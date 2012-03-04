‘GCB’ – ‘Pilot’: Booby Licious or just plain ugly?

I posted my review of ABC’s “GCB” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Leslie Bibb, Kristin Chenoweth and company in the new Texas soap opera with the weird, watered-down name? Funny or icky? Comparable to at least the current state of “Desperate Housewives,” if not that show’s original level? And are you going to watch again?
Have at it.
In your initial review, you compared this unfavorably to the Desperate Housewives pilot which you liked, or at least convinced yourself you did.
I do think DH’s talent was better and perhaps their pilot was more focused with the mystery (or the convenient voiceover) but overall don’t think this show represented a vast difference in quality. Or at least not to the extent that you do. I personally felt it was even a little more fun than the housewives.
But my perception is likely based on the fact that I didn’t love any season of Desperate Housewives as much as others did. So the reason it’s so easy for me to put this show on par with DH is because they both fall into the heap of shows I think have some appeal…just not enough for me to become a regular viewer.
I really didn’t mind it. I guess I tend to enjoy Kristin Chenoweth in whatever show/play she is in. Yes, her character was 2-dimensional, but she played it to the hilt. Her sidekicks … I like Marisol Nichols, and she seems the most developed sidekick in the pilot, but eh.
Leslie Bibb was alright, but I’m not sure I buy her in this role for some reason. Good to see Annie Potts around.
Not saying I think this show is going to last, but the pilot was okay.
When did Leslie Bibb…develop?
If they weren’t there before, credit/blame implants…
Heck yeah, I am definitely watching it again. Funny stuff, j knew/know people like this…
Honestly think you’re just not gonna be a fan of most of ABCs female skewing shows. It’s clearly just not your thing. You disliked ONCE and REVENGE and clearly enough people like those as well as many critics especially regarding the latter. I thought this show was really funny, the one liners didn’t stop and Annie Potts was a hoot
I’m less negative than you were. There are certainly kinks to be worked out (they’re going to have to scuff up Amdanda because episode after episode of Leslie Bibb being right and Kristin Chenoweth being wrong will get boring fast). But Annie Potts was a lot of fun and oddly enough I liked the teens for what little we saw of them.
Well, yeah, Annie Potts could class up a open sewer – which is pretty much what she has to do here. Would be nice if she landed a TV gig worthy of her.
She wears that dress particularly well, but not much else to enjoy.
it’s obvious not Alan’s cup of tea, but it was fun. more enjoyable than DH actually (i kick myself all the time for my commitment to stay with that idiotic drag through the bitter end, why oh why.) the way Alan made it sound like in the podcast, one would’ve thought it was a bomb of Work It proportion, geez. hey, maybe he’ll grew to like the show eventually like the way he turn around on Happy Endings…(remember how much he dislike that show too?)
I didn’t dislike it… which basically means I will keep watching it for a while and see if it gets better.
Didn’t watch the whole show, I think this show has legs. I will watch it. It’s fun. Pretty clothes and yes I agree nothing like desparate housewives, but a good replacement. Cute show
I liked the idea of this show much better than the execution. During it, I kept on thinking that I’d like to read the book, but I didn’t particularly like the script. It’s a great premise, and they have some good actors and casting, but it felt completely rushed to me. I’d have liked the supporting cast to take much more time in getting ramped up about the main girl.
Well, it doesn’t look like much of this will matter. The show debuted to a 2.2 A18-49 rating. That means dud, especially after factoring the inevitable week two drop…
really how many shows get much above a 2.0 at 10? Smash premiered to a 3.8 but it had a 7 plus lead in. As is GCB was only .3 off its lead and droppd ,1 the whole hour, maybe not even a drop since it started at 10:01. The 10p hour these days has far less live viewers, That’s uncontested. I’d wait to see week 2 numbers before pronouncing it dead
A 2.2 is very good for 10pm, but definitely not for a series premiere. That was at best an ok-ish start and it’s very unlikely that the show will fall only two tenths on its second airing.
Obviously, it was a poor decision from ABC to premiere it after Desperate Housewives (especially since they have a hit like Once Upon a Time that could serve very well as a lead in), even though it made sense from a thematic point of view.
When Annie Potts starred in the TV version of “Dangerous Minds,” a month of promos heralded in James Earl Jonesean solemnity and majesty, “Annie. Potts. returns. to. network. television.” As if the star of “Love and War” and “Designing Women” were Sarah Bernhardt, Marilyn Monroe, Joan of Arc and Mary, mother of Jesus, reincarnated in one body, and the whole nation had been close to death despairing during her one-year absence. Where have you gone, Annie Potts? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you. Woo woo woo.
To this day, anyone in our family gets slapped back to reality with the phrase “ANNIE. POTTS. Returns. To Network Television” when they lose touch with their humble mortality.
But even the latest return of ANNIE. POTTS. to network television can’t turn this dog crap into caviar.
In the immortal words of James Earl Jones, “Annie. Potts. Returrrnnns. To Network. Television.”
Even she can’t save this piece of crap.
Oops.
Here’s an idea! Let’s have a show titled “Good Muslim __________”, and see what hi-jinks ensure! A social experiment!
THIS. I’m sure if they abbreviate it GMB, it will be no big deal.
I actually thought it wasn’t too bad. I speak as a fan of “Popular,” and this strikes me as an adult version of that combined with the movie “Saved.” I liked Leslie Bibb and her character being the Only Sane/Reformed Woman, but eventually being all “fuck it, I’ll work at Hooters and work this disco outfit and out Kristin Chenowith at church.” If she’s going to fight back, that makes it a lot more fun. I am so far amused enough to watch it while it lasts.
I really enjoyed it. I thought Leslie was believable and sympathetic even though her HS meanness will no doubt come back to bite. I also love Annie Potts and the gay (hah!) husband. I also got a kick out of all those cute Texas boys.
I DVR’ed but did not watch. The promos looked dreadful and I knew your review was bad even though I didn’t read it till today.
I never really watched Dh but will have to now, as Scott Bakula will be in 4 or 5 of the final eps. I’ll be missing a lot of backstory. I don’t know if it will matter. Scott’s cameo onFamily guy this week was cute.
DH is much better than this soapy bomb! After a second look, couldn’t manage bit. In still like DH. I gess it’s time to go dor DH. Bt this is just a mixture of Gossip dirl , Peyton place, alittle DYNASTY, Is this the best they have?? Very good for 1 30 pm instead of AS THE WORLD TURNS.
Hm, why is it the only link I click on gives me the “posted my review yesterday” – you’d think that once in a while I’d notice the actual review.