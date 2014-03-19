While other story arcs on this season of “Parenthood” have come and gone (goodbye, Kristina’s improbable mayoral campaign; hello, Kristina’s improbable charter school plan), the destruction of Joel and Julia’s marriage has formed the spine throughout. We can and have argued about how well the show has handled all of it, and also which party is more at fault – I ran into another showrunner while I was in LA last week and we spent a good 10 minutes arguing about fault – but it’s led to many of this season’s most memorable moments (including the conclusion of last week’s episode) and some outstanding work from Sam Jaeger and Erika Christensen.
Of course, not every moment in a marital separation is a heavy one. Some are just annoying, and revolve around miscommunication, as suddenly a united parenting front becomes two separate, disagreeing parental units, as you can get a sense from this exclusive clip from tomorrow night’s episode, “The Offer”:
As I noted last week, I’m taking “Parenthood” out of the weekly reviewing rotation because I’ve found that the pieces were becoming less about the execution of the show and more about which Bravermans I approved of in any given week. I still intend to check in from time to time when the show does something notable, but since I have this clip and it’s been a few weeks since I posted anything about the show, how is everybody feeling about the season of late? Do you feel better about the charter school now that we have a few details, or does it still seem too far-fetched in the same season Kristina ran for mayor? How do you feel about Sarah’s current romantic issues (or lack thereof), especially given what we know about Hank? Did you feel more sympathy for Crosby or Camille in their recent argument? And given recent developments, do you feel more or less optimistic that Joel and Julia will reconcile before the season ends?
Julia is completely at fault, and it has nothing to do with the Ed thing.
It’s all about her jealousy at Joel being the primary bread-winner and her place now doing the “lesser” work he once did, being the stay-at-home parent.
It’s obvious now that she had no respect for the hard work it is to be a stay-at-home parent, and the sense of fulfillment Joel felt in that role, and how hard it was for him to take on that role as she was the provider.
As Joel said at the beginning of all of this, she never used to consult him about any of the decisions she made in her job, nor considered how it would affect their family unit, and now she was blowing up at him for doing the same thing.
Julia’s a hypocrite, and the lack of respect for Joel and his old job as a stay-at-home parent and his new position as a business owner, and her jealousy of that, is what is driving their marriage apart.
And of course, even though it’s that obvious, I don’t think that’s how Katims sees it.
This is all on Julia and her lack of fundamental respect for the sacrifices her spouse made for years to help advance her career. Big time Julia’s fault.
I can understand why Joel separated from Julia, but I’m not sure “Parenthood” did a good job of making it clear.
My best guess on why he left: Joel has tried for years to make her happy, first by being the stay-at-home spouse and then by reviving his career when she torpedoed her career. When he was faced with her jealously and resentment over him working, which bubbled over with the highly unprofessional incident where she showed up at his work and yelled at his boss, I think he’d had enough.
But Joel leaving is such an abandonment of his commitment to his kids that I have trouble believing he did it. Victor was brought into their lives a damaged, troubled kid. They were devoted to making a better life for him. How could Joel put that at risk?
@Rcade, you say you can understand why Joel separated. You go on to say it is your “best guess”. The problem with this story line is that Joel has never articulated “his” reason for the separation. That leaves the audience clueless about what is really going on.
My suspicion is that the writers simply want a story line that leaves us hanging about the future of this marriage, which we previously respected and saw as rock-solid. This is dramatically unconvincing.
What I mean is this: Joel leaving Julia makes sense to me given what we’ve seen, and how they’ve interacted as a married couple. But I can’t say it’s really why he left, for the reason you state among others. The viewers haven’t been shown enough.
Agreed with the first two comments. The show has not really done a good job to explain why Joel is doing all this. I also believe Julia is at fault for the marriage coming to a halt, but also not neccesarily for Ed. Their issues run deeper and really came to a head when Julia became a stay at home mom.
The Crosby and Camille argument is something that I actually can very much relate to. I am the youngest of four kids and also grew up in the same house my whole life. I could see myself getting heated like Crosby if my parents were trying to sell my childhood home after all those years too. Not that he is necessarily right to get angry, but I understand it.
This show continues to make me happy every time I watch it. Whether it’s the Braverman siblings getting their dance on, or Sarah being a bit of a turd with Max, it’s just a fun show.
That being said, they’ve certainly glossed over some important details as they try to juggle such a large cast.
The only turd in that episode last week was MAX. And I am never on Sarah’s side, because she sucks. But Max was insanely rude, and of course Adam and Kristina ignored it, because their special snowflake can never ever hear the word “no”. Ew, I defended Sarah. Now I need a shower!
She was a turd in how she reacted to Max initially, I am also “on her side” with this one. Like Dante, Max wasn’t even supposed to be there that day so he had no right to the printer, end of story.
The Joel/Julia storyline should have been exploring what happens when spouses switch what was two clearly defined roles. Forget the interference of others (Ed and Peet–wasted time and a waste of two fine actors) and look at the tensions and jealousies being created within the marriage and family itself.
I agree that the storyline has not done a good job of explaining why Joel has reacted so strongly.
Re Camille and Zeek:much more realistic than other ones this season. They are looking at two different pathways for their lives, and those choices are not a surprise considering what has been established about their history. Would like to see more about how divesting the family of its homestead affects all four children, not just Crosby whose immaturity has long been evident.
Re Kristina: didn’t believe the mayor story and don’t believe the charter school story.
Re Sarah: her love life is exhausting me. I really like Lauren Graham and Ray Romano, but I find I can’t wait for those Sarah-Hank scenes to be over. She’s at loose ends and he can’t get an entire sentence out at once.
Having said all of that, I love the show. Go figure.
of course I think it’s all Julia’s fault. I don’t really remember her ever respecting Joel.
I loved that someone – I think it was Hank – called Sarah on always getting distracted by men, and flitting off.
And I loved that she finally heard what he said, even if she didn’t , right away.
I love this show and everything about it. I feel like I know this family. Like they are my neighbors. I was very upset when the character of Ryan left. Having 2 sons that were in the military, I was hoping this would have a happy outcome as it did for my family. Although there will always be battle scars, they have found a way to get past that and have successful lives. Love the show and think it’s very realistic. I recently heard that Ryan is coming back. True?
What happened to this show? Are there new writers? Did everyone have a personality change? I don’t recognize this Joel or this Camille. This show used to make you want to watch it – make you want to have a family like theirs. Not anymore. It’s painful to watch.
Not Sure why people are saying Julia is at fault. What exactly did she do? The Pete incident? In her defense she had tried to call her husband 5 times and he didn’t do as much as text her back.
Quitting her job? She quit so she could be a better mom to her kids. Yes she hadn’t talked to him first, but lets be real its not like she quit so she could chill at home watching tv.
Joel didn’t like being a 24-7 parent no more than she does. He expressed that he needed an outlet many times. (ie. sydney sleeping in the bed, having a new baby) He in no way was ever a single parent. Yes she worked but she was always available to help out.
She took her daughter to school in the mornings, took time out to have lunch with them, picked up her phone in meetings, …I have yet to see Joel do either. He’s just gone. It’s not fair to compare the two without highlighting how much Joel is failing at being a working parent.