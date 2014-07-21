FX orders ‘Fargo’ season 2, featuring new setting & new characters

As expected, FX has ordered a new season of “Fargo.” And, as expected, it’ll follow the “American Horror Story”/”True Detective” model of starting over from scratch.
Per FX’s announcement this morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, “The new chapter of the ‘Fargo’ story will feature an all-new cast of characters, a new time period and a new ‘true crime’ story that will unfold over the course of 10 episodes.”
One aspect of the acclaimed original season that won’t change: Noah Hawley, who wrote all 10 episodes of season 1 – and who did a remarkable job of evoking the work of the Coen brothers without seeming like a bad imitator – will remain in charge of the show.
Many viewers had speculated that a second season would deal with the Sioux Falls case from the late ’70s that Keith Carradine’s character, Lou Solverson, kept alluding to. The mention of a new time period supports that theory, though the “all-new cast of characters” does not. For what it’s worth, Hawley has been very cagey about the idea of a Sioux Falls season both times I’ve asked him.
But with such a terrific first season – and one that drew 18 Emmy nominations – I’m ready to trust Hawley on whatever he tries to do next with this world.
UPDATE: FX’s John Landgraf said that the earliest the new “Fargo” season could debut would be fall of 2015, and that there will be “an all-new cast of actors,” rather than taking the “American Horror Story” approach of recycling actors in new roles. There will be a panel later today with Hawley and producer Warren Littlefield, so we’ll have more detail then.
UPDATE #2: Fienberg has all the details from the “Fargo” press conference, including Hawley’s revelation that season 2 will be about Sioux Falls, focusing on a 33-year-old Lou.
YAY!
Any idea when it might be ready? Seems like April is too soon to expect such a big undertaking. Maybe takes the SOA slot in Fall ’15?
Never mind. Saw they answered my question on the panel. (Fall ’15 at earliest)
Hawley wrote all of the episodes of the first season, so if he’s doing that again, it’ll probably take more than a year for the show to be back. With Sons of Anarchy and Justified ending this season, there will soon be an empty slot for FX’s fall and midseason schedule. Hopefully FX doesn’t rush Hawley, and just air Fargo in one of these slots.
I think the larger hiatus would help get people like Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton back for another round, though maybe they should be just guests on the next season instead of leads again. One of the many bad things of American Horror Story is that it’s always the same cast over and over, instead of new faces to make things fresher and more interesting. That said, I’d love to see Allison Tolman back as one of the main characters, but somebody completely different from Molly, just to check how wide her range is.
Check the update. No returning actors.
Strictly speaking, the phrasing “feature an all-new cast of characters” still leaves open the possibility for season 1 actors to return, or even some characters.
All new cast of characters. Does that preclude a younger actor portraying Lou in 1979?
@sepinwall
new actors doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t have a new person playing young carradine
Aww jeez
I’ll certainly tune in and give it at least two or three episodes. The original draw was Martin Freeman, but the quality of the overall show convinced me that a second season will probably be just as good even with different people.
Mixed feelings. Why can’t people just let things be and call it a cult classic or whatever in a few years? I mean I know the answer is money, but what are the chances same dude to write this good a story and characters, alone, within a year or two?
Lindsay: “Did it ever work for those people?”
Tobias: “No. It never does. These people somehow delude themselves into thinking it might, but- But it might work for us!”
The chances Noah Hawley could write a story as good as the one Noah Hawley just wrote are pretty good, since he knows better than anybody how Noah Hawley writes a good story.
Great News for Fargo fans! I know it’s early to predict, but even they say an all new cast, I hope they bring back Martine Freeman, Billy Bob Thorton, etc.. I’m guessing they will do a pre-time of early days of Fargo stories. Hats off to Noah Hawley and The Coen Brothers.
Any chance Hawley will try to take on the style of another classic movie for season 2?
The it wouldn’t be Fargo. It would be O Brother Where Art Thou, or some other series.
Aces!
WOOT!
In the end I found the Freeman and Thornton characters less and less compelling. Not keeping Tolman,Hanks and Carradine is a big mistake.
Fall 2015? New characters? Huh. Doesn’t impress me at all. Not excited about this coming back with this new venue. I liked the Fargo as it was. Dramatic, Exciting, cast of characters, etc.
cant watch it without lester……….
ill maybe check out a couple episodes of season 2. i knew to expect it was different, but the draw for me was freeman and billy bob thornton, and ultimately I wouldn’t watch it again if i was flipping through the channels.