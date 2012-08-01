HBO’s ‘Girls’ and ‘Enlightened’ to return in January

HBO’s three-hour stint at the Television Critics Association press tour is going to begin shortly – including a highly-anticipated panel for “The Newsroom”(*) – but the network has already put out press releases for several of the announcements co-presidents Richard Plepler and Michael Lombardo will be making, including the decision to pair “Girls” and “Enlightened” in January.
(*) Often, panels that we expect to be memorable trainwrecks turn out to be anything but. It’s entirely possible that Aaron Sorkin will charm our socks off, or that he’ll wear us out by repeating the same answers he’s given to complaints about “The Newsroom,” and all the anticipation will amount to nothing. We’ll see. I’ll either be live-blogging it or writing it up immediately after the panel ends.
The first season of “Girls” debuted this past March, while season 1 of “Enlightened” aired last fall. “Girls” got several major Emmy nominations, and “Enlightened” won a devoted following among some TV critics (though the show never quite clicked with me) and became the only one of HBO’s fall comedies to be renewed. “Girls” had been partnered with “Veep” a year ago; I imagine we’ll find out in the executive session why it’s being delayed.
Keep in mind also that January was the point in HBO’s scheduling when “Luck” season 2 was supposed to air, and with no new shows far enough along in their development to debut that early, my assumption is that the two comedies will be picking up the slack in between “Boardwalk Empire” in the fall and “Game of Thrones” in the spring. (If Plepler and Lombardo say otherwise, I’ll update this post.)
What about the Woody Harrelson-Matthew McConaughey show? I always assumed it would replace Luck on January.
Not ready yet. Plepler and Lombardo said they’ll have new programming in 2013, but they didn’t want to rush something for January. As I assumed, Girls and Enlightened will be HBO’s only original series in that first quarter.
They haven’t even started filming yet. It would probably be too much of a rush job to have it ready in time.
Since they picked up several months ago and it’s just an 8-episode season, I assumed it would be ready by then. Oh well. Thanks for the answers.
I know Cinemax just issued their press release at the same time as HBO. Are they doing any kind of panel? I’m really curious about Banshee and their William Petersen project.
If Girls aired this past year in the spring, and it’s airing next year in the winter, why do you say that “it’s being delayed”? That doesn’t sound delayed to me; if anything, it sounds like it’s being brought forward.
Or did you intend to say that Enlightened was being delayed from the fall? That would make more sense, sure. Or Veep? (If that’s even being renewed? No mention of that here.) But that’s not what you said:
‘ “Girls” had been partnered with “Veep” a year ago; I imagine we’ll find out in the executive session why it’s being delayed.’
It’s a little confusing. Editing glitch?
I would imagine Veep is being delayed due to the new season of The Thick Of It
