‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Pointy End’: Family feud

A review of tonight’s George R.R. Martin-scripted “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I die with a song in my heart…
“I hope the wall’s high enough.” -Sam
Whether it was his choice or Benioff and Weiss’, Martin didn’t get the easiest draw when he wound up having to dramatize the events depicted in “The Pointy End.” It’s by far the busiest episode of the series to date, dramatizing Cersei’s consolidation of power, the start of open warfare between the Starks and Lannisters, and the growing threats from the north and west that might actually bring the feuding houses of Westeros together if they could stop worrying about power and insults real and imagined long enough to realize how badly they need to fight together.
And yet “The Pointy End” isn’t content to just be an hour of moving pieces around the chess board to set things up for the season’s final two episodes. There’s a lot of that, yes, but also some crackling dialogue, a few good character moments and some of the best action the show has featured to date.
Let’s start with the action, in fact.
Assuming he actually fell to his better-armed foe after Arya left the room, Syrio Forel had about as good a fictional death as I’ve seen in a while, especially given what a relatively minor character he was within the grand scheme of things. Taking on multiple soldiers at once with nothing but a wooden practice sword? That’s some high-order badassery(*), and I can only hope Arya absorbed his lessons well now that she’s on her own in very hostile territory and nothing but Needle to keep herself alive.
(*) Though the staging of the scene did suggest that Syrio could have at least tried to pick up a real sword from one of his fallen opponents.
And yet Syrio’s toughness got one-upped by Khal Drogo, who did without weapons altogether (or, at least, without his own weapons) in killing his insubordinate pal Mago. Obviously, Jason Momoa is an incredibly physical specimen, so it’s less startling that he’d be able to do that than to see little Syrio do what he did, but still… that was very impressive, while at the same time being yet another sign of the influence Dany is having on her husband. She may have had to drag him towards the level of respect he has for her now, but by god he has it, and if that means keeping his men from raping their latest conquests because the Khaleesi doesn’t want it, then that’s just what the Khal is going to do. A number of you seemed troubled last week by how untroubled Dany was with the portion of Drogo’s speech about raping the women of Westeros, but here she gets a first-hand look at what the Dothraki army in action looks like – and the carnage that will occur if she wants to get back to the Iron Throne – and she clearly doesn’t like all that she sees. In this one instance, she’s able to change what the Khal usually does, but I imagine she’s going to have to compromise some principles to stay on this path.
Sandwiched in between those two splendid (if brief) fight scenes was Jon Snow doing a bit of zombie-killin’ up at Castle Black. Even though I don’t know much about the White Walkers, I suspected the dead soldiers were going to rise. Still, that was an effective little blend of horror and action, and I loved that ominous pan up the Wall as Sam and the other soldiers contemplated just how much trouble they could be in.
And, again, that’s the cruel irony of this season. Everyone’s playing their deadly little Game of Thrones, assuming that winter – much less the white walkers – won’t be returning anytime soon. And nobody other than Varys seems to consider the Dothraki any kind of imminent threat. (Even Robert, before he died, just assumed Dany’s baby would cause him trouble many years down the line.) They’re all feuding over territory and reputation and other things that are going to matter very little when an army of relentless savages attacks from one border and an army of zombies comes from another. So there’s this wonderful tension layered on top of a bunch of already tense scenes. You see Ned fearing for his life in the dungeon, or Cersei demonstrating her power by forcing Barristan into retirement so Jaime can have his job, or Robb struggling to keep his new coalition in line, and you just want to shake all these people and tell them to wake up before it’s too late and the only ones still standing to vie for control of Westeros are the White Walkers and the Dothraki.
There seems an awful lot to deal with in these final two episodes, but knowing that there are more books, and at least one more season, I imagine a whole lot of events and lives will still be up in the air by the time we get to the finale in two weeks.
Some other thoughts:
• After being absent last week, Tyrion Lannister makes a welcome return, being charming and amusing as always. But we know by now how well Peter Dinklage can play that side of the imp. What was most impressive was seeing Tyrion talk to his father, the one person in the world who seems to make him feel self-conscious and afraid. I also really enjoy the dynamic between Tyrion and Bronn, and got a big laugh out of Bronn puncturing all the “son of” silliness by telling Tywin, “You wouldn’t know him.”
• Though Sansa is a spoiled brat, I couldn’t help but feel for her here, with her loyalties so torn between the father she loves and the boy-king she’s convinced is her soulmate. And I also like that while Joffrey remains a petulant punk and his mother’s puppet, he’s genuinely hurt by the suggestion that he’s not really Robert’s son, and is using that as the basis for how he’ll choose Ned’s fate.
• Lord, every scene with Catelyn’s nephew Robin is so, so creepy. And when Tyrion suggested that he’d give the Vale to Shagga’s people, all I could think was that it serves Lysa right for refusing to help her sister.
• Ah, so that’s what the youngest Stark child looks like! And he even speaks!
• After all the discussion last week about how gratuitous the scene with Roz and Littlefinger was, I don’t imagine anyone’s going to view our glimpse of a naked Hodor as something balancing the scales.
I nominate Hodor’s penis for an Emmy.
Or at least best special effects? I happened to get a close look on the HD rerun and it looked like it was definitely CGI.
That comment is hilariously creepy.
I think its more a matter of style. Syrio is probably not as well off using a broadsword as he is with a short sword. Also, it was a minor irritation last week but it really annoyed me tonight. Ghost does not bark. Ever. He is silent. That’s why he’s called Ghost.
Dogs aren’t the best actors.
Yeah, that really bugged me about Ghost too. Maybe they couldn’t have got the dog to stay silent while they were shooting, but surely that was something that could have been fixed later?
I guess this is something from the book. But in a TV show a dog barking signals danger and is dramatic. In the TV show Ghost is white. I guess in the TV show that is why he is called Ghost. This is an adaptation. Different medium, different ways of telling the story. Stop being a bore and get over it.
Do you guys know what traits are? They’re these things that define a character. For example, Ned is honorable, Tyrion is clever, Sansa is naive, etc. Now if Ned suddenly decided to betray his family, buy some whores, and kill a few children you would probably have a problem with that. Ghost is albino, the runt of the litter and is silent. Those are what makes him different from the other direwolves and they changed it. It doesn’t really seem like something that’s hard to do. If you’re training a dog to do all these other actions, not barking seems attainable. If not, fix it in post production like Mely said. It’s not like I said the show sucks or anything of that nature. I enjoy it and I think it suffers from a few problems. One of those is the downplaying of the direwolves in general. In the book they are a huge presence that you’re almost constantly aware of, but in the show we’ve only seen them 4 or 5 times. Maybe it’s training or budget or a myriad of reasons but changing something major thats already been reduced is a slight irritation.
Consider Martin wrote this episode, it doesn’t appear to have bothered him, so why does it bother you so much?
Im pretty sure he was called ghost because he is an albino, im dont recall them ever saying he doesnt bark in the books. Am i wrong?
In the show, we’ve never been told Ghost is silent, so nothing is changed in the context of the show, and the story isn’t lessened for me knowing he’s silent in the book.
I get that details like this are important to some lovers of the book, but, honestly, ghosts aren’t even really that silent. They shake their chains and wail, right? So it makes more sense to a viewer that he’s called ghost because he’s white, and to have him bark to call attention to things that are upsetting him. For him to silently paw at the door would just seem odd, and it would probably require some awkward expository dialogue to remind viewers that he’s not supposed to make noise.
Random Night Watchman-“What’s with your wolf? He didn’t even make a sound during the attack.”
Jon-“He never does.” Look at that, 30 seconds of dialogue to explain. I never said it ruins the show or anything like that. It just irritates me.
And quite honestly, the people putting the show together at HBO are better at editing Martin’s overwrought plot contrivances.
Yeah, as someone who loves the books and loves Ghost being silent in the books I am totally onboard with Ghost barking in the show.
I think, given the reduced role of the direwolves in general, a television audience needs sound from Ghost. We need the freakout, and we need the shorthand that barking allows.
TV is a different medium than the books. People need to accept that certain things that read well in books aren’t going to translate. (Pure all white armor on the Kingsguard would be a huge pain to shoot, for example.)
Ghost barking must be something that bothers all the book readers, ’cause it’s a teensy-tiny thing that didn’t faze me a bit (and I haven’t read the books). Ghost’s bark served an important purpose: it woke Jon and clued him to a problem. Good wolfy!!
Don’t lump me as a book reader in with this pack of raving, naked Hodors. I’m just waching the show more for ‘hmm, that’s how they did that.’ Nothing it can do will infuriate me, because the books can’t be affected by the show.
What part of “we are here to discuss the show AS A TV SHOW” wasn’t clear? Can we stop talking about the book, comparing the show to the book, complaining about differences from the book?
Catching up to the show months later, I read all this talk about Ghost not barking in the books vs. barking in the show, and I just want to add one simple, decisive thing: it’s not that Ghost doesn’t bark (I don’t even know, I didn’t read the books); it’s that WOLVES DON’T BARK. They just don’t. They’re not dogs. Only dogs bark. It’s appalling nobody apparently knew that from the show and these comments.
Seriously, the perverse interplay between Robin and Lyssa creeps me out more than any of the violence on this show.
I know. It is by far the most disturbing thing on this show – seeing that 8 year old or so boy try to untie his mother’s top because he’s hungry – even amidst all the violent deaths and supernatural zombies.
I also agree with Jack below. Is there a particular reason why it’s only 10 episodes when it seems clear there’s more than enough material for a proper 12-13 episode cable season? I thought the episode was great and jampacked, but it also felt really condensed, like there’s not even a few seconds to spare to just watch each character and how their reaction and realization over their predicaments sink in.
If the reason is simply cost, then I really hope this season does well enough with subscribers and dvd sales and buzz so HBO could give it 12 or 13 eps for future seasons. It would be so worth it.
Belinda:
I agree re 13 eps vs 10. I think it’s almost going to become a necessity for the future books. The next book is longer and the third book is huge (it’s actually longer than ALL of Lord of the Rings). In fact, as I was reading it, I almost wondered if the third book will end up being two seasons as it is so long and there is so much going on.
Yes, Lysa and Robin are ooky. In fact, I was more creeped out here than in earlier episodes, because she obviously has a bit more presence of mind than I’d thought; she’s able to strategize and consider her and her son’s safety. When I thought she was totally nutbar, it was just tragic; now that I know she’s got some of her faculties, it’s really unpleasant.
Absolutely Ewwwwww-inducing. Lysa was somewhat more lucid here, but completely creepy anyway: a visual definition of high-functioning madness. And her son is already severely neurotic, on the way to being no less a narcissistic megalomaniac than icky Joffrey. Emphasis on the maniac.
why are there only 10 episodes in the series? they did this for treme last year as well. Is it from the network season programming or a show choice?
On this episode, it’s my guess that Arya will be chased by some bandits or lannister thugs into the woods as she try to escape the capital. she tries to fight them off and fails. Then her direwolf turns back up. It is also my guess that it will be F**king awesome.
I was thinking this should have been 12 or 13 episodes too
It’s gotta cost a king’s ransom to produce an episode of this bad boy. Your HBO dollars at work!
My take is Syrio dispatched the goons (that was their screams we heard while he cut ’em apart) and that he’s on the lam lam with Ayra. At least, I hope so!
Irony: The Killing, which is stretched thin, and is unengaging and just plain poorly done, is running the full 13, while this series is only 10. Just doesn’t seem right.
I was also annoyed that Syrio preferred showboating and humiliating the men and didn’t pick up a real sword and take them out. Instead, he leaves a group of dazed, but living men who, if he lives, will surely be on a vendetta to kill. Made no sense to me, tho it kind of fits in with the people who think (or excuse) behavior that’s supposed to be honorable (Ned refusing to take the offered 100 men with swords while Robert was dying) and instead, in their naivete or hubris, will unleash conflicts that will take many lives.
Hired goons don’t get to have vendettas.
Nor do dead goons — again, my theory is Syrio *did* pick up a real sword & cut ’em up. And can we leave The Killing bashing to that blog, please? Thank you.
DBC, good 2CU alive & well!
As I said above, I think Syrio is more of a fencer/short sword user. He isn’t a knight, so how do we know he can use a broadsword with the same skill as the wooden practice sword?
@ DB, respectfully beg to differ, the hired goons are Lannister soldiers, and there is a huge amount of ego and death in this society, and to knock a man down with a wooden sword, and not expect him to come after you is naive, in the same way Ned can be naive as to how men respond and behave.
@MBG a bit cranky,, are we? It’s an apt comparison and complaint.
It’s hard to always foresee the consequences of your actions. My guess is that he’s better off not killing a bunch of goons who are just following orders and don’t really care one way or the other about him than to kill them and risk being vendettaed by their people for murder. Honestly, if everyone who got knocked unconscious or injured in this world started a vendetta, there’d be no time to do anything else. I also think Syrio was more comfortable working with the wooden sword and, perhaps, didn’t want Arya to witness a blood bath if she didn’t absolutely have to.
“why are there only 10 episodes in the series? they did this for treme last year as well. Is it from the network season programming or a show choice?”
A show choice, I suspect. GoT was always going to be enormously expensive and complex, and I rather doubt HBO was going to put a penny more than the rumoured $50-60 million already spent into a 13 episode season. Whatever else you say about GoT (and I think it’s a deeply if interestingly flawed effort), I will be very surprised if the cinematographers, production and costume designers don’t walk away with some serious Emmy love.
Regarding Syrio’s fight.. have you seen the size of him? broadswords Lannister guards use are as tall as he is, also he has to hold his guard the entire time because there’s no way that kingsguard member would let him pick it up
The head dude who went to get Arya was in the episode later, in the scene where Barristan gets sacked and notes that he can cut through all of the Kingsguard even now, so you know Syrio didn’t kill him.
Syrio fights in the Bravosi style using a thin fencing like blade which is why he was chosen to teach Arya. While he might have been able to pick up one of the large broadswords, he would have had to sacrifice his main advantages which are speed and accuracy. All he had to do was crush a few throats and shatter an elbow or two in order to make it a one on one fight and buy himself a chance against the knight of the Kingsguard and, more importantly I think, he was able to buy Arya a bit of time to get away.
There were several mediums that went into making this season only 10 episodes (scheduling, time constraints and funding). This particular episode is the only one that felt truly smashed together from start to finish. In some parts of the books, that’s not such a bad thing, but at this point it’s difficult for people watching to understand how much time is passing between scenes. We see Cat and Lysa and then a few minutes later she’s with Robb at the Neck. That’s at least a week or more, but feels no more than days or even hours to you and I. From what HBO has said and what Martin himself has revealed, the forthcoming season will have at least 12, and considering how much new characters will need to be fleshed out, I’d hope for at least 13 or more in the following seasons.
It’s also important to note that many many weeks pass between the start of this episode and the end of it. From the moment the Stark household guard is butchered in KL, Robb: Recieves a letter from King’s landing regarding Ned’s treason and capture, calls the banners, entertains his bannerman and marches half way to kings landing to the Neck. That’s at the absolute least a month of Ned rotting in a dungeon and Arya on her own. This is important to understand and isn’t made very clear.
Alan, with your Treme review from tonight fresh in my mind while I was watching Game of Thrones, I couldn’t help but think of your comment about Davis struggling with the idea of relationship=compromise when I was watching Khal Drogo slowly agree to let that woman nurse his wounds after moments earlier making an exception in a never-questioned policy among his people. That’s probably the last time anyone will compare Davis McAlary and Khal Drogo.
And I can’t help but think that that particular concession on Drogo’s part will yet backfire. it’s too much to hope that Dany’s kindness with no consequences will hold. Can’t see one of the conquered, even if rescued from rape, not taking the opportunity to punish the guy responsible for the attack. I’ll bet she drugs him or poisons him somehow.
Full credit to both Lena Heady and Jack Gleeson for skilfully portraying two of the most easily hateable characters on TV. Between Cersei’s superior smirk and Joffrey’s cold, inbred eyes, I don’t think I’ve ever wanted to see two characters get what’s coming to them in quite the same way.
I’m probably going to get spat on for saying this, but I feel just a grain of sympathy for Cersei. Do you really think she’s ever know a moment of genuine affection or kindness?
My wife and I laugh every time Cersei pops on the screen with that same pained/constipated/disconcerted look on her face.
She had one emotion: bothered.
She’s had plenty of affection and kindness from her brother. Hey-ooooo.
The Narrow Sea is east of Westeros.
Alan-the little freak lord’s name is Robert. He is named after the former King, with whom he shares an obvious courage and a fondness for doing something with female breasts.
The episode began and closed on the idea of mercy and upended it. Mercy is what Ned gave Cersei and we know how that turned out–there is a vital part implied by Varys but spelled out in the book that I won’t mention. Suffice to say, King Robert had more than that boar to deal with. But anyway, Ned’s mercy, duty and honor got him in jail. At the end, Joffrey grants Ned mercy if he will honor him, thus breaking his own honor. And we probably know how that will turn out.
So pretty much loyalty, duty, honor, family and real family vs. adopted family–like Jon in the Night’s Watch and Samsa’s future relatives– and betrayal are the themes here. Notice the delicious irony of all of the real traitors being horrified at Samsa’s father and telling her he’s the oath breaker.
I would have liked to see more of the strategic intelligence and badassery of Lady Catelyn, Warrior Princess (which was in the section of the book dramatized tonight, so I’m not spoiling anything), but those are there in all their glory in the novels.
The show finally payed off dividends changing Dany’s wedding night. Now we why she protected those women. And in this world, women are chattel unless they usurp their victimhood into power, or they are part of the war council–if they happen to be born aristocracy. So, not much freedom and choice and will and opportunity here.
Dang no edit button. There is an invisible “know” somewhere in that last paragraph. See if you can find it! My own unbending honor making proper sentences compels me to point this out.
Alex, the kid’s name is Robin for this adaptation. Changed to remove complications of having multiple characters with the same name. Stupid, but it is what it is.
Robert Arryn’s nickname throughout the books is “Sweetrobin”. So it’s not exactly “changed” or “stupid”.
It’s not like they changed the names of Jon Arryn or Jon Snow for “complications of multiple characters with the same name”, after all.
Robin is a known Anglo-Saxon nickname for Robert, as in Robert Locksley = Robin Hood, etc.
I hope Syrio isn’t dead. :(
he is
We don’t know if he lives or not even in the books, but you can see the Kingsguard he fought against in the following scene at court..
According to what Varys told Ned, other than Sansa and the missing Arya, everyone in the Stark household was slaughtered. So I think that includes poor Syrio.
*everyone in the Stark household in King’s Landing, I mean. Obviously the other Starks are still around, as we saw in the ep. :D
Dag nabbit, I was hoping Syrio wasn’t dead either, but I just realized after reading FG’s comment that the Kingsguard that came for Arya is standing at the fore when Joff is holding audience. I just remembered that because it seemed weird that he was in front instead of Sir Barristan. If Syrio is alive, surely that Kingsguard can’t be?
Syrio could’ve just knocked the knight unconscious, like he did with some of the others. There’s also the sound of a sword clattering on the ground that makes Arya turn around as she’s descending the stairs, so I still hold out hope. Varys said what he said, but I seriously doubt that the knight thinks Syrio is important enough to mention getting away, particularly if it would require an explanation.
And yes, I freely admit I may be fanwanking.
Just pointing out that it’s the “Vale of Arryn”. Glad you’re enjoying the show! From a reader, I love reading your reactions.
not sure if I can say this, but the Hodor scene is from the books
I found this episode a bit of a let down after last week’s excitement and the all-round excellence of episode 5. It covered too much action, and didn’t really manage to make any of the strands engaging. I think they might have kept too much plot for the end of the season, resulting in a slow and sometimes boring exposition and a potentially rushed dÃ©nouement – at least if this episode is indicative of how the end will play out.
I was disappointed with the scene where Arya stabs the boy. Couldn’t they find a better actor for that part? The editing of that scene was also laughably bad. It ought to be quite a big moment, a small girl having to kill somebody, but here it felt more like an accident, as the boy really didn’t seem too menacing.
Actually, I thought the battle scenes in general were cheap-looking and unengaging. The zombie that Jon killed didn’t seem very frightening at all, either, and the massacre in King’s Landing wasn’t very exciting. I did like the scene with Syrio, obviously.
I just finished the first book this week, and it was kind of strange how much they held back on the sex in the Dothraki pillage. In general, there’s a lot more sex in the show than in the book, but not in this scene. I’d rather have had the sex(ual violence) here than the gratuitous and poorly acted Littlefinger-scene last week.
I do think that on the balance the show is probably better than the book, but it’s still not consistently reaching the heights it should, and that annoys me a bit.
The SHOW, better than the BOOK? That’s probably the first time I’ve ever heard that one.
I love both, and think the show is generally a skillful adaptation, but the books will always win out due to it’s richness and detail.
Agree with Anon, SHOW better than the BOOK?
That said, I also agree that most of the action in this episode was dull (with the obvious exception of Syrio vs. the Kingsguard knight). The direwolves have been a disappointment all season, and Grey Wind “attacking” the Greatjon was no exception.
I thought the scene where Arya stabbed the stableboy was actually pretty well done, though. I didn’t feel like he was supposed to be menacing, just a boy who tends the horses and thinks he can earn some favor by stopping one of the Stark girls from fleeing. He gets surprised by the sword, and I think Arya was surprised by him too. She’s what, 9 years old? I think it would be out of character for a 9 year old to kill anybody that quickly and ruthlessly, so making it appear somewhat accidental seems plausible to me.
My gripes with the (first) book:
– It’s way too long for the story it tells
– Several (POV-)characters are underwritten and more or less devoid of personalities
– There is not enough trust in the reader to figure the plot out, resulting in horrible handholding, e.g. characters explaining their motives and plans to each other even though the other part already knows
– The use of inner monologues and limited point of view is not very good
– Too many (badly written) dream scenes
– Too much bad (=flowery) writing in general
It’s still an entertaining book and several of the characters and plots are quite engaging. But the show does away with the conceit of the different POV-characters, making for a much better storytelling flow and more elegant exposition, it does away with a lot of the information overload, and, simply by virtue of the medium, shows more and tells less.
I agree with Matt that the killing of the stable boy was partly an accident. She struck out in fear, but her intention wasn’t to kill him, exactly. It was just to make sure he didn’t kill her. I think it’s supposed to be a bit tragic, that Arya killed him, as they are both children. If he’d been really scary, it would have seemed more necessary and less sad.
I agree with you on the editing of that scene – it seemed almost amateur in its execution. That said, I found the rest of the episode to be fantastic.
That little shit Joffrey looked ridiculous with that crown on his head.
His nickname, oddly, was Dubya.
“And I also like that while Joffrey remains a petulant punk and his mother’s puppet, he’s genuinely hurt by the suggestion that he’s not really Robert’s son, and is using that as the basis for how he’ll choose Ned’s fate.”
Does Joffrey know this yet? I don’t think he’s been told this yet? Ned didn’t say it aloud at the confrontation scene at the end last week.
Ned said that Joffrey has no claim to the throne. I’m sure Joffrey is able to put two and two together.
I was thinking the same as the OP. I would think that someone in that room when Ned challenged Joffrey’s right to be king would think Ned was referring to the letter he had from the king making Ned the stand-in until Joffrey was of age.
I think Joffrey would see Ned’s words as just a challenge and not necessarily figuring out that his uncle is actually his father. Plus, I would think theer would be some scene with Joffrey dealing with that news if it were to happen.
Interesting to see if anything unfolds from that in the last episodes.
Joffrey doesn’t strike me as being the sharpest tool in the box, he looks like he’s still trying to piece that together, he could also think it’s because of the way he got the power, or because Ned has been so demonized by everyone around him. I don’t think he’d be too happy to realize who his father is.
I think saying he has no right to the throne has to imply more than that Joffrey needs to wait a couple of years. However, Joffrey probably thinks Ned is accusing his mother of standard-issue infidelity, and assumes he is grasping at straws to keep the throne for himself. I doubt he has any idea that his uncle is his father.
Hello father uncle dad!
Another great episode. Liked seeing Robb finally getting something significant to do, and showing some fortitude by bucking the conventional wisdom of his elders. It was also great having Tyrion back this week, talking himself out of yet another tight spot. And the zombie scene in the Nightwatch commander’s quarters: awesome.
Varys was interesting this week, visiting Ned in the dungeon, and also chirping up to bolster Sansa’s plea for mercy for Ned. It sure seems like there’s an angle there he’s trying to play. Also, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Ser Barristan end up helping Ned out (maybe busting him out of the joint?). It was obvious from their earlier scenes together that there is a lot of mutual respect there, and Barristan sure was uber-pissed at being put out to pasture by the Lannisters.
I thought this was the best episode of the season. The Drogo and Syrio fight scenes were outstanding. A slew of characters had great moments including Sansa, Varys, Cercei, Ser Barristan, the wilding slave woman, Tyrion, Greyjoy, and especially Robb. Maybe there is a true leader in the Stark family after all.
I loved when Rob tells the spy to go back to Tywin and tell him Winter is Coming!
me too, that shoulda been alans quote for the episode
i thought Rob really stepped up and was great in this episode after being relatively quiet up till now
I agree with Tim. Throughout an incredibly busy episode, the character that stuck with me the most as having made the greatest impression in this episode was Robb Stark. They really unleashed his character in this episode and I turned off the TV saying “Robb really grew some serious balls this week”…
Loved Tyrion’s comment to his father about Robb. Tywin can’t wait to crush this young boy, and Tyrion basically says (reading between the lines), “he’s just like you, you’d like him”…
With all the emphasis on lineage, it makes sense that these characters would take on some of their parent’s characteristics. It seems like Robb has some of Ned’s general decency, and desire to stay out of trouble when that’s an option. But he is also able to think ahead, a bit, in a way that Ned doesn’t seem really capable of. For instance, Robb knew immediately that going to King’s Landing was death. I think Ned would have gone, even if only to refuse to pledge his fealty.
I’m sure that’s too simplistic, but it struck me. Also, Robb is not bad to look at. More Robb, please.
I absolutely loved Robb in this episode, the way he rose to the occasion – he’s definitely got his father’s missing leadership qualities.
Am I crazy, or did Robb let the spy go because he over-estimated the Stark numbers? Robb asked him how far he got, and he said 20,000, implying he wasn’t even done counting. I know it’s not a lot more than the 18,000 Robb told his mother he had, but it’s still an over-estimation. Plus, right before that he and his lords were debating whether to meet Tywin or relieve the river lords from Jamie (or the other way around, I’m not so sure).
So the spy goes and tells poppa Lannister than Robb has a huge army and is coming right for him… and then Robb takes his puny army and goes for Jamie instead. No?
John Doe: No, that’s how I read the scene too. My guess is that, apart from the overestimation thing, maybe Robb actually plans to strike somewhere else (King’s Landing?). Kinda like how Catelyn misdirected the Lannisters after arresting Tyrion.
@Alex H.: If only Ned were around to learn the art of misdirection from Robb and Cat. He might not be stuck in a dungeon then!
Big screen battles don’t do much for me but I love seeing a fight among a few good actors that’s well choreographed and shot. If they gave out an Emmy for fight choreography this episode would win in a landslide. I was enjoying Syrio’s performance, but Khal’s was just pure ballet.
As a person who was not overly fond of the books (at least not with the fervor that many seem to have) this show is really, really gripping. They’ve removed the chaff and cut right to the heart of the story and I can’t wait to watch it every week. Each episode seems to get better.
And Robb is certainly much more charismatic and badass than he is in the books. Team Robb all the way.
I literally screamed in the middle of this one, which was as good as any single episode of any TV show, anytime, anywhere. Phenomenal on every level.
Vy? Oy. Really, no need to post in such a rush. Your analysis is worth waiting for.
And Vale.
no doctor who review?
He said on twitter that he would be skipping this week’s episode. I think part of it has to do with the UK episode for the mid series finale having already aired and so the comments would risk having spoilers.
There was a lot packed into this episode, but I thought it still somehow managed to avoid getting bogged down. It was tense from start to finish and never let up. When it ended I couldn’t believe an hour had already passed.
There were so many incredible character moments in this episode. As other commenters have mentioned, just about everyone got some great material to work with. And badassery was dripping from every storyline. Drogo’s and Syrio’s were obvious, but Robb got some great scenes and I thought Barristan’s scene was outstanding too.
The show continues to do an incredible job of balancing all the storyline and weaving them together in a way that shows how they affect one another. It’s sad that there are only two more episodes.
Alan, any idea how well the series is doing? I would hate for it to be cancelled after season 2. There is so much more story to tell.
Entertainment Weekly posted its ratings over the weekend: it hovers around 2.5 million, but raises to 3.3 million with repeat viewings. Not stellar, but more than enough to merit its second season pick-up. Here’s hoping it turns into a True Blood situation and individuals discover the show on DVD between seasons and there’s a big performance spike when Season 2 begins.
The 3.3 million viewers includes only those who watch the show on Sunday during its two airings, as estimated by Nielsen. For other repeats/DVR/On Demand viewings, Entertainment Weekly reported just over 8 million viewers, on average, per episode. EW hasn’t updated this number, though, in 3 weeks or so.
It has raised steadily with every week. This week was a 2.7, up from a 2.4 last week.
How badass was Selmy? For an old dude he’s tough as hell. I mean he’s not even that old, only 60 something in RL.
Also I don’t think I can wait however many years it is for the show to be over to read the books.
Loved this episode, things are really heating up! My only gripe is that we know they aren’t going to get rid of Sean Bean so the tension around Ned’s predicament is lessened, but that’s a problem with big name tv stars in general. It will be interesting to see how they sneak him out since I don’t see that character ever admitting Joffery is the rightful heir.
I agree 100%.
-The actor/actress always gives me a sense of his/her overall role (and his/her character’s survivability) which I find unavoidably distracting.
-It makes sense that Sean Bean would be the “enduring hero” throughout the length of any series to which he is attached. Emotionally, I am less worried for “Ned” than they (the producers) would want me to be, if there was some lesser-profile actor in that roll.
– This, however, could be a head-fake. I end up being doubly surprised (and impressed) when my sense of such things is wrong. I’m trying to think of a movie where this happens, where they bill a number of actors as having equal-ish rolls only to have one of them killed very early on. That’s impressive and good Brand Management that they present one thing, while not spoiling the actual event.
I avoid previews of movies that I might want to see like the plague. It can be humorous but its for similar reasoning. I WANT TO BE SURPRISED.
Also, to pre-empt an easy rebuttal, Alan talks about productions in which he gives low ratings when something isn’t really all that compelling, one reason being that things are cliche or signaled ahead of time. I think its time that producers (and casting) realize that they signal things with casting. They want to use established actor cache at times for their benefit (Sean Bean’s connection to LotR, Charlie Sheen actually being a boozing womanizer, NPH just because he’s NPH, etc.) but seem to lazy to go out and find someone not in the pool of 200 to 300 actors/actresses we see all the time, when the tension of a character’s survivability is important. Does Ice-T (whom I’m a fan of) really need his 4th or 5th gig of the year, or can they find a lesser-known curmudgeon, light-skinned, Afro-American with an urban accent to reprise that roll. (I fit the description, and am highly available).
In this economy, we may not want to spread the wealth, but we could at least spread the employment opportunities out so we can all get through this…
SEAN BEAN! Full Circle… sort of…
In a past episode, a Night’s Watch guy asked Ned for prisoners from the dungeons, I mean recruits. Maybe Ned will be allowed to join Jon Snow at the Wall
Kind of random, but Steven Seagal died fairly early on in the movie “Executive Decision” and I remember thinking, “wow I can’t believe they killed off Seagal.” It would be cool if they did the same thing with Bean/Ned. It would set a precedent that no character is safe, regardless of the actor.
Just wanted to jump in here and remind everyone of a little movie from the 90s called Scream, and a top-billed actress who was present in all the trailers, did promos for the movie, and who happened to die in the first 10 minutes or so of the film. So, there is a precendent for killing off a top-billed star’s character in movies and tv-the other LOTR star from a certain famous tv series didn’t survive that show’s run, either.
However, I think it would be unprecedented for an HBO show to kill off the character they’ve built the first season around-it’s Ned in all the GOT ads, sitting on the Iron Throne in his The Thinker pose, Ned in all the trailers for the show…..I would hate to see him go!!
John Goodman was, arguably, the biggest name in Treme and they killed him off. It’s a brave, new world in TV programming; where breaking the mold is becoming predictable. That being said, I don’t think they’ll kill Ned off, either.
Who the hell told you they won’t kill Ned Stark???! They way the action has played out so far, there’s no way he can survive the next episode without acknowledging Joffrey’s right to the throne, and he won’t do that (Sansa’s an idiot to think he will). Which to me means he’s already dead, just still walking.
“We” know no such thing. Looking through Bean’s filmography, his characters have a most distressing tendency to die before the final credits — does an obscure indie flop called ‘Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring’ ring any bells?
Joss Whedon said he wanted to use that trick in first season of Buffy, putting Eric Balfour in the credits only to kill him off before the end of first episode. He says in his commentary that he was told the credits were done and they didn’t have any money to redo them. That would have predated “Scream.”
Excellent Episode. The actor playing Hodor is really going to be popular with the ladies, to paraphrase the late Marty Feldman, I felt sorry for Sansa and the way they used psychological torture to condemn her father. That scene with Syrio was one for the ages. I hope that isn’t the last we see of him.
Lysa’s son is named Robert. Robin is her pet name for him. Not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but I’m sorry to say it annoys me.
That’s true in the books, but they changed his name to Robin for the show to avoid having people confuse him with Robert Baratheon.
I thought this was the best episode yet. I am wondering, though, when Robb told the scout what to tell Lannister if he is planning to do something else.
I may be confused, but I thought Robb said earlier they only have 8000 men? I thought he didn’t make up his mind to let the spy go until he asked the key question: “And how many men did you count?” When the spy answers “20,000”, I thought Robb saw it as an opportunity to send misinformation back to the other camp. If the Lannisters think the Starks have mustered a 20,000 person army, they will think better of meeting them in battle.
Of course, the downside to this (if it’s true at all) is that the Lannisters clearly have the resources to bump their number up. And it would seem the Starks have called in all their chips…
He said he had 18,000 men not quite 20k but a much larger host thank 8,000 it is also important to remember that the Lannisters have divided their forces with Tywin leading one army and Jaime the other
I think it was 18,000, not 8,000. But I noticed the same thing, and figured that Robb let the scout go because he unwittingly inflated the Starks’ troop totals.
What I’m surprised about is why Robb didn’t call upon the Baratheons for support. I guess he thinks that Joffrey is Robert’s son, so he assumes that they’ll support the Lannisters.
@Philospher just because he hasnt does not mean that he will not it is possible Renly will try and ally with Robb has he unnsuccesfully attempted to with Ned
We don’t know that he didn’t call the Baratheons. That was a lot of Ravens they sent out, the ones you see are just the ones that actually showed up.
Philosopher & Bensquared: Robb was calling up the northern lords who owe direct allegiance to House Stark. That’s what he meant by “bannermen.” He doesn’t have to ask for their support– they *are* his army, by definition. Not to mention that they’re already in the North like him, rather than half a continent away like the Baratheons.
Its important to note that despite all of her training with Syrio when Arya has need to kill she instead just goes with Jon Snows advice and sticks him with the pointy end of the sword. She may talk a big game but thus far she is still just a little girl
I didn’t get that feeling from the scene. What i felt was that the scene was establishing that she had internalized Syrios teachings somewhat especially his very first one about letting the sword become an extension of your body. She had just reached down to touch the sword, the kid made a motion towards her, and suddenly it was drawn and sticking through him, surprising even her. But you are correct, the scene i think also supports Jon’s sort of cynically realistic view of swordfighting as well (in fact it could be intentional statement saying that both descriptions are sort of simultaneously true, the show has a theme of cutting through the glorification of fighting/battle).
I disagree with your analysis of her as talkign big but just being a little girl (though in fact obviously she also is that), a little girl would not necessarily have handled it that way (look at sansa’s reactions), what I see her as is somebody too young thrust into a very difficult situation and making the necessary bold choices, not in fact completely dissimilar to how Robb had to ‘step up’ in this episode, and both of them showing some traits of expediency that their dad was unable to.
I think she was a a little girl may be a better way of phrasing it… once she killed that boy she lost her innocence and is going to have to start growing up and quickly too if she means to survive or avoid being captured by the Lannisters
Best show currently on the air, as dorky as I feel saying it. I haven’t read the books, and I don’t want to color anyone else’s opinion, but the way the King died, less dramatic than I would have expected (off screen, even) shows me that this show is willing to make some choices that formula might dictate against. Again, I haven’t read the books, or any spoiler info, but based on the characters so far, Ned’s chances are very, very slim. The Lannisters are ruthless, Ned is obviously paralyzed by scruples and code; I’m still not sure why he didn’t just shout “BECAUSE YOUR UNCLE IS YOUR DAD!” in the Throne Room, I mean at the very least it would have made things awkward, and he had to at least think there was a chance he’d never walk out of that room. Why take that to your grave? Throw it out there so at least SOME people in the room go “You know, NONE of their kids look like Robert, which is weird.”
I was under the impression that most of the king’s (former and present) council members already know that Joffrey isn’t the late King Robert’s son. At the very least, Littlefinger and Vary’s both know.
I don’t think it’s the biggest deal, but I do think it kind of messes with Ghost’s distinctiveness that he barks. Probably budgetary reasons but I do think the handling of the direwolves has been of a bit of a disappointment in the midst of a very good adaptation of the books
where in the books does it say that he doesnt bark? I dont recall that at all, no one i know who have read the books remember that either. He is called ghost because he is an albino/white
Just finished the books, and it’s definitely mentioned in the books that Ghost never barks a couple times. The only instance I can think of where I can directly describe it would be spoilery.
Exactly, it his defining characteristic. He is always silent. Its not a huge problem that ruins the show or anything but it is a minor irritation/disappointment.
I see some complaining about the exposition in this episode, which makes no sense to me at all. The events shown here reveal the core of the books, which as GRRM has said are based on the War of the Roses. I’m not surprised he got to write this ep.
Even though I knew what was going to happen, I watched the show in a growing fit of frustrated anger. No-one has any choices, war grasps each of the major participants in an unshakeable grip. Not once does any of them ask why they are setting out to tear up the land again after less than two decades of peace. In their minds the cycle of violence is the only motivating force.
“Tell me something, Varys. Who do you truly serve?”
“The realm, my lord. Someone must.”
No-one else seems to have any interest in the realm. Certainly not the traitor Ned Stark (who was willing to forge his friend’s words on the document of succession after Robert explicitly named Joffrey his heir). Not any of the other Starks, whose only interest lies in pursuing Ned’s animus against the Lannisters. Not the Lannisters themselves, who’ve learnt the lesson of survival well enough to know the value of a pre-emptive strike. No, no-one else has the slightest care for the realm, and all are merely consumed with the enactment of their petty animosities. So many great lords and noble men, so many fools deeply unfit to govern.
I disagree. Ned does indeed care about the realm. He doesn’t write Joffrey’s name because he knows Joffrey is not the rightful heir. He wasn’t trying to forge anything, he just wanted to spare Robert anymore pain in his last minutes. The rest of the Stark only go to war because of Ned being taken prisoner. Ned and his family know that the Lannisters aren’t going to be the just rulers the realm deserves and so they take these actions.
The only thing Ned cares about is Winterfell and House Stark. He forged the document of succession, an act of the highest treason. We all saw him do that – of course he’s a traitor!
Yes, Cersei is guilty of treason as well, and Joffrey is an odious little turnip as well as a bastard, but two blacks don’t make a white, and Ned’s a traitor along with her. That call was one for Robert to make, and Robert alone.
The laws of the Seven Kingdoms wouldnt allow Joffrey to become King, since Robert has no legitimate children rule passes to his next younger brother Stannis. Ned was upholding the laws (its hard for the show to spend time on stuff like the details of succession like the book can)but Ned was actually upholding the law he simply did not want to grieve his good friends last hours needlessly – by law Cercei and Jaime are the traitors having those children and covering it up. Not that the law matters – the Lannisters currently sit on the throne and they claim Ned to be a traitor.
Thank you Shope. How is that not perfectly clear?
Charles, Robert wasn’t working with full information (and I think Ned’s desire not to tell him the truth on his death bed is sympathetic, regardless of the legalities).
I wonder if Ned would have sought out the truth which such vigor if he didn’t believe the Lannisters tried to kill Bran (twice). Certainly he wasn’t buddy-buddy with them prior to that, but if that act is what made him sure that they were not just jerks but also unfit to rule the realm, then quite a bit of story can be traced back to one boy’s desire to climb a wall.
I’m with Charles. Robert said name Joffrey, and Ned decided on his own go another route. He created a false document. Yes, he had his reasons, but we can all give the judge reasons. It may change the sentence, but it doesn’t change the crime. There is no adjustment of what composes a crime based on you have sympathy for the person you’re actually committing the crime against. If he doesn’t want Joffrey on the throne then he should inform Robert on his deathbed and Robert would have ordered the entire lot of Lannisters killed. For treason.
I don’t this makes Ned a bad person, but it makes him a stupid person. And if Robert found out that Ned knew about Joffrey’s birth and didn’t tell his King the truth, that would be grounds to have Ned’s head lopped off. If they King is not working with full information, you GIVE him full information.
No.
You don’t get off a charge of high treason with the excuse that you were only trying to be nice to your friend. This is pure sophistry.
Ned may have been the Hand, but that didn’t give him the authority to rule on the matter of succession, and it certainly didn’t give him the right to forge the words of the king in order to bias any judgement.
GoT is deliberately written from a set of first-person perspectives, and the show follows a similar structure (though not always faithfully). We’re encouraged to identify with certain characters, and it’s no surprise that most people end up thinking these are the heroes. I did, the first time round. But one of the depths of the series is the fact that this is all just a trick and if you want to develop an honest appraisal of what’s going on you have to shrug off the prejudices the structure slyly foists upon you. I don’t blame people for being tricked. I was as well. As I’ve said before, I’m not trying to hint at any spoilers or secret knowledge here – this is based on what we’ve seen on the screen. Remove yourself from the first-person perspective and try to judge Ned from the view of an outsider, and his acts take on a very different tone when stripped of his self-justifications.
Robert *explicitly* named Joffrey his heir and the next king. No beating about the bush, this was his express wish. Do we *really* think Robert didn’t know, or at least suspect, that Joffrey’s bloodline wasn’t exactly legit? Ned Stark has to go root out some bastards and examine the records to work out that the Baratheons are all dark-haired. Robert’s grown up and lived among his family most of his life, and knows the hair of most of his bastards as well as Ned does. He may have been a drunken lech, but he wasn’t completely stupid, which is what you’re really claiming when you say he ‘wasn’t working with full information’.
We’ll never know exactly what Robert knew. but Joffrey’s fair hair was certainly staring him in the face every time he saw the lad. Going by the rest of his character, we can guess that Robert simply didn’t want to deal with it. And we can guess that Robert knew that dealing with it would mean war with the Lannisters, who’d been paying for his indulgent lifestyle, providing enough money to keep the realm going and pay for his frivolous amusements. If Robert had been confronted with the truth he’d have been forced to act, but as long as the lie can be maintained, then so can the peace, and the flow of funds from Casterly Rock. (The show has pointed out Robert’s reliance on Lannister gold on several occasions.)
Robert knows the Lannisters are a crucial part of any alliance that holds the crown, and his plan was to forge a bond between them and the Starks (since he, unwisely, trusted Ned) in order to preserve something of his name for posterity. For this to happen, Joffrey has to succeed as king.
It was Robert’s call to make, *not* Jon Arryn’s and *not* Ned’s. Robert made the call, and Ned betrayed him.
There’s only one thing that’s ‘perfectly clear’ and that’s the fact that Ned forged Robert’s words with regard to the succession. You can colour this any way you want, but that doesn’t change the fact of his treason.
One last thing: I’m sure Ned truly does believe himself a good and honest man. I’m sure he believes that to the bottom of his heart. There certainly are characters in Westeros who display far more obvious cruelty and disregard for the welfare of others, so in terms of the culture he inhabits it’s easy to see him as far more moral. But it’s this very self-belief that has rotted him and robbed him of the ability to see the consequences of his acts. And we should reflect on the fact that history is littered with tyrants who also truly believed themselves on the side of Right.
The first time we see Ned, he’s called to go and chop off someone’s head. There’s a symbolism in that.
No, Robert was not aware of Joffrey’s true parents. If he was, he would have acted accordingly. Robert would never put a child of incest on the throne. The Targaryen family was famous for incestual relations in order to keep the blood pure and also for madness. The family was responsible for the death of Ned’s sister, which was Robert’s main cause for going to war. There is no situation(even with Tywin Lannister’s deep pockets) that he allows a product of incest to take the throne. Ned held back the information out of pity and love for his friend.
Also, no matter what Robert’s wishes are, Joffrey can’t succeed him. Just as Jon Snow couldn’t take over Winterfell because he isn’t Ned’s trueborn son. Joffrey isn’t Robert’s son so he automatically gets taken out of line and Stannis takes over.
Of course none of this changes the fact that Ned was named Protector of the realm until Joffrey came of age. Just like Littlefinger tells him, holding both Titles(Protector and Hand) make him the highest power in the land. That gives him the right to deem Joffrey a product of incest and unfit for rule, and if Littlefinger and the city watch had not betrayed him, he would have deposed Joffrey.
As a matter of fact the King has the power to legitimize Bastards, so Robert could have made Joffrey the rightful heir, but had he known, he would have never done that. He would have rather done so with one of his own, like Gendry.
Wouldn’t it also be treason for Cersei to tell the king that Joffrey is his son? And to install him on the throne prior to his coming of age? And those are theoretically provable. Ned forging the will is not. Anyway, Cersei tore that thing up. All Ned is provably guilty of is not pledging fealty to a man who has no claim to the throne. Seems pretty untreasony to me.
Joffrey is a bastard, but if he were to be legitimized, he’d be Jaime’s heir, not Roberts. There’s no legal way to place Joffrey on the throne.
There’s a huge logical flaw in the way Ned rewrote Robert’s will: it says until the rightful heir comes of age — and if the intent were for Robert’s adult brother to be the heir, he’s already of age, so Ned would have no need to be the protector of the realm. The way Ned wrote it seems to legitimize Joffrey as the rightful heir, because he’s the one who’s underage, not Robert’s brother(s).
Ned rigged the document because, while setting Joffrey on the throne would be a betrayal to his friend, he couldn’t bring himself to tell Robert that Joffrey’s not his son. Robert was dying and he didn’t want to hurt him more. Ned was putting his friend’s peace of mind above everything else- the realm, his duty, his daughters’ safety… everything. His mercy clouded his judgement, which really shows why a good man does not always make a good politician.
That Ned only cared about his House is simply not ture. He didn’t care about it, and that was the problem.
If it isn’t totally apparent by now, here’s a little spoiler: no one in the whole story is entirely blameless. There are no good guys. None. And that is the whole point. Getting bogged down in the technicalities over whose deceits were the most deceitful and who loves house/country/children the most is making the exact same mistake that all the characters in this show make. Aerys Targaryen was a terrible king; Robert was a terrible king; Joffrey will probably be a terrible king. It doesn’t matter who is king. Because winter is coming. And by winter, I mean zombies.
@Carla, that is not true at all. Sometimes the good guys do not good things, but there are absolutely good guys in this story. Ned Stark is a good guy. Jon Snow is a good guy. Sam Tarly is a good guy. Other people who I can’t name yet are good people. These characters don’t always fall into the good guy category from a more traditional fantasy story, but saying no one is a good guy is wrong.
Syrio Forel’s style seems a little more apt to a smaller sword (think fencing) than a broad sword. Hence it made sense to me that he wouldn’t pick up a real sword.
I agree. The Bravos water dance is based on a “rapier” styled sword. [en.wikipedia.org]
A little thicker and heavier than a “foil” or fencing sword, but not by much. Think 3 Musketeers.
A BroadSword such as the ones used by the knights cannot be wielded using the same fighting style. Might as well be axes.
Syrio is the First Sword of Braavos, I imagine he can adapt to use many different weapons. It’s like how the kids on So You Think You Can Dance are ballroom dancers but they can do a modern or hip hop routine on the fly. It might not be technically perfect, but picking up a broadsword and at least stabbing the men on the ground so you don’t have to face them again. And I’d rather clumsily swing an axe than face that big guy with a broomstick handle. Just sayin.
Yeah. I’m rather thinking that Syrio can use any damned sword there is and had plenty of time to snatch a sword away from one of the unconscious dudes and have at it while we watched Arya run away — I doubt it was Syrio we heard crying out in pain. Which means Syrio may still live, regardless of whatever those who have read the books think. I maintain he’s too interesting a character to throw away so summarily and too skilled a swordsman to be bested that easily. We may see him again, but it could be a while — like in Braavos.
I thought it was great that Tyrion not only used his intellect and cunning to get out of that one scene violence-free, but also that the writers seemed to specifically call back to his having read a lot of books comment to Jon Snow in Episode 3. He would not have been able to get out of that situation alive if he had not known this one particular tribes’ history of being subdued by the The Vale. Clearly he’s read about that feud somewhere and called upon his knowledge to manipulate a desperate situation to his advantage.
That whole using money to bribe your way out thing is going to get old fast. And I can’t believe that it always works, in every instance — so I’d prefer Tyrion to have to do some harder thinking than that. Hell, he didn’t even need to be sober to make this particular argument. But watching him spar with his dad, now, that was a bit more interesting, particularly when he suspects, quite rightly, that his dad would actually prefer the likes of Robb Stark to himself.
The imp is indeed a cunning linguist…
It was only a second or two, but the ravens leaving Winterfell to call the northern bannermen to arms was a cool scene.
What??? 105 comments and nobody’s mentioned that Kal Drogo ripped a man’s tough out through his neck??? Do you people not know awesome when you see it?
“tough” = “tongue.” I am dum.
for the sake of pure acknoweldging of BADASSERY, yes, I will second this comment. Awesome indeed.
I just saw this in Quills…twice. That was even more awesome. When the Marquis de Sade’s tongue was cut out, they kept it in a jar.
My favorite exchange: “are you afraid?” (robb’s hand shaking) “I guess so.” “that’s good.” “how is THAT good?” “it means you’re not stupid.”
So Syrio is dead? When Arya looked back after running out of the room, I thought I heard a metal sword “clang” to the ground along with the scream/ howl. I’m hoping this means that the Brute was dispatched and Syrio is still alive. I haven’t read the books though, so I don’t know…
One thing I didn’t get is when Varys said that Ned’s mercy killed Robert.
What did that mean?
I think it meant that because ned spilled the beans to Cersei and gave her a chance to run instead of clueing Robert in before he left for the hunt, Ned condemned them all. but I also think Varys was lying and trying to make ned feel responsible for everything and himself for nothing. Nor do I believe Varys when he says he’s loyal to the realm, because someone must be; it’s true that someone must be, but I doubt that Varys has the welfare of the poor and non-aristocrats, who are the bulk of the realm, in mind. That was just mind-f*cking Ned.
I assumed it was referring to Ned’s warning to Cersei, and giving her a chance to leave King’s Landing with her children? King Robt. died in his hunting “accident” right after that.
We don’t know that it *was* more than an accident — but I bet Robert wouldn’t have gone off in a huff to fight a pig if he’d known about Cersei’s candid admission: he’d have stayed and either jailed her or tried and executed her before Jaime could come back, then put a price on Jaime’s head. But it’s on the whole issue of robert’s death that Varys’s mind-f*ck falls apart. Ned’s just too tired to think that through (but like I said before, Ned’s NOT that good at thinking in the first place; one only hopes his kids take more after their uncle on the Wall and less after Ned).
It wasn’t an accident. That is clear as day.
The timing is just too perfect. Cersei made it happen.
The thing is Ned and his code of honour and display of mercy did indeed bring this upon him and his own. His lack of foresight and insight gave time for Cercei to act.
Which is a point frequently made in the show…those with honour usually get screwed by those without it. Take Bronn’s duel as another example of that.
As for Varys just trying to make Ned suffer, well yesâ€¦however Varys would possibly be one of the few people knowing what actually happened to Robert given his numerous spies. He could just be torturing Ned with the blunt truth and consequences of his actions/code of honour.
Oh…another thing that makes me think it was indeed Cersei getting the Lannister squire to spike Robert’s wine…is how Barristan is basically made into a scapegoat and forced into retirement.
It just seems like a cover-up.
Robert was already hunting, though, when Ned confronted Cersei. “When Robert gets back, I’ll tell him the truth.” I’m not ruling out the idea that Robert was actually murdered, I just don’t think the timeline makes a lot of sense unless one thinks the conspiracy was in motion prior regardless of Ned’s proclamations. I took the “your mercy killed him” as the idea that if Ned had just told Robert on his deathbed, Robert would have fought harder to live longer, and he would have taken measures to set things right without war.
Maybe I’m crazy, but I take Varys at his word. I think his comment about no one ever trusting the Eunuch was the writers sneaky way of hinting to us that he’s trustworthy, if not exactly honorable.
Thanks all for asking and answering this question. It was my only puzzler from the episode other than, frankly, Catelyn Stark’s surprise at Robb’s clever release of the scout. Although maybe the scout exaggerated because he knew how Robb would react — triple cross! :>
As Mad Menâ€™s Grandpa Gene would say: All Hellâ€™s Gonna Break Loose…
Are we to assume that Syrio was killed by the nights of the Kings Guard or is it possible we may hear from him further? Why isn’t more concern being given to Arya missing?
Read or at least scan the comments, several people (including me) have theorized on this.
Anyone think that Sansa went off Cersei’s script when addressing Joffrey in the throne room when asking for mercy for her father? And if so, was Joffrey thinking for himself for the first time in his response? It was difficult to read Cersei’s face.
I think Cersei encouraged her with body language to make her plea; but Sansa again with delightfully unintended irony spoke her mind and conscience, a bit bravely. Joffrey is using her to get Ned to recant.
Oh, Joffrey was definitely thinking for himself and making Cersei nervous; for a moment it sounded to her like Joffrey might give in to Sansa. But then he added that little coda at the end of the speech about swearing an oath or taking it back or whatever it was for Ned to get the mercy, and Cersei relaxed. She’s the one that is not going to give up power lightly.
I have this little fantasy going that she’s the one who clues in to the real dangers from the north and tries to focus the kingdom’s efforts on that, and then the Lannister family gets broken up over the sister not leaving the throne. I also like to think Tyrion would take her side.
I must have missed it, who is the youngest Stark child?
His name is Rickon. We’ve seen him very briefly before, mostly in the first episode, but I don’t think he’s had any lines till now.