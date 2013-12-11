FX orders ‘Tyrant’ to series

“Tyrant,” a drama that’s had a more newsworthy-than-usual development process, has been ordered to series by FX.
Produced by Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24”), Gideon Raff (creator of Israel’s “Prisoners of War,” on which “Homeland” was based) and Craig Wright (“Six Feet Under”), “Tyrant” tells the story of Bassam “Barry” Al Fayeed (played by British actor Adam Rayner), son of the dictator of a war-torn Middle Eastern country who returns from a self-imposed 20 year exile with his American wife and children, and immediately gets caught up in all the old conflicts again.
FX won a bidding war for Raff’s pilot script a year ago. Then, in what seemed an enormous coup, they got Ang Lee to agree to direct the pilot. But Lee pulled out before filming began, claiming he needed a break after spending four years making and promoting “Life of Pi.” He was replaced by “Harry Potter” veteran David Yates.
Besides Rayner, the cast includes Jennifer Finnigan, Ashraf Barhom, Moran Atias, Noah Silver, Anne Winters, Fares Fares, Salim Daw, Justin Kirk, Jordana Spiro, Mehdi Dehbi, and Alice Krige.
Production will begin in March in Tel Aviv, and the series will debut next summer on FX.
I can think of very few things I’m less interested in than the story of an Arab written by an Israeli and acted by an Englishman. What a farce.
Ali Suliman in the lead role would have been incredible.
Very good point. With any luck, they’ll do it justice… but VERY easy to fall into propaganda territory.
Except it isn’t at all clear that the show is about actual politics/conflict. If you’re going to have a show about a dictatorship – which is potentially a very strong setting – it makes sense to notionally locate it in a region with dictatorships.
A fictional Arab country also has the benefit of allowing a decent range of semi-plausible actors (in ethnic terms), whereas that obviously wouldn’t be the case for a show generally set in central Africa or Southeast Asia.
If, as it appears, the geographic aspect of the setting is only for that reason, then I don’t see a legitimate (i.e., non-racist) objection to the background of the writers/actors.
While I see your point, this has been going on in theater and films around the world for quite some time. Women play men, men play women, straights are gay, Indians play Iraqis, Brits play American drug dealers, and on and on. Men write parts for women and women write parts for men. Literally thousands of people from every nationality and cultural background have done Shakespeare, and most of them aren’t Danish princes or Kings of England.
It doesn’t matter who plays, writes, or directs what. It only matters as to the qualities of the material and production and the intent of the artists involved.
The show also cast a Swede born in Lebanon (Fares Fares), an Israeli of Arabic heritage (Ashraf Barhom), and actors born in Egypt.
Did you know that Vince Gilligan never even spent time as a meth dealer???? What a farce.
The teenage girl and her brother in the photo above make me very nervous…. #NoMoreDanaBrody
W-why the hell did you have to point that out?
Not sure how excited I can get about this. Rayner was far and away the worst part of Hunted (apart from Mr. Eko’s accent, obviously), and at least there he was playing a Brit. But my love of Jordana Spiro and faith in FX will get me to give it a chance.
Another sister and brother. The thing about FX they could discard a series quickly if it’s not good. The summer is a good time, no more breaking bad.
A new show that’s not set in a police station, hospital, FBI office, organized crime family, or post-apocalyptic wasteland means I’m at least intrigued.
I’ll definitely give it a chance (well, unless Firewall & Iceberg say they watched 5 episodes and it’s terrible).
I admit, my interest waned as soon as the producer credentials mentioned Homeland. Not getting sucked into another tense psychological thriller, only for the show to turn into an emotional crap-bag by the second season.
I’ll take a great first season, and now I’m prepared for the quick slide into Crazy Town after that.