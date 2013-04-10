HitFix First Look: ‘Parks and Recreation’ pays a visit to Animal Control

Over the years, “Parks and Recreation” has done an outstanding job of filling in the town around the Pawnee parks department where Leslie, Ron and friends work. Pawnee now has a well-established news media (Perd, Joanne, Shauna, etc.), several restaurants and bars we know well (J.J.’s Diner, The Snakehole Lounge), troublemaking citizens (Marcia Langman) and, of course, many other members of the Pawnee city government – none of them remotely as good at their jobs as Leslie Knope is at hers.

Tomorrow night’s episode, “Animal Control,” puts a spotlight two of those familiar faces, as Leslie and Chris try to improve the sorry state of the eponymous department. In this exclusive clip, they pay a visit to Animal Control and its two most prominent, stoned, employees (played, as usual, by comedian Colton Dunn and veteran “Parks” writer Harris Wittels) to see how, if at all, things can get better.

“Animal Control” airs tomorrow night at 8:30 Eastern on NBC. It’s a very funny episode that also features Ron Swanson battling a health crisis and the return of yet another notable Pawnee face: Jason Mantzoukas as noted perfume designer Dennis Feinstein. Enjoy.

