‘GCB’ – ‘Pilot’: Booby Licious or just plain ugly?

Senior Television Writer
03.04.12 26 Comments

I posted my review of ABC’s “GCB” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Leslie Bibb, Kristin Chenoweth and company in the new Texas soap opera with the weird, watered-down name? Funny or icky? Comparable to at least the current state of “Desperate Housewives,” if not that show’s original level? And are you going to watch again?

Have at it.

