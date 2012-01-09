HitFix First Look: ‘Up All Night’ does game night in Thursday move

From the moment NBC’s primetime schedule was announced last spring, it seemed only a matter of time before “Up All Night” got moved to Thursdays at 9:30 in place of “Whitney.” From the single camera format to Lorne Michaels’ presence as a producer to the wattage of stars Christina Applegate, Maya Rudolph and Will Arnett, it just seemed a more obvious fit for Thursday nights. And when it debuted in the fall to solid reviews and better-than-expected ratings given its placement in NBC’s no-man’s-land Wednesday lineup, it seemed even more clearly destined to do the timeslot switcheroo with “Whitney.”
Well, the move has finally happened, and “Up All Night” gets the post-“Office” timeslot this week. Though we’re now a couple of weeks into 2012, this week’s episode is called (and about) “New Year’s Eve,” and features Reagan and Chris spending the holiday night with their friends, including Ava and her new boyfriend Kevin. (Adding Jason Lee as Kevin was one of the smartest moves creator Emily Spivey has made to date, as it creates a more natural bridge between Reagan’s work and home lives and allows Ava to appear more frequently on the home front.)
In this clip from the episode – exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – we are reminded of just how competitive Reagan can get, and also of how good Applegate is at playing crazy. Enjoy.
I have to confess, I’m exactly like that when I play Trivial Pursuit. Games bring out the beast.
For our fifth date, my wife and I went to a New Years party at the house of a friend of hers. A Trivial Pursuit board was produced and, since there were too many people to play individually, the couples played as teams.
It was our play first and by the time the turn passed to the next couple we had three of the six pie wedges. I knew then that I had found my soul mate.
I don’t do the victory dance, but I do get insanely competitive at Trivial Pursuit. Looking forward to being able to watch the show in real time!
UAN is easily my favorite new, network show of 2011.
it’s amazing how niche you have to get these days what with network, cable, premium cable, online…
At the end of the clip a message comes onscreen that says “Up All Night – Wednesdays 8/7c”.
I guess no one told them…
I wasn’t sure if Jason Lee was in fact going to be a permanent addition. Glad to hear it as he has definitely helped to counter-balance the crazy in Maya’s character, and bring her down to earth a bit too.
I don’t know that he’s permanent, but it seems he’ll be around for a while.
Kevin also gives Chris a man to bounce off of, which really balances out that end of the show, I think.
Plus, I really like Jason Lee, so I’m happy to see him working on a show I enjoy.
Even if they just keep with it as it is, having him there regularly, if not under contract for every episode, that could work pretty well. In fact it may better than overcrowding the show’s cast with characters who “must” be in every ep.
@ Chuchundra: I agree. Glad to see him back in a comedy, rather than on a show I avoided watching altogether, given the terrible reviews.
Glad Christina Applegate is returning to NBC’s Thursday night after all of these years since Jesse.
Wow, for some reason, I had totally forgotten about “Jesse”. And I had watched it, and liked it. That was weird.
I started watching this with my girlfriend, half-expecting it to be excruciating, but the dynamic between Arnett and Applegate is as simultaneously sharp and identifiable as anything on television. If they can ever find the right calibration for the Rudolph character, this could be a legitimately good show which is more accessible than the truly great NBC comedies (although I still feel like Parks & Rec could appeal to a larger audience than it does).