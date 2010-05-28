How I learned to start worrying and hate Carrie Bradshaw

So “Sex and the City 2” is out, and the reviews have been, um, less than kind. My old partner Matt Seitz suggested “This is why they hate us,” while Roger Ebert said “some of these people make my skin crawl,” and HitFix’s Alonso Duralde, who liked the first movie, called this one a “bad-drag version” of it.
I will not be seeing the movie in a theater (though, admittedly, since I became a dad I see very few movies that way), nor on DVD, nor on cable if I can help it. I loathed the first movie, and everything I’ve seen and read about this one makes it seem like it’s going to be worse.
And what’s most frustrating of all is that I did, once upon a time, enjoy “Sex and the City” the TV show (partly as a Take One For the Team show, but partly on its own merits for the first few seasons), and these movies have made me retroactively hate that, too.
In TV, like in sports, there’s often talk about how sticking around too long can hurt your legacy. Willie Mays fans had to see him falling down in the outfield as a New York Met, Michael Jordan fans had to watch a slow, earthbound version of His Airness in a Washington Wizards uniform, “ER” fans had to endure the slow death of Mark Greene, etc.
But in most of those cases, the embarrassing later years don’t really tarnish the glory days. If I see Jordan do the up-and-under move from the ’91 finals, I’m still dazzled. If I stumble across a TNT rerun of the episode where Clooney saves the kid in the storm drain, I’m watching till the end.
But the first “Sex and the City” movie, and the many snippets I’ve seen of the second, have filled me with such bile for these characters, their world and the franchise’s aesthetic and sense of humor that I now cringe when I come across reruns of episodes I once liked. How was I not traumatized by all these puns? I’ll ask myself.
Sarah Bunting wrote a piece for NPR about how the scathing reviews of the movie don’t matter, nor does its actual quality, because the people who loved the show are going to go see and probably enjoy it anyway. And I recognize that, as someone outside the franchise’s target demographics, I’m not who Sarah is talking about. Still, it disheartens me that the movies can be powerful enough to erase most of the good memories I had of watching the show with my wife back in the day.
So, two questions for you: 1)Has anyone else had a similar reaction to these movies, vis a vis the original show? And 2)Has a show or entertainment franchise ever jumped the shark to the point where it’s not just unwatchable after, but where you can no longer enjoy the stuff you liked from the earlier years?
The Matrix. The second two Matrix movies were so atrocious that they retroactively sucked all the joy out of the first one.
So true. Yet, when the Matrix is on TV, I still watch it. I just pretend the other two movies don’t exist. God they were terrible.
Matrix 1 is still one of my all time favorite movies, but then again, I quite enjoyed the sequels.
My wife keeps rewatching Friends and the more episodes I see, the more I hate Rachel. I liked the series a lot, but I can’t watch anymore now as I have to restrain myself from throwing something at the screen when that egotistical witch turns up.
And as huge Lost fan I am very saddened by the realization that I will never be able to watch the series again with utmost faith in the writers as I had until the finale. It might still be fun to watch, but I’ll be annoyed with all the mysteries that were thrown in to stretch the series.
Yeah, rewatching Friends is lethal. Turns out, Rachel and Monica were completely deplorable.
See, I was clever–I didn’t bother to GO to the 2nd or 3rd Matrix films, so the glory of the first remains undiminished.
I couldn’t stay awake during the first Matrix to care what color pill he took. I fell asleep the first two times I tried to watch it. The second one was OK, the third one was abysmal. But “Speed Racer” was so bad it should be the catalyst to vaporize all things Wachowski.
Scroll down to the strip at the bottom. Xkcd is wonderful.
[xkcd.com]
Huh, I actually really love the second Matrix.
But, yep, I liked sex and the city as a tvshow but hated the last movie. Though I am a little bit curious from the trailers as to what sort of shit is Carrie going to drag Aidan through again? (yes, I was very much pro Aidan way back when)
I think I kind of had the opposite reaction. I didn’t hate the first movie as much as it sounds like you did, but I think that it (and the last couple of seasons too) actually made me appreciate the earlier episodes more. One night last week I caught a rerun of the very first few episodes on TBS and I found myself really enjoying it.
For your second question, I can no longer watch any episodes of Gilmore Girls. I used to love it but just the knowledge of what they did to Rory and Luke/Lorelai in the later seasons prevents me from being able to watch any reruns at all…
Interesting, I’m watching the series for the first time and we’re in season six now…we’ll see!
With you 100%. I watched the show on and off through its run, but was off the train in the last season when they turned Mikel Breshnikov (sp) into a jerk just because they’d written themselves into a corner and wanted to preserve the future of the franchise.
By this point into the franchise, the way it wallows in empty materialism and “luxe” makes me want to vomit. Especially in this environment, I can’t believe that anybody wants to see this sort of stuff.
Mikhail Baryshnikov–and yes he should have sued them for what they did to his character!
Yes. At one point, I did actually enjoy sex and the city…but after reading the reviews, I’m now thinking that I should turn my outraged-feminist attention from Twilight et al to SATC (and let’s be honest. It didn’t need to be reviewed to do this – just reading a summary made me a little sick in the back of my throat).
Save some for the Breaking Dawn movie. The whole saving sex for marriage and then blacking out and waking up bruised the morning after the honeymoon is still a pretty horrendous message for young girls. As much as the SATC women are vapid, they still don’t promote crazy abusive stuff like that.
you have to read this review if you haven't already.
[is.gd]
You want a scathing, hilarious review of SATC 2?
[www.thestranger.com]
Yes! You took the words out of my mouth. I am most definitely in the demo and I can’t stand all this SATC BS. They have run the franchise into the groud and it’s shame. The show ended on a very high note and now they are just ruining it with the over-hyped commerical movie. UGH.
On a similar note, I used to be Scrubs’ biggest fan but they didn’t quit while they were ahead. I didn’t even watch the finale.
Thanks for speaking the truth Alan!
But did the later seasons of Scrubs make you no longer capable of enjoying the earlier episodes?
Yes, it devalued it for me. I can’t watch reruns!
I feel the same way about Scrubs, the later episodes really made me see through the joke machine of the early episodes, and hate all the quirkiness.
The Star Wars prequels are another one for me, they really expose the shoddy, cheesy film making of the original trilogy.
This is a great example. I can’t watch any Scrubs now- including the early seasons that I adored. Each character had their one joke, and while it was fresh and inventive early on, seeing that joke run into the ground for a decade makes the early incarnations of the joke unbearable. Cox specifically is hard to watch, because Cox’s one joke had a voice to match it.
All of it is made even worse by the fact that Scrubs was meta enough to spend episodes pointing out that everyone had the same joke over and over and over.
Similar thoughts on Family Guy. I laughed for a couple seasons, but when the jokes never changed, I stopped laughing. Rewatching the early seasons doesn’t make me laugh at all- I already know the joke, whether it’s in Season 1 or Season 6.
I think it’s funny to point to Greene’s death as ER’s legacy tarnisher- as god-awful as it was, ER defied the odds and kept getting worse for another six or seven seasons.
I’m the same with Scrubs. Suddenly it felt SO smug and self-satisfied and I just CANNOT watch any of its seasons ever again. Going back to old Scrubs somehow feels like rewarding something I grew to loathe, and I do not wish to reward them/it.
It’s not exactly the same, but I have recently had a major retroactive tv change. I had almost an identical take on Jack Shephard as you did, where I was okay with him to start, began to detest him and then grew to love him in season six. Going back and watching the first few seasons during season six, I have retroactively learned to love Jack Shephard throughout because of who I know he turns out to be in the end. Pretty gripping stuff.
I expect a lot of people to have similar reaction to this. Take an episode like “Something Nice Back Home”, where we get the flashforward of Jack ruining his relationship with Kate. At the time, he just seemed like a jerk, now it’s the darkness before the dawn, if you will. Much more emotionally engaging instead of off-putting.
Ugh. I have debated not seeing the SATC Redux in the hopes that I can pretend it did not happen. While I loved the series, I did not enjoy the first SATC movie. Although I did not enjoy the first movie, it had an ending with which I could live. The end. Right?
So, while I waited with extended, feverish anticipation for seeing Toy Story 3 in the theatres, I cannot report the same for SATC, Redux.
The end of the first movie provided such symmetry (The first episode was Samantha’s 40th bday, the end of the first movie was her 50th), I don’t understand why they didn’t just stop. Now, will they have to take her to 60 just to tie a bow on it?
I was a fan of the show but not of Carrie, so the first movie had a lot to hate (although I liked the Charlotte stuff and some of the Miranda stuff). I don’t really have occasion to watch the episodes ever, but they were always flawed, if enjoyable – I doubt the movies would change that.
I was never a huge fan of SATC as a TV show, and I never saw the first movie, and so I’m sure I’ll never see the sequel. But having said that, I’m a little surprised at the rancor for this franchise. SATC is summer blockbuster fantasy, pure and simple. Just like all the other summer blockbuster fantasies both before and after, people will watch it for the escapism, NOT the realism. Yes, it’s utterly ridiculous that these four women are going on an all expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi. But so what?? Aren’t all summer blockbusters essentially ridiculous? Why are reviewers getting their panties in a bunch over this movie? I hesitate to cry “sexism!” but that is how it’s shaping up. If the movie revolved around, say, a good-looking archeology professor who also happens to go on wild adventures all around the world, people applaud and cry for more Indiana Jones sequels. So why the hatred for this over-the-top glop?
As I indicated in my comment below, I think the problem with the movie is that it took the series’ good bones and absolutely shattered them into a million tiny pieces. It focuses on everything that was vain and shallow about these women and completely ignores the substantial growth they went through over the course of the series. It can still be over-the-top and remain recognizable.
And honestly, after the last Indiana Jones movie, is there anyone out there clamoring for a new one?
I agree with Pennywise on this one, absolutely. They took a respectable series with a lot of good moments and strip-mined it into a escapist, summer blockbuster. It’s kind of like if they decided to make a movie out of the Wire and turned it into a buddy cop flick. (Thought this example is much more extreme, you get my point.)
The problem is that too many SATC fans “identify” with these horrible wenches as they encourage self-loathing materialism and man-eating. No one but 5 years olds identify with Indiana Jones. Sad commentary on our society.
Poor, defenseless Indy! What did he ever do to you?
@Ryan Finley: I would totally go see a Buddy-Cop Movie. Wunza hard drinking yet still idealistic detective, Wunza “Farmer in the Dell” whistling stickup man. But can they overcome the combined might of Kingpin Avon and cornerboy Bodie? McNulty and Omar: Cleaning up Bal’more one drug dealer at a time!
Er…buddy cop movie of The Wire, that should read.
@sdlata: That’s just being harsh on Indy, man. One of the original films main appeal was that Indy was such an everyman sort of hero.
Although I’m saying this with the idea that maybe you like Indiana Jones films and are misunderstood on some of the appeal, because the idea of someone disliking the original Indiana Jones trilogy seems impossible.
I didn’t like the original show during the glib, early seasons, but once the show grew more serious I really began to appreciate it. Unlike Entourage, say, mistakes had consequences. Things hurt and lingered.
And the movies are back to fantasy land. Ugh.
Alan, you have no idea how well this post summarizes my feelings about this franchise. I refused to see the first movie because I thought it undid everything that the series resolved (in what I felt was a satisfying way for each of the characters). I don’t know if I’m just more mature now (I was in college when the show was popular) and have seen much better television and movies in the intervening years, but good grief, if the promos are any indication, it’s as if the SATC production machine took everything that was tacky and tasteless in the series and ramped that up to 11 while leaving any good aspects of the characters on the cutting room floor. It’s just sad.
As to your second question, I don’t think there’s another franchise that has mishandled itself to the extent that SATC has.
That said, not since the Love Guru have I laughed so heartily at the absolutely scathing review snippets on Rotten Tomatoes. I click over there whenever I need a pick me up.
If I ever have children, they will not be seeing the Star Wars prequels. I’ll start them at episode 4 and hope they have many years of joy before they discover the first 3 on their own.
Alan, I agree 100%. SATC was once my favorite show (along with Sopranos and Deadwood) and now I absolutely am embarrassed by it.
I have no desire to see the 2nd movie — the first one was like a dreadful soft-core porno but with SHOES!!
I hate the clothes, hate the self-absorption, hate the way these ladies never grow up….or that they think real women will relate to any of them.
It’s creepy and a little gross that they just don’t let this one die…
And no, I don’t think I can go back and enjoy the series now that the movies have turned these once beloved characters into caricatures.
Back in it’s prime the wife and I would watch SitC and I too started to enjoy it. It could be a pretty funny show sometimes and the best part was I’d usually get a little visual arousal and my wife would feel, I don’t know empowered or something, so it would make for some pretty good rumpus-ing in the bedroom afterwards.
After we rented the movie though it was a different story – when the credits rolled my wife sat there on the bed, knees pulled up to her chest, still wearing her ratty flannel pajamas, and a couple used tissues in her hand. I just grabbed the bag of pretzels and walked into the other room and played Madden.
I’m getting so sick of the hater posts. This movie is for (mostly) women who loved the show. It’s not the end of the world. It has no impact on society. It’s just a movie.
I saw it last night in a crowded theater expecting nothing and I had a great time. Better yet, it didn’t have the melodramatic middle in Mexico that the original did. It wasn’t art. It was funny and campy and a complete delight. It’s not there to be analyzed. It’s a movie, and quite simply put: It’s a girl thing. Leave it alone.
I agree, I don’t see the point in writing an article to say “I hate it without watching it”. Isn’t the point of not watching a movie to spare yourself of hating it?
But, yes, I agree there have been films that didn’t quit while they were ahead and ruined the legacy. Matrix definitely tops that list. Certain TV shows such as Heroes and Prison Break still make me cringe whenever I think about their later seasons and make it hard for me to remember a time when I used to enjoy watching them.
So my advice: If you are curious about it, watch it. If you have the feeling that you’re just going to simply loathe it, save yourself the time and money. But don’t campaign against something you don’t even plan on seeing, because, honestly, if I had known Prison Break was going to suck so bad at the end, I wouldn’t even give it the 20mins it probably took you to write this article of my time.
I agree that some of the comments in the blogosphere (but not this blog) have gotten pretty misogynistic. However, I think most of the movie critics are just calling this movie out for what it is: a bad movie. And they have done this for other bad movies before and will continue to do so.
How sad that the mark of a quality moviegoing experience for some is “i went in expecting nothing, and had a great time.” how very sad.
I would say some actors jump the shark. It’s hard for me to watch Braveheart without wanting to laugh or leave the room, thanks to Mel Gibson’s craziness. Same thing for Tom Cruise, I watch him in A Few Good Men now, and all I can think of is, “Dude, you’re CRAZY in real life, huh?”
Agreed! And I feel the same way about Brangelina (because of their holier-than-thou-ness more than craziness). Their real-world life leaches into their characters and makes them unwatchable.
I’m with @Einhander and @Kristen on this. I can no longer watch movies by any of the people you named.
This is a really good point. There aren’t so many series that I can’t watch for their good years as a result of their bad years. But I can no longer go to Mel Gibson or Ton Cruise movies. I just can’t do it. The ickiness of their public personae has completely overshadowed their ability to provide a compelling performance, for me.
I am in the target demo for this movie and I haven’t seen the first one and will not be seeing this one. I did like the television program, especially the first few seasons, because it was a show about women who were friends and were not stabbing each other in the back over guys and they had open and honest conversations about life relationships, etc. In short, while there was an element of fashion porn, it was not the point of the show. As the seasons went on, all the characters changed and dealt with what life gave them. Carrie probably changed the least and as the show got centered on her, I started to hate her, but I did stick with the show until the end. The finale, while not perfect, managed to wrap things up pretty well and Carrie ended up with Big. So there was nothing left to say. The first movie was pointless because there was nothing new to be mined from the characters, and it sounds like there is even less to say in this new movie. These women, who used to be fully fleshed out characters, have now been reduced to caricatures with maybe the exception of Carrie, who has always been the most irritating character and the one you just wanted to say to stop whining. I was surprised the first movie did well, but I think most have picked up that there was barely a story to be told in that movie, so this one is a cash grab, and the cynicism in that is the source of the vitriol against it.
I don’t know any actual women like these 4, and frankly don’t ever want to. What annoys me about this whole phenomenon is that they are still trying to push themselves as feminist icons, when they are now just 4 shallow twits. Transformers may suck just as bad as a movie franchise, but at least they aren’t trying to say that it’s an important social movement that every guy needs to be a part of.
I watched the entire series, and genuinely loved the finale. Then I had absolutely no interest in watching the movies. I think that’s so weird- I look at the movie trailers and think, Did I really like that show? Why did I watch it? I must have enjoyed something about it, right? I just can’t remember what anymore.
There were three shows like that for me: post-Larry David Seinfeld, UPN-era Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and post JJ-Kurtzman-Orci Alias. Amazing how changing showrunners isn’t a good idea.
I never liked SatC. I never got the appeal of gloating over the supposed faults, quirks or misfortunes of other people something the show constantly did.
The speed and cruelty by which the four characters on the show where judging other people that didn’t adhere to their standards always appalled me. To me the writers on the shwo secretly hated both the protagonists and most of the extras and used Carrie and Friends as a mouthpiece to vent their own misanthropy especially for men but also for women who celebrate their own princess complex
The same show with four men as leads would have never been green lighted by any studio.
So I actually liked the latter seasons more because things got more real and they had to realize that life by no means resembles a fairy tale.
The Star Wars Prequels and special editions are a good example things of that completely killed the enjoyment I had for the old movies. It’s not a coincidence that the best of the old movies wasn’t written nor directed by Lucas (The Empire strikes back).
The compulsive need of both Spielberg and Lucas to retroactively change their Movies (E.T.. Star Wars) or to either add Nazis or Aliens or both (Indy 4, A.I.) is a constant source of killjoy.
With Scrubs it were the episodes with Elizabeth Banks? Not being able to see married women? Impregnating a girl without actual intercourse? Pretend miscarriage? J.D constantly acting like a complete douche. Way to emasculate your main character.
Actually Jeff I think you’ve got something there, about the writers secretly hating the protagonists, etc. I never really bought SATC as a show because to me they weren’t women I knew, but more like gay men who were just being played by women? And I think that’s the thing that puts so many people off; these women are being selfish and self-obssessed and controlling in ways that we might not question the same behaviors if they were coming from men.
Now, all seriousness aside, I thought Lindy West’s (TheStranger) comment about how this movie flies in the face of everything she holds dear as a human and a woman, like not acting like an entitled c-word, is the funniest thing I’ve read all week.
I’m not taking a personal shot at you, but I’ve never really gotten the whole “Carrie and Co. are just gay men with vaginas” thing. Well, I kind of do, and it makes cringe a LOT — so it’s not WOMEN but GAYS that are shallow, self-centered, materialistic and obsessed with sex 24/7? Thanks a bunch…
A studio did greenlight a show with four male leads instead of women: Entourage.
First off, I love the headline and feel the exact same way about the show in retrospect. I tried watching the first movie on a plane and after 45 minutes stopped the film and tried to jump out. I was a pseudo-fan as the show gave me something to talk about with my girlfriends, though I did pass on the opportunity to go to a book signing with Parker and Nixon, opting for a Counting Crows concert instead. The only show that really makes me feel the same way is Friends. I can’t bear those re-runs.
Bones is like that for me. There has been little to no character growth through the seasons, and I finally gave up on it this year. Whenever I catch a re-run now, I’m so frustrated with the characters that I can’t even see the fun/potential that drew me to the show in the first place.
The last season of Miami Vice killed the rest of the series for me. Or maybe it was just that the ’80s ended. I also take the first finale of Magnum P.I. as the real finale. In my mind, Thomas Magnum died as he walked into heaven to a John Denver song.
As for Sex in the City, I always thought it was vile, but I’m not in the demographic. I think my reaction to the existence to this film was similar to my ex-wife’s reaction to the existence of Star Trek movies, while I never cared whether they were good or not.
I really liked Heroes in its first season but after that it just got worse and worse which actually has made me reroactivelt dislike the first season.
I hate the movies. I pretend they do not exist. It’s the only way I can still enjoy the original series.
And I am totally the target demographic for SatC. But they’ve taken 4 beloved characters, people who I really cared about even though they lived a life so far from mine, and made them unrecognizable shrews.
I was always intrigued by the idea that they could make a movie, and explain what happened next after the “happily ever after” of the series finale, but the execution has been atrocious.
I also sort of experienced this with the X-files. I just wasn’t willing to buy an X-Files that didn’t have both Scully and Mulder, so I quit during the last season. And because it was the first show I really fangirl-ed, I was really bitter, so I swore off the show for a good 5-7 years. I’ve been going back though, and although I don’t love the show as much as I used to, I still enjoy watching the earlier seasons.
When re watching, though, it is still a little sad to watch the quality of the later seasons decline until I hit the point where I know I can’t keep watching, because I already have that knowledge that the show is going to end badly.
@Einhander: I know! I was watching Jerry Maguire the other day, and I could NOT stop laughing. I kept waiting for Jerry Maguire to jump on a couch and declare his love for Renee Z’s character.
I hated Sex and the City from the start (maybe I felt a little misled — the promos made it seem like it was a good combo of “chick flick” and gratuitous male-oriented subject-matter (nudity, sex, etc.) — but when the show aired, even the gratuitous stuff seemed chick oriented….kinda took the fun out of the stuff that was usually fun).
Anyway, I loathed this show. Loath might not be strong enough a word. What come after “loath”? And, I was tricked into watching the first movie on DVD by my wife. (I was sick…weak and delirious, I’ll claim to my dying day…) and I think I might have been scarred forever by having watched it. So, I have offered my wife a round-trip ticket to where her best friends live, hotel stay, car rental, and weekend spa treatment to go watch this sequel with her girls while I stay home with the three kids and carpool all weekend. Carpooling never sounded so good…
“hate with a hot flaming passion” could come after “loathe”. That’s how I felt about the show. I’ve seen about a dozen episodes, every time when I was visiting someone. I thought it was a terrible show, and that the women were sad, shallow, and desperate.
However, SatC as a social phenomenon has always fascinated me, and I’ve read several reviews of the latest movie. They’ve been pretty brutal because of how bad the writing is, and what’s been done to the characters, but some of the critics are appalled at how offensive and insulting it is towards middle eastern culture and mores. So there’s that aspect that has some people up in arms too.
Your problem is that you even bothered to take the time to acknowledge the movies. I have not done that, so I still think fondly of the show. Sex and the City worked as a show because the immediate problems (get that date, get into that club) were superficial and perfect for the small timeframe of an episode and for those roughly sketched out characters. The larger themes (growing older, finding happiness) were nice to ponder and pick at from season to season but we never had to address them head on.The entire story telling mechinism of a movie is entirely different than that of a TV show. Can you even think of an example where a movie did a good job of advancing a storyline that was established in a TV show? I can’t.
“..it’s not just unwatchable after, but where you can no longer enjoy the stuff you liked from the earlier years?”
Battlestar Galactica’s finale did that to me. Just made the characters and the things they fought meaningless.
To me, The X-Files is the quintessential example of a show whose later episodes make me unable to enjoy episodes that I used to love. Knowing how the mythology just disintegrated until it made no sense whatsoever makes it frustrating to even think about a time when I hung on every word of the show.
I am the target demographic for this movie (40 yr. old woman) and I am embarrassed to say I’ll be seeing it this weekend with a group of gal-pals. It’s a “social thing”…yeah, that’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it!
That said: I was a huge fan of the series, but not so much of the movies. Correction: I was a fan of seasons 1-4, but notsomuch of seasons 5-6, when I think the show got full of itself. Wait a minute…deja vu time here. I just commented on Alan’s Lost Podcase post that I also only liked seasons 1-4 of Lost. Perhaps a really good show only has 4 seasons in it? Just a thought….
So many good points, Jeannie. I probably won’t see the movie until I can see it w/ a group of my girl friends, just like how we watched the show.
And 1-4 (well the first half of 5 isn’t bad either) were far superior to the last season. And I am starting to think that shows should end 4-5 seasons in. The Office really makes me feel this way at the moment. The characters I loved during the first 4 seasons are replaced by hyper-versions of themselves. And yes, it does make it less enjoyable to go back and watch old episodes. :(
well, I’m a mom of grown daughters so I was never into S&TC until my youngest got me watching a few episodes of the original TV show. And I must admit, I thought they were very good and fun and had good character development and stories. I thought Carrie was cute and her personality endearing. Actually, so many of the episodes were hilarious and smart! The clothes, fun and chic! I didn’t see the first movie, but my daughter did with a friend and she didn’t like it. I saw photos of the fashions from the first movie and thought that they were hideous and way overdone! Talk about overkill! Now, all this hoopla and hype about the second movie will kill it and the actresses are all aging esp. SJP! Would she please eat something? I don’t mean to be unkind but when she was younger and had some weight on her she was gorgeous. Since she has gotten older she has gotten scrawnier and horsier looking and her face is getting more lined as does happen as one ages, therefore an actress should be careful not to try and dress too young and sexy. You might be thin but your skin ages and nothing looks worse than to see an actress with long gorgeous hair and an aging face (Marie Shriver, take note!) or wearing a sexy strapless gown with crepe-y skin!! I know SJP is a great person and has a wonderful personality and real talent but I do wish the media would take the focus off her so called “beauty” and put the focus on Kim Catrell, now there’s a real beauty and also, phenomenally talented!
I can’t answer your first question since I’ve never really watched Sex and the City so I don’t have any memories, bad or good, to ruin, but I can answer your second. There was a time when I loved Joss Whedon’s Firefly a truly astonishing amount and then the movie came around and retroactively ruined it all. My reaction to the movie was so negative that it seeped back and poisoned the love that I’d had for the TV show which is, frankly, really frigging annoying. Because I know the show itself is still good and that I’d still enjoy it but every time I think about putting in the old dvds I just can’t get over it.
And I’ll stop there and save you all the embittered rant. So, yeah, I think I know what you’re talking about.
What problems did you have with Serenity? Uh oh! Whedonite on the boards!
Oh, Lipton, you’re my soul mate. I so agree. While Firefly is still my all-time favorite show, I can’t help watching it and saying “Oh, man, I know what happens after all this” in my head. It ruins the joy of the series for me, and makes me not bother to watch any of Joss Whedon’s other stuff, since I understand he does that killing-off-and-separating sort of thing a lot.
I feel exactly this way about SATC. I used to love the show, and I own all the dvds. Now I catch them once in awhile on TBS and I shudder. Carrie’s selfishness, especially, drives me insane. These women are just not realistic to me anymore. I suspect it’s partially now that I’m closer to the age the women were at the beginning of the series, and I can’t relate. As a teenager, the world they lived in seemed glamorous and fantastical, not cringe-worthy.
And I have to say, I’m terrified that this will happen with LOST. I’m disappointed that so many of the questions that the writers made out to be a Very Big Deal in the beginning of the series were never even addressed. How can I go back and enjoy episodes when I know the major mystery in the majority of them will never come up again? Like Walt’s special powers, why it was so important for Claire to raise Aaron, what was Dharma even doing on the Island, the lists…I could go on but it’s annoying me all over again!
I feel exactly the same: I was looking forward to rewatch the whole series after the finale and now I don’t see the point of it anymore. It’s a great series, but I don’t want to fast-forward through all the stuff that I know will never be addressed.
Oooo, I SO agree. Loved, loved, LOVED LOST, until the last few weeks when it became increasingly clear that all the mythology questions raised in the 1st couple of seasons would not be answered. No reason to rewatch now, knowing most of the mystery is just nothingness and never resolved…Good ride tho…
Go reac the story on Doc Arzt site today. Damon and Carlton admit that they had overall story arcs, but that basically the storylines were “improvised” as they went along. Just further proof that then never had any “real plan”. And unfortunately, Lost ultimately suffered for it…
I wasn’t going to bring up LOST and start that debate all over again, but yeah….I’ll never feel the same about the show. I had been planning on buying the entire series on DVD but now I don’t care. I wish I could wipe the last few episodes from my mind so I could enjoy the series up until then.
I would say that around season 5 of SATC, the show became so intolerable that the previous seasons became unwatchable (really, I don’t know how you didn’t hate Carrie a lot sooner than post-series). It didn’t help that I always found the Carrie character to be just a smug, miserable person, and some of her choices pissed me off. Some people are commenting on “character growth” over the series…I found her character remained shallow, foolish, and unlikable to the end (you’re asking why did I keep watching…I really don’t know why…but perversely I do think she got the creepy guy she deserved in the end. A bit of warped schadenfreude on my part, perhaps.)
I’m torn. I loved the show when it was still on, and I thought the ending to the original TV show ended things nicely. Of course when the first movie came out, I had to see it, though in retrospect, I don’t think the movie was necessary, and I have no desire to watch that first movie a second time.
However, I will go to see the new movie, if only because I am curious and I feel like I’ve invested all of this time into these characters that I owe it to myself. Honestly, seeing Aidan in the previews made this a must-see for me. I was always in the pro-Aidan camp vs Big. I am fully aware that I fell into the trap that they intended for people like me. And I’m fully aware that they brought back Aidanto create needless drama only…he already had his closure with Carrie and there is no logical reason to bring him back. I’m sure they will flirt, she will consider cheating on Big, and eventually Aidan will get his heart broken by Carrie Bradshaw yet again. I know this, yet I can’t help myself. Glutton for punishment I guess.
But I think even after I see this movie, in my heart the characters and the stories ended where the TV show ended. Years from now that is what I will remember, not these movies. Just as I choose to block out Veronica Mars Season 3 (it never existed, it never existed…), I am choosing to have selective memory as far as SATC goes.
Finally, it also pains me to say this, but with the downslide that The Office has experienced this year, it is making it more and more difficult to watch reruns of that show because it reminds me of how good it once was. I really hope that changes, because I used to adore that show.
I’m a person who owns the entire series on DVD, and I watch it every year or so. Love it.
I didn’t hate the first movie, but would never have watched a series based on the characters and writing of the movie. The show, which was uniformly strong, was so much smarter and nuanced (besides Samantha) than the movie showed, and that was really disappointing.
Having said that, I saw the 2nd movie last night, and it was pretty much as bad as all the reviews said. There are some good emotional beats between the women, but that was so overshadowed by the broadness of the characters and the overwhelming tackiness of the movie it made me cringe last night in the theatre and I was actively embarrassed for the actors at multiple points. It doesn’t retroactively change my opinion of the show, which is still one of my favorites, but it does make me angry at Michael Patrick King for just trashing the memory of a wonderful show.
…but having said THAT, the drunk yuppie women in my uptown theater seemed to quite enjoy it. So what do i know?
I am exactly the demo for SATC, and I was surprised at how much I liked the original series. I hadn’t expected it to be so smart, though I will say that Carrie was always my least favorite of “the girls.”
I cannot state strong enough how much I deplored the first movie. It was not only insulting, it shit all over the memory of the series. For this second film, I’m basking in the schadenfreude these eviscerating reviews are providing.
Now when I see an episode of the original series, I watch with sad regret.
The first Sex and the City movie decidedly killed my interest in ever re-watching the show; so this second one is just icing on the dung cake that is this franchise. Oh, and I am their target audience, being a lady in her 30s with a bit of a shoe addiction.
Speaking as a straight male in his 20s, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the show, especially in the early seasons. It was strange, though, because I actually kinda hated all four leads. They were materialistic, cruel, and so self-obsessed it boggled the mind. And don’t get me started on what a douche Big was/is. But the characters in the margins like Stanford, the string of boyfriends so lame it made these women sympathetic, and of course the few good men, such as Aiden and Steve, who were shit upon again and again, but still managed to be charming, funny and postive, saved the show for me.
Haha, boy, does that sound cranky or what? Maybe I didn’t like it as much as I thought. I’ll say this: the story arcs didn’t interest me much (though I did enjoy that Charlotte and Harry got together), but I laughed a lot, so I guess that was enough to keep me watching. I avoided the first film like the plague, so I don’t think I’ll be wasting any time on this one.
@Hatfield – Your comments remind me of my younger brother’s. He actually liked the original series enough to try to convince our sister to give it a shot (although his names for the girls weren’t the same as mine… “the slutty one, the dykey one, the ugly one, the pretty one”). You’re absolutely right about Charlotte and Harry. Harry humanized Charlotte, I never cared about her until he came along. Harry was an AWESOME character.
Ha! So, in order: “the slutty one (Samantha), the dykey one (Miranda), the ugly one (Carrie), the pretty one (Charlotte)”? If so, I like where your brother’s head is at, even if Carrie was not ugly in any physical appearance sort of way so much as in spirit and sartorial choices.
I realized after I wrote my comment that OF COURSE I identify with the men they jerk around. That doesn’t change that the women weren’t written as sympathetic, well-rounded characters, but I have to admit my bias as a result of how much I’d like to have a beer with those guys. What Carrie did to Aiden can never be forgiven, if you ask me.
Bingo, and agree.
@ Hatfield: How is Carrie “not ugly in any physical appearance way?” She looks (more and more) like old leather wrapped around a hobby horse. As the joke goes: “SJP walks into a bar. The bartender says, ‘why the long face?'”
Rocky. The first movie was good enough to win an Oscar, but after seeing the narcissism of Sly Stallone manifest over the decades… when I see those loving close-ups of his muscles in the original Rocky movie, I want to vomit. This life-long Philadelphian can’t even enjoy the Philly scenery in that movie any more.
I have had a similar reaction to these movies, vis a vis the original show. I really enjoyed the original TV series SATC. Then, against my better judgement, I watched the first movie when it was shown on TV. Big mistake. I definitely won’t be watching the second movie. In my mind, the movies are all a part of the whole, and that whole has been tainted by the two bad movies. I am no longer able to enjoy watching what were once my favorite episodes. IMHO, SATC was ruined by these movies.
I’m absolutely with you. I think I’m actually in the target demographic for the show, which I liked in the beginning but really hated by the end (whiny Carrie bitching about being in Paris with nothing to do made me want to stab SJP with an icepick–or myself). I didn’t go to the first movie. I have NO intention to go to the second, or any subsequent. But when I read the NYTimes review and caught the truly dismal pun “Lawrence of my labia,” I knew that I would never, could never look at any of those women ever ever again.
The whole series and both films should be burned, buried, and the earth salted, as far as I’m concerned.
Sepinwall,
Well, of course, there’s Star Trek Insurrection (with Warf’s pimple, and Dr. Crusher talking about their boobs with Data) and the biggie, The Phantom Menace, which makes it impossible for me to even like the passable Revenge of the Sith.
And then I have this reaction with a specific director: Michael Bay.
With Bay films, I either love’em or I loathe’em, and there’s no inbetween.
I LOVED The Rock, Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, and Transformers.
However, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Island, and Transformers 2 made me want to jab my eyes out with an ice pick.
Which is why seeing a Bay movie is always an adventure for me. I’m critically immune to his flicks I love. But who knows which ones those will wind up being unless I pay the money to see them all?
Friends long outstayed its welcome. By the seventh and later seasons of the show I began to hate the characters, even Chandler who I loved at the beginning. His relationship with Monica destroyed any funny about him or her. There was also nothing sympathetic about Ross or Rachel anymore, and they destroyed Phoebe with the stupid Mike/David triangle. So I didn’t buy any of the DVDs and now find that I can’t even watch the reruns on TV anymore, even seasons 1-4 that I loved.
Yep. I especially came to despise Monica once she and Chandler got together. She went from being a funny, obsessive perfectionist with a good heart and a lot of love for her friends to being a mean-spirited harridan who treated her husband worse than she treated her kitchen utensils. I was particularly appalled when she became so obsessed with adopting the twins that she came up with some “wacky” plot to get the babies, and lied to and manipulated the biological mother. (I don’t even remember the details now, but it was offensive beyond belief) Not only that, but she was rewarded for her bad behavior by being allowed to adopt the twins anyway. I loved Friends, but I can’t watch it anymore because I can see the seeds of the monster Monica was turned into.
Also, I was disappointed in how the show ended re: Ross and Rachel. Girl should have gone to Paris.
I’m actually in the process of rewatching Friends as we speak, and when I was debating between buying the whole series and getting it season by season (at $10 a pop), I decided to go that route and go through season 6. After that, no dice. I’m on season 4 now, and I’m still enjoying it. I just refuse to remember it near the end!
Honestly, it’s not the later years of SATC that makes it unwatchable for me — it’s Bravo’s “Rich Wives with No Class who Think They’re All That” series. Once I realized both shows featured the same characters, SATC became incredibly sad and tragic in retrospect.
I loved SATC through it’s entire run and liked the first movie just fine, but will skip the second to keep my fond memories intact. I confess that I’ve always been a part of the core demo for that show, and that I love expensive shoes.
As for question 2: I don’t think that any show has gotten so bad that I couldn’t enjoy the seasons that I liked, but I certainly have some feelings of melancholy when I watch anything from the first three perfect seasons of “Buffy” and realize what a pile of steaming sh*t it will one day become. Ditto the perfect first season of “Veronica Mars.”
I was a huge fan of the TV show and although I didn’t love the first movie, I still enjoyed it. I saw the second movie at a sneak preview event and honestly I was appalled. The characters have now turned into parodies of themselves. I will still have fond memories of the TV show, but I have to say this movie has tainted its legacy.