. I let certain shows like Shameless get backlogged, but I get to them eventually. I like the Shameless binge rather than watching week to week.
But yeah, you have a point.
I enjoyed the show while it lasted but I can see why it failed:
First, pacing. The plot moved very slowly and the writers seemed to be adding a number of extraneous plots to extend what should have been a single season show in a way that just didn’t pan out. It was hard at times to keep track who was who from week to week and I found I enjoyed the show more if I let four or five episodes build up in my queue and binge-watched (which may make this a better candidate for a format like Netflix where all episodes would be available at once).
The other reason is the subtitles (which is one of the weaknesses of The Americans). It may give the show an added sense of authenticity but while this wasn’t a “laundry folding show” I don’t think I’m alone in multitasking when I watch a television show that doesn’t immediately grip and hold my attention. It’s hard to watch a show live when the phone rings or you get called away for a minute and can’t follow along by just listening. Going that route of having about half of each episode in Spanish was a choice that the creators made and one that probable made it less watchable and that showed up in the ratings.
It wasn’t half of every episode. That’s ridiculous.
But 14% of the US population (and growing) is fluent in Spanish (and more than that understands enough to get the gist of The Bridge even sans subtitles). Plus, a sizable (and growing) chunk of the US population is culturally sophisticated enough to have interest in imported films and shows.
The segment with no Spanish familiarity and lazy unwillingness to tackle subtitles may be substantial, but that’s not the segment that’s gonna be viewing a complex, subtle, smart serialized series on a premium cable channel, anyway.
As Alan’s noted, season 2 starts real slow and confusing. It turned out to have been a smart slow-build, ala The Wire, but by then viewers had bailed. That’s what did it. Hope they get picked up by Amazon/Netflix….Elwood Reid’s conspicuous absence on Twitter for over a week makes me hope he’s busy with meetings…
From my perspecitve only, Season 1 was brilliantly written and the characthers were all very believable. Season 2 got way too dark with a couple of the new characthers that were introduced. Although these type of people probably do exist in the cartel world, they were just a little too much for me to fully believe. Some of the scenes were a little too graphic for my wife to watch with me, which resulted in the slow and gradual decline in viewing in my home. Great show that I am going to miss.
I have been dreading reading this headline here since the second I finished watching the season finale. Terrible, terrible news. Easily one of my favorite shows on TV. Depresses me to no end that 20 million people watch The Walking Dead, which is awful, every week, and so few people tuned in to The Bridge. Such a rich, great show with an amazing cast and a wonderful sense of place. I miss it already.
The first season was a tighter, better show. The serial killer angle while off the rails was engrossing. Seas 2 was a discluttered mess. What did Potente want? Why was she killing? The CIA fighting the DEA? Snooze
Very disappointing. I hope it ends up on another network or Netflix. The 2nd season was great. Still can’t understand why people will watch a crap show like Criminal Minds but, a great show like The Bridge can’t get viewers. People are dumb.
How utterly disappointing. Although there is a long history of this. (good shows being canceled because of numbers) I was hoping that once it’s on Netflix or wherever the second market will be, it will get another life and will get reinstated, somewhere. Much like Linden and Holder, the characters on this show, and their chemistry, deserve to live!
NO! TV without The Bridge? I love this show. FX how can you do this to us?