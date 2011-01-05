Hello, I must be going… to press tour

It’s almost Elvis’ birthday, boys and girls, and that means it’s time for the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Sunny Pasadena. If you don’t know what press tour is, I did a long explanation once upon a time at The Star-Ledger, but the short version is that it’s 11 straight days (sometimes more, sometimes less, this time 11) of press conferences, interviews and other working press events in which the broadcast networks, cable and PBS try to promote their upcoming shows that will air in winter, spring and even early summer. It is an all-day, all-night affair that’s been dubbed “Death March with Cocktails,” and it’s going to keep me and Fienberg very, very busy over the next week-plus, particularly since there are so many shows debuting or returning during the tour.
The tour officially starts this morning, and Dan will be there to cover it all, mostly in his The Fien Print blog, and sometimes doing straight news stories (which you can find on our TV page) for more generic programming announcements. I’m not coming until midway through day two but will be writing a ton and doing plenty of interviews and such when I’m not.
One of the best shows of this mid-season, FX’s “Lights Out,” actually previewed at the summer tour, but there should still be plenty of intriguing shows and panels, including the critics getting a look at 15 minutes of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” a session for AMC’s extended murder mystery “The Killing,” Oprah Winfrey introducing her new OWN network, Betty White continuing her late-career renaissance with a “Hot in Cleveland” panel, and a trip to the “Parks and Recreation” set, where I aim to ask Nick Offerman nothing but woodworking questions.
Because of the time demands of the tour, some of the regular morning-after reviewing will be a bit spottier for the duration. (I have a bunch of things I need to write today just to get ahead, for instance, which means tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” review will be brief at best.) But even with another guy to share the tour load with, there’s only so much I can do.
So follow the blogs, follow both me and Dan on Twitter, and hopefully we’ll have some interesting things to tell you about the tour and the shows over the next week-plus.
Is David Milch’s ‘Luck’ expected to feature at the HBO part of the press tour?
No. My guess is we’ll see it at the summer tour.
Are you going to pay attention to Downton Abbey, an English period piece premiering on PBS in January. A great series and smash hit in England, but premiering on PBS, it needs al the attention it can get.
Probably not, no. Not my genre of interest, though I know Mo Ryan is a big fan already.
It’s a real shame that Downton Abbey is being cut so much from the original UK broadcast, supposedly because PBS doesn’t think a US audience will “get” some of it. The fact that PBS has such a such a lowly view of their audience is depressing and insulting.
Downton Abbey isn’t being cut down from the UK broadcast. There’s a good article on Televisionary called, “In Defense of Downton Abbey” that addresses the whole thing. Worth a read.
That’s good news then. The original piece I read suggested that cuts had been made to remove much of the detail regarding the ‘entail’, as Americans wouldn’t understand it. My counter argument to that (as is mentioned in the Televisionary article) is that ‘entail’ doesn’t mean much to us English either, as it’s an archaic and upper-crust system.
It doesn’t surprise me at all the the misinformaion was spread in The Daily Mail, a newspaper not encumbered by the notion of factual accuracy.
Thank you for the information. I wasn’t going to watch it because I thought they were removing a lot, but now I’ll have to make sure to watch it.
Game of Thrones isn’t really my cup of tea genre wise (and I haven’t read the books), but I really like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Virtuality, so I’m hoping it would be an excellent show!
Alan — I hope you don’t miss this golden opportunity to talk woodworking with Offerman and William H. Macy!
Any Breaking Bad news to come from this thing?
Dunno. AMC’s only paneling “The Killing,” but channels often make announcements about premiere dates and such.
Will Justified S2 have a presence at the tour?
Yup.
Any word whether the 15-minute preview of Game of Thrones will be made public at some point?
I would tend to doubt it. That’s not the way this sort of thing goes. It’s not like something they’re screening for the fans at Comic-Con.
How can a fifteen minute preview be enough to get an idea of the show, other than perhaps the visual themes etc?
It’s really not, and I’m not super-happy about it. Ordinarily, I would try to interview one of the actors and/or producers, but I haven’t read the books and won’t have seen a full pilot, so I know basically nothing.
It could be that there’s just a ton of post-production work on this thing and 15 minutes is the best HBO could do. Or it could be that they’re playing oddly coy with this thing and trying to avoid letting us see the whole thing for as long as possible.
Game of Thrones, Terra Nova, Falling Skies, Spartacus, Camelot, The Cape, The Borgias, The Killing, Wilfred, Chicago Code, Paul Reiser Show, Mr.Sunshine. Those are the midseason shows that matter. (If shows like Lights out, Luck, Shameless, Sons of Anarchy, True Blood, V, Entourage or Walking Dead won’t be there.) Maybe Bob’s Burgers cause of the genius known as H. Jon Benjamin and Breakout Kings because I wan’t to know if T-Bag will be a recurring star or just a guest.
