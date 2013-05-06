FX’s ‘Wilfred’ to return in June, alone

For the last two summers, “Wilfred” has been one half of a fascinating, dark comedy pairing on Thursday nights on FX, leading in to “Louie.” But with Louis CK deciding to keep his series off the air for all of 2013, “Wilfred” will have to go it alone this summer.
FX announced today that “Wilfred” will return for its third season on Thursday, June 20 at 10. For the first two weeks of the season, we’ll get back-to-back original episodes at 10 and 10:30, followed by a week off for the Fourth of July, followed by the show shifting to a once a week schedule Thursdays at 10.
When I spoke with FX executives in January, they suggested they might have a new comedy ready in time to pair with “Wilfred,” but FX says it’s not likely at this point that anything new will be airing at 10:30 later in the summer. (It may be that the launching of the comedy-centric FXX spin-off channel made this a lower priority than it was at the start of the year.)
The new season will bring back the full cast, plus recurring guests Chris Klein, Mary Steenburgen and Dwight Yoakam, along with some new guest stars like Gina Gershon, Angela Kinsey and Lance Reddick. This will be the show’s first season without David Zuckerman as showrunner, as he took a step back to let writer/producers Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne take the job.
Alan, have you seen any of the new episodes? I hope the switch to new showrunners doesn’t portend a jarring tonal change or drop in quality…
If Zuckerman truly “took a step back” then I expect the tone to remain similar. Sounds like these new show runners get the show. They wrote Doubt, Letting Go, and Service which deal heavily with the darker, what is Wilfred/is Ryan crazy themes.
Hopefully, they wrap it up this season. I watch it, but I can’t stop rolling my eyes.
Wish they’d announce a premiere date for The Bridge already.
This might not be official yet but I read some where that it premieres on July 10.
They should get the rights to air the original… I’ve never seen season 2!
So why exactly Zuckerman took a step down?
No Louie, Louie, I’m gonna cry.
Alan, has there been any word as to when FXX will launch? I gotta imagine they’d want to do it with Sunny and the League anchoring it, so sometime in the fall?
September. Discussed in the previous story I linked to in this one.