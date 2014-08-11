How Chris Pratt’s TV bosses knew he’d be a star

That Chris Pratt is the star of one of the biggest movies of the year (two, really, even if people didn’t specifically see “The Lego Movie” for him) is perhaps surprising to filmgoers who didn’t know him at all (or only knew him from supporting roles in films like “Moneyball” or “Zero Dark Thirty”). But it’s almost certainly not surprising to TV fans who watched him grow up from the unexpected heart of “Everwood” as sensitive jock Bright Abbott, to a scene stealer on “The O.C.” as rich kid revolutionary Che, through his current role as man-child musician Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation” – three roles that, together, showed off the range, charisma and impeccable comic timing that he brought to the role of Star-Lord.
And it is absolutely not a shock to the people he worked for on those shows. As “Guardians of the Galaxy” prepared for its second weekend at the box office late last week, I reached out to several of the producers who hired and wrote for Pratt to get a sense of exactly when they realized he was one day destined to save the galaxy with the help of a walking tree and a talking raccoon.
Greg Berlanti, “Everwood” creator
Why did you hire Pratt in the first place, and what were your expectations for him?
We were looking for Bright Abbott for a while, it was the last series regular we cast. Chris walked in and had the part from the start. He just landed from the airport and didn’t have the lines memorized – in fact he’d just looked at them minutes before if I remember correctly. He tossed the pages in the air and started riffing on the scene and had us all in hysterics. I thought… right now it’s just a few lines, but he was the kind of actor you could have built a whole show around.
What was the moment – whether something he did in performance or something he did just hanging around the set – when you realized what kind of talent you had in him?
After a few episodes I realized he was even more special than we thought — we never knew what kind of dailies we were gonna get back and it became so exciting cause we would send dramatic scenes and he’d find comedy — and in the comedic ones he would find moments of drama. I thought he was kind of like an acting Buddha — always in the present moment and always reacting so honestly and truthfully.
If someone had tapped you on the shoulder midway through season 1 or 2 and said “In a few years, Pratt is going to be the beloved star of a mega-hit summer action movie,” how would you have reacted?
I would not have been surprised. Honestly all the success each of the cast has had beyond the show never surprises me. They were — and Chris is the perfect example of it — the kind of actors that made every line better.
I am particularly happy that all of this success has happened to such a nice person. Chris was the same person who walked into audition for us when he left the show — kind, warm, funny and incredibly talented and beloved. The movie has captured all of those traits.
Josh Schwartz, “The O.C.” creator
Why did you hire Pratt in the first place, and what were your expectations for him?
Our casting director, Patrick Rush, had also cast “Everwood” and he first made me aware of Chris. When he became available, we created the role of Che with him in mind. We were looking to inject some real humor back into the show, and Chris was just one of the funniest guys around. He was also super charming and so fun to watch — we kept coming up with reasons to keep him on the show because he was so good. And all the other actors really loved him too.
What was the moment – whether something he did in performance or something he did just hanging around the set – when you realized what kind of talent you had in him?
Rachel Bilson always talked about her favorite Chris joke where he would gather people on set and say “Okay, guys. Guess what movie is this from?” Beat. “Welcome to Jurassic Park…” It killed every time. On screen, the moment he played the didgeridoo, we knew he was gold. Thanks to Che, Summer became an environmental activist, and was recruited (on screen) to save the planet by none other than Mike Schur!
If someone had tapped you on the shoulder midway through season 4 and said “In a few years, Pratt is going to be the beloved star of a mega-hit summer action movie,” how would you have reacted?
100%. He was the first guy I wanted to play “Chuck”. But as fate would have it, he was destined to guard the galaxy, not the Buy More. And might I add, couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
J.J. Philbin, “The O.C.” writer/producer
What were your expectations for Pratt when he came onto the show?
We’d written this goofy character — he was supposed to be Summer’s new boyfriend at college. “Che” was an environmental activist who took himself really seriously and basically brainwashed Summer. When Pratt was brought into audition, all I knew about him was that he’d been on Everwood, so I was expecting a dramatic actor. But as Che, Chris was just hilarious. We just kept on writing for him, and we kept pushing it, putting him in weirder and weirder scenes, because we knew he could make anything work. All these years later, I still remember specific scenes he was in — particularly one where he broke into the science lab at Brown, and freed all the caged rabbits, leading them out of the classroom pied-piper style while he played the didgeridoo. It was a truly ridiculous scene. Pratt not only made it ten times funnier than it was on the page, he somehow brought a reality to it — which wasn’t easy considering what he was doing.
What was the moment – whether something he did in performance or something he did just hanging around the set – when you realized what kind of talent you had in him?
I’m not sure I can boil it down to one specific moment… and I might be getting some of the details of this wrong… but I remember watching an episode of “The O.C.” at home with my husband (“Parks and Recreation” co-creator Mike Schur), and in my memory Chris was sitting cross-legged in a teepee, and I think he was interrupted by Summer, who told him she had just gotten engaged, and he said “That’s amazing! I’ll weave you something ASAP!” And Mike and I just giggled and giggled, and rewound it a hundred times. Not because of the joke, but something about the way Chris delivered it. He was just fun to watch.
Mike has said that you were very influential in him hiring Chris to be on “Parks and Rec.” What did you tell him?
All through season 4, I went on and on about Pratt to Mike, who agreed when he watched the episodes that Pratt was effortlessly funny. As Parks was coming together, we talked about finding a way to use him, although I was sure it wouldn’t work out for one reason or another. I remember the day Mike came home after the audition, and said Pratt was amazing and that they were absolutely going to hire him. As far as I knew it was a short term thing and that he’d be gone after a few episodes. Obviously that didn’t happen. But at the time I was just glad I got to watch him be funny again.
If someone had tapped you on the shoulder midway through season 4 and said “In a few years, Pratt is going to be the beloved star of a mega-hit summer action movie,” how would you have reacted?
I would’ve said, yep, that makes sense.
Mike Schur, “Parks and Recreation” co-creator
Why did you hire Pratt in the first place, and what were your expectations for him?
My wife had worked with him on “The O.C.,” and when we were casting she reminded me of how great he’d been in that show. We saw a lot of really funny people for the role of Andy, but Pratt just flat won the part. He did improvisations in the audition, with Rashida, that could’ve just gone into an episode of the show verbatim. He was technically a Guest Star in our first six episodes, but that was a contractual formality — we had begun to recalculate the character and his role in the show before we even shot the pilot, because we knew we couldn’t let him go.
What was the moment – whether something he did in performance or something he did just hanging around the set – when you realized what kind of talent you had in him?
It was honestly the audition. If you mean, “within the show,” I remember looking at his talking heads in the second episode we shot, “Canvassing,” where he was talking about his next-door neighbor Lawrence, and he had done something different and funny every single time. The real explosive break-through, for me, was in “Rock Show” when he did his talking head about all of the former names of his band. He improvised about 30 more than we’d written and they were all great. He also wrote the “Ann” song he sings in that episode, just because he wanted to try to write a song. He’s talented, is what I’m saying.
If someone had tapped you on the shoulder midway through season 2 and said “In a few years, Pratt is going to be the beloved star of a mega-hit summer action movie,” how would you have reacted?
I would’ve kept looking at that person, expectantly, waiting for him or her to tell me something surprising.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
OK Alan, give us an alternaverse review of “Chuck” starring Chris Pratt…
I imagine it would’ve been great, but different. Pratt and Levi have a lot in common in terms of diverse skill sets, but their styles aren’t identical. I think, for instance, that Levi’s a more believable geek than Pratt (even though both are tall and studly dudes in real life), but Pratt would have been even better than Levi in the early days of showing Chuck as a loser who had thrown away all his potential and was pleased to be getting a second chance via this spy thing.
I don’t know that you can improve much on the first few seasons of Chuck, but I smile at the thought of Adam Baldwin being irritated by Pratt.
Jeffster + Mouse Rat?
Star of TWO of the biggest movies of the year!
The Parks and Rec stuff with Lawrence was the first time I remember really loving the show. The scene when Lawrence takes Andy’s boom box is still my favorite scene ever. “You did NOT ask me nicely!” I miss Lawrence and Andy. It was insane.
Whew, while I like Pratt I’m happy we got Zachary Levi instead. He was *the* perfect Chuck.
Plus no one else could have replicated the amazing chemistry between Levi and Yvonne Strahovski.
They hit the jackpot with Levi.
I disliked Andy early on in Parks and Rec… so no I don’t think he could have done the loser thing better. More annoyingly? Sure.
I don’t know what is more impressive, the Jean Claude Van Damme deleted scene, or the fact they had the restraint to not put it the episode which would have overshadowed everything else.
That’s how great it was.. Now I wanna check if Netflix has Sudden Death..
I’ve loved Chris Pratt since Everwood, and like everyone you interviewed, I’m not in the least surprised he is having a great year. I still have to see the new movie, hopefully this week-but he has that charisma that you can’t teach-you either have it or you don’t.
It warms my heart to see “Everwood” name-checked so often in Pratt-centric “Guardians of the Galaxy” stuff. Once you take “Buffy” out of the equation, I think it’s the best show the old WB did. The cast (including Pratt) was top-to-bottom awesome and it did family/community drama better than any show I can think of, with the exception of “Friday Night Lights.” It’s not a show that gets talked about a lot now (probably because, to my knowledge, it’s not streaming anywhere, though all the seasons are out on DVD now), and I am always glad when it gets the odd nod.
It amazes me how similar Pratt and Levi’s careers have gone, lol. They both have starred in multiple tv shows. They both have made it to the big screen. They have both made it with animation. Levi basically owns comic con and all things geek and nerd with his company.
We are lucky to have such wonderful and talented people hit our screens.
Saw GotG again this weekend. Love that intro with SL dancing.
“Sudden Death..loosely based on a true story, but it’s also based on a movie.”
Chris Pratt is brilliant!
I do not know about Pratt doing Chuck. He could do the comedy and nerd and action and all that. But there was just something charming and charismatic about Levi that sold me on Chuck. Pratt is charming and charismatic but I just think Levi had something special.
Both wonderful actors and as it turns out warm and generous and wonderful human beings.
So it is all good.
Is Chris Pratt going to be the male Jennifer Lawrence? Multi-talented, fun on- and off-camera, with a self-deprecating public persona?