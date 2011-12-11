‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Pride, Pomp and Circumstance’: Man vs. machine

Once again, the forum is yours to discuss the latest episode of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels,” which seemed heaviest on Doc Durant – and, as a consequence, lightest on Cullen – of any of the episodes so far, while also giving us plenty of Reverend Cole, Lily and Joseph as everyone dealt with the arrival of the Cheyenne in the camp.

What did everybody else think? Even those of you who have professed to be fans of the show don’t seem particularly fond of the writing and/or performance of Doc; feel any differently after tonight?