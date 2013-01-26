‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey on his return to television (sort of)

It”s been 25 years since Kevin Spacey was last in a weekly role on a television series, when he made CBS viewers sit up, take notice, and ask, “Who the heck is that guy?” with his performance as “Wiseguy” villain Mel Profitt, a charismatic crime boss with an unhealthy relationship with his sister and a drug addiction he hid by shooting up between his toes. (“The toes knows,” he would say while giggling, in a line I can still hear in my head a quarter century later.)
Technically, the two-time Oscar winner still hasn”t returned to television, as his newest role – as Francis Underwood, the ruthless, silver-tongued House Majority Whip in the new political drama “House of Cards” – is appearing exclusively as part of Netflix”s streaming video service. (All 13 episodes of the first season will be posted on Friday, Feb. 1.) But the series was made in the style of a premium cable drama, even though Spacey, writer Beau Willimon (adapting the early ’90s British miniseries of the same name, which starred Ian Richardson as Francis), director David Fincher and much of the cast (notably Robin Wright as Francis” calculating wife Claire) have little to no experience working in television.
I spoke with Spacey about his return to the format that launched his career, the advantage of playing the same character over a long period of time, and more.
Was there ever a point, after “Wiseguy” and before “Usual Suspects,” where you were even considering doing another show? Clearly after that, it was not something that you needed to do.
Kevin Spacey: No. The way things happened for me was I really focused on film. But really it’s “Wiseguy” that kind of got me film, because Bryan Singer and Chris McQuarrie wrote “Usual Suspects” for me because they had fallen in love with the character on “Wiseguy.” In a weird way that show had similar aspects to this one in that because they were doing story arcs, it was like doing a mini-series within a maxi-series. So it sort of fits in to this particular wheelhouse because there is an arc going that me and David know where it’s going for 26 (episodes). We could get a third season, but we don’t know yet. But it doesn’t feel episodic in that for me it feels like I’m doing a really long movie. And that first experience of doing “Wiseguy” felt that way as well. It was like doing an arc of something in the way in which we worked with the writers and the way in which they took suggestions as I was beginning to discover what that character was. It was really delightful and it’s been a very similar feeling here of I’ve recognized the advantage that I’m in, where a lot of actors that I’ve talked to are doing series where they’ll get a pilot and then maybe an order of four or maybe six, and then they don”t know and then they wait. And then if they get good enough ratings then they might get another order of four or six.
To be able to have the luxury of 26 is pretty remarkable. Simply artistically, from the perspective of knowing how that arc is going to go has just been incredible.
What made you interested in doing this now at this point in your career?
Kevin Spacey: Fincher. When we were on the set of “Social Network,” which I produced and David brilliantly directed, we started talking about when we worked together again as actor and director and this idea started to gel. We both loved the original series; thought it was diabolical and fun, and naughty. And also strangely because I was about to walk in to doing “Richard III,” which this character was largely based on. I was like, well, this is kind of an interesting transition to go from actually doing Richard III to playing this role that’s been somewhat based on it. Yeah, it all starts with Fincher and then, you know, you just keep adding on the positives. There really hasn’t been any cons to the whole idea or experience, or frankly now the actual shooting of it. It’s been incredible.
As you know, I haven’t done a series of this length before. So that took some getting used to because I’ve never shot a film that lasted as many days as I was working on this one. But it’s because it’s this thing where it’s moving forward, I haven’t gotten bored or restless.
Have you felt over the course of this like you understand Francis better now than you did when you started and maybe your performance has grown as a result?
Kevin Spacey: Yeah, and I think that my performance is perhaps also influenced Beau in terms of where he wants to go and things he wants to explore. But look, there’s a lot I don’t know. Big chunks of things and certain things that, yes, that’s true and that’s not true about him, but there’s all kinds of places that we’re going to go that I don’t know yet. That’s kind of exciting.
Where did the little southern lilt to your voice come from? Was that you? Was that Fincher? Was that Bo?
Kevin Spacey: It was Beau entirely making a decision about where to place Francis in terms of where he was born and how he would sound. And some of that came out of our concern -you listen to the way in which Ian Richardson spoke, and there’s a kind of lilt to the British accent, there’s a kind of rhythm and it’s got a musicality. How would those lines that we were deciding to pay homage to from the original, how would those sound coming out of an American? And ultimately, Beau went, “Maybe southern.” Bo’s father is from South Carolina. So I think he called his dad and asked his dad to say a couple of lines and his dad said them and Beau though, “Oh actually, rhythmically that kind of works.” So that’s the reason that he ended up putting him in South Carolina.
And does that wind up helping in those moments where you turn to the camera and are addressing us? Sometimes, it”s almost practically in mid-sentence.
Kevin Spacey: I love breaking fourth wall. And yeah, I think rhythmically it does help. You can get away with lines of dialogue that Bo’s written that are quite wonderful and have a kind of southern lilt to them where, yeah, that could have worked with a British person, but I’m not sure it would have worked if I was speaking in southern California or a more typical American accent.
So, is Francis basically only out for Francis, or is there some core of public service, greater good within him even now?
Kevin Spacey: Well, I definitely think that no one even as selfish as they might come across who was driven by their own ambitious as they might come across is really out only for themselves. I think that there are – that’s what makes it complex. It’s not just one thing. And if it was, it wouldn”t be interesting to watch. It’s about relationships and figuring out how people work and figuring out, you know, Francis is very keyed to teeing something up and predicting how someone will respond. And that’s a very interesting quality to have as a person. And I think that the whole notion of bad for a greater good is an interesting notion. You know, it’s like Lyndon Johnson. People are looking at him now in a different way than they did then. They’re saying he was an incredibly effective president but at the same time he was a ruthless motherfucker. So that’s an interesting question for an audience to grapple with, which is does the end justify the means? Is that the right thing to do? It’s going to be very interesting.
You’ve played villains in films before. You’ve played protagonists before. Francis is both a protagonist and has certain sort of villainous qualities to him. But I assume you don’t view it that way or you certainly can’t play it that way because in his mind, he”s right.
Kevin Spacey: Yeah, you can’t. Sometimes people are asking me, “How do you feel about your character?” I’m just like, it’s not my job to sit in judgment and it’s not my job to take a moral stand on it. It’s my job to play it as openly and honestly as I can, and let the chips fall where they may and let an audience make up those decisions.
I saw the two first episodes last week. So good. Could very much be the best american political drama ever. Kevin Spacey does the role so well with both his comedy and drama-sides right on the note. The supporting cast i also like, and i feel like they have something to do in the series (witch i never felt for Boss).
Better than TWW?
If the series keep on doing as great as it did in the first two episodes, then yes.
Very excited for this. Love the original series and Spacey and Fincher look like they’ve done a great job balancing the adaptive needs and updating/relocating it for a new audience.
Can’t wait to check it out next weekend.
Very excited to watch this when it drops on Netflix. Spacey and Fincher are obviously great, but even more than that, there’s a new content provider in town and I couldn’t be happier about it.
Hey Alan, are you and Dan getting screener copies to review? I wasn’t sure if you guys would considering it’s on Netflix and not on television.
Tyler – Alan has, so there’ll certainly be a review and whatnot on HitFix. I have not, so there won’t be any discussion on the podcast…
-Daniel
You might not read Norwegian, but the first two episodes has been given full score in Norwegian press:
[serienytt.no]
[p3.no]
I’ll probably subscribe to Netflix just for this, assuming Alan (and other critics) give it favorable reviews.
I’m really curious how Netflix is going to gauge the success of House of Cards. Number of adds to queue? Number of views? Netflix member reviews? Number of new subscriptions just for the series?
Dan,
did Fincher direct every episode?
PurpleFishhead – He directed the first two episodes, the episodes special critics — not me — were allowed to see. He *may* have directed the finale as well? Not sure. I know he didn’t direct every episode.
-Daniel
Dan, for the first time in my life im more special then you. I feel so special, because i saw the two first episodes directed by Fincher earlier this month.
Thanks Dan… Tim Goodman just posted his review.
Do we know of any potential Emmy eligibility for House of Cards. I looked at the Emmy’s rules for last year and all I could find was this:
“Programs (and individual achievements within them) are eligible for nomination if they were
originally aired or originally transmitted during the eligibility year in any primetime period (6:00 PM
– 2:00 AM) (i) by broadcast to at least 50% of the total potential U.S. television audience or, (ii) by
pay/basic cable transmissions (including by way of example so-called basic cable, pay cable, pay
television, pay-per-view, interactive cable and broadband) to markets representing at least 50% or
more of households in the United States.”
I don’t know if Netflix is considered “broadband cable transmission.”
Netflix says they’ve been told these shows ARE Emmy eligible.
I haven’t checked myself the veracity of this information, but my friend told me that Lilyhammer was eligible for last year’s Emmys.
@Greg — Unlike House Of Cards, Lilyhammer was made FOR television — Norwegian television. But Lilyhammer would not have been eligible for the Emmys anyway, no matter what your friend said. Only American shows or American co-productions are Emmy eligible. Foreign TV without US co-funding is only eligible for the International Emmys.
Will these be streaming only or can you get them via Netflix’s mailing service, too?
As I understand it streaming only at first. But DVD is such a huge extra revenue stream so I can’t imagine they won’t release them sooner rather than later. They might want to hold off on DVD releases for a while to try to draw subscriptions, though.
When Joan Severance turned up on the ‘American Horror Story’ season finale as Sarah Paulson’s modern-day lover, I thought, “Oh, that’s nice. Susan Profitt got it together.”
Seriously, Wise Guy? So ahead of its time. It still holds up well even in today’s serialized television. I still wonder why that and Murder One haven’t been remade yet.
Why is being a TV vs Movie star still a big thing?
Personally, I think TV is much more entertaining than movies these days. The acting is stronger (or appears stronger) because you’re spending 10-22 hours (per season) with the actor versus 2 hours.
I think there’s still value and skill involved in telling a single, succinct two hour story. I just think the gains in TV have been so profound over the last decade or so, that movies look worse by comparison. I just saw Zero Dark Thirty, which was a great story for a movie. And Daniel Day Lewis is incredible in whatever role he takes on. By contrast, the “character” acting in Silver Linings Playbook look amateurish compared to how a TV actor could depict mental illness (think Claire Danes vs. Jennifer Lawrence.) But that’s a problem with the format, rather than the acting, and some movies just haven’t caught up to what’s going on in television.
But I think many actors get caught up with the lifestyle of “movie star” vs “TV star.” The Brad Pitts and George Clooneys of the world can make one or two projects a year, make a ton of money, and then be treated like royalty for all the pomp and circumstance the Oscars and people in general give them. I have to imagine a TV schedule is much more grueling than doing one movie a year.
There seems to be a prestige about being an actor who can decide on work based on what he or she wants to do, rather than needs to do. I think, given how the process of making TV shows works, making a pilot, having it picked up, episode orders and renewals, etc., it’s not an ideal situation for an actor to be in, and one many actors would not choose to do if they had the luxury of working on whatever they wanted. After all, it’s not like plenty of well-known actors don’t appear on TV in mini-series, so it’s clearly not just the medium itself. But a mini-series is done more like a movie, so it can still seem more like something the actor wants to do as opposed to “Man, I need some money, I’m going to subject myself to the instability of working on a TV show.” (Obviously, a lot of TV shows do become stable, but then it’s the other side of the coin where they may be bound to the TV show at the expense of other projects)
I see Spacey said they could get a third season. I’m wondering what Netflix’s plans are for their shows in general. Are they intended to have the potential for several seasons? Would that also include Arrested Development? Because the description of that and the difficulty with scheduling made it sound sort of one and done. But I imagine that’s going to be one of their biggest hits.
I’ll be interested to see how this works as an adaptation and if the first season will essentially cover the 1st Series 6 parter of the original BBC Series. Those who’ve seen the follow up To Play The king will know the issues it has changing this for an American set up. The BBC series see’s Richardson as the Prime Minister at the end of series 1. This version is obviously going to be more detailed as 13 parts is a lot of time to cover. I do think this can work really effectively and I can’t wait to see it as it appears that it’s going to be a killer. The original series very much hung on the charismatic performance of Ian Richardson, we delight in his crimes and feel complicit in his actions. I can understand Fincher saying this wouldn’t work without Spacey, I really can’t think of another actor alive in the U.S who could do this better. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the spot light after all his supporting roles of late, Spacey on fire is mesmerising.
