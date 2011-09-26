‘Hart of Dixie’ – ‘Pilot’: Summer goes south

Senior Television Writer
09.26.11 12 Comments

I posted my review of “Hart of Dixie” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. Was Rachel Bilson likable enough to compensate for the “Doc Hollywood” story, cliched Southern backdrop, etc? Are you disappointed that Nancy Travis won’t be around full-time? Glad to have Scott Porter using a Southern accent again? Wishing that Jaime King would go back to “James”? And, most importantly, will you keep watching? 

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCress WilliamsFall TV 2011HART OF DIXIEJamie KingRACHEL BILSONscott porter

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP