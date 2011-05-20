‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – ‘Unaccompanied Minor’: All come crashing down

A quick review of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season finale – and season 7 as a whole – coming up just as soon as I get weirdly paternalistic with you…
Though I only review “Grey’s” occasionally these days, season 7 overall has been one of the show’s strongest ever. It’s not the show it was in the first couple of years, but it’s been to the series’ benefit that the writers acknowledge that. Meredith, Cristina and company are older(*), and at times wiser, and the show has grown up with them. It still does goofy things from time to time, but for the most part this was a year about taking the characters and their problems very seriously, from the way that the shooting’s aftermath lingered on for more than half the season to the way Meredith and Cristina’s marriages hit major roadblocks last night.
(*) Albeit not 7 years older, as Shonda and company continue to use a really weird sliding timeline that’s left me completely baffled about how long Meredith, Cristina and Alex have been residents now.
You can debate about who’s right and who’s wrong in each of those arguments, but what those were were genuine, adult arguments. Cristina has deeply-held, well-articulated beliefs about why she doesn’t want children, while Owen has a point that they should at least spend more than a few hours discussing it. Meredith jeopardized the trial, and all its patients, and her career(**), and she had an understandable reason for doing it, just as Derek is completely reasonable to want to take a step away from her to process what she did and what it means for their future.
(**) The chief’s reasons for not firing her didn’t really make sense, but I’d rather they not go through the pretense of Meredith being fired for 3 or 4 episodes and then returning, like Izzie and April before her.
There was a time when “Grey’s Anatomy” was this show where I suffered through a lot of stuff that made me cringe to get to those genius melodrama moments Shonda and company could do so well. Over the last couple of years, it’s evolved into a show that’s much more consistent in tone, where it may not move me as often as it did in the early years but also very rarely makes me question my reasons for watching.
So what did everybody else think, of both the finale, and where “Grey’s” as a whole finds itself heading into the eighth season?
It just felt like all the male characters getting dictatorial/possessive with their female counterparts.
I still don’t care about Teddy. I kinda wish she left for Germany and taken Noel (sorry, whatshisfacesickdude) with her.
As for Alex, I think he was robbed of what he had genuinely earned. Excited to see April melt down. The big question is – Chief is the worst boss on television of all time, correct? He’s the most ridiculous, posturing, useless character and yet he continues to be on the show.
I also feel for Alex. Guy can’t catch a break. The problem is he did the right thing for the wrong reason. He just wanted to be chief resident. He briefly acted as though he felt guilty lying for Meredith but keeping secrets like that never bothered any of them before. Remember when Izzie cut the LVAT wire or whatever it is called to bump up her beloved Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the transplant list? Everyone covered for her. And actually, I was disgusted by that and by the way they were all ultimately excused and that was one of the first times I stopped watching. Is Meredith going to get away with something similar again? Will I feel so disgusted again if she does? I don’t know.
I have stopped watching this show in disgust many times but this was a really compelling and interesting season.
Karev is too selfish and narcisisstic to make a good manager, which is precisely why he should never be in charge of other people … at least not at this stage. He needs to grow up a lot more. He may have done the right thing, even though it wasn’t really his business as it wasn’t his trial, but he did it for completely the wrong reason (to disqualify Meredith), and he did it without thinking through the consequences. Which is something he does often; yet another sign he’s not a grown-up yet.
Meredith, on the other hand, *was* an adult and has been for some time. Nice to see her and Christina grow up even as the show has. But even adults make mistakes, and Mer, Owen, and Derek all made mistake in this episode. Mer was faced with the dilemma of not putting and individual patient’s welfare above the scrupulous methodology of a double-blind clinical trial, and she couldn’t do what was ethically demanded of her because she’s always been a strong patient advocate, first and foremost — which makes her exactly the wrong person to be helping to conduct a clinical trial. Derek knows this now, too, as does the chief; and the chief is more understanding, not just because it’s his wife and that biases him, but also because he sees that he helped to push Mer into this — *and* because he realizes that the same quality that makes Mer such a fierce defender of her patients is the wrong quality to have in an impartial researcher. And we NEED researchers to be impartial and scrupulously ethical. Derek knew this, yet he agreed to take Adele into the trial, thereby virtually guaranteeing that Mer would want to know whether Adele was actually getting the drug rather than the sugar-pill placebo. Derek didn’t think that through and therefore didn’t talk to Mer about how important it was that neither of them know which one Adele was reciving. Then he refused to understand that the quality he so admires in Mer regarding how she handles patients every day was virtually guaranteed to make her want to give Adele the real drug, just to give Adele a chance. Derek and Meredith both should have seen this coming, and each has a mistake to acknowledge. That said, the mistake has to be reported; but the removal of Adele form the trial and Meredith from the project might be enough for the supervising grant agency (probably NIH) to allow the trial to continue, because truly, nothing else was affected by this lapse of ethics, including the results, because Adele hadn’t been in it for very long and her data can be sequestered/removed from the total.
But will Derek b e as big a jerk about this as Karev while hiding behind righteous indignation? Good question. He gets to be angry, yes, but moving out was just over the top. And Meredith needs to understand why she made that error and why it was an error to be on a individual patient’s side that time, painful as that might be, because there are exceptions to every rule and she just hit one.
All of which leaves lots of stuff to examine next season. This show has just gotten better over time, albeit in fits and starts until this year. Can’t wait for fall!
My thoughts completely echoed yours, especially about these issues being “adult arguments”. I thought the exact same thing. As you said, you can completely see both sides. Nothing is black and white (not gonna use the obvious “grey”, but you get what I mean). I thought it was an intereting juxtaposition to last year’s finale where there was a huge catostrophic event. Here there were a lot of emotional impolosions. Also worthy of note was the great acting by all, especially Sandra Oh who completely wore every emotion on her face. (Both Kevin McKidd and Sandra were electrifying in their scenes, I thought). Since there were many charcters to serve and they had the bulk of screen time for last few eps, I understand why Callie/Arizona weren’t featured much and the story focused on the two central couples.
I’m going to have to think about looking at this show again. My wife and I watched the first few seasons on Hulu, but then couldn’t keep watching after George left the show, and the way they HAD him leave.
Still, even then it seemed like a different show in the first 2 or 3 seasons, then started to go in very different directions.
If Ellen Pompeo decides that next season is her last, I hope they semi-reboot the show with a new crop of interns, while jettisoning a few regulars (oh, off the top of my head… Teddy, Owen, April, Jackson, Lexie, Callie, Arizona, Derek, Bailey, Chief). Cristina needs to become a Bailey-like authority figure; the seasons-long search to find her a cardio attending is played out and, at this point, insulting to the character. Karev would also be great as an authority figure.
I’ve enjoyed this season as well, but I got pretty annoyed last night about how everyone treated Alex for revealing Meredith messed with the study. Yes, he did it in a less than ideal way (and partly for less than ideal reasons) but I’m sorry, he’s RIGHT. He SHOULD HAVE TOLD. And for him to lose Chief Resident because of it is absolutely ridiculous. On top of that, the way Meredith dismissed his concerns was absolutely maddening. On top of all that, he got snaked out of the position in Africa. Ugh, hasn’t Alex been crapped on enough since Izzie left?
I loved the Christina/Owen storyline. That is tricky and real and complicated and wonderful. I hope they don’t back off it next season.
Sorry, but you’re wrong: Alex earned most of his bad karma, but he didn’t earn being chief resident, and Owen quite correctly told him why. See my comment above for explanation.
Also I hate how everyone’s acting as though MerDer’s clinical trial was for sure going to cure Adele (and also that random patient with children). Are Sophia, Zola, and the aborted fetus going to cure cancer next season???
That bugged me too. I know the result may be “promising” but it is barely off the ground at this point. I’m sure the show killed the idea in case viewers really thought there was such a drug (maybe there is, and I don’t know, though)
I didn’t get the impression that they were so sure it was a cure — but the script *did* point out that desperate people will indeed look at even the most dubious treatment as a godsend, and that’s serious as a heart attack. Meredith switched the chief’s wife over to give her a chance, which the placebo clearly wouldn’t give her. Same goes for the family whose member didn’t make it into the trial because it was suspended: they’ll grab at any straw, no matter how thin, to give their loved one even a fleeting chance at improvement. This is why people who are ill or have relatives/friends who are ill with the disease they are studying are absolutely NOT the ones to judge the merits of a clinical trial. Half the reason for doing a clinical trial is to get a large enough population to see whether the drug in question 1) performs significantly better than the placebo, 2) stops working after initial success, thus making its effects only temporary and perhaps not worth the investment of time and money required to make the drug available, and 3) whether there is a subgroup of patients for whom the drug is not appropriate because of side effects or ineffective even though it might be effective for the larger population. You need to know for whom a drug does work, at what age, of which gender, at what stage of illness, under what circumstances, and with which comorbidities (other illnesses or conditions). All this means researchers have to be absolutely scrupulous about conducting a double-blind trial wherein neither the doctors nor the patients know who’s getting what. Meredith screwed that up, yes, because that violated the blind neutrality of the trial, even though it didn’t affect anyone else’s result — but the chief was also right when he realized that he’d pushed Meredith into this by pushing to get his wife into the trial but only after he’d refused to recognize his wife’s condition when Mer tried to inform him about it. That said, Meredith is wrong when she says she’d do it again (the reason being that she knows Adele, and it IS the chief’s wife in question) because that means she’s put the welfare of one patient and acquaintance ahead of an entire population that might some day benefit from the drug being tested. Then again, a longer trial might also discover that, for example, the drug might trigger a stroke or cancer in certain types of patients, or maybe in anyone who took it — so you’d get to keep your sanity but maybe die or at least deteriorate anyway.
You have to be ruthlessly scrupulous in how you conduct clinical trials for them to be useful — which is perhaps why doctors who conduct such trials decided early to go into research and don’t have a general or specialty practice … whereas doctors who spend most of their days treating patients don’t typically conduct research and are maybe too tied to those patients to conduct proper clinical trials. Because somebody always loses in clinical trials (whoever gets the placebo), but someone *has* to get the placebo in order to have a fair comparison of the tested drug’s performance. Brutal, but true. A doctor who can’t be that ‘brutal’ or detached about conducting a clinical trial has no business running one.
And no, there isn’t currently such an Alzheimer’s drug, but you can bet there are real clinical trials going on trying to find one that will work for more than lab rats.
The storylines with all the main characters were really interesting and as Alan said, seemed real adult, where you could see both sides.. (except the subplot with Lexie, Mark and Avery.. I know what they wanted to make, I donâ€™t know if the execution was as good as the rest of the subplots).. but what really did get to me emotionally was the main medical plot.. I thought it was really good to take a different route than the usual “a lot of patients are coming in and we need to save as much of them as we can”, that they have done already, and other shows before, like ER, have done as well.. I did not expect the twist of no survivors.. and then the second twist of the lone survivor with no family member waiting for her at the hospital, and the black woman’s breakdown and decision to stay and lend emotional support to the girl.. the whole plot just pull strings at my heart, although I felt I wasnâ€™t given as much scene time as it could have gotten. I mean, I tear up, but they could have me in tears.
Agreed. Well done, all. This one was a keeper, and most of the actors gave it their all.
I can’t remember a show/movie dealing with the question of abortion in as complex and real manner as this show did, so good on them.
the only solution I can see to keeping that relationship is for Christina to come back. Not to cave into the argument (like Arizona did) but to give Owen is time to understand and feel she respected him.
Yes, the episode did present a very realistic, adult view on the question of pregnancy and what happens when two adults disagree. It also did a good job of pointing out one really painful reality about pregnancy: when the man and woman in question disagree, it’s the woman who *has* to get the last word, because it’s her body (and she’s stuck with the resulting kid should anything happen to the guy). There’s no way this decision can possibly be mutually agreed on unless they both look at the pregnancy the same way, and Christina and Owen don’t. She can’t and shouldn’t be forced into bearing a child she doesn’t want — that’s the equivalent of making her a slave and dictating what she can and can’t do with her own body. Guys don’t bear children and won’t ever be put in this position (blame Nature, not the woman, dudes!), so their input, even when they’re husbands, has to come second. It’s cruel, but pregnancy is a yes/no question: there can’t be a meeting in the middle — you can’t be just half pregnant, and having a kid is a ***BIG*** decision, one of the biggest life will ever throw at you. Owen thinks he can convince Christina to change her mind and that, if she doesn’t, it’s because she hasn’t thought the matter through all the way. He’s wrong, and blind: she’d already thought it through before she met him and decided her demanding career would get all her attention. That’s a valid choice, and Owen treats it as if it weren’t (or rather, that it’s valid for everyone except his wife, because he SO wants a child). And what if Owen changes his mind after the baby’s born? It’s not like you can send the kid back to the factory or return it to the store: it’s a person, and it’s not going away. Christina’s being responsible. Owen’s being unrealistic. This is something they should have discussed before getting married and NOT assumed that the other person would change his/her mind later, because that’s not likely.
And I don’t think Owen is going to feel respected unless Christina changes her mind: he’s lying to himself if he thinks he’s being fair and she’s not. The reality is that she was always going to have the last word on this if they disagreed, and that’s her right, no matter how upset that makes him. That’s life. Christina didn’t make the rules: Nature did.
I agree that this episode dealt with the issue of abortion very realistically, but you really should watch Friday Night Lights. Their depiction of abortion was even more layered and believable. Also, it doesn’t hurt that FNL is a basically perfect show.
Christina surprised me by getting pregnant. I would have thought for someone who so adamantly didn’t want children, she would have taken precautionary measures.
Megan – I agree completely – This is the second time Christina has gotten pregnant and had an abortion – you’d think a doctor could figure out how to prevent an unwanted pregnancy.
They’d be starting their final year of residency- 5th year- mean they would be 4 years older than before.
I preferer a whole lot more to cringe for some part and receive those genious melodrama moments that you spoke of, than this current situation where the show just few a bit… bland.
I mean, this was a good episode, and the one before were even better, but to get to these two, we had to suffer with that whole atentation towards Callie’s pregancy and marriage, who gain too much time and for the most part, wasn’t very interesting. And if the show presented a finale like the ones from season 5 or 6, I could overlook those mistakes from the midseason (like I actually did last year, for instance). But surely that’s not what happened, so for me, this was one of Grey’s weakest seasons.
Sandra Oh does a great job but the character is the reason I most often turn off this show in disgust and hope I never meet a doc like her. Besides all of her self-centered nonsense, this is her second unplanned pregnancy… smart is still not wise. I think the characters, for the most part, have done little maturing over the seasons and these behaviors continuing just makes me want to wash walls or almost anything else. But I am the one who watched it…even when I know I detest most of the characters. Must have thought I needed to be punished. Not bad enough to have to watch Private Practice though.
I had this same thought re: Christina’s pregnancy. I know no birth control is 100%, but given how strongly she feels about not having kids and having gotten pregnant before (and, I don’t know, being a doctor), you’d think she’d be the birth control nazi at this point. I would have at least liked a mention that she’s on the pill, or whatever and can’t believe she still got pregnant.
Different methods of birth control have different failure rates. She and Owen might have been very careful about using condoms, for example, but that doesn’t mean a condom can’t fail. Earlier on, Christina may have been using a different method with a higher failure rate. Or she may just be exceptionally fertile, which means even a tiny slip/failure rate is enough to get her pregnant. Sad but true. But the storyline doesn’t mention any detail on that so we can’t tell whether she’s not being careful enough or is just plain unlucky — but yes, I’d think given her history and her views, she’s an absolute birth-control-freak (pun intended!) and is just unlucky. Unless, of course, Owen was putting pinholes in the condoms … ?
Looking at the season as a whole, I agree with you that several of the early episodes were very strong. I really felt optimistic about Grey’s returning to the glory days of season 1 and early season 2. But after the winter hiatus, I feel like that great beginning to this season was largely squandered. Other than the musical episode, there weren’t so many egregious sins of melodrama as the season just sort of fizzled out. Maybe the hiatus just took the momentum out of the strength of the early season, I’m not sure what went wrong, but I was largely un-invested in the last several episodes, didn’t care that Derek (seemingly) left Meredith, and that everyone’s lives came crashing down.
Oh, and Shonda if you’re listening, please get rid of Teddy. She sucks the life out of every scene she’s in. I was so disappointed that she stayed in the end. Boo!
Pretty tame as far as “Grey’s” finales go, but the episode was decent. The Derek-Meredith and Owen-Cristina stuff was solid. It’s just too bad the rest of the cast didn’t have too much going on. Couldn’t there have been at least a few more plane crash survivors for the other docs to operate on? There was far too little Bailey for my taste. And, just wake me when Mark and Lexie get back together, OK?
TAME???? Were we watching the same episode?? There was *nothing* tame about the situations Christina and Meredith found themselves in, nor for the chief after everything came to light, nor for the surgeons and surviving families who had to face the fallout of a crash that had only one survivor. It wasn’t precisely tame for Karev, who did maybe the right thing for completely the wrong reasons (he could have simply decided not assume anything abut what he thought he saw Meredith doing/holding because it wasn’t his business, and that would have been true: it wasn’t *his* clinical trial, and it’s not like no one had ever covered for one of his mistakes). There was nothing tame about Meredith committing an ethical violation re: the clinical trial because she came down on the side of a patient she knows because she thinks individual patients should always and everywhere come first (this was one of those rare occasions when they can’t, and she refused to deal with that). Really, you must have a different definition of the word tame than the dictionary has.
I guess I meant tame in comparision to last year’s finale (a gunman running loose in the hospital) and the Season Five finale (George and Izzie knocking on death’s door). It was just hard for me to be as emotionally invested in Meredith and Cristina’s marriage woes as I was in the last couple of finales.
Was I the only one who wondered about how Seattle Family Services have the power to award custody, albeit temporarily, of a foreign national ( and presumably with a limited right to stay in the US) to MerDer?