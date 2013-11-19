“Parks and Recreation” presents its second double-feature in a row this week before taking the rest of 2013 off. (New episodes will resume on January 2 at 8:30 p.m.; most network shows are either pre-empted or in repeats for much of December.)

Here’s a clip (exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours) from the first of those two episodes, “Fluoride,” in which expectant fathers Chris and Ron bond – or, rather, Chris tries to bond with a typically terse and unemotional Ron – while constructing their own cribs in Ron’s beloved woodshop.

Enjoy. “Fluoride” and “The Cones of Dunshire” air Thursday at 8 & 8:30 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.