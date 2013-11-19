“Parks and Recreation” presents its second double-feature in a row this week before taking the rest of 2013 off. (New episodes will resume on January 2 at 8:30 p.m.; most network shows are either pre-empted or in repeats for much of December.)
Here’s a clip (exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours) from the first of those two episodes, “Fluoride,” in which expectant fathers Chris and Ron bond – or, rather, Chris tries to bond with a typically terse and unemotional Ron – while constructing their own cribs in Ron’s beloved woodshop.
Enjoy. “Fluoride” and “The Cones of Dunshire” air Thursday at 8 & 8:30 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.
Story-wise, it’s too bad Ann and Chris are leaving. It would have been funny to watch them in parallel with Ron in the joys and challenges of first-time parenting.
Of course, that assumes Parks is returning next season, which I don’t. :(
It doesn’t look good the way the network is dumping these double episodes and then putting the show on hiatus.
The show was going to air 10 episodes in the fall. Instead, it will air 9 — which, by the way, was the exact number aired in the fall *last* season. They’re airing in a weird pattern, but that’s just because NBC is weird.
I’m not guaranteeing Parks comes back next year. The ratings have not been good. But that whole night has been a disaster, and we’ve already seen several instances with this show alone of NBC deciding the mediocrity they know is better than the potential calamity they don’t.
Where there’s life, there’s hope. (And sometimes there’s hope beyond that if you’re The Killing.) Parks is still alive.
Alan, your faith in NBC is refreshing. Misguided, but refreshing.
It has nothing to do with faith and everything to do with recent history:
5 seasons of Chuck
5 seasons of FNL (albeit with DirecTV support)
7 seasons of 30 Rock
6 seasons and counting of Parks
5 seasons and counting of Community
At this time last year, what odds would you have placed on Community returning? NBC has major problems, and there are some shows they’re just kind of stuck with, because the ones that they want to be successful just aren’t.
To be fair to Chuck, they were doing a 2.0 and over until 4.13. Then the ratings kinda died. In this day and age on most networks apart from CBS, a 2.0 would be fantastic. I know Chuck gets nailed quite a bit for having weak ratings, which they did, but it only ever really got bad towards the end of season 4 and season 5. I think NBC was right to keep it on the air.
@Col Bat Guano: Faith in NBC renewing the show or faith in NBC as a network? Because, as Alan pointed out with examples, NBC has time and time again renewed shows that didn’t have the highest rating, but that had a solid, if small, following. This ties in directly to NBC essentially largely failing as a network in terms of getting viewers, at least compared to the big 5 that includes them, ABC, CBS, Fox, and the CW. But I don’t think Alan has professed faith in the network to any degree in terms of it as a successful network. So in that case, I’m not sure what you’re talking about. NBC, much more than the other networks, fails to cancel shows with low ratings because, honestly, they know their new shows will probably get low ratings too.
In case this wasn’t working for anyone else like it wasn’t working for me:
[www.youtube.com]