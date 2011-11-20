‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘A New Birth of Freedom’: When the whistle blows

11.20.11

Well, there seems to be enough interest in discussing “Hell on Wheels” that I’m going to keep these posts going for now. “A New Birth of Freedom” brings together Cullen and Lily, gives Elam more responsibility with the cut crew, and lets Doc Durant give another speech that’s meant to be terribly persuasive but really isn’t.  Oh, and it gave us more Swede, which is never a bad thing.

What did you guys think? Three episodes in, do you have a sense of the show’s strengths and weakenesses? Are you enjoying it enough to continue? 

