Heroes vs. Villains: Where does ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White fall?

The NCAA basketball tournaments are less than a month away. Because it’s obviously never been done before, HitFix is going to host its own tournament, but this battle won’t take place between teams on Tobacco Road. We’ve got something more exciting in mind. In our competition, the greatest Heroes from the worlds of television and movies will face off versus the greatest Villains.
The committee is currently mulling over the brackets, but we need your help. There are six characters who some would consider anti-heroes, but we know then need to part of the battle royale. Do they fall in the Heroes bracket or the Villains bracket?
You decide. You have 48 hours. Choose wisely.
Our first anti-hero of questionable bracketology is the man who started off this discussion among the HitFix staff. Almost immediately after we began brainstorming people for this list, someone asked the very obvious question:
“Where do we put Walter White?”
Obviously, the protagonist of “Breaking Bad” wasn’t the first anti-hero on the big or small screen, nor was he even the first among the cable drama revolution of the last 15 years (that would be Tony Soprano). But his journey from a good – or good-seeming – man to an outright monster makes him perhaps the quintessential 21st Century anti-hero, and the perfect test case for this debate. After all, didn’t “Breaking Bad” fandom spend much of the show’s five seasons debating how much they were rooting for or against Walt at any given time, and whether the people who stood in opposition to him should be cheered or booed?
I jumped on the “Walt’s the villain” train pretty early on in the series, but I’m not the one voting. You are. This poll will be up for the next 48 hours, and the results will determine which bracket Walt is placed on. (Depending on the seedings, we can’t guarantee that every one of the six anti-heroes will make the final cut, but I think it’s pretty safe to assume that Walt will.) So cast your vote, and if you want to continue the eternal debate in the comments, you are more than welcome to do so.
I have to go with villain on this one. I think hero was possible until Walt finally admitted that to Skylar he was doing everything because he liked it. He had a few redeeming qualities, but when you murder several people and poison a child I think you get your “Hero Card” permanently revoked.
People make a lot of that admission, but he had already essentially admitted the same thing to Jesse a good bit earlier than that. Jesse questioned why he wouldn’t want to just sell the methylamine and have more than enough money for his family (recall that he had earlier calculated $747,000 as being all that he needed). His response, after a long preamble, was that he was not in the money business, he was in the empire business.
So he was a hero when he killed multiple people, but only turned into a villain when he admitted that he did it because he liked it? If he had killed all of those people, made all of that meth (and subsequently probably contributed to making many lives worse), and grew rich off others’ pain all for his family, then those would be heroic acts?
Am i missing the link to the poll? Also, if Walt isnt considered a villian with his body count, poisining of a child, and general criminal overlord dealings, i guess there is hope for me yet
Villain
Villain..where’s the poll?
He’s the hero! He effectively got rid of a drug Kingpin/Chicken man and some other bad guys and in the end made sure no one will be using his blue stuff anymore. So, the world is a better place now, Walt’s heroic sacrifice saves many lives in the future.
That;s like saying the drug cartels are heroes because they provide jobs and when people OD, it’s removing the less savory members of society.
I think obZen DF’s tongue is firmly in his/her cheek (though I could be wrong).
Sorry, guys. Poll is there now. Vote away!
Alan, do you (like me) compose posts using voice recognition? I couldn’t help but wonder when I saw that you said people could argue this point in the “comics” rather than “comments”.
Put Walter White as a hero and Heisenberg as a villain
Co-sign.
Well, barring creating two entries, one for WW and one for Heisenberg I think Walter is clearly a villain. (Is there a poll or are we just voting in the comment section?)
Villain. Is he any different than Stringer besides he’s the main character?
Yes. Walter wasn’t a complete sociopath.
Walter seems far, far more sociopathic than Stringer. Stringer was born to the Game, and tried to make it less violent (if no less exploitative), Walter found it and fit in better than anyone else.
Stringer Bell wasn’t a sociopath. Not even close. Choosing to do evil and having a pathological disorder are two different things.
Stringer’s a villain?
Walter White is almost as villainous as the people who think he’s a hero.
Easy. Villain.
There should be a Hero region, a Villain region, an Anti-Hero region, and a Sympathetic Villain region. Heroes vs. Villains is too black-and-white!
Subjective moral equivalencies won’t work for this, but I am curious to see how people rate Walt between villain, anti-hero, and sympathetic villain.
I still say hero. This was show full of characters with few redeeming qualities so the bar for “hero” is set quite low. In the end, we saw that Walter White still had a few of those redeeming qualities. An anti-hero is still a hero in the protagonist sense of the word. I think Uncle Jack, the Cousins, Tuco, etc. – characters with no redeeming qualities whatsoever – were the villains of this show.
So even though he murdered, kidnapped his own child, put his wife through hell, made/sold illegal drugs, and his actions lead to the death of innocent people… because he had a few ‘redeeming qualities’ and because he was the protagonist* he’s a hero? REALLY!?!?
(*for all we know Tuco was a loving father who took his kid to school every morning and helped with homework at night after cooking dinner; Tuco just had the misfortune of not being the protagonist).
Yes, Otter, REALLY!?! I base my opinions on what I’m shown, not on “for all we know”s…if we are taking “for all we know”s into account then FOR ALL WE KNOW Walt could have been serving up soup to the homeless in his of screen time or helping rebuild Haiti. Yes, I am saying that even though he “murdered, kidnapped his own child, put his wife through hell, made/sold illegal drugs, and his actions lead to the death of innocent people” that he is the antiHERO of the show. I’m sorry,were we supposed to be taking Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ into account when debating this or just the context of the show and other shows like it?
If “a few redeeming qualities” is the barometer for hero-dom, Charlie Manson is a pretty decent artist, so put him in the hero bracket too! Walt’s hubris really is his defining characteristic, unjustified in the beginning, becoming more justified as the story progresses, until the point where it costs him everything. It’s a character arc, but at no point would I really call it “heroic”, from the day he dons the Heisenberg hat he’s having too much fun/taking too much pride in his work to be able to wash the blood of the literally hundreds, if not thousands of people whose lives he ruined through his actions (either directly or indirectly). Plus, although the details were always kept particularly vague with what happened with Gray Matter, but obviously the guy who walked away from a billion dollar company for a couple grand over some slight, probably not the best guy either.
Hank would disagree.
Yep, it’s no secret Hank despised Walt once he found out what he was. And if the question were should Walt or Hank be listed in the hero bracket/division …the answer would be quite clear (Hank!) And while Walt’s not anyone I would consider a personal hero, in the context of THIS SHOW, I still think he’s the (tragic) hero – confronted by adversity, he makes flawed decisions, they spin out of control, he does too, then realizes just how much he has effed things up (sure, only after he’s dying alone, estranged from his family, administering chemo treatments practically to himself..some people are hard headed but he does realize he was wrong) and tries to set things as right as he can before dying. It’s not black and white. Whatever happened to redemption? I know I’m in the minority with that opinion but where ever Walt ends up in the awesome March Madness inspired bracket Alan and his team are building I can’t wait to play!
Col Bat Guano, do you not think that the issue was muddied partly by the fact that, despite Hank having consistently displayed so much hatred for Walt over the past few episodes and trying to put him in prison, Walt still desperately tried to save Hank’s life?
I see where you’re coming from TTS. Walt’s actions were not HEROIC, but he could be considered the (anti-)HERO/protagonist or even the tragic hero of BB, completely.
Anyone who watched BrBa from the first episode on = Hero
Anyone who joined in later = Villian
He did figure out a way to make sure his children and wife wouldn’t want for anything, but the emotional toll and the plain old body count, even if many of the people for whom Walter was responsible for their deaths were “bad”, can’t really justify the “happy ending” overall. The finale was just a tiny bit of resolution in a horrible story for all involved.
Walt’s a hero.
There’s no telling how many people would have developed heart disease and coronary failure had they kept eating Gus’s chicken. And refusing to help Jane as she was SpinalTap-ing directly led to some much-needed reforms at the FAA.
She wasn’t “SpinalTap-ing” – it was her own vomit!
He personally caused the death or emotional destruction of EVERYONE he came in contact with. How is that anything other than a villain?!?!? At least the poll results seem to be showing that.
The key is your word ‘good-seeming.’ Walter White was going through the motions of life, following the rules but nursing the hurt of his former business partners’ slight. Faced with a crisis, he chose an evil, villainous path. He chose to be a bad guy, though it took until the finale to admit it.
Yeah Walt was pretty much always a douche, selling meth just upped his game from douche to murdering douche.
Milaxx, this is often claimed, but a rewatch of the first season seems to me to argue against this reading. Why for instance does he nearly free Krazy 8? Vince Gilligan has said the story is about someone going from Mr. Chips to Scarface. Not from garden-variety douche to Scarface. Mr. Chips, to be clear, was a much beloved teacher, dedicated to his profession and his students* and clearly nothing resembling a douche.
*This is another point on which I think people are often incorrect. At the beginning of the series, Walt is obviously not happy with his car wash job and with some aspects of his home life; but he did love teaching and was not just going through the motions of a dead-end job for a paycheck.
My answer to that is that he loved the chemistry – something apparent from beginning to end of the series. The way I read it, the subject matter was what made the teaching tolerable.
He was always a passive aggressive douche. I’ve rewatched each season before watch the next. The reason he is a lowly teacher is because he always thought he was the smartest guy in the room, which granted he likely was. However he seemed insulted that everyone failed to recognize or acknowledge that to his satisfaction. That pack his toys and go him mentality is what lead him to sell out of Grey Matter just before it went big. I suspect it’s also what led him from Nobel prize winning work to college professor to high school teacher. He loved his teaching job in that he could stand in front of an audience and spout off all his scientific knowledge. I have no doubt he loved science it doesn’t make him less of a jerk.
Milaxx, I would submit that the happiness and wonder on his face as he waxed rhapsodic about chemistry early on (both in class and in a flashback to a discussion with Gretchen about what components make up a human body) went beyond just “spouting off all his scientific knowledge”. Our interpretations of his facial expressions though are ultimately subjective. What I really would like to know is how you explain Vince Gilligan (creator and showrunner) saying over and over that this was the transformation of Mr. Chips to Scarface? He said that early, middle, and late, over and over. Does he not understand a basic element of his own protagonist?
Per Wikipedia:
Original 1939 version: “As the years pass, Chips becomes a much-loved school institution, developing a rapport with generations of pupils…”
1969 Peter O’Toole version: “Chips finally achieves his dream of becoming headmaster of Brookfield, and lives out his days at the school, loved by his pupils and comforted by his happy memories…”
I also see that no one has yet offered a response as to why Walt almost freed Krazy 8 if he didn’t have a core of decency and compassion at the beginning.
I do believe he loved chemistry, but he also loved being the smartest guy in the room. He certainly wasn’t loved by any of his students. Yes he questioned freeing krazy 8 but then again this was after he didn’t die from the first attempt to kill him and no one in their right mind ties someone to a pole in the basement with a bike lock. There’s nothing decent about that at all. Walt’s hesitation was over having to kill him with his bare hands instead of in a more passive manner like gassing him. That moment passed fairly quickly the minute he saw the plate piece missing.
Oy. Where to begin?
–No evidence that Walt was hated by *good* students–as opposed to bad ones and troublemakers like Jesse.
–Even in Jesse’s case, one of the F test papers he handed back had applied yourself in red ink not something that’s an uncaring teacher would write.
–Krazy 8. Hoo boy. How long has it been since you watched the first season? I have watched it twice in the past year in addition to watching it years earlier. Your impression of what went on there really ignores a lots of character development. The difference involved was not so much about easier and harder methods of killing, but about killing in immediate self-defense as opposed to executing someone with whom you’ve developed a bond, and begun to see with compassion as a person you can relate to.
Walt composes a pro-con list as he agonises. On the “let him live” side are items like “murder is wrong” and “you won’t be able to live with yourself” (concerns unimaginable to the later-seasons Walt, except about those he is very close to). On the “kill him” side is a single item: “he will kill you and your entire family if you don’t”. A pretty compelling counterpoint! But after that there is a very long scene of the two of them bonding over beers and talking about the family furniture store K8 grew up working in, where Walt brought his son’s bassinet. After all of which, Walt decides to free him and goes upstairs to get the key.
Once he realizes that Krazy Eight has kept a shard of plate to stab him with, he concludes that he has to kill him. But as he’s doing it, he sobs and chokes out “I’m sorry” over and over. (Specifically, nine times: five “I’m sorrys” and four “I’m so sorrys”.) Totally different from the later, hardened Heisenberg.
I hope it has just been a long time since you saw that episode and are misremembering it in hindsight, because it is hard to understand how anyone could have seen it recently and misread it so badly.
–Still no explanation of Vince’s “Mr. Chips” statements.
Ugh, I wish we could edit our comments. I compose with iPad voice dictation system and forgot to go back and edit the second bullet. It should read as follows:
“Even in Jesse’s case, one of the ‘F’ test papers he handed back had ‘APPLY YOURSELF!’ written on it in red ink–not something that an uncaring teacher would write.”
Walt care about science & chemistry. That was his number 1 love. He wanted the students he taught to see the beauty in it he saw, but he wasn’t beloved by any of his students. Jesse cared for him for a while, but all the things they did to each other over the course of their relationship killed that. At the end they were at best, at peace with each other. But back to the Mr. Chip comparison. Walt wasn’t beloved by his students and his concern for them and sadly everyone in his life came second to his true love science & chemistry. It doesn’t mean he wasn’t in a lowly place when we met him. He was was. But he was also a bit of a douche. Money and money just allowed that inner douche to come out, and when it did, in Walt’s own words, “He felt alive.”
Neither. He did terrible things, but wasn’t a complete sociopath. This is really pointless, if there is only 2 choices.
might want to look up that word sociopath – that’s exactly what he was, complete and utter.
He was whistling as they made soup of that kid who’s only crime was seeing them steal from a freight train. That’s not a sociopath?
Sociopaths and psychopaths have a personality disorder that usually manifests in childhood. Walt starts off the series with many behaviors that are in opposition to sociopathy but by the end of the series he’s behaving as a textbook sociopath. So it’s unlikely he *is* a sociopath because it’s not an adult-onset mental disorder (typically), but as Heisenberg/Dark Walt he certainly acts like a sociopath.
I understand and appreciate that NF, and you may very well be right (and I know you are most like correct from a psychological perspective) however you may be assigning motives that we (the viewers) are incapable of knowing. For example just because Walt is driven to take care of his family that doesn’t mean he’s not driven by entirely selfish motive. But whatever, there will be, if there haven’t been already, dissertations written on the psyche of WW.
@Bryan-A: You’re correct in that we’re drawing conclusions based on perceived behavior, and we don’t know much of anything about Walter White outside the brief span covered in the series. There are a few flashbacks early on to specific moments in Walt’s life, but they don’t reveal much. However, a key component of a sociopathic disorder is a lack of empathy for others or guilt over one’s actions. Walt repeatedly displays both guilt and empathy. We see him struggle to justify killing Krazy 8 and how he agonizes over the events that end season 2. We also see his empathy and concern displayed repeatedly for various family members, including Jesse, over the course of the series and even at the close of Breaking Bad. But it’s also true that Walt has displayed an utter disregard for Jesse and others, and has readily rationalized actions that jeopardize both his family and their livelihood, so his rationale and behavior is inconsistent as well.
I’m not a medical doctor but I play one on TV, so I could be wrong here, but I don’t think Walt can easily be called a sociopath.
And I’m certainly no Not Jung… those are excellent points NJ I’d want to go back and see those scenes again to see if he’s truly empathetic or worried about getting caught but I’m pretty sure you are correct. THANKS.
I miss this effin show so much.
I find the whole series and Walt in particular far more interesting if he’s making conscious choices rather than under the influence of a disorder, so I might seeing what I want to see. Either way, he’s one of the most interesting characters ever depicted on television.
If he suffered from any psychological defect, it had to be narcissism. Think of how often everything became all about Walt.
Walt is not a sociopath. He’s a narcissist. He has a personality disorder, it’s NPD. Todd is a textbook sociopath and I wonder if he was created just to show that him and Walt are very different. The thing about Walt is he eventually learns to say: “fuck it” when he does wrong for self-preservation, hubris, or whatever else. But, he also becomes increasingly emotional/impulsive as the show goes on. Even at the bitter end, he revives his empathy for Jesse. Todd by contrast has a CHILLING affect.
He is SO a villain. That was the arc of the show, the point of the whole 6 seasons of Breaking Bad and as you said, Alan: his journey from a good man to an outright monster. He’s a villain.
I like Brein’s point. WW was mostly a sympathetic villain in the early going. Full villain during the 5th season before dying a noble death. Hero is a hard sell.
The problem with the Walter White debate is the framework it lies within – ‘Heroes’ vs. ‘Villains’. This isn’t 1950’s TV where there are only good guys and bad guys anymore. And actually, most film/television criticism roundly rejects and dismisses formats that cater to that tired and flawed formula.
It’s not as simple as determining where ‘anti-heroes’ fit, either. What about the leads from The Americans? Can we really classify the Russian spy protagonists as heroes? I wouldn’t. Or to a lesser degree, what about House, another very flawed protagonist, though not quite to the level of an anti-hero?
Perhaps a better way to do this – considering the NCAA tournament style format – would be to have the four corners of the bracket represent four different character types: Classic Hero, Classic Villain, Anti-Hero, Flawed Hero.
There are more than enough to fill each and we’d be able to pick the cream of the crop to battle each in the Final Four. Hell, we could even see a Hank, Gus, Walt, Jesse finale if we went this route.
I guess my definition of an anti-hero would be someone like Omar. He was a thug, but he only preyed on those in the game. So I might be able to justify all his maneuvering with Gus, but the collateral damage on Walt’s side Jane, Hank, victims of the plane crash, Brock, the spider kid; all that was just too high to fall on the anti-hero side for me.
I don’t disagree with you, I just feel like they’re using an antiquated system here to evaluate these characters. During the ‘Golden Age’ characters are rarely just good or just bad. Even your example with Walt, one could argue the first couple of seasons he was an anti-hero before he slipped totally into the dark side.
Clearly in Breaking Bad, Walter is the villain, and Jesse is the hero.
I agree Walter is a villian, but Jesse’s no innocent. If there was a category, I could give Jesse somewhat reluctant anti-hero. He’s not a good guy, but he’s not as out and out evil as Walt.
I think there is a deeper question: Was Walter playing Heisenberg, or was he Heisenberg all along and only played at being Walt? What was his true nature?
Sorry, what I meant to type was that his true nature was what he did, whether as Heisenberg or as Walt. We are what we do.
No way in any shape or form Walter White is a hero. He was the biggest villain of them all – someone who by the end got a thrill out of committing crimes and hurting people.
Walter White spends too much time jumping in and out of those boxes for me to choose one to stick him in. It’s almost like he’s one of fiction’s most complicated characters, a man who defies classification by a simplistic binary view of morality.
Al Bundy, original anti-hero
Walt is a hero. I’ve never been so passionately engaged to a character as Walter White AKA Heisenberg.
Walt is a hero. I’ve never been so passionately engaged to a character as Walter White AKA Heisenberg. Nothing irked me more than that comment at the end about him doing it for himself – I envisioned they were going to throw the audience a bone to steer Walt’s image to being undoubtedly villanous. And people can rest of making him a villian for that line alone.
I don’t think that question has an easy answer. What about Vic Mackey? Vic did a lot more good than Walter ever did but I still consider him a villain for betraying Ronnie (But not for killing another cop, strangely enough). This argument could go on forever, but I would like to see the brackets.
Villain for me.
Interesting discussions to come. No guidelines were really given, so each of us can go with their own morality scale.
I put him as a villain because that seemed to be the show’s opinion of him as it went on. He was deluded into thinking he was the hero, but he only caused death and destruction.
However, it did give me pause, because the final episode seemed to hedge on that a bit. Without spoilers, I’ll just say its tone seemed to soften on Walt a bit and almost seemed to give him a heroes’ farewell. But if you consider “Ozymandias” to be the series’ climax and the rest is epilogue, he’s a complex villain.
I think they softened him in the whole back half of the last season. By the end of “Ozymandias”, after all, he had tried to save Hank, tried to send Jesse to Alaska rather than “Belize”, and did his best to shift blame away from Skylar (despite the misinterpretation of that phone call scene by many). It was in the first half of the final season that they portrayed Walt as a truly odious villain.
I’m not sure I agree with that Slackerinc. Walter white did some pretty horrendous things in tohajilee and ozymandias. In Tohajilee he orders Jesse’s murder and tries to use Andre as bait to lure him out. Then in Ozymandias he lets jesse be dragged off to be tortued by a bunch of neo nazis and on top of that he tells him the truth about Jane just to spite him. Of course this is also the episode where he kidnaps his own daughter. Also trying to save hank and letting trying to let skylr off the hook with the phone call is the LEAST he could have done. I wouldn’t really call this softening, instead it’s just proof that Water White isn’t quite the world’s worst person
I don’t want to be associated with the camp of Skyler haterz, I truly don’t; but in fairness it must be said that Walt intensely resisted the idea of killing Jesse until Skyler more or less insisted on it.
As someone who is a father of four kids, and seeing how Walt has doted on his baby daughter many times in the show, I have trouble understanding the claim that his taking his daughter (not sure “kidnapping” is quite the right word given that he was a custodial parent to her) was a sign of anything like “evil”. He wanted to be with his *whole* family, but the older, ambulatory members would not go with him. Taking Holly was his attempt not to get back at Skyler (as many people seemed to interpret it) but an inability to face, at that moment, the abyss of never being with his baby girl again. She, at least (he thought) could go with him and not resist, not insist on leaving him; ultimately she would forget she ever had any parent but him. But when they were in that restroom and she cried “mamamama” he ultimately could not do it.
Before I start to sound like a complete Walt apologist, I must note that I first started to hate him when he killed Jane (I am unabashedly pro-Jane all the way). I sort of softened back toward him again for a while, but again reviled him when he sexually terrorised Skylar in “Madrigal” ([www.youtube.com]). But I think it’s apparent that the transformation toward utterly repellant evil we saw seeming to culminate in the first half of the final season was something the writers lost their nerve on in the final half. Those final episodes were some of the series’ best, to be sure; but they just didn’t in the end have the heart to fully commit to that transformation to monster.
Clearly a villain. The angle that he was “doing it for his family” was very early on revealed to be a rationalization. As was just “doing it for the cancer treatments”. It’s possible those things made him step in the door, and even that is debatable since there was a reason why he picked Meth as his solution when others would not, but it quickly became the power and dominion he had over others that kept him doing it.
I never understood the trivialization of his motives as ‘rationalization’. The guy made a very modest wage as a teacher. He had a son with special needs, a new baby, and a wife who wasn’t in a thriving career. The idea that he was going to do something to leave his family secure is entirely plausible. Do I think that he came to value the power and respect that came with it? Yes, but do I think he went into that with the expectation of acquiring those things, no.
Because those were never really his motives. He says as much himself .
Srpad, I don’t recall him saying they weren’t his motives. He said he did it for himself. That isn’t mutually exclusive for him doing it for his family as well.
The problem is that he kept going even after he had more than enough to satisfy his families needs. The guy was addicted to the thrill of danger and the idea of being the big kahuna of meth cooking. Yet he tried to frame as something else both to himself and others. That’s rationalization.
I do think at the very beginning he did not relish doing it on its own and he was desperately wanting to earn enough money to provide for his family and then get out. The key turning point was in the 10th episode of the second season. He has generated his desired nest egg, has told Jesse that he is out, and focuses his obsessiveness on doing home projects like the fancy hot water heater.
He sees someone shopping there, clearly for components for a meth book, and sort of rolls his eyes and tells the guy how he’s doing it wrong. But then as he’s standing in line waiting to make his purchases, the key moment comes and an epiphany comes over him. He abandons the items he was going to buy and strides out into the parking lot as Heisenberg, sternly warning the guy and his partner to stay out of his territory.
He was an angry and bitter man form the first episodes. Also prideful. If his family was his priority he would have took the money he was offered every early on. He didn’t though because he needed to prove he could be the best at something.
But the needing to prove he could be the best at something only came about originally because a normal, nice, loving, kind man was pushed to an extreme circumstance by the fate that had been bestowed upon him and what he THOUGHT (whether it’s true or not) was the only way out.
Walt is a villain, and always was deep down even at the start of the series. His pride and selfishness, combined with a hungry ambition, drove him to become a monster. By the end he is no better than many of the villains he thwarts, especially Gus Fring, whose character also shows us how people can be capable of both kindnesses and atrocities. Personally I was both rooting for and hating Gus in series 4 on the same balance as Walt in series 5. I don’t see anyone debating Gus’s villainy.
Everyone has unredeeming qualities. I for one don’t look at selfishness as an inherently bad thing.
Semitar, what if that selfishness causes the deaths of many innocents?
Spaz – I think it’s bad if the deaths of many innocents is a factor in determining what course of action is taken. But if it isn’t then there are times when I would hold the person for knowing or should have known that there actions could/would result in certain consequences. If you had a particular situation in mind, I could explain what I mean, but it isn’t a black-white issue for me where X’s actions that inadvertently lead to Y bad action = I think bad of you.
Letting Jane die? Poisoning a kid?
While I don’t advocate letting someone die, you do have to remember that Jane made it very known that she might tell on him and get him in trouble. Walt didn’t like Jane, but he never implied nor stated to do her any harm. She regularly wielded her power by pulling the blackmail card. So while watching her die is generally uncool, I’m not sure why he would help someone who would be willing to take him down. He might as well as walked into the police station himself. And as for Brock, I mentioned it earlier, given that Gus was going to kill Walt and his family, and Jesse was pretty hell bent on not giving a damn, the alternative was certain death for the Whites. Gus made it known that he was going to kill Hank and if Walt interfered Gus would kill him and his entire family. If Walt allowing Gus to kill Hank is the suggested action, then I would agree that poisoning Brock should not have happened. I would be open to other alternatives Walt should have considered when faced with the fact that Gus’s options were killing Hank, or killing them all.
At the start of the series Walt is most certainly NOT a villain. The entire point of Breaking Bad is to take a hero, or at least a normal, god-loving guy, on a path where he makes largely logical choices motivated by fear and necessity, at least at the beginning, that eventually cause him to be a villain.
Walt’s a villain, and always was deep down even at the start of the series. His pride and selfishness, combined with a hungry ambition, drove him to become a monster. Eventually he is no better than many of the villians he thwarts, especially Gus Fring, whose character reminds us how people are capable of both kindnesses and atrocities. I was rooting for and hating Gus in season 4 on the same balance as Walt in series 5. I don’t see anyone debating Gus’s villainy.
I think ‘hero’ and ‘villain’ are made up titles for story characters that don’t exist in the real world. The main character is always the hero though.
Protagonist and hero are two different things.
I think that’s a lazy convention that enables categorisation that oughtn’t apply to good art.
“Hero” is often used as a synonym for “protagonist”, though. We can argue that they technically mean different things (they do), but the terms are definitely used interchangeably.
I say villain. I mean he poisoned child for christ’s sakes. And honestly out of all the major tv show anti-heroes he probably became the most morally reprehensible by the end of it. Dexter Morgan at least only ever killed people who were evil (more or less, it’s kinda complicated/stupid) and Tony Soprano at least never poisoned a child. Even Vic Mackey for as many awful things as he did, at least saved a lot of people as a direct result of his arrests.
I think it’s a testament to the quality of the show that in spite of how awful Walter was I still found myself fascinated by him and at times sympathetic to him even if he really did become horrible by the end of it. But my vote still goes for villain.
I want to go on record as saying poisoning the child is not a good thing. I will ask that given that Gus was going to kill him and his family, and Jesse was adamant on not helping Walt (regardless to the fact that Walt had helped Jesse numerous times) what would have been the best thing for Walt to do? And please don’t go the ‘he never should have got into the drug business to begin with’ route.
I am voting for villain and I nominate Dr Samual Beckett as the ultimate hero once the bracket goes up. I also nominate Chuck and jack from Lost and I will think about others later. Tony Soprano, Don Draper, Vic Mackay, Jax Teller and others should be villains.
I have to go with villain. While he may have had good intentions at the outset, he kept doing it because he like it and he was good at it. Despite the risk involved to his family. And the christ, the collateral damage from his decision was unreal.
*Spoilers*
Watching Jane die and poisoning Brock kinda seal ‘villain’ for me.
The term is “anti-hero” and not “anti-villain” for a reason. Walt is the hero of the story and the audience even if he’s a horrible monster. If a show surrounds its central character with people who are more despicable in order to create drama, then you’re watching the hero. Was anyone cheering for the Aryans in that final scene? Didn’t think so.
Walter is a sad excuse for a hero even at his most sympathetic, but the legendary, lethal Heisenberg is one of the all-time great screen villains.
Asking us to define a character with so much grey in terms of black and white is just silly.
How is this even a question? In adition to all the things he did to characters we don’t care much about like poisoning Brock and putting meth on the market, he ratted Jesse out to be tortured and killed.
Well I am just as bad as Walt then I guess. When Jesse conspired with Hank to get Walt, and Hank lost his life because of it, I put the blame SQUARELY on Jesse for his pride at trying to get Walt by going after the money that was set aside for his family. When Hank died, I was livid, and really angry at Jesse, and I uttered ‘that’s what he gets’ when Walt told him and nodded in approval.
I could buy his many justifications right up until he let Jane die.
And caused her death!
The genius of “Breaking Bad” is that he starts out as a hero and is almost entirely transformed into the villain as it goes along, culminating in “Ozymandias” (even if the finale does go soft on him). He doesn’t function traditionally as either. He’s the protagonist.
I’d place him as a villain for this sort of thing, because if you were assembling a TV Drama Team of Good and Evil, he’d definitely be Team Evil.
No brainer. Villain.
But a compelling one like a plane crash in slow motion.
Perhaps the term “hero” is not entirely accurate in the sense that Walter White certainly is not A “hero” by the dictionary definition (“a person who is admired for great or brave acts or fine qualities”), but he is certainly THE hero of Breaking Bad. I conflate hero in this sense with protagonist, which of course Mr. White is. He’s obviously not a heroic figure, so I guess I understand why people are overwhelmingly choosing villain, but he’s the “hero” of Breaking Bad, in my opinion.
Walt was always a villain. Even early in the show he puts vanity and ego over what is best for his family by refusing to accept the offer to go back to grey matter and get on their Cadillac insurance. I think it’s a profound misreading of the show to think Walt was ever good or was ever forced down the path he took.
He was pathetic and emasculated early on, for sure, but he was never actually good or heroic. The first things he does that make us cheer for him (beating up a peer of his son and blowing up that a-hole’s car) are exhilarating for the audience but those actions are not defensible in the end, and they certainly are not heroic. He made deliberate choices every step of the way and, crucially, had alternatives that he never took because it would have required him to swallow a little pride.
A guy who acts to gratify his own ego every step of the way while rationalizing that he has no choice and is nobly acting to better his family? Villain…. to a T.
What about in the pilot or perhaps before the pilot in the world of Breaking Bad? Walt is certainly a good man then. The whole point of the show is that a good man is forced by extreme circumstances to take a route he thinks is necessary, and he turns evil due to that route.
I think the writers envisioned him as a tragic hero who was pushed ever closer to the edge of morality, before finally falling over. He’s too complex a character to be described as a “hero” or a “villain.”
First off, salute to Alan and everyone for bringing up a great debate. Walter White has done more bad than good. He’s killed plenty of people but to be fair a lot of those killings were in self-defense and protection of his family and also Jessie. In order to bring down a monster (Gus) he had to BECOME a monster. He was wrong for not saving Jane but he knew Jessie would only go in a downward spiral of meth addiction with her and she was already a liability which in turn made her another threat to his family. There’s too many grey areas honestly to call him either hero or villain. I think it’s best to just qualify him as both or at least a villain with heroic qualities. The good things he’s done like saving Jessie when he ran over The Odd Couple, helping him against Tuco, and even freeing him from the Nazi’s redeems him a bit as far as that goes but let’s not forget a lot of the later seasons drama were set in motion the minute Jessie decided to go rogue and kill The Odd Couple (just a nickname roll with it) for murdering a child and one of his best friends. Yes, the plane crash was an indirect result of his actions for letting Jane die but that was a coincidence that he could have never predicted. When he poisoned Brock he did admit later to Jessie that “I knew exactly how much to give him” and that could be justified if you consider there was no way he could have taken down Gus without Jessie’s help in order to save his family. Gus’s “I will kill your infant daughter” is probably the main spark that started his wreckless fire. When he orchestrated the prison killings he knew he had to tie up every loose end because at that point he was in too deep and that was a big step to securing his families fortune. I don’t understand the Mike killing because it played like an accident in the heat of the moment but we all know he couldn’t take out the prisoners on the list without Mike coming back on him so maybe acting all regretful after the fact was his way of convincing himself he didn’t kill him in cold blood. Walter White is so many things man. The only reason I can’t call him a 100% villain is because most of the people he killed were BAD people. The only exception was really Jane at the end of the day. One of the things I loved about the finale is that instead of watching him lie and manipulate his family he decided to cut the shit and own up to everything he had done in the past. It would be a completely different story if he really did go out like Scarface guns blazing and an asshole til the end. I would also like to mention The Shield’s Vic Mackey (Michael Chikilis) as an entry for the Hero or Villain debate. I think he is equally as flawed if not worse than Walter White just on the strength that he was willing to shoot his ex-partner’s pregnant wife with a Dessert Eagle alone!
