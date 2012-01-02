Glad to see me? I guess we’re in the next year!

Happy New year, everybody! I was on a light schedule last week (though not as light as the TV business itself, which tends to ignore the last couple of weeks of December as much as possible), but I’m back in action big-time this week, as TV’s mid-season begins with a new wave of premieres, plus the start of the Television Critics Association winter press tour later this week.
Over the weekend, we posted a gallery running down most of the notable TV debuts and returns of the next few months (plus some shows not coming back until later in the year), and as you can see, January is going to be pretty damn busy in terms of premieres. I’ll have a review of ABC’s “Work It” coming up a little later today, and I’ll be trying to review as many premieres as possible, given the usual scheduling issues coupled with the insanity that is press tour.
TCA officially kicks off on Wednesday with two days of PBS. Fienberg will be covering the tour wall-to-wall, while my coverage will begin on Friday with NBC’s first day. As always, the tour schedule is so hectic (and the hotel wi-fi so spotty when it comes to streaming video) that the usual episode-by-episode reviewing is going to be less regular than usual while I’m in California.
I’ve been spending a lot of time in the last couple of weeks watching screeners of the stuff that’s coming, and I’ll be watching more in the run-up to press tour (and during it), but I’m curious which of the new shows you’re most interested in seeing when it debuts.
Should be an interesting year. If nothing else, “Mad Men” will be back in a few months to remind us what the money is for.
Entirely sycophantic? Maybe.
Praise you don’t need? Maybe.
Unnecessary procrastination? Maybe.
Anyway:
YAY-I’m sure this sentiment is echoed by many of us
#Smash looks great from what I’ve seen and read so far & a really good cast. I hope it can appeal to enough people to do well … at least by NBC standards.
Also looking forward to #Touch and great to see Kiefer back on the small screen again.
Glad to have new TV on the horizon. My DVR is almost empty.
It’s a few months away, but I’m really looking forward to Veep. Love almost everything Iannucci has done.
To say thank you?
Sorry, couldn’t resist
Super excited about the Justified return. Can’t wait!
Already a little anxious about the Tuesday 10pm overload — Justified, Parenthood, Southland, even White Collar. (thankfully Good Wife moved to Sunday).
Question – for us non-Nielson folks, does it matter if I watch Parenthood on DVR? I love Parenthood and I want to keep it on the air, but I’m pretty sure Raylan will win the timeslot in my house.
I’m definitely anxious for the return of Justified and 30 Rock. Also, curious about The Firm and House of Lies, though I’m not expecting anything brilliant from those two.
Shows really excited to watch: Smash, Awake, B*th in Apartment, The River
Shows I’ll probably check out: Alcatraz, Touch
Shows I’ll actively avoid: Missing. I just hated the trailer!
The promos for WORK IT seem to be daring me to watch it.
Hahaha that’s a good way to put it!
Will there be a podcast today? And do you have any idea what the podcasting schedule will look like during press tour?
Podcast either today or tomorrow. And as always during press tour, the podcasts will appear irregularly (but possibly more frequently) depending on when Dan and I can spare a couple of hours away from the action.
The promos for “¡Rob!” are enough to keep me from watching that dumpster fire(that, and the fact that I find Rob Schneider about as funny as a funeral procession). Same goes for “Work It”. It just looks unwatchable.
I wonder how long we will have to wait until discussion of the big return this weekend: Sherlock series 2.
I watched it last night (British!) and loved it. Amazingly directed by Paul McGuigan. Still didn’t really get what the heck was going on tho! Oh and I read that McGuigan is directing an ep of NBC’s Smash this week in NY so can’t wait to see how that ep turns out!
May, when it airs on PBS.
Alan – Any chance you’ll be at one of Cougar Town’s viewing parties while you’re in Los Angeles?
Will AMC be at the TCAs? and if so, do you think we will get a definite answer if Breaking Bad’s final episodes will air all at once or be split in two?
If you’ve seen a screener of “House of Lies,” I’d be eager to hear your thoughts.
thanks.
Luck, The River, Alcatraz
Alan, I would like to know if you watch and/or review BBC’s Sherlock, given that you like Doctor Who and all. I’d love to read your opinion on yesterday’s season 2 premiere, A Scandal in Belgravia.
Nevermind, I just saw that someone asked the same thing before me!
Nice Midnight Run reference…