HBO sets ‘Game of Thrones’ April season 4 premiere date

01.09.14 5 years ago

HBO has announced that the fourth season of “Game of Thrones” will debut on Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m.

Season 4 will, like season 3, be largely adapted from the third of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, “A Storm of Swords.”

It’ll be paired with the third season of the political satire “Veep” with Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the premiere of “Silicon Valley,” the latest series from Mike Judge, who has previously given us “Beavis & Butt-Head” and “King of the Hill” (and, perhaps more germane to the new series, “Office Space”).

