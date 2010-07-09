HBO sets a premiere date for ‘Boardwalk Empire’

HBO has announced a premiere date for “Boardwalk Empire,” the drama from Martin Scorsese and former “Sopranos” producer Terence Winter set in Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition. It’ll debut on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m., hopefully creating for a month or so one hell of a double feature with the tail end of “Mad Men” season four.

Though I haven’t seen “Boardwalk Empire” yet, the pedigree of Scorsese and Winter, and a cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael K. Williams (Omar from “The Wire”) and Michael Shannon has me beyond excited to get a look at it. After the jump, a trailer: