‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Pride, Pomp and Circumstance’: Man vs. machine

#Common
Senior Television Writer
12.11.11 16 Comments

Once again, the forum is yours to discuss the latest episode of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels,” which seemed heaviest on Doc Durant – and, as a consequence, lightest on Cullen – of any of the episodes so far, while also giving us plenty of Reverend Cole, Lily and Joseph as everyone dealt with the arrival of the Cheyenne in the camp.

What did everybody else think? Even those of you who have professed to be fans of the show don’t seem particularly fond of the writing and/or performance of Doc; feel any differently after tonight? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Common
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLanson mountCHRISTOPHER HEYERDAHLColm MeaneycommonDominique McElligottEddie SpearsHELL ON WHEELSTom Noonan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP