HitFix First Look: A ‘Community’ family reunion

Dan Harmon didn’t leave an awful lot of dangling threads for his “Community” successors to tie up, but one big one is Jeff Winger’s search for closure with the father who abandoned him and his mother when Jeff was young. This Thursday’s episode, “Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations,” finally brings Jeff face-to-face with the man he’s resented for so long – in the form of an actor who’s starting to specialize in playing estranged TV dads.

In this clip – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – Jeff and his father attempt to lay out the ground rules for how this reunion will work, with help from Britta, who’s overjoyed by the opportunities this presents to test out her new knowledge (or lack thereof) of psychology.

