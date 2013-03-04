HitFix First Look: A ‘Community’ family reunion

Dan Harmon didn’t leave an awful lot of dangling threads for his “Community” successors to tie up, but one big one is Jeff Winger’s search for closure with the father who abandoned him and his mother when Jeff was young. This Thursday’s episode, “Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations,” finally brings Jeff face-to-face with the man he’s resented for so long – in the form of an actor who’s starting to specialize in playing estranged TV dads.
In this clip – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – Jeff and his father attempt to lay out the ground rules for how this reunion will work, with help from Britta, who’s overjoyed by the opportunities this presents to test out her new knowledge (or lack thereof) of psychology.
Well, there goes my hope of Bill Murray as Jeff’s dad…
No, he needs to replace Chevy Chase if there’s another season.
@jstone
Mine too.Stripes has been on a lot lately, and I was keepin my fingers crossed we’d see a stripes inspired episode or bill Murray walking slowly down the halls of Greendale.
Ohs wells
No, you two. Abed has already answered that for us. It will be Fred Willard. And it will always have been Fred Willard. Something involving a shower or a snow-globe.
Wow, Britta, “sleep with each other?” Damn, girl.
That’s not even funny.
The new show-runners have no idea what they’re doing. That would have been a perfect time for Winger Sr. to say: “She’s the worst.”
I think this might be my favorite over-criticism of Community 2.0 yet — “Dan Harmon would’ve written a different line there and I know exactly what that line should’ve been!”
@HAHAHAHAHA!
Internet fans are truly better writers than the writers of the very shows they watch.
THE NEW SHOWRUNNERS CAN’T DO GOOD CLIPS AND I KNOW BECAUSE I AM A TV GENIUS THEY ARE BAD AT EVERYTHING BASED ON A MINUTE OF VIDEO I DECIDED THIS EPISODE SUCKS BEFORE EVEN WARCHING IT WHERE IS DAN HARMON WAAAHHHHH WAAAAAHHHHHH!!!!
Lol. This comment made me laugh. But I will say that this one particular clip was pretty unfunny. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the episode will be that way. I’ve more or less enjoyed the first four episodes
That would have been a hell of a burn, if we hadn’t seen four full epsiobes to judge the new show runners by.
well, i thought it was funny.
He may not have said it, but he was definitely thinking it. Very funny clip! And there’s always room for a your the worst later.
I’m interested to see what happens, if just because I invested in the beginning of the series and this storyline was important.
Pity that’s what the series became for me, viewing out of curiosity the disjointed mechanics. Mostly out of respect just because there was a time it really surprised me and loved the combination of writing and characters.
Britta’s entrance in the end of the scene with one of her psycholo-propisms bothers me because it tries too hard, delivered sitcom style, you can hear the laugh track afterwards, and not Community style, where lines were delivered in conversations that went by in real time and the convoluted Britta-logic (or Pearce or Troy/Abed isms) felt part of the mix and fit the tone (this did not) even as the scene goes on.
So yes the new episodes aren’t awful, but Community was more than “not awful”.
does that mean Jeff Winger and Rick Castle are brothers? That actually makes a letter sort of sense.