Happy Thanksgiving, sitcom-style!

Happy Thanksgiving, to all my American readers! (And happy Thursday morning to everyone else.) In what’s become something of an annual blog tradition for me, I’m going to embed two of the all-time classic sitcom episodes about Thanksgiving: “Turkeys Away,” from “WKRP in Cincinnati” and “Thanksgiving Orphans” from “Cheers.” If you have some time to kill before football, turkey, or whatever your family’s Thanksgiving plans entail, enjoy some retro laughter, particularly in the climax of each episode.

Here’s “Turkeys Away”:

And here’s a good chunk of “Thanksgiving Orphans” in three parts (if you want the whole thing, Netflix Instant has every “Cheers” episode ever, and I can’t think of many finer ways to spend the day than hanging with Sam, Diane and company):

And just for the heck of it, here’s “The West Wing” scene where President Bartlet calls the Butterball hotline for turkey advice: