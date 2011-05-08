‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things’: Wall stories

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I name a few dragons for you…
“What’s my name?” -Jon Snow
Ned Stark spends much of “Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things” investigating the death of his predecessor, Jon Arryn, and in the process stumbles across a young man who would seem to be the illegitimate offspring of King Robert. And once again, questions of lineage – who was born the right way to the right parents, who is being raised by others, and what blood does and doesn’t entitle you to – dominate the proceedings.
We spend even more time up north with Jon Snow than we did in the episode last week that bore his name, seeing him continue to struggle to carve a place for himself in this cold, cruel world. He befriends fat, cowardly, incompetent Sam, and uses his white direwolf(*) to make sure the other recruits go easy on Sam. And he confesses to Sam that the mystery of his birth, and the identity of his mother, has not only made him a social outcast, but has made it impossible for him to enjoy some of the simple carnal pleasures available to the other men of the Night’s Watch.
(*) Thus far, no episode hasn’t been dramatically improved by the appearance of a direwolf. They are awesome – and still growing, apparently.
Ned discovers at least one bastard son of the king, and we see through Jaime Lannister’s eyes (in a rare moment of sympathy for the golden boy) just how prodigious the king’s appetite is for women other than his wife, implying that the blacksmith could be one of many. And across the sea, Viserys goes on about being the heir to the dragons who brought his family into power, but Jorah Mormont is skeptical – and when Dany tears into her bullying pimp of a brother (“The next time you raise a hand to me will be the last time you have hands!”), it seems that if any Targaryen sibling has the blood of dragons running through their veins, it’s Dany.(**)
(**) Some of you, readers and not, have commented that Dany’s evolution from miserable child bride to bold, proud Khaleesi has seemed abrupt on the show. And certainly, there’s a degree of shorthand going on here compared to the books, even as the show uses Dany’s pregnancy and the length of various characters journeys to demonstrate just how much time has passed. But I think Emilia Clarke is really selling this. Dany literally striking back against her brother was a fantastic moment, every bit as badass as Jon Snow’s persuasive use of his direwolf.
The Targaryen row isn’t the only reminder that siblings raised in the same house can turn out very differently. We’ve already seen The Hound, Joffrey’s badly-scarred bodyguard, and here we meet his brother Gregor, aka The Mountain, who not only brutally dispatches Ser Hugh (a potentially important piece of the puzzle about how Jon Arryn died), but is revealed to be the one who gave his brother that gruesome face.
Even Tyrion Lannister – whose quote about why he designs a special saddle for Bran provides this episode its title – isn’t of a piece with his siblings. But where Jaime is responsible for throwing Bran out the window, and presumably for arranging his assassination, it’s Tyrion who winds up in hot water when he has the bad timing to wander into the same tavern as Catelyn, her entourage and a whole bunch of random bar-goers who all have good reason to be loyal to Catelyn and help her in her quest to bring Tyrion to justice. It’s Michelle Fairley’s only scene of the episode, and she completely owns it, making Catelyn’s gathering of new allies every bit as gripping as Dany hitting Viserys, or some of the climaxes of earlier episodes.
“Game of Thrones” is so far 4-for-4 with terrific closing scenes (even if last week’s was a bit more low-key than all the others), and the stuff leading up to those closings have been pretty strong, too.
Some other thoughts:
• While the TV writers have for the most part done a good job of explaining who everyone is when we need to know, I definitely would have been lost on the subject of Theon Greyjoy (the young man, roughly Robb Stark’s age, who sees Tyrion off from Winterfell) were it not for some extra-curricular browsing of Wikipedia and HBO.com. Until his conversation with Tyrion, I had just assumed he was one of the five Stark children (the youngest Stark son has appeared so fleetingly that I didn’t even realize he existed until after the fact). Given how much this episode dwelled on children being raised by non-parents, I wish the show had found a way to better explain Theon’s circumstance, and sooner.
• Last week’s episode was fairly low on gore, but the death of Ser Hugh, with the blood spurting for what seemed like forever, more than made up for that.
• Aiden Gillen seems to be enjoying himself playing Littlefinger almost as much as Littlefinger enjoys playing the various members of the Stark family. It’s never clear how sincere any of what he does is, and how much is motivated by his need to amuse himself, or whether it’s a bit of each. He could have thrown a scare into Sansa just for the fun of it, or he might have taken pity on a naive, ignorant girl and offered her a piece of useful information.
• Ned talks a lot about how “winter is coming,” and here we get our first indication of the different meaning of that phrase in Westeros – where winter can last 10 years or more – versus our world.
• And speaking of long winters, the frustrated instructor’s speech to Jon and his friends about the dangers that come in winter sounded an awful lot like an homage to Robert Shaw’s legendary speech about the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in “Jaws.” Go watch it; I’ll wait.
• Though we’re not meant to be on Cersei’s side (outside of maybe feeling bad that her husband cheats on her so frequently and openly), that’s an interesting conversation she has with Ned where she calls him out for being a follower and not a leader. George R.R. Martin and I talked about this a bit in our pre-season interview, and his contention is that while Ned may be one of the better men on the show, being a good man doesn’t automatically make for a good leader.
Finally, let me remind you once again that we are NOT going to discuss anything from the books that hasn’t already come up on the show – not just plot details, but character motivations, backgrounds, anything. We – whether you’ve read the books or, like me, haven’t – are going to talk about this show as a TV show. After the mess that followed episode 2, everybody was very good and circumspect with episode 3, finding lots to discuss without constantly dropping oblique hints to stuff that happens three books from now. Let’s keep up that sense of restraint, please. Any comment that fails to do this will be deleted.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
If I may offer a suggestion for my fellow book readers: don’t discuss anything that you didn’t notice/think/observe at the same stage that you FIRST read through the books.
Ha! I turned to my husband and said, “That was a pretty good impression of Robert Shaw,” right after that scene. I guess I wasn’t alone thinking that.
I said the exact same thing!
The pace of this show is so quick. I don’t know how non readers follow everything that is going on, but I am loving it.
My favorite scene was probably Sam and Jon on the top of the wall.
Emilia Clarke and Maise Williams continues to wow me.
I didn’t like the scene with Viserys in the tub, but perhaps it informed non-readers on the history of house Targaryen?
by skipping things, getting half of things, and only remembering the important bits. Theon — not important, other than knowing “not stark”
I haven’t read the books and I find I am able to follow the show as well as any other complex show (ie. Boardwalk Empire) I have watched. I’m sure I miss things here and there and i’m not getting the full nuances but that’s true of pretty much any show really.
Littlefinger for Mayor == he’s got experience.
I don’t trust him. There’s probably a very nasty point to his having told Lord Stark that not trusting him was probably the smartest thing he’s done since arriving in the capital.
But if he says you can’t trust him, then can you trust that you can’t trust him? Because then you’d be trusting him, when he said you can’t.
Littlefingers just may be the most trustworthy character in the entire series.
He *seems* mostly pragmatic at this point, with a soft spot for Catelyn (as opposed to full-on malicious like some of the others). Ned would be a fool to trust him, I think, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be useful or even helpful. He reminds me a bit of the Patrician in the Discworld novels (although I could learn something about him next week that would turn that on its head).
The way Littlefinger eyeballed Catelyn, I think he’d be quite satisfied if Ned were suddenly out of the picture … and I wouldn’t put it past him to help that development along, if he saw opportunity. Until that moment, it doesn’t hurt him to give Ned some possibly useful information, if only to keep Ned from suspecting him of anything. For all we know, Littlefinger may already know who was responsible for killing Jon Aeryn and is biding his time while figuring out how best to use that information for his own gain. That sounds right to me.
A “soft spot for Catelyn” is kind of understating it. His first lines in the series were basically him telling Ned that he still wants to bang his wife.
Well, true. These people tend to overstate things, though (see: Jamie – how dare you ask me to hold a letter, that is the gravest of insults, we must fight to the death – Lannister. I assume he’s messing with them to some extent because nursing a 20 year old crush seems a bit pathetic.
Am I the only one who notices “The Wire” joke here?
Nope, Garron, you are not. I’ll continue by noting that Littlefinger does not seem like a man who eats bowlfuls of shit, though. He’s the one who brings someone else the bowl.
He’d probably betray our trust by having a tryst with a campaign donor, only to find his bearings when the chick with the weird neck hits on him. Plus, I’m sure he didn’t want McNulty’s left-overs.
Man, you’re right, the mythology here is rich!
I read the books about 10 years ago, and I am still completely lost as to Theon Greyjoy and the whole Greyjoy house’s place in the scheme of things. Off to wikipedia, I guess…
They mentioned in this episode that Theon’s father led an ill fated rebellion after Robert took the throne. Both his older brothers were killed and he was taken hostage and became a ward of the Starks as a means of keeping his father loyal. All this is mentioned in the episode, but I think it would have been more effective if some of the groundwork was laid in the first three episodes rather than all in this one.
I actually think the show did a better job explaining the Greyjoys in this episode than it was at any point in the first book.
Don’t go to wikipedia to look up Theon Greyjoy unless you want a tremendous spoiler. Found out the hard way. Probably should’ve mentioned that when you brought it up in your writeup Alan.
I was looking at a page specifically devoted to characters on the show, which at the time had no spoilers of any kind. Sorry you got spoiled, Matt.
Absolutely accurate: there is a HUGE listing of just the characters on a separate Wikipedia page, but as I too found out to my dismay last night, that character list abounds with spoilers. Bummer! However, if you’ve already read all the books and are just trying to keep everyone straight, the character list works just fine.
I’ve read the books, and I didn’t even remember Theon from the first one when he showed up in the second one. So I don’t think the show is doing any *worse* than the books did on that front.
The Viewer’s Guide at HBO.com has a list of Houses with all the characters and does not contain spoilers. I’m kinda surprised they haven’t ran more blurbs about it before/after each episode. They’ve certainly been pimping HBOGo every week.
I have so much trouble commenting here having read the books, and I truly do not wish to spoil you anymore than you’ve already been spoiled. This story unfolds so fascinatingly that I wouldn’t dare rob you of that.
So I’ll just say this: Aiden Gillen and Peter Dinklage feel like they jumped from the page fully formed. Truly amazing work already.
I definitely concur. And to those who were complaining of the actor’s portrayal of Sandor Clegane last week, I thought this weeks performance of scowly, bitter, and burnt were just pitch perfect.
I agree and would say the same for Jon Snow and Arya.
I haven’t read the books, but I totally agree.
Those two are owning the screen. Talk about perfect casting.
Complete agreement, Zeke. Both actors for Snow and Arya own the screen every time they appear, but in much quieter but no less forceful ways than the two scene-stealers I pointed out originally.
I haven’t read the books, but I’m starting to get the sense that one major underlying theme to this series is how an alliance of supposedly righteous factions will turn on each other in the aftermath of great deeds. Here’s what I mean:
– People unite under Targareyans, drive away “the great evils” of the old world.
– Targareyan king goes insane, becomes “the great evil”
– Houses unite, rebel, destroy “the great evil”
– Now no more “great evil”, houses start fighting each other, ignoring real “great evil” in far north and far east
It’s like Robert’s Rebellion was this great, momentous thing but nobody really considered what would happen in the aftermath; Robert’s not really a good leader, the Starks wanted to just be left alone in the north, and the Lannisters wanted to be in charge of everything. It’s like, things were so focused and so clear when there was a common enemy, but when that enemy was defeated, there was no real plan in place and everything since has been one extended bout of improvisation.
There’s alot of similarities to this in our history in this world, like the US/British/Russian relations after WWII.
It’s interesting to consider whether the Lannisters would really be worse rulers than Robert. They are cruel people, without a doubt, but also intelligent and quite political.
One thing I don’t think the show has done yet is show whether Robert rules well, what the plight of the commoner is, if there are complaints that another king could better address. I get that we enter the story from the point of view of those directly engaged in the power struggle, but it would be nice to have a sense of what government needs to do better so we understand the stakes on a larger scale.
The answer to the plight of the commoners is in Mormont’s talk with Dany. Paraphrasing he says, the common man wishes for rain, a long summer, etc. This is just like in the middle ages, common life is really hard. Some have good lives, others have terrible lies and for the most part the person in charge doesn’t matter.
That’s part of an answer. But I assume the various players in the game each stand for something or other, have some agenda that will affect the people. I’d like to know more about that in order to inform an opinion of who is best suited to the throne.
I suspect that for many of the lords, the only value ‘the people’ have for them is as a) a source of goods and taxes, and b) a source of conscripts for their armies, such as they are. I’ll bet more of them share sullen, snotty little Joffrey’s attitude and Viserys’s sense of entitlement toward their respective ‘vassals’ than Ned’s possibly more benign view, tho we really don’t know enough about that yet, either.
in the scene were Cercie has a talk with Joffrey,I think it was the third episode were Cercie asked her son how he would handle the Starks. It was kind of a lesson in leadership in a way. with Joffrey’s answer you get an idea of what kind of leader he would be. His idea was kind of naive, he said he would demand the north to give him men for a combined royal army and then demand the Starks and north in general give him more taxes and if they refused he would use his army of northerners to attack the north. Which was a pretty ridiculous idea, but you could tell from that he would want allot of control and power over others leaving them with little independence.
Probably my favorite episode so far. Although I feel they are developing Dany’s character a little quicker than in the book (probably for good reason because of what is about to happen). My wife, who has not read the book, was very surprised with the tavern seen. I thought that was done to perfection.
The tavern scene was great. Lord Stark’s wife was one of the least interesting caracters for me so far, but she totally owned this scene and was charismatic and believable
I Really enjoyed this episode, but can’t reconcile the feeling of this show both feeling rushed and also meandering. There’s so much story here that at times it feels like a huge data dump. They have so much to say that they rush through some of the events that seem like they should dwell on. For instance, I feel like they could have spent a lot more time on the tournament, but instead, the first joust out is the event of importance and then they move on.
On the other hand, everyone seems l like all they want to do is stand around and tell stories. We had Viserys telling stories of the old king, Tyrion speaking of Balon’s uprising, Littlefinger telling the Hound’s story, etc.
I’m sure they want to her as much of the background laid as quickly as possible, but I would have thought after three episodes of exposition we’d be past this by now.
Still loving seeing these great novels coming to life, and there are some fantastic performances (Arya, Tyrion), but I want them to start showing me the story rather than telling me stories.
I think part of my difficulty is that having read the novels, I know all this exposition and want to get past it to the real meat. How I envy those seeing this story for the first time.
I would have loved to see more of the tournament, but from a production perspective I bet all that jousting is pretty difficult to film.
I would be pretty shocked if we don’t get more tournament action next week.
We will definitely get more tournament next week as per a few other reviews I have read.
I just loved Daenerys’s tone of voice and the look on her face when she was talking to Jorah about going home and the fact that her brother doesn’ actuallyt know what he’s doing. That was one of my favorite scenes of the episode and is probably the thing that has finally cemented Emilia Clarke in this role for me.
Speaking of which, for the number of people who praised Aiden Gillian as Littlefinger last week, I just didn’t like him. He seemed somehow too muted. This episode changed my mind. He was fantastic in this episode, and the scene with him and Ned in the garden was highly entertaining. (“Distrusting me is the wisest thing you’ve done since getting off your horse” was one of my favorite lines in the book, and he carried off that whole conversation perfectly).
I was also surprised to find that I really liked the scene of Viserys in the tub. I’d heard a little about the scene before, and was expecting a sort of torturous info-dump. Instead, I found myself remarkably entertained by Harry Loyd. The moment where he switches from being turned on and full of himself to thinking “Wait, why is this woman depressing me?” was hilarious. The character in the show doesn’t quite gel with the image I got from the books (though you could make a solid case that someone whose wrath seems fearsome through the eyes of his younger sister would legitimately look that ridiculous and pathetic if seen more objectively), but for all that, I absolutely love his acting. I’m always entertained when he’s on-screen.
I think that this episode was more hit or miss for me than “Lord Snow” in that I got a better sense of flow last week throughout the episode, but where this one hit, it hit dead center.
Am I the only one who can’t help but think of Harry and Loyd from Dumb and Dumber whenever Harry Loyd’s name comes up?
I am reading the first book, sometimes barely ahead of the show, and sometimes behind, which helps with keeping characters straight. I don’t know how someone only watching the show could do it.
I’m liking the episodes so far, but I’m reminded that Martin said in the preview interviews that he modeled his saga on the Hundred Years’ War (and no, I haven’t read any of the books; I’m not really a fantasy reader). With that in mind, I figure it’s a safe bet that a great number of characters will die before the season is over — which makes it difficult to let myself care about any of them. What’s the point, when they might not be part of the story anymore in a few weeks?
Perhaps it was a mistake on George Martin’s part to say that during the interviews … because now, I can’t get it out of my head. It’s just a question of who dies first: if it’s one of the characters I like, that will discourage me from watching further. And given a bloody war and bloodyminded characters, I suspect many will die sooner than the viewers would like.
That said, it’s nice to see Danaerys fend off her brother and Arya learning to defend herself. I only wish we got a better sense of what’s going on with Rob Stark, considering he’s the heir and we seem to know more about his half-brother and most of his other siblings than about him. Strange.
If important characters dying unexpectedly is something you don’t like, you may want to avoid HBO shows altogether. At this point it’s kind of a signature of the network.
Better to have loved and lost than never loved at all…
It’s not a matter of a character or two dying now and then, it’s a matter of a whole bunch of people gone before the first season ends. THAT’s the idea that bothers me. The Hundred Years’ War was long and bloody — plenty of deaths both immediate and from wounds that didn’t heal and had no effective treatment.
Or do you really expect most of the characters to still be around by the end of the season? I expect maybe a few of the kids will be, but maybe not many of the adults. I could be wrong, of course, but I still have that unsettling feeling that keeps me from getting too attached to any of them … which makes it hard to care about the eventual outcome. Sure, people die in a lot of HBO series, but not in volume. A prolonged war, however, means lots of deaths. It’s just fact.
Besides, I’m mostly hooked into Treme, not this. To me, Game Of Thrones is just a mildly interesting lead-in with some actors I really like. Despite all the travail, Treme is happier than this show; it’s about survival, music, endurance, joy. Staying real. This?? I’m not sure *what* it’s about, other than power and greed. Not much encouraging there, bro.
plenty of main characters in The Wire and The Sopranos and Band of Brothers die but thats not a good reason not to invest in the characters at all. You had to know going into BoB that many of your favourites would die, did you just not watch the whole mini series because of that? or did you watch it all, go on hitfix and whinge that you don’t know what its about and ur ‘mostly hooked into Treme’
I’m not sure if I’ve read that specific interview you mentioned, but I’ve always heard GRRM say he drew inspiration from the War of the Roses, not the Hundred Years War.
I agree with bale, i had always heard it was from the war of the roses.
Martin’s first influence for the novels was indeed the War of the Roses and not the Hundred Years’ War.
Maybe I was more invested in Band Of Brothers and The Pacific because they both reflected real history, not fantasy. I like history (I also like Tom Hanks and think he makes great choices for a producer). Then again, I was hugely invested in the marvelously reinvented Battlestar Galactica, too (I like hard sci-fi and love Olmos, McDonnell, and most of the rest of that cast: they were perfect). As for the Hundred Years War vs. the War of the Roses, it’s still a lot of medieval death and power plays, neither of which grabs me much.
Maybe my problem is that when you add the ‘medieval’ part to the fantasy part, the excess of death tips the thing over into the ‘I don’t care so much after all’ category. Anything with dragons or swordplay tends to make my eyes glaze over. If not for actors like Bean, Dinklage, Harrington, and pleasant surprise Maisie Williams, I might have skipped watching the premiere episode (loved Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on New Amsterdam, but he hasn’t lived up to his potential yet in GoT). And were this show running on another night, I might not have watched it at all.
Me, I’m wishing that instead of all this time spent on George Martin’s fantasy, someone would undertake an HBO serialization of Kim Stanley Robinson’s Mars trilogy, Asimov’s Foundation trilogy, or Ben Bova’s Grand Tour solar system colonization series. Even some of Vernor Vinge’s or William Gibson’s stories. Taken seriously, that material provides ample opportunity for great, imaginative drama. for that matter, Robinson’s global warming trilogy (40 Days of Rain, 50 Degrees Below, 60 Days And Counting) is set in the near future and is pretty compelling. Why more dragons and swordplay but not this?? It annoys me that networks are so much more willing to go for the magic-and-Merlin fantasy crap than they are to entertain hard science fiction as a source for thought-provoking drama. And please don’t get me started on SyFy channel and their preposterously bad movies …
All that said, now that Dinklage and Williams in particular have hooked me and it IS a lead-in for Treme, I guess I’ll be watching the rest of the series. If there are more pleasant acting surprises to come, so much the better. But the writers will have to do better in giving us some insight into characters like Khal Drogo and Catelyn Stark before I start cheering.
hey feel free not to cheer, but maybe we don’t need 2000 words from you next week if your still not liking it
As much as I enjoyed Jon putting the fear of the Dire Wolf into Littler Jeremy Piven, I’m not sure I understand what he was thinking. Can he be naive enough to think that Sam doesn’t need to toughen up, considerably? It seems like more of a disservice than a kindness to go so easy on him.
I was interested in the scene between Viserys and Illyria (?) (shouldn’t she be blue?). It was as if the story flirted with giving that character a single sympathetic moment and then pulled it back at the last second, leaving the viewer cold. I can accept that some people are just ugly straight through, especially in a heightened environment like this, and at least Harry Lloyd is great fun to watch. But I do feel like we are nearing the point in his characterization where it will be impossible to sympathize on any level, which could be tricky for me. (Even Joffrey has the excuse of youth and terrible people for parents).
I think this ambiguity about whether what the “good guys” do is actually a good idea is one of the themes of the show. Alan mentions it above with Cersei’s point about whether Ned is a follower or a leader.
We also see a glimpse of it in the scene from Episode 2 where Ned and the King are having a picnic on their journey south–Robert mentions that he wants to kill all the Targaryens, and Ned is disgusted by this. Ned is right from a moral perspective, but from the perspective of surviving in this harsh world, wouldn’t it have been a good idea to kill Viserys before he could go plotting to buy an army?
I think the Jon/Sam/Alliser Thorne thing is similar. Jon is right and noble to want to protect someone who has had a terrible life and is dumped into an environment he doesn’t have the skills for. But Thorne is also right that having to rely on someone with no skills in a battle could be very dangerous.
I really liked the Jon Snow scenes in this episode. The look of pity Jon had when Sam was lying on the ground being beat on was perfect, and yet it was still mixed with a kind of disgust until the later scene when Sam told his horrible story. I liked the acting.
I agree, Jon was great. And it’s possible that he’s lost so much respect for the Watch since joining up that he really does think he’s doing Sam a favor by protecting him. It’s an interesting turn for the character, and not what I expected, so it’s not a bad thing, just a curious one.
If anything, it’s become clearer to Jon Snow just how demoralized, undersupplied and handicapped the Knight’s Watch is, which must be depressing seeing how he’s stuck there now. He has to figure out how to make the best of a bad bargain, it’s tough, and there are few clues and lots of apparently unwritten rules. Ouch.
Re; Sam and going easy on him .. I think they rushed over it a bit, but it’s as Sam said – he isn’t going to get any better. He’s already in his late teens, and like any noble born kid, he’s been forced to train to fight his whole life, yet he’s still crap at it. He just isn’t cut out to be a warrior and Jon, who’s more than accustomed to being scorned for being ‘different’, realises this. Their trainer (Ser Alliser Thorne) does have a point that men in the Night’s Watch need to be as hard as nails, but he’s also just a straight up bully. Having the other recruits beat Sam up every day doesn’t serve much of a purpose, except to amuse Thorne.
I take it as Jon realizing that Sam’s been treated in something like the manner Ser Alister means to treat him his whole life and it hasn’t helped.
Yes, no doubt it’s meant to parallel Tyrion’s gesture to Bran, knowing the child will be treated as an exception from now on. Still: guarding the Wall and the north from all that dwells on the other side of the Wall requires that every member of the Watch be useful, So: what does Sam have to offer the Watch? Jon Snow had better figure that out fast if he doesn’t want his new buddy to be perpetually dumped on henceforth.
It’s not about toughening up Sam or not, its to show how differently he thinks compared to Ser Allyser the arms instructor for the black brothers. Allyser is cruel and Jon is not and the two do not see eye to eye.
I love the books, and really like the show, but I feel like I would be lost if I hadnt read the books. It feels more like a marathon viewing session show than a week to week episode show.
It feels like a marathon, period — so much crammed in, and so many months are supposed to have gone by since the first scene of Episode 1. I’m still annoyed that they haven’t fleshed out Khal Drogo much. Exactly how many words has he uttered so far? Maybe 20??? One gets the distinct impression they aren’t wasting dialog on him because he’s not going to be around for very long .,. but if he IS going to be around, why the hell haven’t they begun to flesh out his character by now?? Too many questions with no answers.
I feel like I might not be able to know when the show itself makes (if it does that is, I’m not saying it has) the HBO “leap.” Having read the books several times, I’m fairly certain that I know all of the beats that are coming/awesome dialogue that shows up. Maybe I’ll see something though…
No…
WebDiva, I made a similar complaint last week re: Drogo. I don’t know why they used a scene with Viserys to do the infodump about dragons when they could’ve used a scene with Dany and Drogo to do the same. It could’ve shown how much/how little Drogo is interested in conquering Westeros, how much/how little Dany is interested in pushing him to do so, as well as show the two of them doing something together other than schtupping.
As a fan of the series, I like some of what the show is doing to try and cram everything into ten episodes while improving on some aspects of the story as well. But other times…. *shrug*
Up to this point in the books, compared to the show, Drogo’s story is fleshed out just as much.
CW, I don’t disagree. I guess I was hoping that they might do with Drogo what they’re doing with Cersei.
If he’s not going to say anything I really hope Drogo kills something… soon. Ronon Dex and Conan the Barbarian would’ve totally killed something by now. Just out of sheer boredom.
Is anyone besides me bothered by the fact that Catelyn Stark seems to have settled very quickly on Tyrion Lanister being guilty despite the fact that any of his family visiting at Winterfell would have had easy access to his things, including his knife? It’s not like anyone bothered to figure out who was where when Bran had his ‘accident’ — nor has anyone thought of a motive for Tyrion. And Tyrion’s whereabouts should have been easy to determine: he was probably in the whorehouse and there are any number of girls to vouch for that. So who else was missing from the castle when the boy fell? Nobody even bothered to find out. Yet Catelyn seems happy to jump on Tyrion, without motive, when the other two seem far more likely. Maybe I’ve watched too many police procedurals, but it beggars logic that she’d be so quick to jump to conclusions when she had plenty of time to ask around once the king and his company had departed. but she didn’t ask that we know of, did she …
it seems to me that because she trusted littlefinger she seemed content with his story and the rumors concerning “the imp” would lead her to that conclusion
Yeah, I assume it’s some sort of prejudice at work. The whole dagger thing is really dumb, actually, and Tyrion is clearly too intelligent to leave a dagger that can be directly traced to him with a low-life assassin to commit a high risk killing. It makes Catelyn look less than bright to jump to this conclusion, but I’ll see where it goes.
A protective mother may not always think rationally, nor did she have the opportunity to observe Tyrion as we do.
I was bothered by Catelyn’s assumption as well. After all, it wasn’t Tyrion’s hair she found in the tower. And while I’m on the subject, it was aggravating that Catelyn held a 17-year grudge against a boy who had absolutely no control over who his parents were, just because it reminded her of Ned’s admitted infidelity. Cold, man. And self-centered.
I agree with Webdiva. This bothered me too. I realize that she’s probably just being a protective mother however, if she took the time to travel to find out about the knife and it’s owner, you would think that she would have done more investigating rather than jumping to conclusions. After all, all Littlefinger said was that he lost the knife in a bet. Who knows how many times it has changed hands since then. Her husband also told her to “hang tight” (it doesn’t look like she followed his advice to me.)
There are a variety of English accents on the show, but the actor playing Tyrion Lancaster is clearly not from the British Isles.
It makes more sense if you see Tyrion as a stand-in for “Lannister” in Catelyn’s mind. She has a grudge against the family; the Imp will do for a scapegoat.
The way I looked at it was Tyrion is leverage. Catelyn just came from what amounts to the Lannister’s home turf and she knows it’s dangerous to be there. She’s heading back home through friendly territory to get ready for the worst and a Lannister falls into her lap. Winterfell has leverage at the moment. It doesn’t matter what his level of culpability (or how good his intentions), their families are about to go at each other. Catelyn knows it and Tyrion probably knew it as well.
Or at least I hope she’s this smart. She can at the very minimum get some information from the imp.
If taking Tyrion is leverage, then for what? Does Catelyn really believe that either Cersei or Jamie will ‘fess up and exchange themselves for Tyrion? What, *those* two narcissists??! I don’t think so. While they might be willing to take up arms against the Starks to free Tyrion, they’re not about to surrender themselves. And remember, they’re not holding any Starks as hostages, so there can’t be any exchange there, either. And does Catelyn really think Robert Baratheon can afford to just sit by while she holds his brother-in-law captive? Come on, now! So I fail to see the useful strategy here.
If we presume Catelyn isn’t set on Tyrion being behind the assassination attempt, then what she did does actually make sense. Tyrion is obviously adept at surviving (carving out a niche as a dwarf) and might act against his family out of self-interest.
Perhaps, but to what end? I don’t get the impression Catelyn is going to file criminal charges against the queen of Westeros and the Kingslayer. What is her end game, and how does capturing Tyrion help it (where appealing to his disdain for his siblings wouldn’t)? If she suspects them of framing him, he’d be the last to know.
Tyrion was hunting with about 50 people, including Ned & King Robert when Bran was tossed, plus she clearly found Cersei’s hair in the tower, so I doubt she thinks Tyrion had anything to do with that. But it was his dagger when the assassin later tried to kill Bran, and her sister believes that the Lannisters murdered Jon Arryn (her sister’s husband). So she suspects them all, but has no evidence against Jaime or Cersei.
Obviously you’ll see the consequences of her actions as the show goes on, but I generally chalk it up to a very “spur of the moment” decision. She had no idea she would run into him, and when he recognized her she had a quick decision to make. She knew she could publicly charge him and take him into custody, and she went ahead and took the opportunity.
I’m not saying it was master stroke of genius on her part, far from it. As “The Goat” just mentioned, she saw an opportunity and took it. She is at the very least going to get some honest face time with a member of Lannister family while she has numbers on her side. At King’s landing she’s surrounded by enemies and she’d be lucky if she could ask a Lannister what they were doing for dinner.
Her family is being weakened, her son was almost killed, she’s emotional and she reacted to Lannister getting “up in her grill.”
Seemed like Catalyn was very worried about being discovered in or near King’s Landing. Had Tyrion not called her out, she would never have made herself and her allies know to the room. It seemed more like a desperate act than a thought-through power play. After all, if the Lannisters discovered she was in King’s Landing (she was hiding in a whorehouse to avoid being spotted), they will have all sorts of reasons to expect her presence. Having not been able to tread carefully enough, she did the only thing she could…ensure that Tyrion did not get word back to his siblings.
I really don’t like Sansa. I really don’t like Littlefinger. But man, did I ever enjoy watching him mess with her like that. Perfect.
I think this was a great moment where they re-arranged how things happened in the books. That story provides a quick thumbnail sketch of the Clegane brothers in general. In the books it comes much later and not from Littlefinger, although it is used to terrify Sansa.
I thought this was brilliant in how they adapted the books by altering how things happened for the benefit of the audience without really changing anything too important.
I’ll be honest. Not only was I not looking forward to watching this series, i had never HEARD of the books at all. Fantasy fiction just isn’t my thing.
So I watched the first show, having no idea what it was about. I was just intrigued by the reviews and hell, it’s HBO, they deserve the benefit of the doubt.
And man am I glad I did. This show is simply awesome. I love just everything about it – though it is hard to keep up with who’s who at times, I manage the best I can. But most importantly, I’m entertained the ENTIRE time.
The acting, the dialogue, the relationships, cinematography, the storylines – it’s just incredible.
So many times on this site, we all nitpick at each little detail of a particular episode.
But Sweet Moses. This is just a flat-out fantastic show.
And I guess I’ll be buying the books this summer.
welcome to the realm of hard fantasy. like hard sci-fi, it’s a distinct genre. ;-)
Same with me. I’d never heard of the books until the show started getting advertised. Now I’m obsessed.
I am really loving this show. I find myself actually wanting to watch episodes more than once, which is a rare thing for me.
Anyone familiar with British accents and Sean Bean’s normal speaking voice in particular want to tell me if he sounds as different as I think he does? Little things, like pronouncing ‘boy’ like ‘bui.’
Theon seems like a jerk, even if he’s cool with the Stark children. Tyrion dressing him down was fine with me.
Jon Snow is quickly becoming my favorite character, though that may have something to do with the dread I’m experiencing (similar to WebDiva above) that we may lose a lot of characters this season, and my assumption that as the only main character at The Wall, he’s likely to be around for a while.
I noticed Sean Bean’s accent as well; I believe I read somewhere that the producers encouraged the actors speak in their natural regional accents to emphasize the size of Westeros and that people from different regions would have different accents. So, I think that is Sean Bean’s natural accent from whatever part of England he is from. It’s been very effective to illustrate that he comes from a different world than King’s Landing or for example Riverrun, where his wife Catelyn is from.
Reply to comment…
Ooops.
Yes, this is much closer to his real, Sheffield accent than he usually does. One of the more striking things about the show is how those from the North actually speak with north of England accents. They aren’t usually heard much on tv outside of the UK.
Simonash,
Who are the other actors from the North? I thought I detected some similar pronunciation to SB’s on certain words by the actor who plays Robb, which is totally in keeping with the character’s origins, but since I’m not from England I may not be correct.
I agree with Simonash, Bean sounds like he is speaking in his natural accent of someone from the north of England. I also like how distinctive the accents of the northern people are from those of the south, you get a sense of place from the way they talk.
I noticed that the Winterfell people were speaking with a northern english accent in the last episode, and I thought it was genius. As an American, i call it the Arctic Monkeys accent.
Nymeria – pretty much all the Starks and Winterfell people have a Yorkshire accent (although not all of the actors do, irl), which Kielbasa correctly notes as an Arctic Monkeys accent (like Sean Bean, they’re also from Sheffield)
(I’m sorry for double posting but I clicked reply on the wrong item)
There are a variety of English accents on the show, but the actor playing Tyrion Lancaster is clearly not from the British Isles.
Geoff, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) is from that quaint little English province of New Jersey.
That’s funny, I somehow didn’t know he was American
A small correction: the fact that Weternos winters can be years long was pretty heavily indicated in the third episode. The woman telling ghost stories to Bran talked pretty explicitly about long Winters (and long nights), and at some point some character (Tyrion) is asked how many winters he’s seen, and he answers nine. Also, I believe that Eddard mentions that Arya has never seen a winter in his conversation with her about Sansa and Joffrey.
Anyway, I thought the episode was very good. I can’t wait to see what the episodes are like once they don’t have to devote quite as much time to exposition, character introductions and overall buildup.
The final scene with Catelyn was great and unexpected. I didn’t think she’d have enough juice to order the apprehension (kidnapping?) of a Lannister in such a public way. Of course, she chose her hang-out spot carefully. I have to wonder if was mere bad luck that brought Tyrion to the tavern, though. Given how he bragged to his new companion from the Night’s Watch, you’d expect that in/about King’s Landing he’d be lodging/drinking/whoring in establishments that actually have a floor.
in the book its clear that the inn is somewhere north in Kings Landing but nearer there than Winterfell and close to her father’s lands (thus the presence of so many of his allies)
If you heard in the conversation Catelyn was having with the random guy at the table, that was the last stop before entering the North. She and Tyrion bumped into each other halfway between Winterfell and King’s Landing going in opposite directions. There probably aren’t a lot of option as far as establishments go at that point.
Ah yes, I’d forgotten that Catelyn was on her way back to Winterfell. That makes more sense of the the coincidence of her meeting with Tyrion.
One aspect that you do miss in the show is the time it takes people to travel in Westeroos. It is easy for the books to relate that it has been four weeks since Tyrion left Winterfell, it is not so clear in the show. But even in the books Martin seems to have a difficult time keeping the continuity of the time to travel.
It’s meant to be the same inn from “The Kingsroad,” where Lady meets her untimely end. The show doesn’t give you much that I noticed to explain geographically, but it’s roughly halfway between Winterfell and King’s Landing.
As Alan mentioned in the review, a lot of time is passing and they don’t do a very good job, to my mind, of telling viewers that. Having read the books, it seems that way to me anyway.
Here’s a link to the HBO map and the Inn at the Crossroads:
[viewers-guide.hbo.com]
As you can see, its just east of Riverrun, Cat’s girlhood home, which is why so many of the men at the Inn were from other Houses loyal to her father, Hoster Tully, Lord of Riverrun.
And yeah, the timing does seem to be a lil off, since Cat left King’s Landing pretty much in the middle of last episode, and Tyrion leaves Winterfell at the beginning of this episode, but they run into each other much closer to King’s Landing. But you just sorta have to go with it. It certainly doesn’t affect the story in any meaningful way.
I’m loving the series, but I too am feeling that they’re rushing the storyline a bit… After the first couple of episodes, my feeling has been that this series would have been better suited as a 22 episode series (like most network shows). The writers would more breathing room.
Even expanding to the normal set of 13 episodes would have helped. They only have 10 to work with, and we’re almost half way through.
Perhaps we should start a petition to HBO to expand Season 2 to at least 13 episodes. I hate to think what they’re going to need to leave out of the story otherwise.
Well, one thing’s certain: if they’re going to cram the entire first book into one season, backstory references and all, 10 or 13 weeks won’t matter: there’ll still be a lot more ‘telling’ than ‘showing’ ahead. Unavoidable.
If they try to do the third book in 10 episodes we are in trouble.
I suspect they gonna try to do book 2 and 3 between season 2, 3 and first half or S4. This way they can try to do book 4 in the late S4, very early S5, and get away with in shorter time given that (a) many fans don’t like that book (b) its the easier plot to shorten (c)solve the problem of going a whole season with a few well liked carachters kept off screen because Martin thought that was a good idea.
Actually, they will almost certainly be combining events from Books 4 & 5, if we get that far.
In the “naming of dragons” sequence, one of the dragons named was Vermithrax, which is a cute shout-out to the early 80’s film “Dragonslayer”. Cute, but I’m not sure it has a place in GoT.
Overall, I found this the weakest episode of the series so far. This one felt very much like a more typical episode of TV, and I wasn’t surprised to find out that it was written by someone new. Down the line, when watching this series in big complete-season marathons, this episode won’t bother me, but as a stand-alone piece of entertainment, it left a little to be desired.
I’m kind of interested in the innovation of set and costume design. I imagine if they’d tried to make this show even a few years ago it would have looked so much cheaper. They really do a good job with it aesthetically. It’s a fine line all the way through. One false move and it could end up looking cheesy. But it rarely does. I’m not a fantasy fan so I’m just enjoying this as a tv show. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun.
You should check out the show online at HBO-GO: it includes a sidebar which offers a ton of info on set, clothing and weapon design, often in featurettes with the actual designers, as well as a lot of non-spoiler background, geography and house/relationship info. I try to go back and watch it during the week because it’s a great supplement for the show.
Yeah, they had all those extras for GoT on HBO OnDemand on Comcast before the series began airing, to help create interest. I did watch most of those bits, having been forewarned of how complex Martin’s books are.
Christian, you are exactly right–as someone who has not read the book and doesn’t have to follow the show well enough to write a review, I’m pretty lost. My boyfriend has read the books and keeps having to explain to me what’s going on, because the scenes are so short I have trouble grabbing onto anything in my mind, and there are like 100 characters in this show. Getting frustrating, and I’m hoping there’s some kind of breakthrough where I actually know who everyone is in each scene without having to be told.
as a reader of the books, I am enjoying this series for now as a series of cool scenes interrupted by some scenes that i’m not that into – most of these were in the first few episodes. I don’t really view it as a cohesive show yet and I don’t know if it ever will be at the level of the wire, mad men etc. knowing where the series goes, I don’t really see this changing. with the show tied to the source material there is only so many places it can go.
This is exactly how I feel, without changing the narrative I don’t know how they are going to make this into compelling TV for a wider audience. I am loving it because I am a fan of the books, everyone I know who isn’t is losing interest. How are rating holding up?
Ratings have gone up a bit over the last two episodes.
If the stuff I’ve read is correct, ratings have been the following (for the first/early Sunday airing): week 1: 2.2 million, week 2: 2.2m, week 3: 2.4m, week 4: 2.5m. The shows are also picking up a lot more viewers in the later airing and Monday night replay. By comparison, True Blood debuted to 1.4 million, Boardwalk Empire, I think, had 4.8 million for its premiere episode. Not sure how Empire’s ratings played out, but True Blood obviously picked up viewers as new fans got on board.
I haven’t read the books and I’m loving the show. I haven’t had any issues keeping up with who’s who and who hates who.
My favourite characters are Jon Snow, Arya and Tyrion. I also think Emilia Clarke is doing a lot with Dany. I think her transformation has been believable. I’m having a little more trouble with Catelyn, if I’m supposed to find her sympathetic. I’m not sympathetic to her treatment of Jon Snow. He may be a reminder of her husband’s infidelity, but if they haven’t worked that out over 17 years, taking it out on a child indicates something I don’t enjoy in her moral make up. And jumping on Tyrian before she’s got enough facts to know if he was actually involved doesn’t seem very smart. If she’s supposed to seem charmingly impulsive, the charm is getting lost. But maybe I’m supposed to look at her with side eye. I’m really enjoying the ride so far!
I don’t really understand what Sansa’s deal is. She’s angry at her father/sister for the death of her wolf, terrified of Joffery because, “He doesn’t like her” and yet she loves it in King’s Landing? I don’t follow…
Sansa’s a clueless and rather self-absorbed teenager. She’s quite willing to ignore reality in favor of the “disney” fantasy she’s been taught is supposed to be true. She’s a nice girl who’s always done as nice girls should and her nose is out of joint because reality isn’t jybing with how people and things are supposed to be.
shes a teenage girl. hows she dif from any other teenage girl thru history???
come on now
“but has made it impossible for him to enjoy some of the simple carnal pleasures available to the other men of the Night’s Watch.”
Except for the part where they have to swear of sex, probably under penalty of death.
“While the TV writers have for the most part done a good job of explaining who everyone is when we need to know, I definitely would have been lost on the subject of Theon Greyjoy (the young man, roughly Robb Stark’s age, who sees Tyrion off from Winterfell) were it not for some extra-curricular browsing of Wikipedia and HBO.com.”
Why do you think it matters?
They tell us what we need to know. I haven’t looked up him and don’t feel left out.
I believe Alan’s point there was that most of the men on the Watch didn’t arrive there as virgins — unlike Sam and, apparently, Jon Snow. Both of whom will probably now die virgins, too, though that seems to bother Snow less than it does Sam, at the moment.
Weren’t they talking about about the officers of the watch frequenting a whore house on the sly?
Yeah, Chrissy that was the beginning of the conversation. And I’ll believe in giant ice walls, white walkers and seasons of indeterminant length. I won’t believe that some part of a bunch of men cooped up at the edge of the world together won’t start having sex with each other.
Suspension of disbelief only goes so far, eh?
HBO’s website now has a printable guide for GOT that has charts for each “house” or family… big help for following who’s who.
does anyone know if they are going to show more of the tournament in the next episode. It was one of my favorite parts of the first book but here they only showed one joust.
Yes, the joust isn’t over yet.
Haven’t read the books, have no interest in reading the books, and everything I write below is in the first four episodes of the show. I want to make that clear in case anyone accuses me of SPOILING something.
With that disclaimer,
Isn’t it subtly obvious that combining the King’s bastard son being dark-haired even though born of a blonde mother with the former King’s Hand’s dying words that “the seed is strong” and his interest in the book containing the lineage and physical description, INCLUDING HAIR COLOR, results in a large blinking neon arrow pointing at the legitimacy of the crown prince and his two younger siblings? Add in the queen and her brother getting down and the obvious lack of birth control, and I have to believe that the kids are not the Kings and that the former King’s Hand was murdered to protect that secret.
Am I missing something? Because this seems really freaking obvious and no one mentioned it in the comment section yet.
yeah i thought that was pretty obvious too, and i haven’t read the books either
I haven’t read the books either and this genre typically one that I have any interest in but I am really enjoying the show. As someone who knows nothing about the books (I consider myself fairly well read but, not being a fan of the fantasy genre, I’d never even heard of the books prior to this show) I was thinking the same thing about the little prince being the freakish product of the twins and not truly the king’s son. The motive to off the previous King’s Hand would seem to naturally follow if he knew the truth…. Maybe those that have actually read the books know this is the case and don’t want to comment to spoil…. I’m actaully glad that I haven’t read the books. While jam packed with information, I’m enjoying how the story is unfolding and characters are developing.
I’ve been assuming they are all Jamie’s and the one child who was Robert’s (the one who looked just like Bran) died early.
Also not a book reader and have absolutely no interest in learning about spoilers… I think that there’s been very little speculation around here because it’s so easy to actually get the answers using google or a library card or false claims of ignorance re: the books. That said, my theory here is that the King’s blondes are all the product of incest. I also have a feeling that Jon Snow is being protected for a reason/Ned Stark didn’t cheat on his wife/the queen’s dark haired boy lived, etc. Considering Snow’s age, I can’t imagine he’d be the King and Queen’s ‘dead’ son. So, I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Surely the King must have illegitimate children all over the place
THIS IS NOT A SPOILER COMMENTS SECTION. PLEASE STOP.
Kabak, everybody in this particular thread is saying they haven’t read the books. Speculation based on the show – if, indeed, that’s what this is, and not people trying to be clever – is fair game.
Exactly! Thanks Alan. I only read about this show on this site because I know that spoilers are not permitted. This rule makes your site the best place to go to make fools of ourselves trying to guess things that have already been written and are already widely known. It’s actually one of the very cool things about this series – everything is a cliffhanger and the answers are only a click away…
Remember that in the very first episode, Jaime and Cersei had a scene where they said something to the effect of, “Did Jon Arryn tell anyone?” At the time it seemed to refer to the twincest we saw at episode’s end, but now it seems Arryn might also have realized the cuckoldry consequences of the twincest.
Agree with DSL – I’ve been enjoying Alan’s reviews/recaps from The Soprano’s days – people speculating on plots, what will happen next, and reading too much into supposed hints and misdirections in these shows is part of the fun. If I wanted to really know if the prince is the freak off-spring of the twins, I could easily look that information up. As I said, I’ve never read the books and, for me, I’m glad I haven’t and don’t know what will happen next. It makes the show more enjoyable and, like many of the great HBO shows in the past, being able to engage in speculation all the more fun.
I’ve noticed a lot of people have mentioned that NOT having read the books is making this series more enjoyable and more fun for them. I’ve read the books and I can honestly say I can’t get enough of the tv show, usually finding a way to watch it two or three times during the week. Good signs on both counts that they’re doing a pretty decent job with this show…
Amazing show, so want to watch it all now, I could do 100 episodes in a row
Spoilers are disallowed, but this guy’s handle is ok?
What I very much enjoyed about this episode was that it showcased well the power of women and their realization/harnessing of this power.
Arya practices her sword training relentlessly and insists to her father that “that is not her” when he tells her about his future plans to marry her off to a high lord and that her aim in life should be to raise his kids and run his castle. And you know what he seemed to accept or at least consider that she might be right and the wisdom of forcing her to be something she is obviously not. Try to force a square peg into a round hole and you end up damaging the peg and the hole.
Dany finally realizes that she is the one with the power and the ability to wield it, not her brother. I like that she finally stands up to him now that she becomes aware and loses all respect for him. The question is will she take the Iron Throne?
Lady Stark has the presence of mind to think on her feet and by power of word alone compels swords to be drawn to enforce her will. There has been some talk about whether this was too hasty but putting that aside, I think it was a fantastic way to end this episode. I think it is a plot device to uncover the truth about what happened. We know she is smart, and so is Tyrion, so I do not worry too much about that situation getting sorted out – they both know how to talk themselves out of a bad situation. Honestly I don’t think Tyrion knows what happened to Bran but he suspects foul play. Notice the raised eyebrows at the breakfast table before the King’s party departed Winterfell, when Cersei seems dismayed that Bran woke up. Note also how kind he was to Bran and curious as to what he remembered on his second visit to Winterfell. I bet it will go something like this (a) Baelish lied and it was Jaime who won the knife from him and he is giving Ned misinformation so he will get himself terminated so that he can be with Catelyn or (b) Jaime or Ceresi got the knife from Tyrion by some innocuous means and gave it to the assassin to throw the scent off themselves.
It will be interesting to see how this all pans out.
Has Bran received some special sight now that he has lost his legs?
He was dreaming about a three-eyed crow, which, y’know, is kinda unusual, even for Westeros. And when he woke up, Old Nan says “the lil lord’s been dreaming again,” implying that this wasn’t the first time.
Maybe it’s because I’m a reader of the books, but the episodes are feeling super-heavy on the exposition-heavy “conversations.” It feels like a lot of talk talk talk talk talk to share backstory. I realize it’s necessary … but it feels fairly wooden at times, and this week felt a bit hard to get through until the end. I’d be curious to hear if non-readers of the books feel the same way at all, or if all the exposition goes down smoother when it’s all new to you.
Still … I’m eagerly looking forward to the payoff as we get to the meat of the season.
It probably varies from person to person, but the non-readers I discuss the show with don’t seem particularly bothered by the exposition, or at least, the biggest problem is keeping track of all of it rather than being bored by it.
I felt the same way about this weeks episode but it was necesarry to drop all that background information at some point. However I thought Sansa’s history lesson was repetative and unclear in the point it was trying to make which was what happened to Ned’s Brother and Father. They should have just made Jaime (since he was there) have a flash or something, it would have been easier and more clear.
Alan, I just came across this and thought it might help.
[hauteslides.com]
I realize a lot of people won’t see it because it’s now on page two, but maybe you could link to it in your next review.
I really want to enjoy this show more, but it tracks Martin’s writing style way too closely – basically a set of concurrent chapters from the pov of each major character. With so many plots and themes plus so much background, the format just seems to really drag some storylines down, especially the Danys thread.
The bathtub scene seems like the best example where this show goes astray – it’s not in the book (I don’t think), it’s exposition we don’t need (plenty of chances to learn about the dragons), and it doesn’t even give us a good boob shot.
The show would benefit greatly if they took a few lessons on multiple story lines from Lost, or maybe the Wire. Instead of so many shorter scenes with Dany and her brother, I think it would be a lot more effective if 3/4 of episode no. 2. Not much I can do about it, but it just seems like some characters get a really short shrift here.
Interesting idea but I feel if Dany had not been introduced in the first eps and her story established as important people would have felt odd about a sudden shift away from the Starks and Lannisters to a sudden new focus across the sea.
Is it just me, or have they toned down the tropical look of King’s Landing from the 3rd episode? I haven’t read the books, but I thought this episode’s more temperate feel had a better fit.
Fantastic series and episode – as someone who’s never read the books would be grateful for advice – should I just keep watching the show live or record them and read the book before watching any more?
Hey, is that Chris from Skins UK playing Robert’s blacksmith bastard son? I kinda squeed a bit and am glad that the talented Dempsie is getting work!
I still feel like people are not respecting Alan’s rule by continuing to cite the book. I get that many of the people watching have read the book, but I feel some of the opinions given by people that read the books are spoilers. For instance, saying that Cahl Drogo isn’t getting as much time as he did in the book is still a spolier on the character and his prominence. Once again, I think the comments should be strictly on the episodes and never compared to the book, but maybe that’s just me. I’m sure there are forums for those watching the shows and have read the books.
This was the first site i clicked on for episode recap/interpretation. I was not disappointed. Well done, and thank you. You sir, are bookmarked.