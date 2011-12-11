‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Pride, Pomp and Circumstance’: Man vs. machine

Once again, the forum is yours to discuss the latest episode of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels,” which seemed heaviest on Doc Durant – and, as a consequence, lightest on Cullen – of any of the episodes so far, while also giving us plenty of Reverend Cole, Lily and Joseph as everyone dealt with the arrival of the Cheyenne in the camp.
What did everybody else think? Even those of you who have professed to be fans of the show don’t seem particularly fond of the writing and/or performance of Doc; feel any differently after tonight?
I have certainly never had a problem with Durant, either the writing for the character or Meaney’s performance. The “He’s no Al Swearengen” mantra is just a variation on a criticism of the entire show that was ill-advised — to put it politely — to begin with.
It looks like the pace is about to pick up. Thought it was an excellent episode. Only quibble is I can’t imagine that Lily would leave her husband’s hat on the gravestone. Having a tactile reminder of her husband ought to be far more precious than fleeting gravestone symbolism. Hope they show her with the hat again later.
Question: Anyone recall the details of the speculation Durant engaged in with the stolen money?
Don’t remember which episode or the details, but I remember him sending the order to his stockbroker around the time he was having the telegraph war with the bank over the credit facility and payroll. I think Swede was lurking in the background or outside the window. Sorry to be poor on the details but I do remember thinking, what’s that about. It was a non-sequitor to the action going on both on the scene and in the episode. It wasn’t clear it was railroad funds at the time.
Yes, it was toward the end of last week’s episode he gave a message to the telegraph operator about contacting his stock broker and selling some stock. Don’t think they ever mentioned him skimming money from the company.
Speaking of the Swede, just who’s side is he on anyway. Works for Durant, but sold him out to the slimy Senator. Wanted to hang Bohannen but backed him up last night to prevent the Irish from going after the Indians. Cullen was doing it for the Preacher, what was the Swede’s angle, and why was he taking black powder from the shipment a couple of weeks ago?
When Lily got her hat back from the indian girl, the guy said the indian girl’s husband “was killed with his own arrow.” Were they implying that Lily was the one who killed her husband? I remember her killing an indian right after her husband was killed.
Yes, she killed the woman’s husband with the arrow she pulled out of her own body, so the Native woman’s husband killed Lily’s husband and Lily killed him.
I have noticed that when I rewatch an episode the music seems more intrusive on second viewing. I think a ‘less is more’ attitude could help our sense of realism.
By far my least favorite episode yet. I still think the western aesthetic is executed very well, but the plot could not have bored me more.
It may have been an interesting episode, but it was quite silly in my mind. Usually in AMC shows you don’t think about the scenery or context that supports the writing and acting. That’s a sign of a good show. In this episode, multiple times I was caught thinking about production. First was with the reception for the Senator. What a ragtag band of citizens Hell on Wheels has. I would have thought an undertaking like this there would easily be 1000 to 5000 people associated with it. If there were over 100 people it showed poor production values to make it seem so small. Next, the language issue with the indians. What, they don’t have budget for subtitles? Why establish now that they speak their own language. The encounter previously between Joseph and his brother would have been in their native language. Pretty awkward done this way. FInally, the scene where the Irish (?) walking boss walks out. Both crews working seemed like a miniscule effort and this time Cullen is watching? It’s very uneven in its treatment of the panorama. I like the show, but it’s pretty camp.
Read elsewhere that none of the native actors speak their native language, let alone Cheyenne. No, they didn’t have enough money or time to teach them.
Ditto to the lack of people or size of the camp. Also the random placement of rail cars, laying railroad ties on top of standing water, Cheyenne in Eastern Nebraska, why getting through the Rockies is such a big mystery (hint: follow the same path thousands of covered wagons have taken) why haven’t they got 40 miles of track yet?
Overall I would give it a C+.
Also to nitpick, did you see the track they were laying when the Irish walking boss got canned? Looked like they were planning a pretty severe turn. The route doesn’t have to be historically correct but they should at least effort to make it look more Transcontinental and less Thunder Mountain railroad.
Who was the artist who sang “Believe me if all those endearing young charms” during the graveyard scene?
Yes, I would like to know that as well.
This show has nearly lost me. Talk about bread and circuses. Last week we got a boxing match and this week we got a race. The thinness of the storytelling is obvious. Durant doesn’t speak. He only declaims. Declaims, declaims, declaims. Yawn. One more week of it, and I’m out.
This show is getting a little silly. Why on earth would the senator give Durant the “I’m gonna bring you down” speech, knowing that a man with so much to lose as Durant could stage an unfortunate “accident” on his way out of the camp? Just leave!
What the hell’s happened to the Cullen revenge plot? Has there been anything to this end in the last three weeks? Of course, there’s the elusive “Sergeant Harper” but not much is happening with that. Where’s the planning? How about some flashbacks showing Cullen with his wife?