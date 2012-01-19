‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Makin’ Changes’: I don’t want no scrubs

#Happy Endings
Senior Television Writer
01.19.12 47 Comments

A quick review of last night’s “Happy Endings” coming up just as soon as I have idea face…

“Happy Endings” has been on such a roll this season that I spent much of “Makin’ Changes” simply being surprised that none of it was making me laugh. At one point, I even made a note that both the Brad/Jane story and Penny’s relationship with the Ryan Hansen character seemed like something they might do on “Whitney,” which is a show all about characters taking relationship issues to ridiculous extremes out of a petty need to be proven right.

But of course, “Happy Endings” does these kinds of stories all the time. We’re only a few weeks away from another episode where Jane got dressed up in a ridiculous outfit (and Max in an even more ridiculous one) to win a bet and prove herself right, and I found that one very funny.  But none of this week’s stories worked for me, though I found occasional gags within them funny (Alex’s confusion about a baker’s dozen, Brad falling into all the mousetraps during his “Blackass” taping).

Is there a degree of silliness that even this show shouldn’t push past? Have they just gone to these particular wells once too often this season? Or am I alone in being disappointed with the episode?

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Happy Endings
TAGSADAM PALLYCASEY WILSONDAMON WAYANS JRDAVID CASPEELISHA CUTHBERTELIZA COUPEHAPPY ENDINGSJONATHAN GROFFZACHARY KNIGHTON

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP