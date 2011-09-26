‘Hart of Dixie’ – ‘Pilot’: Summer goes south

I posted my review of “Hart of Dixie” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. Was Rachel Bilson likable enough to compensate for the “Doc Hollywood” story, cliched Southern backdrop, etc? Are you disappointed that Nancy Travis won’t be around full-time? Glad to have Scott Porter using a Southern accent again? Wishing that Jaime King would go back to “James”? And, most importantly, will you keep watching?
Have at it.
Ah played Dixie with mah BUTT!
Maybe it was my ultra-low expectations, maybe the fun of seeing downtown Stars Hollow again, but I thought almost the whole thing was delightful. And the un-delightful (when did Nancy Travis get so scoldy?) is out of the picture, so I’m on board.
i wanted to like it but Bilson seemed stiff and didnt deliver in a natural manner. hopefully she gets more comfortable in future episodes because i thought everyone else was good.
Josh Schwartz and a love triangle? No thanks. He’s incapable of writting characters that act older than 15 when it comes to love intrests. Even when their 30.
Uh, it’s “they’re” not “their”
Cute. I would give it another episode or two. I liked Rachel Bilson stumbling down a dirt road with a box of Franzia.
Better than I expected, both the execution and Bilson’s acting. I’ll stick around for a while, although the slapstick of the scenes from next week was disheartening.
I love Bilson, so I’m probably biased. (She was the best thing about “The OC”.) But I thought it was decent. I didn’t like the broad stereotypes (did they really need to add a plot about a girl who has a baby and was in denial about her pregnancy?). I’m hoping it finds it’s footing, because I do miss shows like “Everwood” and “Gilmore Girls”. And this could be a show along those lines.
I liked it. Not totally believable but that was expected. I agree with the other commenters; Rachel Bilson’s so likable and nice to look at that I’ll probably keep watching. The pier with the gazebo (not sure if it’s called a gazebo when it’s over water) at the end was strangely familiar. Dawson’s Creek maybe?
I’m glad Scott Porter is getting another paycheck. They can’t all be winners…
Jamie King’s “southern accent” is horrible. It almost ruins the show for me. It irritates me with every episode I see. And I do wish Nancy Travis would have been on it longer, that was disappointing.