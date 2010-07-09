HBO sets a premiere date for ‘Boardwalk Empire’

#Boardwalk Empire
Senior Television Writer
07.09.10 20 Comments

HBO has announced a premiere date for “Boardwalk Empire,” the drama from Martin Scorsese and former “Sopranos” producer Terence Winter set in Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition. It’ll debut on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m., hopefully creating for a month or so one hell of a double feature with the tail end of “Mad Men” season four.

Though I haven’t seen “Boardwalk Empire” yet, the pedigree of Scorsese and Winter, and a cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael K. Williams (Omar from “The Wire”) and Michael Shannon has me beyond excited to get a look at it. After the jump, a trailer:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBOARDWALK EMPIRE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP