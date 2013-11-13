HitFix First Look: On ‘Parenthood,’ Zeek and Sarah enjoy a snack

On last week’s episode of “Parenthood,” Zeek Braverman was left home alone after wife Camille decided to take a month-long trip to Italy without him. Zeek and Camille’s rift has been one of this season’s better story arcs, but it’s mostly been played for pathos so far. This clip (exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours) from tomorrow night’s episode, “The Ring,” suggests at least a few laughs are in store for Zeek as he comes to find some advantages to living life Macaulay Culkin-style, with some supplemental food help from kids like Sarah.

Enjoy. “The Ring” airs tomorrow night at 10 on NBC.