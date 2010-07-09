HBO sets a premiere date for ‘Boardwalk Empire’

HBO has announced a premiere date for “Boardwalk Empire,” the drama from Martin Scorsese and former “Sopranos” producer Terence Winter set in Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition. It’ll debut on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m., hopefully creating for a month or so one hell of a double feature with the tail end of “Mad Men” season four.
Though I haven’t seen “Boardwalk Empire” yet, the pedigree of Scorsese and Winter, and a cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael K. Williams (Omar from “The Wire”) and Michael Shannon has me beyond excited to get a look at it. After the jump, a trailer:
Looking forward to this, the sets look amazing!
PS – Mad Men is starting up Season 4. :)
It’s going to be glorious.
September? But I want it now.
God, I hope this is the show that will end the seemlessly neverending critics and awards bj’s for “Drinking, Screwing and Smoking in the 50ties” aka Mad Men. Granted … the show is very good but for me it’s become a love/hate relationship because it isn’t better than Dexter, In Treatment or Damages…let alone Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy. And yet it gets praised like as if it were playing in another league than even the best of the other Tv shows. It seems even resistent against the attention deficit disorder riddled mind of the common TV-critic. Normally they love a Tv show for 2-3 years and than just forget about it and hype a new show. Even if the old show is still as good or even better than in it’s first season. See Rescue Me, Weeds, The Office or 30 Rock.
back to Boardwalk. I hope the series can maintain the look and feel of the pilot with the much smaller budget, tighter schedules and without Scorsese. ..and I hope Michael Shannons character doesn’t die too soon, but I fear this will just be a one season arc.
Isn’t better than Dexter? You sir, have obviously not watched Dexter and/or Mad Men the past two years.
Mad Men was easily superior to Damages this year, and last too. This seasons Damages became a slow-buring affair and a bit of a mess as they had to cram everything into the finale.
And this year’s 30 Rock and especially The Office have widely been regarded as their worst.
I liked the part where he said Rescue Me, Weeds, The Office and 30 Rock are as good as they used to be. That was funny.
Most critics actually still see the class of older shows like Rescue Me or Weeds. Just look at their metacritic scores. Rescue Me good an extremely good 84 for season 5 and a still great 77 for season 6. (in comparison: Mad Men good an accurate 77 for season 1. 88 for season 2 and 86 for season 3.) They are just to busy hyping newer trendy shows like the inconsistent Glee or the extremly overrated Good Wife. In the case of Mad Men…it reached the point where nobody seems to have the guts to say that the emperor has no clothes. Or better…the emperor has little to no plot and besides Hamm, Kartheiser and Slattery no fully flashed out male characters. Most of it’s appeal comes from the gorgeous sets and costumes, the cinema worthy direction and the dense atmosphere.
Dude, you think Rescue Me is classy tv? Yikes. I like the show, but when it comes to great acting, writing, production, directing, etc, Mad Men wins hands down. There is most definitely a plot to Mad Men, and the show has some of the best writing on tv right now, bested only by Breaking Bad this year, IMHO. You said it had no fully fleshed out male characters after naming 3 of them-how many more do you need on a drama series? And you never mentioned the women, so my guess is you aren’t a fan of their work either. Too bad, because 3 of them just got Emmy nominations this week for their fantastic work. Perhaps these are some of the reasons why critics, and fans, love and recognize a quality show when they see it.
I meant …in the 60-ties. DOH!
I read that as sixtyties. Don’t you mean ’60s’?
With the cast and crew involved there is no way this can possibly go wrong. If it does, then well it will be criminal.
That trailer looked fantastic.
I have a good feeling that this show will do well, based on acting pedigree and others involved.
Mad Men and and Boardwalk-very excited!
Michael K Williams? I’m so THERE. The end.
Yikes, that makes THREE one hour dramas (Rubicon and Dexter being the other two) that I’m going to want to watch in that slot alone. Can’t wait.
everytime i see steve buscemi I think of happy gilmore! ha
Correct me if I’m wrong…but he’s not in Happy Gilmore…?
Adam Sandler was in Happy Gilmore. However, I enjoyed Steve Buscemi in Ghost World
looks amazing.
People still watch DEXTER? Really???