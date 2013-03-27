The third season of “Game of Thrones” is “probably as big as we’re going to get,” according to co-showrunner David Benioff, who joined partner D.B. Weiss on a press conference call to preview the HBO fantasy epic’s return on Sunday night at 9.
“Season 3 is probably the biggest in terms of the number of new characters, number of new stories overall,” Benioff explained. “The universe has expanded as much as it’s going to, and now it’s going to contract… As pieces start to get removed from the chessboard, we’ll have fewer on there. We’re nearly to the midpoint (of the story), and it’ll be interesting to see what’s going forward with the endgame.”
The new season brings in a bunch of new characters, including King Beyond the Wall Mance Rayder (Ciaran Hinds), the wise and grandmatronly Olenna (Diana Rigg) and mysterious siblings Jojen and Meera Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ellie Kendrick), among others. The season will be adapting, more or less, the first half of George R.R. Martin’s third book in the series, “A Storm of Swords,” though there are elements from both earlier and later books being included, depending on what makes sense for the TV show.
The Reeds, for instance, first appear in the second book, but Benioff explained that they held them for this season because “We just felt they’d make more impact coming in later… If things get too byzantine, it’s so confusing that none of it adds up, and you’re spending three minutes with characters per episode, and the whole thing becomes a wash.”
Late last season, Benioff, Weiss and their team put together “Blackwater,” an episode that stood out from what they’d done before because it featured a battle sequence far bigger in scope than previously, and because it focused entirely on the characters in and around that battle. Weiss called “Blackwater” a “good proof of concept,” in that it showed them just how big the could scale things, but Benioff said it would be difficult to use that more intimate storytelling approach regularly because they have too many stories to follow in only 10 episodes. That said, the ninth episode of season 3 will focus on a smaller group of characters, while they expect in season 4(*) to do a battle even bigger than in “Blackwater.”
(*) No, “Game of Thrones” has not been officially renewed for a 4th season yet, but that seems a formality more than anything else. Throughout the call, Benioff and Weiss discussed season 4 plans in the sense of when they got to do them, rather than if.
I’ll be publishing my review of the new season (I’ve seen the first four episodes) tomorrow morning, but in the meantime, some other highlights from Benioff and Weiss:
They’re as worried about when the remaining books come out as you are: Actually, “I guess we spend more time worrying than the fans,” Benioff said. The two of them visited Martin at his home in Santa Fe back in February to pump him for information about where all the stories are going, so they can properly set them up in the world of the show, and “It was incredibly useful,” according to Benioff.
“There’s no question that this will be better for us if the books come out before the various seasons come out,” Benioff added. “That said, we’re not going to take a two-year hiatus (to wait for a book). The little kids are growing older, the show’s got momentum now, and the show must go on. We’re just hopeful that it will all time out.”
There’s no hard and fast rule for deviating from the books: As with the timing of the Reeds’ introduction, Benioff and Weiss look at what will be best for the show, while remaining as faithful as they can to Martin’s text. They will also reassign stories that in the books involve minor characters to major ones, as they do early in the new season with something involving Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) that in the books highlighted someone who’s only appeared briefly so far on the show.
“Often times, when in doubt, we’d prefer to have our known characters and our brilliant actors who are with us all the time taking over for our minor characters,” said Benioff.
As the show goes on, they may deviate even more: A reporter, without naming names, asked if a character he liked a lot might live on the show rather than dying in the books. Benioff joked, “What’s it worth to you?,” then noted that while they have yet to spare a character killed by Martin, they’ve killed a few people on their own.
“I would not rule out the idea that a character who gets whacked in the book series makes it through the TV series,” Benioff said.
“Every time we hang with Jason Momoa,” Weiss added, “we kick ourselves for not keeping Drogo around, because it’s harder to get a party started without him.”
Episodes are assembled based largely on how well the pieces fit together: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) initially appeared in a few scenes in the season 3 premiere, but the producers felt the episode was getting too crowded and moved her scenes back to the second episode. This wasn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, where scenes shot for one episode wind up in another, with the only thing restricting them being the idea that each story thread happens in order, roughly in synch with the others.
That means that there’s no attempt to come up with individual episodic themes the way that, say, “Mad Men” buildts its hours.
“It’s something that in a feature (film) that’s contained in two hours, or in a show that’s more contained in its characters, it’s more workable,” said Weiss. “But this is a show about an entire world with many storylines, and to try to cram all the storylines in an episode into one thematic box, more often than not you get something that feels forced. So we have to take a bottom up approach rather than a top down approach. We ask what makes sense of any given storyline we’re writing. We feel like if you do your job with writing, the scenes take care of themselves.”
Jack Gleeson almost wasn’t Joffrey: They had originally cast another actor out of London, and only met with Gleeson because he had already been scheduled for a casting trip to Dublin.
Benioff recalled that Gleeson was a very nice, charming kid, and “when it came time for the audition, it was like he flipped a switch and he became the most despicable teenager on the planet… This is not a Hollywood bullshit thing. He’s genuinely one of the sweetest guys I’ve ever met. We’re worried that he’s going to wander into a bar one day and some guy who can’t separate fact from fiction takes a swing at him.”
They think the sexposition talk is overblown: A frustrated Weiss responded to a question about the amount of sex and nudity on the show, and the commentary about it, by saying, “We put in the show what we think belongs in the show. There are going to be people who think there’s too much of something, or not enough. If you create a show with a committee of a million people, you’re not going to make a very good show. We do what’s right to us.
“The only thing that bothers me,” he added, “is when people say, ‘Oh, you’ve made it so much more sexual than the books,’ which is patently untrue. When you’re seeing a person’s naked body on screen, it’s much more in your face than in the page.” He went on to describe a scene Martin wrote for book 5, “A Dance with Dragons,” involving eight very naked dancers of both genders having sex with each other as part of the performance, which is something they could never show, “And then there are graphic sexual scenes in the books with 14-year-old girls, which would have us all thrown in prison if we showed them that way.”
But the whore from Winterfell who goes to King’s Landing isn’t in the books, and that’s over half the sex scenes right there. I want someone to ask them, “You don’t think the story will be served as well if you don’t show as much nudity as you do?” The story and characters are fantastic. The overt nudity takes so much away from them.
It’s not TV. It’s HBO. If I wanted to watch a great show with no graphic sex scenes I’d watch Mad Men. And I do. The sex in the books is far more graphic and common. You ever wonder if maybe this show just isn’t for you?
Couldn’t disagree more. Game of Thrones without nudity is like the Walking Dead without zombies, if the Walking Dead was better written and acted. Every show could be improved with more nudity. I’m a grown-up, people get naked in stories and, occasionally, in real life.
No, just merely posing that maybe this is one reason why this show isn’t as good as it could be. Are all the plotlines around the whore from Winterfell really serving the story? Or just an excuse to show boobs, therefore distracting from the story?
The nudity and gratuitous sex doesn’t bother me much, but Nate does have a point. The creators are making the claim that they don’t include any more sex than the books do, but they have definitely added sex scenes that weren’t in the books, and in fact made Ros a much more prominent character in order to do so. I don’t see a problem with that, but there’s no need for them to act so put out by the (completely true) accusation.
Nate, it’s called “sexposition” for a reason. All of Ros’s scenes are so other characters can monologue to her, thus privately revealing sides of themselves they don’t to the various other (mostly upper-class) characters. Theon, Littlefinger, Pycelle, Joffrey. You might disagree with the execution, but to pretend it’s “just an excuse to show boobs” is just silly. The storytelling purpose is the same basic thing as adding the scenes of Tywin monologuing to Arya about his kids.
Ros doesn’t have scenes of her own, she always shares scenes with major characters. She’s a plot device, a simple whore, not noble like the majority of other characters, that allows the writers to show things otherwise they would not be able to.
I get that, but again, we have we learned from the “sexpositions” that we didn’t already know? We’re not sure if Joffrey is a scumbaggy brat of the highest order, so have him order Ros to beat another gal? Really?
I’m not saying I’m the biggest fan of these scenes. Just saying that they were clearly all written with a storytelling purpose in mind, and that the claim that they’re pure gratuitous sex doesn’t hold up. The Joffrey scene (1) showed how Joffrey acts when no one is supervising him, (2) showed that he had no interest in sex and is purely a sadist. And that one’s maybe the most disputable of all the Ros scenes. All the other ones are blatantly info-dumps for Littlefinger, Theon, Pycelle, etc.
Completely disagree. Game of Thrones uses it’s nudity and sex wisely compared to a show like Boardwalk Empire, which sometimes seems to go out of its way to include salacious scenes just for the sake of them. The “whore from Winterfell” goes to King’s Landing because they decided the actress they cast was really good, and writing her into more scenes made sense. Including a character like her allows other characters to have moments of intimate candor that might feel awkward or out of place elsewhere. It’s the same as Deadwood’s use of the prostitutes to allow for scenes we might not otherwise see. If your main characters are manly men and courtly women who hide behind complex public veneers and deal in secrets and lies, a likely place for them to expose their inner secrets is in the bedroom.
@NATE: Yeah, I don’t know what show you’re watching, but I’m watching one of the best shows currently on TV. I’m sorry you can’t see the value in what they’re doing with this series.
I agree about Boardwalk, it’s much worse, and Game of Thrones is among the better shows on tv, but not the best. Just see the TV Critics Poll at the top of this web-site, and Sepinwall’s rankings. GoT is no Breaking Bad, Mad Men or Homeland. I think the overt nudity is one of the reasons why, that’s all. When you finish watching Breaking Bad or Mad Men (who show restraint in much they *could* show…that’s what really makes good art–good), you know they got 100% out of their story, nothing went to waste and there was no fluff. I don’t feel that way about GoT and clearly critics don’t either. I don’t want to knock the show for the sake of it, I’m just slightly disappointed that this so far isn’t as good as it could be/have been.
“ONE OF THE BEST” is what I said. Jesus, take it easy. It’s not the show you imagined it should be, but that’s not their fault.
Nate, I think that’s a rather restrictive definition of what makes “good art good.” The TV shows many people think are the best three ever — Wire, Sopranos, Deadwood — all amply indulged in nudity from their stripper/whore minor characters.
While I occasionally laugh at the nudity, I don’t think it is dragging the show down. It is almost universally acknowledged as one of the best drama’s on TV. There may some dispute about where it ranks in the top 10, but I don’t think anyone is saying “This would be a great show, but the presence of nudity is killing it.”
Honestly, the nudity only bothers me because it SO unequal. You have a sex scene that shows lady ass but no male ass? Come on now, throw us a bone! Shirtless Gendry was nice, but not quite enough
JOEL nailed it:
“If your main characters are manly men and courtly women who hide behind complex public veneers and deal in secrets and lies, a likely place for them to expose their inner secrets is in the bedroom.”
The point of Ros is that she’s a commoner, but these high-born jackasses just spill their secrets to her, not thinking that it would amount to anything. But, a guy like Littlefinger knows this, so he employs the whores as a way to learn other people secrets.
NATE – it seems like you’re just a person that’s uncomfortable w/ nudity. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s really just YOUR preference.
Obviously you haven’t read the books. Ros is just basically any whore confided to/present in the books and also used as a common face for plot points in the show that would otherwise have needed to involve, for example, another 5 actors. It’s a budget thing as well as a familiarity thing for the audience! Nobody is supposed to ‘like’ Ros as a character, that’s not her purpose. She’s a ‘go-between’ throughout. The sex scenes are in the show because they are in the book. It’s like taking away The Wall because people don’t like supernatural elements to be present! It’s not like the show is made or broken by the nudity… In what way would the lack of it ‘improve’ it?
@Lisa: EXACTLY. Weiss and Benioff are being disingenuous here. If this were truly about depicting sex in this world, there would be naked *men*, too. Instead, a fully-clothed (often unattractive man) monologues while a young woman writhes topless in the background. I think these scenes stem from a misconception that the fans of this series (and the books) are all men–and really probably boys living in their parents’ basements. We should probably all be offended by the lack of parity in nudity on this show. Say what you will about how bad TRUE BLOOD is, at least the show understands that there are women (and gay men) in its audience.
@Lisa and Sexposition: There’s a disproportion amount of female to male nudity in all visual entertainment in Western culture. It’s not limited to Game of Thrones, pay cable, the medium of TV, not even the United States. You might be more likely to see a penis in a European movie but you’re also 10x more likely to see female nudity before you see male nudity. Your point is completely valid, but GoT is one of out of 100,000 examples.
@JOEL: I don’t disagree that this issue is larger than GoT, but I also don’t think that absolves Benioff and Weiss of all responsibility. I guess what annoys me in particular is that “nudity” in this instance is entirely a euphemism for boobs. I don’t mind seeing boobs, I’m not asking to see fewer of them on GoT, but would just like to see them in scenes in which they feel less like a bone thrown to perceived fanboy audiences (ie, scenes in which men were also undressed, for example). This was also an issue on, for instance, THE SOPRANOS (I’m sure that only a fraction of the scenes set on the floor of the Bada Bing! needed to be there specifically), but that also felt like a commentary on the sexual politics/power structure of the world. The power structure of the GoT world is much more complicated–one of the reasons I love the show and books–and the “nudity” might reflect that, I think.
Also, again, in no way advocating for GoT’s storytelling to become anything like TRUE BLOOD’s…but they did show a penis last season (flaccid, belonging to a sacrifice victim strapped to a table). It took me aback–I didn’t actually realize that that was legal.
It seems to me that if the series were simply being true to the sexual content of the books it wouldn’t have glossed over or removed the numerous rapes from the second book.
@Erica: You didn’t enjoy Theon or Hordo hanging dong?
The problem for me isn’t that there are sex scenes, but the length of some of them which have zero impact on the story line. You also have to consider that the average chapter of material is covered in ~3-5 minutes of screen time. So while GRRM obviously has sex scenes in the book, when you have a 3 minute sex scene it’s like if Martin had written an entire chapter strictly based on a sex scene. Just like you have to cut many of the battles for budgetary and time constraint reasons, the sex scenes should be moderated to the ones that most add to the story line. And because Martin DOES include so many sex scenes in his book there really isn’t any need to invent completely new ones.
Direct comparison between the storytelling rigors of a novel of unlimited length and depth versus a 10-hour, 10 installment TV series is extremely subjective. You’re comparing apples and carrots now.
Certainly you can’t make a direct comparison, since even the important sex scenes are going to be longer in relation to the book. The point still stands that if a whole chapter of material is given 3-5 minutes of screen time, then that sex scene they are adding which didn’t happen in the book better be important to the story in order to justify how much screen time it will take. Conversely if there were twelve two hour episodes per season then the added sex scenes wouldn’t matter nearly as much.
I’ve read the five books and, to be honest, there is only one character (among those who weren’t able to say “Not today” to Death) that I truly miss. But I trust Martin 100 percent. He knows what he’s doing while I, apparently, […]
However, I don’t think it’s true when the creators say that all the pieces are set and now will only get removed from the chessboard. I think that may be true regarding to season 4, but there’s still some new players (and fan favorites) to be introduced!
Have you heard the theory that Syrio Forel escaped King’s Landing as Jaqen H’ghar? I had the feeling they might be the same person while reading the second book and when I looked into it online I found many others do too.
That’s certainly a possibility. It would be cool. But he’s not the character I miss. There’s a very subtle (I suppose) hint on my post (about who he/she is) but I don’t want to spoil anything for those who didn’t read the books. After all, if I were one of them, I’d like to know nothing about what’s going to happen.
After I sent the reply I realized I probably misread your meaning. I have to admit your hint is a little too subtle for me, but I respect the no spoilers rule. For me half the fun of the show is waiting for all the reactions from people who haven’t read the books. When I recovered from the shock of Ned Stark’s death in the novel, my first thought was of how unprepared the viewers would be for the hero of the show to end up a head on a pike before the season was over.
Oh damn! I just got it! I wouldn’t be so quick to count out that character of indeterminate gender. I’m optimistic that we’ll get to see her/him/it again.
Based on your answer, I bet you’re thinking about the wrong character: someone that I’m also (100 percent) sure that we’ll see again. But I was talking about another character, who became really, really close to the character you’re thinking…
To avoid spoilers in here, see A Storm of Swords, Chapter 55 – that’s the character I miss.
Okay, I get it now. I didn’t even need to reread the cited chapter. It may be that A Song of Ice and Fire has the most named characters that die in literary history. And you can’t always be certain that people who are treated as dead are dead. Still, it makes for great reading. No matter how great the show gets, the best thing about it is that it introduced me to the novels.
I knew exactly who you meant the moment I read your opening sentence – and I totally agree. I missed that person’s arc (and only their’s) in the later books.
I don’t know who you mean, but I’m convinced that the character I miss has shown up as a gravedigger in the books, meaning that I don’t think he’s actually dead.
@Brian – If you Google the Chapter number he posted, you will see who he’s referring to. But, yes, the character you mean isn’t dead – so no need to miss them.
Yeah, I did after I posted. However, I’m a little uneasy about Martin just screwing with us about my character so I’ll remain a little concerned until he makes a triumphant return.
I think it’s quite clear your character is alive – not too much ambiguity there. But how they might ‘return’ to the main story line may not be in the same way as they left it.
@Brian – This character is definitely alive. Not only him, but his entire family is hard to kill. They’re “strong”!
What is dead may never die….
Sorry couldn’t resist :)
Wow. Thank you all for your amazingly oblique references.
“The universe has expanded as much as it’s going to.” Have they read books 4 & 5?
Yes! And how are we in the middle? This season is the first half of book 3. There are seven books.
Though Game of Thrones is a massive hit and HBO will almost certainly try to let it run as long as Benioff and Weiss need it to, eight seasons (nine at the max) at 10 episodes each seems to be the most that they could realistically make before the production gets too unwieldy/expensive and the kids age out of the roles, etc. Keep in mind that no HBO original scripted drama has run longer than 6 seasons (The Sopranos, which did 86 episodes total). This excludes half-hour shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage, which are much cheaper.
Season 4 will cover the second half of A Storm of Swords and maybe a few things from later in the series. Books 4 and 5 happen more or less at the same time, divided by character and location, and will most likely be depicted onscreen concurrently during season 5 and part of 6. That leaves 2-3 seasons for the last two books in the series, which will be a challenge considering that they’re certain to be huge. But there will inevitably be some consolidation and course changes, especially if Martin doesn’t finish the books before the series catches up to him, which seems likely.
So after Season 3 concludes, we will be getting close to the midpoint of the series, shocking as that is.
In fact, there are going to be AT LEAST 7 books – Martin has already cracked open the door on the possibility of an eighth book (just as he has been steadily pushing up the total number of volumes for the finished series since the beginning of the project).
I don’t have any problem with this – I enjoy reading the books – but if people actually think that the book series will be finished in time for the HBO series to fully adapt it before production closes down, they’re deluding themselves. The odds of that happening, given Martin’s writing pace in the last decade is EXTREMELY tiny. So tiny that I would wager large sums of money against it.
And I’m fairly certain that Martin believes the book series (not the TV adaptation) is his legacy – and if push comes to shove in terms of sacrificing one for the other – it’s the TV series that will lose out.
I think, and it’s only a thought, in terms of ‘main’ character introductions (aside from a few new ones in the later books), this is correct.
There are a lot of new characters in this series (expanding the universe) that will stick around for some time, whereas, potentially, in future installments, there may (or may not) be deaths that will certainly (not nailed on) lead more towards contraction (or not) ;)
Madmeme: The only issue is that it appears that Martin has told the producers the ending he envisions for the books. He couldn’t possibly allow them to portray that ending on TV before he realised the final book, right?
@Brian – Are you basing this on the above quote,”..to pump him for information about where all the stories are going” – or have you heard or read more info about it? Because to me, that sounds like something different than a definitive ‘ending’ – it sounds more like writer-speak for an outline. But in any case, two thoughts about it:
1) I would be really surprised if Martin would allow the TV series to portray actual ‘big’ events that are going to occur in books yet published. I read all of the books after the 2nd season of the TV series ended – and although I still enjoyed books #1 and #2, I knew Ned’s beheading was coming – so it didn’t have anything close to the impact that the stuff that’s going to go down in this season did. As a creator of content (although not a writer), it’s hard for me to imagine that Martin would allow the potential impact of his work to be watered-down that way.
2) Having read a bit about how Martin creates – which seems to involve much re-working and the starting of new plot-lines based on the direction things start to shift as he writes, I would be totally surprised if Martin knows all of the endings (character arcs, plot lines, etc) yet – and I doubt he’ll have a firm grasp of much of it until he gets to writing the final book.
Partilly based on the above and partially based on this article I had remembered reading a while ago:
[shelf-life.ew.com]
Here is what Martin said:
Do you know the ending?
I know the ending in broad strokes. I don’t know every little twist and turn that will get me there, and I don’t know the ending of every secondary character. But the ending and the main characters, yeah. And [Game of Thrones producers] David Benioff and Dan Weiss know some of that too, which the fans are very worried about in case I get hit by a truck.
Ok, but surely you know to take everything he says (about his writing) with a grain of salt :) The initially-planned trilogy expanded to five books, then seven (and the latest quotes, as I mentioned above, have Martin saying ‘maybe’ eight – and I tend to think that it will end up as nine ;)
But perhaps he did give them (some) of the ending in broad strokes (you notice he specifically says that they know ‘some’ – which implies he’s holding stuff back), I still think, if the TV series needs to end before the books are finished, that Martin will insist (in fact, they’ve likely discussed this already and made a plan) that some big events, character arcs, etc, play out a different way in the TV series than they will in the books. But who knows – maybe I’m wrong about this.
BTW, did you ever see the music video, “Write Like the Wind”? Pretty funny stuff:
[www.youtube.com]
Yes, Book 4 in particular introduces a LOT of new characters. What I take from Benioff’s comment there is that they’ll cut out a lot of those characters/storylines, especially if the show is already getting too big.
The show ending before the books do will almost certainly happen. And I’m really sad that I’ll have to experience the “broad strokes” of Martin’s story without any of his nuance, humor, or depth. Even if I don’t watch the show, I can’t stay off the internet and avoid spoilers for the years it takes him to finish.
As a reader, this is very interesting to hear, because Martin’s books definitely do not stop expanding after the third. Far from it. But it makes sense – while I like Martin’s later books more than many readers, he probably does over-expand his universe, and the show is already fragmented enough as is.
I agree, that comment about not expanding the universe after this season made no sense to me.
In book 5, Martin is still heaping on new characters, locations, and plots by the bucketful, so I don’t see how it’s possible for the “expansion” to peak now.
We all know what Sepinwall said about the structure of “Blackwater”, focusing on only part of the characters. It seems to me that, according to him, that was the best episode of the series. He would like to see more episodes like that, but it’s impossible if the number of characters keeps growing exponencially, so they said that by eliminating some of the characters as the series go along, we’ll have more time to focus on the characters we love the most – it would be true, but we know that for each people killed, other two new characters are introduced. Somehow, I understand why they didn’t said the truth (some like: “Hey, you think our episodes are too fragmented? Wait until…”). As Melisandre said on the TV show: “This war will last for years..”
All the new characters and plots in book five are tangential to the main storyline, and thus much easier for the tv series to ignore.
For example, they can’t drop Mance Rayder without significantly altering the plot. You can’t say the same about Yezzak Yar Yurznoog Ying Yoda ;)
I found that confusing/amusing, as well. They’re 1450 pages into the saga at this point. Storm of Swords is 992. The next two are another 1800. Then ere are two MORE books, which I don’t imagine will be pamphlets.
S yeah, we’re on the downhill stretch.
@PRETTOK I disagree. They can reduce the number of Meereen characters, but that’s all. All the other characters are important to the story.
They can easily cut down some of Dani’s wanderings, and a certain barge trip that took three quarters of a book.
As a guy who enjoys a pretty, naked woman as much as any other guy, the nudity and sex was just too much in season 2.
He says that it’s just more in your face when you see it. That’s a reason to tone it down, he just made his critics argument for them. If he thinks he’s just being faithful to the book (which he isn’t) then why choose that one element to stay faithful to when changing so much else?
Whenever I hear someone say “I like (activity/object) as much as the next (gender noun),” I think about that psychologist in GoldenEye who tells Bond “I like a spirited drive in the country as much as the next girl” as Xenia blows past them. When she asks who that is, Bond replies, “The next girl.” My point is, the fact that you found it to be too much a lot of people who watch the show didn’t kinda cuts against the idea that you like it “as much as any other guy.”
Book: Dany was half nude her entire time in Qarth.
TV: Not so much
Examples of this over-extensive nudity in season 2 would be good, as I can’t think of many instances where you would be right here…
@Lee How about the entire existence of Roz?
Brian, as most people would clearly understand, I meant I like it now and then. Please leave your amateur psychology and bad movie references behind when posting here.
If that’s what you meant, then you used the wrong phrase. You meant to say “I enjoy the occasional nude scene.”
However, given your mistaken impression that my comment had anything to do with psychology (it clearly didn’t), I’m not surprised that you used the wrong phrase.
I am not sure I am going to watch Game of Thrones once it surpasses the book. I realize that means I won’t be able to finish the series until 2020, but I love having read the books, first. As good as the show is, I think the books are that. much. better. Well, except for A Feast for Crows… that is a discussion for the forum and NOT this thread, though!
I too am confused about this being the middle part? I wonder if he means that this and maybe the next two seasons comprise of the middle part of the story… and then the two seasons after that comprise of the ending?
Looking forward to the new season!
I’m not wild about the show; I think it delivers the tentpoles of Martin’s story without any of its depth or humor. Experiencing the end of Martin’s story through the show first (which will almost certainly happen) will really sadden me, because the books are much, much better. Even if you don’t watch the series, you can’t stay off the Internet for 10 years. You will know the ending, whether you want to or not.
Don’t listen to them…
MORE nudity, (but less dudity)
I don’t think there are any fans wishing for more nudity and sex. Most fans (especially of the books) are frustrated that they have chosen to give so much screen time to an unimportant character like Ros at the expense of character development of the many of main characters.
If they’re going to do nudity, they should take a page from Starz and actually show male nudity, not just lots of crotch shots of the female characters…
I have actually heard plenty of complaints from fans about the lack of Emilia Clarke nudity in season 2. It doesn’t bother me if they want to make the nudity more equal between the sexes, although I doubt it will happen.
Everyone who is complaining about the sex/nudity dragging down the show needs to remember that it’s a big reason why the show is so popular. The relatively big ratings are the only reason HBO is willing to drop $70 million a year on this show. Consider that the only show that is more popular on premium cable is True Blood, which features even more frequent/gratuitous nudity. If Made Men and Breaking Bad were allowed to show nudity, I guarantee they would, and it wouldn’t have been such a struggle to keep those shows on the air. Adults like watching good looking people get naked; deal with it.
Mad Men, not Made Men, obviously. We need an edit button.
Made Men: that was The Sopranos. Not too much nudity there – they were Catholics. Not even in the strip club that was their home away from home.
I think Martin should be able to get WINDS OF WINTER out in the next 3-4 years. Whether he can finish DREAM OF SPRING in 4-5 years is much more dicey.
In a way, I think it would be sorta fascinating to see the producers do their own version of the final “book,” which would get to the same place, but in a totally different way. Kind of like how SCOTT PILGRIM the movie ends differently from the comics, because the last issue wasn’t finished yet. And given how the show will presumably become more and more tangential to the books (as Martin has said, there’s a ripple effect to certain changes they’ve made – especially in a universe as tightly-cnstructed as his), by the time we reach season 7/8, it might not be that big a shock to just see the show go its own way entirely.
I do like the idea of reassigning some plot points to existing characters – in principle, anyway. It’s something the series hasn’t always done that well in the past, but I think it’s the smart way to go. Books 4 & 5 spend way too much time with new characters that I struggled to give a fig about. A lot of that needs to be condensed and reworked.
So, will the “red wedding” take place in the 3rd season, or will it be saved for the 4th season?
It’s been confirmed as episode 9 this year.
Jack Gleeson is out and about in Dublin all the time, and people I know keep being shocked that he’s actually lovely! Just the sight of him makes people crave vengeance for Eddard Stark!
Sorry, Hodor. Calm down nerds.